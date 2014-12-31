Name Description

Jianhua Kang Lin Mr. Lin Jianhua Kang is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He is also the founder of the group and was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in August 2011. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Lin is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business direction of the Group. Mr. Lin has more than 21 years of experience in the food and beverage distribution industry. Mr. Lin worked at Putian Huanan Food Co., Ltd. as a manager from September 1985 to September 1992. In October 1992, Mr. Lin founded Nanpu Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (previously known as Shanghai Nanpu Food Co., Ltd.), and is currently the general manager. In December 1999, Mr. Lin founded Tenwow Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (previously known as Shanghai Tenwow Food Co., Ltd.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and has since served as the chairman. Mr. Lin is also a director of Praise Sheen Limited and Nan Pu International Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lin was appointed as the chairman and authorized representative of Tenwow (Chengdu) Food Co., Ltd. and Tenwow (Tianjin) Food Co., Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company in June 2013 and December 2013, respectively. Mr. Lin was appointed as the chairman, general manager and authorized representative of Tenwow Food Group (Shanghai) Sales Co., Ltd. in March 2014, a director of Tenwow Beverages International Company Limited in July 2014, and the chairman and authorized representative of Tenwow (Chongqing) Food Co., Ltd. in December 2014. Mr. Lin has been a director of Zhi Qun Enterprises Limited, the controlling Shareholder of the Company.

Hang Boris Lam Mr. LAM Hang Boris is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in May 2012. Mr. Lam is responsible for the overall financial operation of the Group, investor relations related matters and overall secretarial matters of the Company. He is also in charge of communications with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and other regulatory authorities. Mr. Lam graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy in 1996. Mr. Lam has more than 18 years of audit and finance-related experience. He joined KPMG in September 1996 and resigned in March 2011. Mr. Lam has been an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 1999, and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since November 2000.

Lai Hang Au Ms. AU Lai Hang is a Vice President, Executive Director of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. She was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in May 2012. Ms. Au is responsible for the overall sales and marketing and promotions of the Group. Ms. Au graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. Ms. Au worked at Nestlé (China) Ltd. after graduation to May 1995, starting as a marketing executive trainee and was promoted to the position of senior product manager. Ms. Au then worked at A.S. Watson Group from May 1995 to August 2011 where she was the marketing director for water & beverages for Mainland China when she departed. During her employment, Ms. Au continued her education and received a master degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1997. Ms. Au joined the Group in May 2012 as a vice president of Nan Pu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Yue Ming Yeung Mr. Yeung Yue Ming is a vice president, executive director of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in May 2012. Mr. Yeung is responsible for the Group’s overall sales. Mr. Yeung received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences (journalism and communications) from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1988. After graduation until March 1994, Mr. Yeung worked at Nestlé (China) Ltd.Mr. Yeung then worked as the senior regional manager in charge of the Beijing Region for Maxxium Shanghai Limited from March 1994 to June 2006. From June 2006 to April 2012, Mr. Yeung worked at Nanpu Food (Group) Co., Ltd. as a vice general manager, overseeing Nanpu Food (Group) Co., Ltd.’s marketing and sales activities. Mr. Yeung joined the Group as a vice general manager of Tenwow Food (Group) Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, in May 2012.

Lei Chen Mr. Chen Lei is a vice president of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He is in charge of the Group’s administration and human resources. Mr. Chen received a certificate in foreign affairs secretary in 1995 and graduated from Shanghai International Studies University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature. Mr. Chen received a master degree in Business Administration in 2004 from the MBA program jointly organized by the Shanghai Maritime University and the Maastricht School of Management of the Netherlands. Mr. Chen worked for Shanghai Huili Group Company Limited from July 1995 and joined Nanpu as an assistant to the general manager in May 2000. Mr. Chen was promoted to the position of deputy general manager of Nanpu in March 2009 in charge of human resources and office administration matters. Mr. Chen was appointed to his current position in the Group in January 2013.

Chen Dong Mr. Dong Chen is a vice president of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the marketing and sales of the Group’s nonalcoholic beverages. Mr. Dong graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in nuclear reactor engineering. Mr. Dong served as the general manager of Shanghai Tropicana Beverages Co., Ltd. from January 2000 to March 2009. Mr. Dong joined the Group in January 2010 as the chairman of Shanghai Tenwow Tea Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Dong also served as deputy general manager concurrently in Nanpu since April 2011. He was appointed to his present position in January 2013.

Ying Lu Ms. LU Ying is a vice president of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. She is primarily responsible for the Group’s financial operations. Ms. Lu received a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1994 from Changchun Taxation College. Ms. Lu received her accountant qualifications in 1996 and became a non-practising member of the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2009. From July 1989 to December 2000, Ms. Lu worked at Jilin Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. in the accounts department, and was promoted to the position of chief accountant before her departure. Ms. Lu then served as the financial manager at Petro China East China Refining & Marketing Taicang Company from December 2000 to March 2002. Ms. Lu served as a deputy general manager in charge of finance and administration at Shanghai Miaoshi Dairy Co., Ltd. from January 2003 to October 2008. Ms. Lu joined the Group in November 2008 as the financial controller for Tenwow Group, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. She was appointed to her current position in August 2010.

Xuyi Yang Ms. Yang Xuyi is a vice president of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s legal and compliance and investment matters. Ms. Yang received her bachelor’s degree in law from the East China Institute of Politics and Law (now known as the East China University of Political Science and Law) in 2003, obtained the PRC legal practicing certificate in 2006 and received her master’s degree in civil and commercial law from Koguan Law School of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in June 2013. Ms. Yang worked from July 2003 to February 2004 as a legal assistant at Shanghai Tong He Law Offices (now known as Shanghai Jiuzhou Tong He Law Offices). Ms. Yang then worked as a special assistant to the chief operating officer of Project Solutions International Group (Shanghai) Ltd. from February 2004 to July 2005. Ms. Yang joined Nanpu in April 2006 as a legal manager, overseeing legal and compliance and investment matters. Ms. Yang was appointed to her current position in the Group in January 2013.

