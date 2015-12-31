Name Description

Chuan-Fu Wang Mr. Wang Chuan-fu is Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from Central South University of Technology (currently Central South University) in 1987 with a bachelor degree majoring in metallurgy physical chemistry, and then graduated from Beijing Non-Ferrous Research Institute in the PRC in 1990 with a master degree majoring in metallurgy physical chemistry. Mr. Wang held positions as vice supervisor in Beijing Non- Ferrous Research Institute, general manager in Shenzhen Bi Ge Battery Co. Limited. In February 1995, he founded Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited with Mr. Lv Xiangyang and took the position of general manager. He is the Chairman, an Executive Director and the President of the Company responsible for overseeing the general operations of the Group and determining the business strategies for the Group. He is a non-executive director and the chairman of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, a director of Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co., Ltd., Vice Chairman of Shenzhen Pengcheng Electric Automobiles Renting Co. Ltd., a director of Tianjin BYD Auto Co., Ltd., the chairman of Sheng Shi Xin Oi Electric Automobile Service Co., Ltd, Independent Director of Renren Inc., director of South University of Science and Technology of China and a director of BYD Charity Foundation. Mr. Wang, being a technology expert, enjoyed special allowances from the State Council. In June 2003, he was awarded Star of Asia by BusinessWeek. He was awarded with Mayor award of Shenzhen in 2004, “The 2008 CCTV Man of the Year China Economy Innovation Award”, Southern Guangdong Meritorious Service Award in 2011, and Zayed Future Energy Prize Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Xiang-yang Lv Mr. Lv Xiang-yang is Non-Executive Director of BYD Company Limited. He is bachelor degree holder, economist. Mr. Lv worked at Chaohu Centre Branch of the People’s Bank of China. In February 1995, he founded Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited with Mr. Wang Chuan-fu. He is the Vice Chairman and a Non-Executive Director of the Company and also the chairman of Youngy Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., Luxiang Co., Ltd, and Guangdong Youngy Financing Guarantee Company Limited, chairman of Shenzhen Youngy Guarantee Company Limited, Executive Director and manager of Guangdong Youngy Financing Service Company Limited, Executive Director of Guangdong Youngy Financing Renting Company Limited and Vice Chairman of BYD Charity Foundation.

Jing-sheng Wu Mr. Wu Jing-Sheng is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of BYD Company Limited. Prior thereto, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary of the company. Mr. Wu is master degree holder. Mr. Wu graduated from Anhui Normal University, majoring in Chinese language. He took part in National Examination for Lawyers and obtained qualification as a lawyer from the Department of Justice of Anhui Province in 1992. Mr. Wu also passed the National Examination for Certified Public Accountants and obtained qualification as a PRC Certified Public Accountant in 1995. In July 2006, he graduated from Guanghua School of Management of the Peking University with an MBA. Mr. Wu worked at Guangzhou Youngy Management & Investment Group Company Limited and was responsible for finance and related duties. He joined Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited in September 1995 as its Financial Manager. He is a Vice President, chief financial officer and Secretary to the Board of the Company, and also a non-executive director of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited , a director of Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co., Ltd., the vice president of Shenzhen Pengcheng Electric Automobiles Renting Co., Ltd., a director of Tibet Shigatse Zhabuye Lithium High-Tech Co., Ltd. and chairman of BYD Charity Foundation.

Long He Mr. He Long is Vice President, General Manager - Second Business Division of BYD Company Limited. Mr. He is a master degree holder, graduate from Peking University in 1999 and obtained a bachelor of science degree in applied chemistry, an LLB and a master degree in inorganic chemistry. Mr. He joined Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited in July 1999 and held positions as quality control manager of Division 1 and Division 2 and deputy general manager of Division 2 and vice-chairman of Foshan Jinhui Optoelectronic Material Co., Ltd. He is a Vice President of the Company, general manager of Division 2 and a director of Tibet Shigatse Zhabuye Lithium High-Tech Co., Ltd. and a director of BYD Charity Foundation.

Yu-bo Lian Mr. Lian Yu-bo is Vice President, Chief Engineer - Automobile Business, General Manager - Thirteenth Business Division of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Lian is a master degree holder, graduate from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in July 1986, with a bachelor degree majoring in aircraft manufacturing engineering. In September 2000, he obtained an professional MBA degree from Nanjing University. Mr. Lian joined the Company in February 2004 and is the vice president, chief engineer of the automobile business, general manager of Division 13 of the Company. He is also a director and CEO of Shenzhen BYD Daimler New Technology Co., Ltd. and a director of BYD Charity Foundation.

Huan-ming Liu Mr. Liu Huan-ming is Vice President, General Manager - Human Resources Office of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Liu is a master degree holder, senior engineer and a graduate from Northeastern Institute of Technology (currently known as “Northeastern University”) in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree and later a master’s degree in Metallurgical physics. Mr. Liu worked for the Iron and Steel Institute of Panzhihua Iron and Steel Company in Sichuan and Benxi Iron and Steel Company in Liaoning. He joined the Company in March 1997, currently being the vice-president of the Company, general manager of Human Resources Office, and Secretary-General of BYD Charity Foundation.

