Tun Nei Cheng Mr. Cheng Tun Nei is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Symphony Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng Tun Nei is an experienced investor in securities and also a seasoned businessman engaging in securities and financing, consultancy, hotel investment, real estate investment and development, import and export of cigarettes, perfume and cosmetic products business over many years. He is also a director of GoldSilk Capital Limited (“GoldSilk”). GoldSilk is a substantial shareholder of the Company under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”).

Yuk Tuen Yeung Mr. Yeung Yuk Tuen is the Chief Financial Officer of Symphony Holdings Limited. He oversees the finance and accounting division of the Group. Mr. Yeung used to work for the Big Four accounting firms in Hong Kong and the United States. He had accumulated over 18 years of experience in financial management, merger and acquisition across Hong Kong and China. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California in United States of America and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley in 1997.

Kam Lung Liu Mr. Liu Kam Lung is Chief Executive Officer - Financial Services Unit of Symphony Holdings Limited. He oversees the compliance and business operation of the financial services unit acquired by the Group in 2014. With over 24 years of experience in the financial industry, he currently serves as the independent non-executive director of a few listed companies namely Megalogic Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 8242), Pak Tak International Limited (HKSE: 2668) and Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (HKSE: 1808). Mr. Liu is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. At the same time, he is an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and admitted as an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. He is also a full member of the Society of Registered Financial Planners and an associate of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2009 and 2010 respectively. Mr. Liu was awarded a Diploma of Business Administration from Hong Kong Shue Yan College (now known as Hong Kong Shue Yan University).

Kar Lee Gary Chan Mr. Chan Kar Lee is the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Symphony Holdings Limited. He possesses over 35 years of professional experience in marketing, sales, distribution and management in fast moving consumer goods with multi-national corporations such as LVMH, British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco Group. Mr. Chan holds an EMBA degree awarded jointly by the HKUST Business School and the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University. He has also attended management courses at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, Stanford-National University of Singapore, INSEAD/CEDEP and IMD.

Kit Wan Tham Ms. Tham Kit Wan is the Legal Counsel, Senior Vice President of Symphony Holdings Limited. Ms. Tham is a qualified lawyer of Hong Kong, England & Wales and Singapore. She has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and the commercial and banking fields, covering an array of corporate projects in acquisitions and mergers, restructuring, tax advisory, arbitration, administrative review proceedings and negotiations with governments and private parties, and company secretarial work. She was the Head of Legal of K Wah Construction Limited (now Galaxy Entertainment Group – HKSE: 27) from 1998 to 2007. Ms. Tham graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore. She furthered her studies and was awarded a Master of Laws (International Business Law) degree by the City University of Hong Kong.

Henry Mok Mr. Mok Henry is the Vice President of Symphony Holdings Limited. He is currently overseeing the Group’s outlet mall operations in China. He is a retail industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the general consumer, as well as tourism, retailing business. His past working experience included DFS Hong Kong Ltd., a LVMH company and Victoria Mall, a CKH Shopping Mall, Reebok China and JFT Holdings Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from North East London Polytechnic (Current name: University of East London) in the United Kingdom.

Yat Ming So Mr. So Yat Ming is the General Manager, Shenyang Park Outlets of Symphony Holdings Limited. An accomplished retailer, he brings with him more than 30 years of expertise in retailing, mall management, international brands distribution (including S. Farragamo, Hugo Boss, Coach, Bally, Balenciaga and Reebok) in PRC. Mr. So used to work for Duty Free Shoppers HK, ImagineX Group, Maison Mode Shopping Mall in Shenyang and Urumqi. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Management and Technology in the United States of America.

Kim Cheong Hong Mr. Hong Kim Cheong is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Geography from The University of Wilfred Laurier Ontario Canada. Mr. Hong possesses over 25 years of retailing experience gathered from fast moving consumer products to tobacco products. Mr. Hong has been serving as a non-executive director of the Company since 18th September 2015. From 2015 to 2016, Mr. Hong served as a non-executive director of Italmenu, a joint venture between COOP Italia (one of the largest supermarket chain in Italy) and a group of private investors for the Asia market.

Cheng-Kang Chan Mr. Chan Cheng-Kang is the Senior Manager of Symphony Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan has been overseeing the Speedo China business since 2006. He possesses over 10 year of professional experience in marketing, sales, distribution and management in China’s sporting goods industry, having also played key roles in running other top international sport brands such as Reebok in China. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from McGill University. He has also completed management programs at Simon Fraser University.

Cheung Ming Lee Mr. Lee Cheung Ming is the Head - Real Estate Division of Symphony Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee accumulated over 14 years of experience in hotel and real estate development cum investment in Mainland China. He used to serve as the director of Megalogic Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 8242), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lee is currently pursuing his EMBA studies at Xiamen University. He holds a graduate certificate in Business Administration from Beijing Economy Management College.

Yat Man Ng Mr. Ng Yat Man is the Head - Leasing of Outlet Mall Division of Symphony Holdings Limited. In his new appointment, he is responsible for highend brand recruitment for the Group’s outlet malls. He is a seasoned retailer with over 30 years of experience accumulated from working with Foxtown, Golden Eagle Shopping Centre and Sogo (HK). Mr. Ng attended management courses at Foxtown Outlets, Lugano, Switzerland.

So Ying Chow Ms. Chow So Ying is the Company Secretary of Symphony Holdings Limited. Ms. Chow is a solicitor admitted in the Supreme Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and possesses over 15 years experience in legal and regulatory compliance. Her legal practice used to focus on the capital markets covering IPO, bank financing, securities and regulatory compliance, joint venture documentation and private equity investments. Ms. Chow graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of arts degree.

Yu Chun Chow Mr. Chow Yu Chun, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Symphony Holdings Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He possesses over 35 years of experience in commercial, financial and investment management in Hong Kong and Mainland China. He is currently also an independent non-executive director of Top Form International Limited (HKSE: 333), Playmates Toys Limited (HKSE: 869) and China Strategic Holdings Limited (HKSE: 235), all three companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Pui Kay Shum Mr. Shum Pui Kay is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Symphony Holdings Limited. Mr. Shum Pui Kay possesses over 30 years of experience in the retailing and distribution of luxurious goods. He was instrumental in the establishment and expansion of the renowned French leather good brand Longchamp in the Asia Pacific region and has served as the Chairman of the Asia Pacific region of the brand Longchamp since 1978. From 2008 to 2013, he served as the director of Longchamp Company Limited mainly responsible for overseeing brand development in the Greater China region. Mr. Shum is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company.