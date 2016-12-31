Name Description

Chung Kiu Cheung Mr. Cheung Chung Kiu is Executive Chairman of the Board of C C Land Holdings Limited. He was first appointed Executive Director of the Company on 22 June 2000 and became Chairman on 22 November 2006. He also serves as a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. As Chairman, Mr. Cheung is mainly responsible for leading the Board and managing its work to ensure that the Board effectively operates and fully discharges its responsibilities. Mr. Cheung has a wide range of experience in investment and business management, including over 20 years of property development and investment experience mainly in Hong Kong and in the PRC as well as other mature cities globally. In addition, Mr. Cheung is the founder and Chairman of Yugang International Limited (“Yugang”), Chairman and Managing Director of Y. T. Realty Group Limited (“Y.T. Realty”) and Chairman of The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited (“Cross-Harbour”), the shares of all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a director of Regulator Holdings Limited, Yugang International (B.V.I.) Limited, Chongqing Industrial Limited, Palin Holdings Limited, Thrivetrade Limited and Fame Seeker Holdings Limited, which are companies disclosed under the section headed “Discloseable Interests and Short Positions of Shareholders under the SFO.

How Mun Lam Dr. Lam How Mun Peter is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of C C Land Holdings Limited. He was first appointed Executive Director of the Company on 3 June 1998 and became Managing Director and Deputy Chairman on 9 April 1999 and 22 November 2006 respectively. Dr. Lam was one of the founders of our Group in 1989. He also serves as a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. As Managing Director, Dr. Lam is mainly responsible for overseeing the Group’s day-to-day management, recommending strategies to the Board, and determining and implementing operational decisions. Dr. Lam graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery in 1972. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the American College of Surgeons. In addition to his extensive experience in medical practice, Dr. Lam has over 20 years of extensive experience in corporate management, real estate and investment.

Wai Choi Tsang Mr. Tsang Wai Choi is the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of C C Land Holdings Limited,. He was appointed Executive Director of the Company on 14 May 2007 and became Deputy Chairman on 1 June 2008. Graduated from the Sichuan Construction Material College, Mr. Tsang has extensive experience in various segments of the construction industry in the PRC, including over 20 years of experience in property development as a professional project manager. As a front-runner in property development using private capital in the city of Chongqing, Mr. Tsang has been over-all in charge of a number of large-scale property projects in the city since 1991.

Chi Keung Wong Mr. Wong Chi Keung is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Company on 1 March 2016. He also serves as a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wong is mainly responsible for recommending investment strategies to the Board and overseeing the Group’s property development and investment business. He holds a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business from Honolulu University and is a professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Housing and the Chartered Institute of Housing. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and an honorary fellow of Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences. Mr. Wong has held senior executive positions with various leading property companies and property consultant firms in Hong Kong in the past 30 years. In addition, Mr. Wong is currently an executive director of Cross-Harbour and an independent non-executive director of Water Oasis Group Limited, the shares of these two companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Chun Cheong Leung Mr. Leung Chun Cheong is Executive Director of C C Land Holdings Limited. He was appointed Executive Director of the Company on 3 June 1998. He also serves as a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Leung has joined the Group since 1995. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial management and financial functions and governance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Leung had held senior positions in various companies and in the professional field in Hong Kong. He has over 35 years extensive experience in auditing and financial management. Mr. Leung is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wai Fai Leung Mr. Leung Wai Fai is Executive Director of C C Land Holdings Limited. He was appointed Executive Director of the Company on 3 December 1999. He also serves as a Director of several subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Leung is mainly responsible for overseeing the Group’s corporate finance and management. Graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the United States of America with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1985, Mr. Leung is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. He has over 30 years of extensive experience in accounting and financial reporting. In addition, Mr. Leung is also an Executive Director of Cross-Harbour, and the Group Financial Controller of Yugang.

Kin Fung Lam Mr. Lam Kin Fung, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of C C Land Holdings Limited since 3 June 1998. He holds a Bachelor Degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University in the United States. He has over 30 years of experience in the toy industry and is currently the Managing Director of Forward Winsome Industries Limited which is engaged in toy manufacturing. Mr. Lam was awarded a Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR in 2011. He also holds a number of public and community service positions including Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Member of the Legislative Council and Non-Official Member of the Executive Council in Hong Kong, Chairman of Mega Events Funds Assessment Committee and Independent Commission Against Corruption Complaints Committee, Director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited, Board Member of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, General Committee Member of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Members of the Fight Crime Committee. In addition, Mr. Lam is an Independent Non-executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and HNA Holding Group Co. Limited, the shares of all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Yu Ming Leung Mr. Leung Yu Ming Steven is Independent Non-Executive Director of C C Land Holdings Limited. since 1 October 2007. Mr. Leung holds a Degree of Master in Accountancy from Charles Sturt University in Australia and a Degree of Bachelor of Social Sciences from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a certified practicing accountant of CPA Australia and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Leung is a practicing certified public accountant in Hong Kong. He previously worked in Nomura International (Hong Kong) Limited as Assistant Vice-President in the International Finance and Corporate Finance Department. He commenced public practice in auditing and taxation in 1990 and is currently the senior partner of a firm of certified public accountants. He has over 25 years of experience in assurance, accounting, taxation, financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Leung is an Independent Non-executive Director of Suga International Holdings Limited, Yugang, Y.T. Realty and Cross-Harbour, the shares of all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.