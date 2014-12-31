Name Description

Dong Xing Wang Mr. Wang Dong Xing is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Lilang Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on 13 June 2008. Mr. Wang has been with the company Group since its establishment in April 1995 and is one of the founders of the Group. He is responsible for the Group’s overall business development, strategic planning and corporate management. He is also responsible for formulating operation direction, devising annual plan and financial budget and making recommendations on investments of the Group to the Board for approval. He completed a diploma programme for chief executive officers of enterprises from the Economics College of Peking University, an EMBA programme organised by Lingnan College, Sun Yat-sen University and a China CEO Programme organized by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Mr. Wang has over 20 years of manufacturing and management experience in the menswear industry in the PRC. Mr. Wang is also a representative of the Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress, Fujian Province and standing vice chairman of the Jinjiang City Sewing and Apparel Association. He is also vice chairman of the Jinjiang Committee of China Democratic National Construction Association, vice president of the Jinjiang Qingyang Chamber of Commerce, council chairman of the Jinjiang Qingyang Foreign Investment Enterprise Association, standing committee member of the Jinjiang Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Quanzhou APEC Business Travel Card Association.

Liang Xing Wang Mr. Wang Liang Xing is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China Lilang Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director on 13 June 2008. He has been with the Group since its establishment in April 1995 and is one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Wang is responsible for the Group’s overall business development, strategic planning and corporate management. He is also responsible for the corporate development and the internal management system of the Group and recommending the appointment of senior management to the Board. He completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University, an EMBA programme organised by Xiamen University and a China CEO Programme organized by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He has over 20 years of manufacturing and management experience in the menswear industry in the PRC. Mr. Wang is also the vice-chairman and standing supervisor of the Enterprises Credit Management Association of Quanzhou City and a supervisor of the Garment Association of the PRC. He was one of 50 persons honoured with a 2005 PRC Enterprises Trademark Award and was accredited as the “Brand China People of the Year 2010”.

Cong Xing Wang Mr. Wang Cong Xing is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China Lilang Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on 2 January 2008. Mr. Wang has been with the Group since its establishment in April 1995 and is one of the founders of the Group. He is responsible for finance and information technology management for the Group. He is also responsible for corporate development and the internal management system of the Group and supervising the implementation of the annual, quarterly and monthly financial plans of the Group. He completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University in 2006. He has over 20 years of manufacturing and management experience in the menswear industry in the PRC.

Yuk Lan Ko Ms. Ko Yuk Lan is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China Lilang Ltd. She first joined the Group in January 2008 and worked with the Group until September 2008. She rejoined the Group in May 2010. Ms. Ko graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University) with a Professional Diploma in Management Accountancy. She has over 20 years of experience in financial management and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, she had worked in an international accounting firm and other companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Ko is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Cost and Management Accountants..

Rong Hua Cai Mr. Cai Rong Hua is Executive Director of China Lilang Ltd., since 13 June 2008. He joined the Group in April 1998 and was appointed as an executive Director on 13 June 2008. He is responsible for product research and development for the Group. He is also responsible for negotiating with the suppliers of the Group. Mr. Cai completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University and an EMBA programme organised by Lingnan College, Sun Yat-sen University. He has over 10 years of manufacturing and management experience in the menswear industry in the PRC.

Cheng Chu Hu Mr. Hu Cheng Chu is Executive Director of China Lilang Limited. He joined the Group in April 1998 and was appointed as an executive Director on 13 June 2008. He is responsible for brand management, market promotion and public relation for the Group. Mr. Hu completed part-time professional political engineering course and professional administrative management course from Fudan University in 1988 and 1989, respectively, and an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University. He is currently the vice chairman of the Quanzhou Association of Professional Managers and a supervisor of the Association of China Brand Managers of the Brand China Industry Union. Mr. Hu was accredited as the top 10 planner for corporate sales and marketing in the PRC for the year 2007 and 2008, and for the year 2009 and 2010, the top 10 brand manager in China for the year 2010 and the China Great Wall advertising personage award for the year 2011 (2011)..

Rong Bin Pan Mr. Pan Rong Bin is Executive Director of China Lilang Limited. He joined the Group in February 2003 and was appointed as an executive Director on 13 June 2008. Prior to acting as the general manager of the Group’s core brand “LILANZ” since March 2011, Mr. Pan was responsible for the marketing and distribution operations of the Group’s core brand “LILANZ”. Mr. Pan completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University in 2006. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Pan was a representative in the Nanping Municipal People’s Congress, Fujian Province. Since 1995 to 2007, he was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Jianyang City, Fujian Province. He was honoured with the Award for the Model of Labour in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province in May 2006. He has over 10 years of retail and sales management experience in the menswear industry in the PRC..

