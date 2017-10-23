Name Description

Minfang Lu Mr. Lu Minfang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. He Mr. Lu is also an authorized representative of the Company as well as a director of each of following subsidiaries of the Company, namely Yashili International Ltd., Yashili International Group Limited, Newou International Co., Limited and Scient International Group Limited. Mr. Lu is an executive director and the CEO of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and a controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Lu was the Vice President (Greater China) of Danone Early Life Nutrition Greater China and had been with the Danone Group and Dumex Baby Food Co. Ltd. for over 10 years. During the tenure at the Danone Group, he demonstrated strong strategic business and market planning capabilities. With strong leadership, management skills and in-depth knowledge of markets, Mr. Lu contributed significantly to the success of the Danone Group’s baby nutrition business in China. Prior to joining the Danone Group, Mr. Lu spent 9 years with Johnson & Johnson (China) Company Limited and almost 4 years with General Electric Company (China). Mr. Lu has over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing and has been serving in general manager or executive level roles for over 7 years. He has extensive experience in the management of fast moving consumer products and dairy companies and has an excellent grasp and the in-depth knowledge of the PRC market. Mr. Lu obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Shanghai Fudan University.

Chopin Zhang Mr. Chopin Zhang has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 30 years’ experience in production and supply chain management and has extensive management experience in the food and beverage industry. Mr. Zhang has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Food Union (China) Co., Ltd. since August 2015 and has been devoted to the establishment and development of Food Union’s business in China. Food Union is a global manufacturer of dairy products and ice cream. Prior to joining Food Union, Mr. Zhang served as the Operation Director of Dumex Baby Food Co., Ltd. (“Dumex China”) from March 2010 to July 2015 and was responsible for the operation, supply chain and procurement of Dumex China, and has made important contribution to the development of Dumex China’s business. Prior to joining Dumex China, Mr. Zhang held positons in a number of multinational corporations, including serving as the Supply Chain Director (Greater China) of Starbucks and the General Manager of Starbucks China Trading Company, and holding various positons with Owens Corning (a global leader in the development and production of construction materials and fiberglass composites), Nike (leading global sports brand), Johnson & Johnson (the world’s leading manufacturer of medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products) and American Standard (the world’s leading manufacturer of bath and kitchen products), specializing in production and supply chain consolidation and management. Mr. Zhang obtained his Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Shanghai Medical Instruments College and his Master of Business Administration degree from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

Jieping Wen Ms. Wen Jieping is the Chief Financial Officer, General Manager - Financial Management Center of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wen joined the Group in May 2011 and is primarily responsible for the internal financial controlling and overseas investment projects. Prior to this, Ms. Wen was the department head and a senior manager of the audit department of KPMG (Guangzhou office). She graduated from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies with a combined bachelor degree in International Commerce English and Accounting in 2001. Ms. Wen is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Li Hua Mr. Hua Li has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective January 1, 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree from Sichuan Economic Management Institute (now renamed as Xihua University), majored in marketing. From August 1997, he served as the manager of the Chengdu Branch of Shanghai McCormick Foods Co., Ltd. From September 2002 to August 2004, he served as the manager of the marketing department of New Hope Dairy Holdings Co., Ltd., and was re-designated as the marketing director of Suzhou Tianxiang Diary Co., Ltd. in August 2003. From August 2004 to January 2007, he served as the regional marketing manager of the liquid milk department and the national supervising manager of the marketing department of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. From January 2007 to October 2008, he served as the director of the marketing department of Suzhou Su Ayi Foods Co., Ltd. From November 2008 to September 2013, he served as a deputy general manager of the milk powder business department of Yashili International Group Limited. From September 2013, he served as the general manager of the milk powder segment of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (i.e. Oushi Mengniu (Inner Mongolia) Dairy Products Co., Ltd. (‘‘Oushi Mengniu’’)). From 1 January 2016, he has been serving as the general manager of the sales department of the Company as well as the general manager of the sales departments of Oushi Mengniu and Scient. From 24 August 2016 till now, he has been serving as the Vice President of the Company responsible for sales and marketing.

Leif Haamann Mr. Leif Haamann is the Vice President of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for quality works. Mr. Haamann has more than 30 years of management experience within the Dairy Industry and Infant Formula manufacture. Mr. Haamann holds a master’s degree in Dairy Engineering and Technology from University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mr. Haamann has worked with machine and process R&D for GEA Niro. Mr. Haamann has been responsible for Quality and Production Development for Dumex, worldwide for several years. From 1994, Mr. Haamann has been responsible for production of Infant Formula for both Arla Foods in Denmark and Mengniu Arla in China. Mr. Haamann is born and educated in Denmark.

Xunpeng Xie Mr. Xie Xunpeng is the Vice President of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for marketing. Prior to this, Mr. Xie was the general manager of sales & marketing of Yashili (Guangdong) and was primarily responsible for sales and marketing of the whole Group. Mr. Xie has been the general manager of sales & marketing of Yashili (Guangdong) since 2008. From 2006 to 2007, he was our deputy general manager of sales & marketing. From 2003 to 2005, he was our provincial manager in charge of sales in Shanxi province. From 1999 to 2002, he was our regional manager in charge of sales in Shanxi, Hunan and Hubei provinces. From 1993 to 1998, he was a sales person of Yashili (Guangdong), then was promoted to and then progressed to be a provincial manager.

