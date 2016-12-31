Name Description

Luen Hung Lau Mr. Lau Luen Hung is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. joined the Company in January 2004. He is the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company who leads and manages the Group by setting and implementing policies and strategies, and monitoring results and targets of the operations of the Group. Mr. Lau is also the chairman and a nonexecutive director of Lifestyle Properties Development Limited (“Lifestyle Properties”), the listed subsidiary of the Company whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). Mr. Lau is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee and a member of the board of directors of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the PRC. He is the sole director of Asia Prime Assets Limited and Dynamic Castle Limited and a director of United Goal Resources Limited, all being the substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Kam Sen Lau Mr. Lau Kam Sen serves as Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in the City of New York and a Master of Arts degree from New York University. Mr. Lau first joined the Group as a division manager responsible for project management in October 2015 and he then served as an executive director of Lifestyle Properties Development Limited, the shares of which are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”), from 1 March 2016 to 31 May 2017. He has previously worked in investment banking with a global financial institution in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau is also a director of United Goal Resources Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Kam Shim Lau Ms. Lau Kam Shim has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. with effective from 1 March 2016. Ms. Lau joined the Group in October 2012 and is currently the division manager responsible for international boutiques and sales promotion division of the Group. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from King’s College London, University of London and a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Fuk Chuen Poon Mr. Poon Fuk Chuen, CPA, serves as Company Secretary of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. He was Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is also an authorized representative of the Company and has been with the Company since December 2004.

Wai Hoi Doo Mr. Doo Wai Hoi has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, effective from 11 June 2015. He is also the vice-chairman and non-executive director of New World Development Company Limited and an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited, all being companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). Mr. Doo was the vice-chairman and non-executive director of New World China Land Limited and the deputy chairman and non-executive director of NWS Holdings Limited. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Doo has not held any directorships in other listed public companies during the past three years. Mr. Doo is a Justice of the Peace appointed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also a National Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China, the Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Hong Kong and Macau, and a Governor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. He was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d´Honneur by the Republic of France in 2008. He is the chairman and director of Fung Seng Enterprises Holdings Limited.

Yuk Wai Lau Ms. Lau Yuk Wai is the Non-Executive Director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. Ms. Lau joined the Company in March 2004. She is also a non-executive director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from University of Toronto, Canada. She is a practicing dentist registered with the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario, Canada.

Chiu Chung Hui Mr. Hui Chiu Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. Mr. Hui is the chairman and chief executive officer of Luk Fook Financial Services Limited and has over 45 years of experience in the securities and investment industry. He had for years been serving as a council member and vice chairman of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a member of the advisory committee of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, a director of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a member of the listing committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, an appointed member of the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, a member of standing committee on Company Law Reform, and an appointed member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Investigation Panel A. He was also a member of the committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and a member of Government “Appointees” (independent member) of Appeal Panel of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong. Mr. Hui was appointed by the Government of the HKSAR a Justice of the Peace in 2004 and was also appointed a member of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2006. Mr. Hui also serves as an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited, Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited, China South City Holdings Limited, Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd, Agile Property Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. He was an independent non-executive director of Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company, up to his resignation with effect from 1 February 2015.

Yuk Keung Ip Mr. Ip Yuk Keung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. He is an international banking and real estate professional with over 31 years of experience in the United States, Asia and Hong Kong. His expertise are in real estate finance, corporate banking, risk management, wealth management and transaction banking. Previously managing director and corporate bank head of Citigroup and managing director of investments at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific), Mr. Ip currently serves as an executive director and the chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Investments (“LHI”) and Langham Hospitality Investments Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange) and LHIL Manager Limited (the trustee-manager of LHI) and a non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on the Stock Exchange). He is also an independent non-executive director of AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, Hopewell Holdings Limited, New World China Land Limited, Power Assets Holdings Limited and TOM Group Limited, all companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Ip is at present a member of the Legal Aid Services Council and a board of governor of the World Green Organization. Mr. Ip holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science at Washington University in St. Louis (summa cum laude), a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics at Cornell University and a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance at Carnegie-Mellon University.

Siu Lun Lam Mr. Lam Siu Lun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. He joined the Company in March 2004. Mr. Lam graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, he worked at KPMG Peat Marwick and obtained his qualification as a chartered accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1979 and certified public accountant from the Hong Kong Society of Accountants (now known as the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants) in 1980. He is also a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Lam has been a practicing accountant for over 25 years and is the proprietor of Messrs. S.L. Lam & Company, a firm of certified public accountants. He has served as a member of the Insider Dealing Tribunal on a number of occasions. He is an independent non-executive director of Lifestyle Properties (the listed subsidiary of the Company) and Le Saunda Holdings Limited, both companies listed on the Stock Exchange.