Hong-bin Luo Mr. Luo Hong-bin is Vice President, General Manager - Division 14, President - Electric Power Research Institute of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Luo is a master degree holder, graduate from Air Force Engineering University in 1990, with a master’s degree in computer application. Mr. Luo joined the Company in October 2003. He served as various posts including manager of the third Electronics Sub-division of Division 15 and director of the Institute of Electric vehicles. He currently is vice-president of the Company, general manager of Division 14 and president of the Electric Power Research Institute.

Jin-tao Zhang Mr. Zhang Jin-tao is Vice President, General Manager of Division 17, President of the Truck and Specialized Vehicle Research Institute OF BYD Company limited. Mr. Liu graduated from Wuhan Wuhan Institute of Technology (currently known as “Wuhan University of Technology”) in 1982, majoring in casting process and equipment, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. From April 1997 to February 1998, he went to Fukushima High-tech Center in Japan for further study. Mr. Zhang worked for several companies, including state-owned Factory 612, Factory 446 and Monkey King Group Company, and was a member of National Welding Committee for Standardization and Welding Slice Technology Committee, and the vice-chairman of Hubei Province Machinery Manufacturing Technology Association. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in February 2000, holding posts such as manager of engineering department, manager of electric vehicle project department, general manager of Division 14 and Division 8. He currently is vice-president of the Company and general manager of Division 17, president of the Truck and Specialized Vehicle Research Institute and director of Hangzhou West Lake BYD New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

Ke Li Ms. Li ke is the Vice President of the Comapny. She is Chinese national with the right of abode in the US, degree holder. Ms. Li graduated from Fudan University in 1992 with a bachelor degree in statistics. Ms. Li worked at Asia Resources and joined BYD Automobile Co., Ltd in September 1996. She severed various positions including Marketing Manager and General Sales Manager, executive director and chief executive officer of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited and is a Vice President of the Company.

Nian-qiang Wang Mr. Wang Nian-qiang is Vice President of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Wang is a master degree holder, graduate from Central South University of Technology in the PRC in 1987 with a bachelor degree majoring in industrial analysis. In 2011, he obtained a master’s degree in MBA from China Europe International Business School. Mr. Wang worked at Anhui Tongling Institute of Non-ferrous Metals as an engineer. He joined Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited as its chief engineer in February 1995. He was a Vice President and General Manager of Division 1 of the Company and a director of BYD Charity Foundation.

Ya-lin Zhou Ms. Zhou Ya-lin is Chief Accountant of BYD Company Limited. Ms. Zhou graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1999, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Ms. Zhou joined the Company in March 1999 and is the chief accountant of the Company. She is also a director of Shenzhen BYD Electric Car Investment Co. Ltd., a director of Shenzhen Dicheng New Energy Co. Ltd., and a director of Shenzhen Qianhai Green Transportation Co., Ltd.

Qian Li Mr. Li Qian is Company Secretary of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Li graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 1997, with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He is currently studying an EMBA course at Guanghua School of Management of Peking University. Mr. Li was the auditor and business adviser of PwC China and Arthur Andersen, respectively, and the securities business representative of ZTE Corporation. Mr. Li joined the Company in August 2005 and is the secretary to the Board and company secretary of the Company. He is also a joint company secretary of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (stock code: 0285) and a supervisor of Tibet Shigatse Zhabuye Lithium High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Zuo-quan Xia Mr. Xia Zuo-quan is Non-Executive Director of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Xia studied computer science in Beijing Institute of Iron and Steel Engineering (now known as University of Science & Technology of Beijing from 1985 to 1987 and he graduated from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University with an MBA in 2007. Mr. Xia worked in the Hubei branch of The People’s Insurance Company and joined Shenzhen BYD Battery Company Limited in 1997 and held positions as an Executive Director and a Vice President of the Company. He is a Non-Executive Director of the Company and the Chairman of Shenzhen Zhengxuan Investment (Holdings) Co., Ltd., and Beijing Zhengxuan Investment Co., Ltd., a Director of Sinocompound Catalysts Co. Ltd. (formerly known as Zhangjiagang Applica Technology Co., Ltd.), the director of Shenzhen UniFortune Supply Chain Service Co.,Ltd, the Chairman of Shenzhen Zhengxuan Asset Management Co. Ltd., the chairman of Annuo Youda Gene Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., director of Guangdong Beizhi Human Resources Management Consultation Co., Ltd., and the Vice-chairman of BYD Charity Foundation.

Zi-dong Wang Mr. Wang Zi-dong is Independent Non-Executive Director of BYD Company Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from Beijing Industrial Institute (currently known as Beijing Institute of Technology) in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Currently, Mr. Wang serves as an independent director of the Company and a researcher in China North Vehicle Research Institute, director of China North Vehicle Research Institute (Battery Test Center of National 863 Electric Vehicle), and serves as an independent nonexecutive director of Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Material Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Yinghe Polytron Technologies Inc.

Ran Zhang Ms. Zhang Ran is Independent Non-Executive Director of BYD Company Limited. Ms. Zhang graduated from Beijing Jiaotong University in 2002 with a bachelor of accountancy and a master’s degree in economics, and a doctorate degree in accountancy from Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado at Boulder. Ms. Zhang held positions as a part-time lecturer in Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado at Boulder, and as an accounting and auditing tax commissioner in Bill Brooks CPA, Boulder, CO, USA. Currently, she serves as an independent director of the Company and as an associate professor of accounting and doctoral tutor in Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.