Siu Pik Ho Ms. Ho Siu Pik is the Company Secretary of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. Ms. Ho is a director of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Ho has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial area. She is currently the joint company secretary of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., China Polymetallic Mining Limited and China Rundong Auto Group Limited and the company secretary of Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited, Sun Art Retail Group Limited and Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Pik Po Lam Ms. Lam Pik Po, Katty is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She received her Bachelor of Accounting degree from the City University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree in University of Portland in the United States. Ms. Lam has served in the Greater China Region of PepsiCo Inc. since August 1994 and has held various positions including business development director, marketing director and general manager until August 2008. Since September 2008, Ms. Lam served as the area vice president of PepsiCo China Beverages (Southern Region). Since July 2011, Ms. Lam served as the president of PepsiCo Food China. Since September 2013, Ms. Lam served as the Chairman of PepsiCo Greater China Region. Ms. Lam joined the Danone Group in January 2017 as the president of Greater China Region of the early life nutrition business department.

Peng Qin Mr. Qin Peng is Non-Executive Director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as the Chairman of China of the Danone Group since 2007, and has a deep knowledge and understanding of international and Chinese business and culture. Mr. Qin joined the Danone Group in 1983 and spent his entire career with the Danone Group. Mr. Qin was appointed as the vice president of the China Operation of the Danone Group from 1997 to 2006 and as the vice president of the Corporate Development of the Danone Group in Asia Pacific from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Qin also worked as the general manager of Amoy Food Limited in Hong Kong from 1991 to 1994 and as the general manager of Guangzhou Danone Yoghurt Company from 1988 to 1990. Mr. Qin was in charge of marketing and sales in France when he joined the Danone Group and moved to Asia since 1988. Mr. Qin graduated from the Rene Descartes University with a bachelor degree and from the Institute of Political Sciences in Paris with a master degree.

Ping Zhang Mr. Zhang Ping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang has joined the Mengniu Group as the vice president (finance) of Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy (Group) Company Limited since May 2014. With effect from 6 June 2014, Mr. Zhang has been appointed as the chief financial officer of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Mr. Zhang has over 23 years of experience in the industry of fast-moving consumer goods, specializing in the management of operation, finance and audit as well as risk control. Mr. Zhang has served as the chief executive officer of Coca-Cola Bottlers Manufacturing Holdings Limited from December 2012 to April 2014. Mr. Zhang was the general manager of Swire Guangdong Coca-Cola Ltd. (‘‘Swire Guangdong’’) and Xi’an BC Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd. from December 2010 to December 2012 and from November 2007 to December 2010, respectively. Mr. Zhang was the finance director of Swire BCD Co., Ltd. (formerly known as BC Development Company Limited) (‘‘Swire BCD’’) from August 2005 to November 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Zhang also served as the finance director of Swire Guangdong from March 2002 to August 2005. Mr. Zhang joined Swire BCD as the project manager in November 1990. Mr. Zhang was later designated as the finance manager of Nanjing BC Foods Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Swire BCD, in September 1993. In November 1995, Mr. Zhang was promoted as the deputy finance manager of Swire BCD, then as the manager of the internal audit and system accounting department in January 1998 and worked in this position until March 2002 before he joined Swire Guangdong. Mr. Zhang was a lecturer of accounting in Beijing Institute of Mechanical Industry Management from July 1986 to October 1990. Mr. Zhang obtained the master degree by completing the graduate courses in management engineering from Beijing Machinery Industry School in 1986, and Mr. Zhang graduated with a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from Shenyang University of Technology (formerly known as Shenyang Electromechanics College) in 1984.

Shoutai Cheng Mr. Cheng Shoutai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng is a qualified lawyer of the People’s Republic of China, the chief partner and director of Tahota Law Firm, a law firm based in China. He also serves as a director of the All China Lawyers Association, an arbitrator of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), a vice president of the eighth Sichuan Province Lawyers Association and a member of the All-China Youth Federation and the Sino-Global Legal Alliance respectively. Mr. Cheng holds a Doctorate’s degree in civil and commercial law from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lee has over 30 years of experience in public accounting and auditing, corporate finance, merger and acquisition and initial public offerings. Mr. Lee served at Ernst & Young from September 1980 to September 2009. Mr. Lee was a partner of Ernst & Young and held key leadership positions in the development of Ernst & Young in China. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants respectively. Since 2007, Mr. Lee has been a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province. Mr. Lee is an independent non-executive director of Chaowei Power Holdings Limited (stock code: 951), Modern Dairy, China Rundong Auto Group Limited (stock code: 1365), GCL New Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 451), GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Limited(stock code: 493), NVC Lighting Holding Limited (stock code: 2222), Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1115), West China Cement Limited (stock code: 2233), WH Group Limited (stock code: 288) (the above companies are all listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), and CITIC Securities Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6030) as well as the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600030)). Mr. Lee graduated from Kingston University (formerly known as Kingston Polytechnic) in London with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts in July 1980 and further obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988.