Wei Jin Chen Mr. Chen Wei Jin is Head - Group Ordering Department of China Lilang Ltd. He graduated from Zhangzhou Normal University with a professional diploma in administration in July 2000 and completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University in February 2006. From 1989 to 2004, he served as the general manager of Jinjiang Weixin Knitters Factory. From 1996 to 2004, he also worked in the Jinjiang branch office of the China Life Insurance Company Limited as the general manager of the sales department, where he was recognised as Pioneer of Sales and Marketing from 1998 to 2000 and Supervisor for the year 2002. He joined the Group on 1 March 2004 as the manager of the group ordering department of the Group..

Ming Hai Huang Mr. Huang Ming Hai is Deputy Financial Controller of China Lilang Ltd. He completed an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University, a programme in financial management at the Adult Education College of Huaqiao University, and an advanced programme in financial leadership development at Commerce College of Huaqiao University. He is currently attending a distance-learning programme in finance at the Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University Continuing Education School. He joined the Group on 24 April 1995..

Yi-Chieh Lin Mr. Lin Yi-Chieh is Head - Human Resources Department of China Lilang Ltd. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Xiamen University in 2007 and completed a master programme in business administration at the University of Furtwangen in 2006. Mr. Lin joined the Group on 7 June 2007..

Mei Ya Shi Ms. Shi Mei Ya is Head - Production Department of China Lilang Ltd. She is the head of the production department of the Group’s core brand “LILANZ”. She completed a programme in fine chemical engineering at Fujian Radio and TV University in 1998 and an advanced programme of excellent corporate operation and management from the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University in 2006. She completed a programme in project management and a master programme in business administration for senior managers at Xiamen University. Ms. Shi joined the Group on 1 August 1998 and has been the head of production department of the Group’s core brand “LILANZ” since November 2008..

Yu Feng Zhang Mr. Zhang Yu Feng is Head - Marketing, Sales and Marketing Department of China Lilang Ltd. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in professional trade and economics in 1992 and completed an EMBA core course from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2006. From 1992 to 2007, he had worked in S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. as sales representative and branch office manager, worked in Coty Inc. as regional manager and sales manager in China region, worked in Henkel AG as National Trade Marketing Manager and National Sales Director, worked in Li Ning Company Limited as department head targeting key clients and worked in Puma China as regional sales and marketing manager for the eastern, central and western China regions. He joined the Group on 27 August 2007 and since then he has been the head of the marketing in the sales and marketing department of the Group’s core brand “LILANZ”..

Zhi Han Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Zhi Han is Deputy Financial Controller of China Lilang Ltd. He graduated from Faculty of Accountancy from East China Technology University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics major in accounting in 1994. He obtained an EMBA degree from Xiamen University in January 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in Xiaxin Electronic Stock Company Limited, responsible for the overall financial affairs. He joined the Group on 1 September 2008..

Shixian Lai Mr. Lai Shixian is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lai is the chief operating officer, an executive director and a vice president of ANTA Sports Products Limited the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, and is primarily responsible for the supply chain and administrative management of that group of companies. Mr. Lai holds an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School..

Hong Te Lu Dr. Lu Hong Te is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Lilang Limited. He joined the Board on 13 June 2008. Dr. Lu obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from National Cheng Kung University in 1983 and a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in business from the Graduate Institute of Business Administration of the College of Management of National Taiwan University in 1985 and 1992, respectively. Dr. Lu is a professor at the department of business administration at Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan, specialising in marketing and sales management and corporate competitive strategies. He also serves as a visiting professor at several institutions, including SGP International Management Academy, Nanyang Technological University’s EMBA Centre and Xiamen University’s EMBA Centre. Dr. Lu is an independent non-executive director of three companies in Taiwan, namely Aiptek International Inc., the shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and Firich Enterprises Co., Ltd. and Lanner Electronics Inc., the shares of which are traded in the Gre Tai Securities Market in Taiwan. He is also an independent non-executive director of three other companies, namely Capxon International Electronic Company Limited, ANTA Sports Products Limited and China SCE Property Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange..