Name Description

Chiu Hung Shum Mr. Shum Chiu Hung is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Times Property Holdings Limited. He is the founder of the Group. He has been the chairman of our Board, chief executive officer and Director since November 2007 and was redesignated as our executive Director in February 2008. Mr. Shum started his business career in real estate development in 1999, and has experience in trade, finance and real estate development. In 1999, he founded Guangzhou Sweetland Real Estate Development Company Limited (“Sweetland Real Estate”), a company engaged in residential property development project in Guangzhou. In 2001, he founded Guangzhou Times Property Group Co., Ltd. (the “Times Group”) and served as the president, primarily responsible for the strategic development and overall operations of Times Group’s business. He has been serving concurrently as the head of the operation center of the Group since January 2014, generally responsible for the Company’s overall operation plan. Mr. Shum has led our Group to become the leading property developers in Guangdong Province, focusing on the development of mid-market to high-end residential properties. He has over 15 years of experience in the PRC real estate industry. He graduated from Fudan University with an Executive Master of Business Administration degree (“EMBA”) in June 2006. Mr. Shum was appointed as a standing member of the Guangzhou Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2007 and executive chairman of Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce of Private Enterprises . Mr. Shum is currently the vice chairman of the 14th executive committee of Guangzhou Federation of Industry and Commerce and Guangzhou General Chamber of Commerce since September 2011.

Wai Kin Chan Mr. Chan Wai Kin is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary of Times Property Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as the chief financial officer, the joint company secretary and the authorized representative of the Group since 21 February 2014, responsible for the Group’s financial reporting and investor relations related matters. Mr. Chan worked with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as an auditor from December 2005 to August 2010, with KPMG as an auditing manager from August 2010 to October 2011, and with Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (“Golden Wheel Tiandi”, stock code: 1232), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, as the executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary from October 2011 to September 2013, responsible for taking part in auditing of financial reports and in investor relations related matters. Mr. Chan ceased to be the non-executive director of Golden Wheel Tiandi on 28 February 2014. Mr. Chan graduated from Indiana University at Bloomington in the United States of America with a degree of bachelor of science in business in May 2005. He has been a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since July 2009.

Xihong Bai Mr. Bai Xihong is Executive Director is Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Director in January 2008 and was designated as our executive Director in February 2008. He has been a vice president of Times Group since January 2002. He has also been the general manager of the Guangzhou regional office of Times Group since January 2002 whereby he is primarily responsible for project development, marketing and project management in Guangzhou. Mr. Bai joined Sweetland Real Estate in 1999 and joined Times Group in May 2001. Mr. Bai has over 15 years of experience in real estate corporate management. He graduated from Guangdong Radio & Television University in industrial enterprise, operation management in 1990 and obtained an EMBA from Sun Yat-Sen University in December 2009. In 2005, Mr. Bai was recognized as an “Outstanding Contributor to Guangzhou Real Estate in the Past 20 years” by the “Guangzhou Real Estate in the Past 20 Years’ event organizing committee” Guangzhou Real Estate Organization and Guangzhou Real Estate Guide Union. He was awarded the “2006 Outstanding CEO (Diamond Award) in Mainstream Real Estate in China” in 2006 by China Mainstream Real Estate Economy Summit, “Innovative and Meritorious Individual in China’s Real Estate Industry in the 60 years since the Founding of the PRC” in 2009 by the 7th China Real Estate Economy Summit and “Real Estate Pioneers Award” in 2010 by Xin Kuai News. Mr. Bai is currently a member of the Guangzhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

Zhaoxiong Cen Mr. Cen Zhaoxiong is Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed the executive Director in November 2013. He has been a director of the investment and development center of Times Group since May 2012, responsible for land development and project pre-planning work. Mr. Cen joined Sweetland Real Estate as a project assistant in 1999 and was promoted as a manager of the development department in May 2001 and a manager of the tender department of Times Group in September 2009. Mr. Cen was the general manager of the Qingyuan regional office of Times Group between December 2010 and May 2012.