Yanwen Zhou Mr. Zhou Yanwen is a vice president of Tenwow International Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for the marketing and sales of the Group’s food and snacks. Mr. Zhou graduated from the Wuhan University of Technology (now known as Wuhan University of Technology) with a bachelor’s degree in management engineering in 1999. Mr. Zhou received an executive MBA degree from Wuhan University in 2008. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in March 2000 as the general manager of Wuhan Nanpu. Mr. Zhou also serves as the general manager of several other jointly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, including the general manager of Tenwow (Wuhan) Food Co., Ltd. since June 2009, the general manager of Wuhan Tenwow Drinks Co., Ltd. since August 2010, the general manager of Tenwow (Chongqing) Food Co., Ltd. from December 2010 to December 2014 and the general manager of Xiangyang Nanpu Food LLC since November 2011, overseeing the operations and management of each company. Mr. Zhou was appointed to his present position in January 2013.

Qi Lin Mr. Lin Qi is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2016. He is currently the deputy general manager of the Group and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Tenwow Non-alcoholic Beverage division and overseeing the Group’s marketing department. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as the assistant to the general manager at Nanpu from July 2014 to December 2015, where he was responsible for managing the marketing and media departments. He was the brand manager at Nanpu from October 2013 to June 2014, where he was responsible for the marketing and promotion of Tenwow non-alcoholic beverage products. Mr. Lin Qi graduated from University College London in August 2013 with a bachelor degree in mathematics. Mr. Lin Qi is the son of Mr. Lin Jianhua, the chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Zhao Liu Mr. Liu Zhao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been serving as a managing director of CICC Jia Cheng Investment Management Co., Ltd. (‘‘CICC Jia Cheng’’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited (‘‘CICC’’) (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3908)), and is mainly responsible for investments and post-investment management. Mr. Liu possesses 18 years of experience in private equity investment and investment banking. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Liu worked in the investment banking division of CICC. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Liu founded Beijing Dynamic Space Information Technology Co, Ltd., where he served as the chief executive officer. From 2004 to 2006, he was a vice president in the investment banking division of CICC and was mainly responsible for handling and accomplished several major initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions. From 2006 to 2007, he was an associate director of Standard Chartered Private Equity. Mr. Liu joined CICC Jia Cheng in May 2007 and has led several investments in various industries including consumer, clean-technology and industrial. Mr. Liu received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in Finance from Tsinghua University in 1996 and 1998, respectively. `

Zhixiong Yan Mr. Yan Zhixiong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the managing director of China Momentum Fund, a fund managed by an affiliate of Fosun International Limited. Mr. Yan graduated from the Darden Graduate School of Business at University of Virginia with a master of business administration (‘‘MBA’’) in 2006. He also obtained a master’s degree in accounting from Lubin School of Business at Pace University in 2003, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994. In 1994 to 1999, Mr. Yan was responsible for the sales and marketing of personal and skin care products at Unilever (China) Co., Ltd.. Later, between 1999 and 2001, he was in charge of the China’s business development for Seagram Company Ltd.. Subsequent to his MBA graduation, Mr. Yan worked in the consumer investment banking department of Bear Stearns in New York as a vice president from 2005 to 2008. He then worked at Macquarie Group Limited, Yuanta Financial Holdings and Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong from 2008 to 2015 and was responsible for the Greater China consumer investments. He is also a chartered financial analyst of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute.

Yui Kai Cheung Mr. CHEUNG Yui Kai Warren is appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director of Tenwow International Holdings Limited since 17 September 2013. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Cheung graduated from the University of Southern Queensland of Australia with a bachelor’s degree in business and has more than 21 years of corporate finance experience. Mr. Cheung held management positions of corporate finance in several financial corporations such as Standard Chartered Asia Limited, Standard Chartered Australia Limited, ABN AMRO Asia Corporate Finance Limited, SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and Ping An of China Capital (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Currently, he is the Managing Director and Head of IBD of Great Wall International Corporate Finance Limited. Mr. Cheung is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From June 2006 to July 2011, Mr. Cheung served as an independent non-executive director of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 00921.HK and 000921.SZ), a company listed on both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively.

Chang-Tzong Liu Mr. Liu Chang-Tzong is appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the CompanyTenwow International Holdings Limited since 17 September 2013. He is also a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Liu graduated from Chien-Hsing Industrial College (now known as Chien- Hsing University of Science and Technology) in 1975. Mr. Liu served as a distribution manager at Taiwan Coca-Cola Ltd. from May 1988 to July 1990, and then as a national sales manager at Taiwan Nestlé Ltd. from August 1990 to October 1995. Mr. Liu subsequently worked at Nestlé China Ltd. as the director of national sales from November 1995 to June 2002, and then at Nestlé Purina (Shanghai) Ltd as executive general manager and director from July 2002 to May 2006. Mr. Liu was last employed by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation from July 2006 to February 2012, and served as executive vice president of the convenient food division and was chairman of North China before departure.

Yalong Shen Mr. Shen Yalong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 43 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. Mr. Shen served as deputy general manager from July 1971 to March 1993 at the Seagull on the Bund Hotel (also known as the Shanghai International Seamen’s Club). He was appointed as the Shanghai regional manager for Seamart Limited from March 1993 to July 2000 and the Beijing regional manager from August 2000 to July 2001. Mr. Shen held various key positions in Pernod Ricard China from August 2001 till his retirement in November 2014, including the business director for Central China, the director of external affairs and human resources, as well as the executive director and the executive vice president.