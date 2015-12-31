Name Description

Wenqing Guo Mr. Guo Wenqing is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the Director, President of China Minmetals Corporation, as well as the Chairman of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (the MCC Group) since May 2016. From 1994 to 2002, Mr Guo had served as Deputy Director, then Director of the Hebei Province Highways Authority, Chairman and General Manager of the Hebei Province Highways Development Company Limited, and Director of the Hebei Province Ports Authority. From 2002-2008, Mr Guo served as Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of CRBC International Co., Ltd. From December 2008 to July 2012, Mr Guo served as Director of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (the MCC Ltd), and Director of the MCC Group. Mr Guo served as Vice Chairman and General Manager of the MCC Group from July 2012 to August 2014, and Chairman of the MCC Ltd since September 2013. From August 2014 to April 2015, he served as the Chairman and General Manager of the MCC Group. Since April 2015, he served as the Chairman of the MCC Group. Mr Guo graduated from Hebei University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and obtained an executive MBA degree from Tsinghua University.

Jian Jiao Mr. Jiao Jian is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of MMG Ltd. He is the Chairman of the Company’s Governance and Nomination Committee and Risk Management Committee and a member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Prior to his appointment as the Chairman, Mr Jiao served as a Non-executive Director of the Company from December 2010. He has also served as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr Jiao was appointed as the Vice President of China Minmetals Corporation (CMC) in December 2015 and the Chairman of China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Company Limited (CMN) in February 2016. He has been a director of CMN since December 2009. Mr Jiao has been the Chairman of Album Enterprises Limited (Album Enterprises) and a director of Top Create Resources Limited (Top Create) since November 2011 and February 2012 respectively. He has been a director of Hunan Nonferrous Metals Holding Group Co., Ltd. (HNG) and China Minmetals Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd. since July 2010 and December 2011 respectively. Mr Jiao is also the Chairman of Copper Partners Investment Co., Ltd. (Copper Partners Investment). Mr Jiao holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Economics from the Nankai University in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Mary’s University in Canada. He has extensive experience in international trade, investment and corporate management. Mr Jiao joined CMC and its subsidiaries (CMC Group) in 1992. He was the Vice President of CMN from 2007 to May 2010. Mr Jiao was the President of CMN from May 2010 to January 2016. He was a director and the President of China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Holding Company Limited (CMNH) from December 2009 to February and January 2016, respectively. Mr Jiao was the Chairman of China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd. (CMRE) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and China Tungsten and Hightech Materials Co., Ltd.

Ross Carroll Mr. Ross Anthony Carroll is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company in December 2015, with responsibility for Commercial and Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Project Delivery and Exploration. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Carroll was CEO and managing director of Macmahon Holdings Limited (a company listed on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)), and previously held the positions of CFO and director of International Mining, and Chief Operating Officer of Mining at Macmahon Holdings Limited. Prior to that, he was CFO of Woodside Petroleum Limited, and also worked in senior financial roles within BHP Billiton Limited and Foster’s Brewing Group. Mr Carroll has extensive experience in the mining industry and in corporate finance, capital management and business development. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and is a Certified Public Accountant with the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr Carroll is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and was previously a member of the Executive Committee of the Western Australian Chamber of Mines.

Greg Travers Mr. Greg Travers has been appointed as Interim Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective August 2017(early August). He has served on the Executive Committee of the Company since May 2014 in his capacity as Executive General Manager - Business Support. In this role, he is responsible for Human Resources, Remuneration and Benefits, Shared Business Services, Information Technology, Legal, Supply Chain, Enterprise Risk, Safety, Health, Environment and Community functions. Mr Travers previously worked at Myer Limited from 2006 to 2014. He was director of Strategic Planning and Human Resources before being appointed Executive General Manager Business Services and Strategic Planning in 2010, responsible for a range of business areas similar to his current position (including throughout his time at Myer, Procurement, Human Resources, Occupational Health and Safety, Sustainability, Shared Services, Corporate Affairs and the company’s Program Management Office) as well as leading the Office of the CEO from 2012, where he was responsible for the review and delivery of new business opportunities and strategy. Mr Travers has experience in the mining sector, having worked with BHP in the Minerals division for seven years, mostly in human resources roles in manganese, coal and iron ore. Following this he worked for six years at Pratt Group, a privately owned paper and packaging business, and subsequently 11 years at WMC Resources. He is a former director of the Institute of Public Affairs and the Australian Mines and Metals Association. Mr Travers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Economics from the University of Adelaide.