Jianhui Guan Mr. Guan Jianhui is Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Director in January 2008 and was redesignated as our executive Director in February 2008. Mr. Guan has been a vice president of Times Group since January 2002. Mr. Guan is currently the head of our information and administration service center and is primarily responsible for information management, administration and Fund affairs. He assisted Mr. Shum Chiu Hung to found Sweetland Real Estate in 1999 and joined Times Group in May 2001. From 2002 to 2006, Mr. Guan was responsible for finance, funding and cost management. He has over 15 years of experience in real estate corporate management. Mr. Guan graduated from South China Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in arts in December 1994, and obtained an EMBA from Peking University in July 2009. Mr. Guan is currently a member of the 14th Guangzhou Yuexiu District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Qiang Li Mr. Li Qiang is Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Director in January 2008 and was designated as our executive Director in February 2008. He has been a vice president of Times Group since July 2009. He is currently also the head of the human resources and legal affairs center of Times Group and is primarily responsible for human resources and legal matters. Mr. Li joined Times Group in July 2005 as an assistant to the president and has served as our vice president since July 2009. Mr. Li has over nine years of experience in real estate corporate management. Mr. Li obtained a master’s degree in law from Hunan Normal University in June 2000, and an EMBA degree from Sun Yat-Sen University in December 2007. He was admitted as a lawyer in the PRC in June 1998. Mr. Li is currently a member of the 15th People’s Congress of Guangzhou Yuexiu District.

Jimin Niu Mr. Niu Jimin is Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the executive Director in November 2013 and is currently the head of the finance department of Times Group, responsible for planning and management of financial accounting, operation and taxation matters. Prior to joining us in 2011, Mr. Niu worked in the finance management department of Guangzhou Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou Vanke”) as regional finance manager from December 2005 to December 2007. He was head of operation analysis of the operation management department and a senior manager of the project development department of Guangzhou Vanke from December 2007 to April 2008 and from November 2010 to March 2011, respectively. He was head of finance department of Wuhan Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. from May 2008 to October 2010. Mr. Niu obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from Sun Yat-Sen University in June 2001 and a master of business administration degree from Hong Kong Baptist University in November 2012. Mr. Niu graduated from School of Finance of Renmin University of China with an EMBA degree in January 2015.

Yongshao Liu Mr. Liu Yongshao is Vice President of the Group, General Manager of Guangzhou Times Property Management Co. Ltd., and Guangzhou Donghe Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., of Times Property Holdings Limited. He has been a vice president of Times Group since 2004 and a general manager of Guangzhou Times Property Management Co., Ltd. (“Times Property Management”) and Guangzhou Donghe Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (“Guangzhou Donghe”) since 2008. He is primarily responsible for property service management for Times Property Management and leasing and project development for Guangzhou Donghe. Mr. Liu was a teacher of Nanhai High School in Foshan from July 1984 to July 1993. He was head of the principal’s office of Foshan Nanhai Guicheng Street Guijiang First Junior High School from July 1993 to July 1996. He joined Sweetland Real Estate in 1999 and joined Times Group in May 2001. He has over 14 years of experience in real estate development. Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor of arts degree from South China Normal University in December 1994 and an EMBA degree from Sun Yat-Sen University in December 2010.

Chengjiang Tao Mr. Tao Chengjiang is The Group's Head of the funds center of Times Property Holdings Limited. He has been the head of the funds center of Times Group since December 2006. He is responsible for capital financing of our Group. He joined Times Group in May 2001 as a manager of our finance department and was promoted as the finance director in January 2004. Prior to joining us, from November 1999 to March 2001, Mr. Tao worked in the finance department and corporate management department of Kingold Group Companies Limited. Mr. Tao has been a qualified accountant in the PRC since April 1997 and he is a non-practising member of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2010. Mr. Tao graduated from Xi’an Petroleum College with a bachelor’s degree in economics in June 1992 and obtained an EMBA degree from Sun Yat-Sen University in December 2008.

Hui Sun Ms. Sun Hui is Independent Non-Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. She was appointed as the independent non-executive Director in November 2013. She has been a partner of Shanghai Huanzhong Law Firm since July 1996, a chairman of Zengcheng Jianglong Electric Power Co., Ltd., since 2009. Ms. Sun graduated from the school of law of East China University of Political Science and Law in 1983. She obtained a degree in law from Georgetown University in 1992.

Wai Man Wong Mr. Wong Wai Man is Independent Non-Executive Director of Times Property Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the independent non-executive Director in November 2013. From August 1991 to April 1996, Mr. Wong worked as an auditor with Ernst & Young. From 2006 to 2010, he was an executive director of China Household Holdings Limited (formerly known as Bao Yuan Holdings Limited and Ching Hing (Holdings) Limited) (stock code: 692), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor of arts degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1991 and a master of science degree in financial economics from the University of London in December 1997. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.