Jiqing Xu Mr. Xu Jiqing is Executive General Manager - China and Strategy, Executive Director of MMG Ltd. He was appointed as an Executive Director and Executive General Manager – Strategic Planning of the Company in May 2013. His role title changed to Executive General Manager – China and Group Strategy in August 2014. In July 2015, Mr Xu’s role title changed to Executive General Manager – China and Strategy. Prior to that, he served as a Non-executive Director of the Company from May 2009 until May 2013 and a member of the Company’s Audit Committee from July 2009 until May 2013. Mr Xu is a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He was also appointed as a director of CMN in February 2016. Mr Xu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of International Business and Economics in the PRC, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Mary’s University in Canada. He is a qualified senior accountant in the PRC and is a fellowship member of the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada. Mr Xu has extensive experience in accounting and corporate financial management. Mr Xu joined the CMC Group in 1991. He was appointed as the Manager of Finance at Minmetals Development Co. Ltd. in 1997, and was promoted to Vice General Manager in 1999 and General Manager in 2000. Mr Xu was also the General Manager of Finance at China National Nonferrous Metals Industry Trading Group Corporation from July 2001 to April 2002, and the General Manager of Finance at CMN from April 2002 to December 2007. He was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CMN from December 2005 to November 2007 and the Vice President and CFO of CMN from December 2007 until May 2013. Mr Xu was the Vice President and CFO of CMNH from January 2011 until May 2013. He was the director of Album Enterprises and Top Create from December 2005 to October 2013 and from February 2012 to October 2013 respectively.

Troy Hey Mr. Troy Hey serves as Executive General Manager – Stakeholder Relations of MMG Limited since August 2013 in his capacity as the Executive General Manager - Stakeholder Relations. Prior to joining the Company as General Manager - Stakeholder and Investor Relations in April 2011, Mr Hey was the General Manager - Media and Reputation at Foster’s Group since 2005. He was previously the Group Manager - Public Affairs for WMC Resources Limited, up to its acquisition by BHP Billiton in 2005. He began his career in economic and public policy consultancy at the Allen Consulting Group and Australian Centre for Corporate Public Affairs, before working across the aviation, entertainment and mining sectors. Mr Hey has over 20 years’ experience in government, media, community and investor relations, economic and public policy, industry association and communications management and is current Chair of the Principal Liaisons’ Committee of the International Council on Mining and Metals. He has dual degrees in Law and Commerce from the University of Melbourne and is the recipient of an Australia-Japan Foundation Language Scholarship at Kwansei Gakuin University, Nishinomiya, Japan.

Xiaoyu Gao Mr. Gao Xiaoyu is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 April 2011. He is a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee. Mr Gao was appointed as the President and a director of CMN in February 2016. He has been a director of Top Create since February 2012. Mr Gao was also appointed as the Chairman of Copper Partners Investment and Album Enterprises in July 2016 and May 2016 respectively. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the CMC Group. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Management from The Renmin University of China in the PRC. He has extensive experience in enterprise risk management and control. Mr Gao joined the CMC Group in 1993. He worked in the Futures department of China Nonferrous Metals Import and Export Corporation from 1993 to 1997. He was the General Manager of the Risk Management department of CMN from 2000 to 2009 and Vice-President of CMNH from January 2011 to January 2016. He was also Vice-President of CMN from January 2008 to February 2016.

Shuqiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Shuqiang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the General Manager of Finance Department of China Minmetals Corporation, as well as the Deputy Director of the Office for Comprehensively Deepening the Reform of the Corporation. Mr Zhang began his career at China National Nonferrous Metals Import & Export Corporation and worked as the Financial Accountant since 1987. From 1997 to 2000, Mr Zhang served as Deputy Chief of the Finance Division of China National Nonferrous Metals Industry Trading Group Corporation. Mr Zhang served as Assistant General Manager of Finance Department of China National Nonferrous Metals Industry Trading Corporation from 2000 to 2002. He served as Assistant General Manager (April 2002-March 2003) and Deputy General Manager (March 2003-October 2005) of Finance Department of China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.. From October 2005 to May 2013, Mr Zhang served as Deputy General Manager of Finance Department of China Minmetals Corporation. From May 2013 to December 2015, Mr Zhang served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of China Minmetals Nonferrous Metals Holding Co., Ltd.. From December 2015 to January 2016, Mr Zhang served as the Deputy General Manager (acting) of Finance Department of China Minmetals Corporation. He served as the General Manager of Finance Department of China Minmetals Corporation since January 2016, as well as Director of China Minmetals Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.. Mr Zhang graduated from Zhejiang Metallurgical Economy College majoring in Financial Accounting, and obtained a master degree from Wuhan University of Technology.

Peter Cassidy Dr. Peter William Cassidy is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in December 2010. He is the Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Dr Cassidy is also a member of the Company’s Governance and Nomination Committee and Risk Management Committee. He was a member of the Audit Committee of the Company from February 2011 to August 2016. He has also been an independent non-executive director of Kerry Gold Mines Limited since September 2010. Dr Cassidy is a metallurgical engineer with more than 40 years’ experience in the resource and energy sectors, including more than 20 years as a director of major public companies. He was an independent non-executive director of Oxiana Limited (2002 to 2007); Zinifex Limited (2004 to 2008); Sino Gold Mining Limited (2002 to 2009); Lihir Gold Limited (2003 to 2010); OZ Minerals Limited (2008 to 2009); and Energy Developments Limited (2003 to 2009). Dr Cassidy was also non-executive Chairman of Allegiance Mining NL (April to July 2008) and a director of Eldorado Gold Corporation (2009 to 2010). He was CEO of Goldfields Limited from 1995 until its merger with Delta Gold Limited in 2002 to form Aurion Gold Limited where he remained a director until 2003. Prior to 1995, Dr Cassidy was executive director - Operations of RGC Limited. He was also a member of the Board of Advice of the Monash University Division of Mining and Resources Engineering. Dr Cassidy has most recently been involved in the development and operation of major mining and processing projects in Australia, the PRC, Laos, Papua New Guinea and the Cote d’Ivoire.

Cheuk Yan Leung Mr. Leung Cheuk Yan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 July 2012. He is a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Governance and Nomination Committee and Risk Management Committee. Mr Leung has also been an independent non-executive director of Bank of China Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Exchange) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange) since September 2013. Mr Leung is a solicitor admitted to practise law in Hong Kong, England and Wales, and Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science (First Class Honours) degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Oxford. Mr Leung, a corporate finance and capital markets specialist, was a partner at Baker & McKenzie and for many years the head of its securities practice group in Hong Kong. He retired from Baker & McKenzie in 2011.

Ker Wei Pei Prof. Pei Ker Wei, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in July 2015. He is a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee. Professor Pei holds a PhD degree in Accounting from University of North Texas, a Master’s degree in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from National Chung-Hsing University (Taipei University). Professor Pei is a member of American Accounting Association. Professor Pei is a Professor of Accountancy at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. He has also acted as a consultant for a number of multi-national companies, including Motorola Inc., Intel Corporation, Bank of America Corporation, Dial Corporation, Raytheon Company, Cisco Systems Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. Professor Pei was the Executive Dean of China Programs at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University from January 2013 to June 2016 and Associate Dean from June 2003 to June 2013. He was also director of the W.P. Carey EMBA program in Shanghai and MiM Custom Corporate Program in China from June 2003 to June 2013, and Co-director of W.P. Carey DBA in Global Financial Management from June 2013 to June 2016. Professor Pei has also been a Director of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) since April 2012 and an external director of Baosteel Group Corporation (the holding company of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Ltd) since February 2012, chairing its Audit Committee and is a member of its Strategy Committee and Nomination Committee. Prior to this, he served as an independent director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd. from 2006 to 2012. Professor Pei has also acted as an independent non-executive director of Want Want China Holdings Limited.