Name Description

Kin Hong Hoi Mr. Hoi Kin Hong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for the overall strategy and investment decisions of the Group. Mr. Hoi is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and of the plenary meeting of the Selection Committee of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. He is also the vice chairman of All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce. Mr. Hoi founded Powerlong Group Development Co., Ltd. (the “Xiamen Powerlong Group”) in 1992 and has served as its chairman. Since the establishment of Xiamen Powerlong Group, he has been engaged in the real estate development business, and has completed the development of several residential projects. He started to specialize in the development of commercial properties in 2003. For each of the years since 2006, Mr. Hoi was recognized as a Contributor to Real Estate Brands in China by the China Real Estate Top 10 Research Team. In addition, Mr. Hoi was also awarded various honours such as the Most Influential Entrepreneur in China, Top 30 People in motivating Chinese Economy over the 30 years of China’s reformation, the Outstanding Leader in the Commercial Real Estate Industry in China, China Top 100 Real Estate Entrepreneurs and Award for Excellence in the 20th Anniversary of China Guangcai Program Outstanding Contribution Award.

Ming Shun Liao Mr. Liao Ming Shun is Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Mr. Liao is responsible for the overall capital operation and integrated financial control of the Company. He served senior management positions in various large-scale enterprises. Prior to joining the Company, he was the director, chief financial controller and general manager of the finance company of Fujian Great World Enterprises Group Company Limited, the independent director of Fujian Dongbai Enterprise Group Company Limited (SH stock code: 600693), the vice secretary general of private branch of Fujian Accounting Institute, the secretary general of real estate branch of Fujian Taxpayers’ Club. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Rural Finance from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, and was awarded a master’s degree by the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. He is also qualified as a Senior Accountant, Senior Economist, International Public Accountant, Certified Taxation Accountant, and Financial Planner. He was awarded one of the “Top CFOs for 2012 by the Xinlicai Magazine of Ministry of Finance”, “2013 China’s Financial Value Leadership Award” and “2014 Huazun Award — Top 10 most Respected Brand Builders who promoted the economic development of the industry”). He joined the Company in August 2009.

Wa Fong Hoi Mr. Hoi Wa Fong is Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Mr. Hoi is primarily responsible for the overall management of the business operations of the Group. Mr. Hoi is a member of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, a director of China Overseas Friendship Association, a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for the city of Shanghai, a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for the city of Xiamen and vice chairman of Real Estate Chamber of Commerce of National Federation of Industry and Commerce. He graduated from the School of Management of Xiamen University and received an EMBA from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. He joined Xiamen Powerlong Group since 1999 and started his career from junior positions. He held various positions including vice general manager, general manager, vice president, chief vice president and chief executive officer. He was awarded Top 10 New Leaders in the Real Estate Industry in the PRC, one of the Top 10 Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs in Fujian Province, New Person of the Year in the Real Estate Industry in the PRC from CIHAF and so forth. Since 2013, he has been awarded Most Influential People in the Real Estate Industry in the PRC and Person of the Year in China Commercial Real Estate Value List for 2 consecutive years.

Qing Ping Xiao Mr. Xiao Qing Ping is Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Mr. Xiao is primarily responsible for the administration management of the Group. He was an officer of Jinjiang Bureau of Land Administration from 1997 to 1999. He has over 30 years of experience in administration management. He joined Xiamen Powerlong Group in October 2001 as vice president and head of administration. In November 2007, he resigned from his position in Xiamen Powerlong Group and joined the Group as an executive Director. He graduated from China Textile Political Distance Learning College in 1988, majoring in economic management.

Hong Feng Zhang Mr. Zhang Hong Feng is an Executive Vice President and General Manager - Operation Management Centre, Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited and General Manager of companies in other provinces and regions. Mr. Zhang has been responsible for project management, technology management and marketing management of companies in other provinces and regions. He was a department manager of Tianyu Real Estate Company, an assistant to the general manager of Anbao Real Estate Development Company Limited and deputy general manager of the real estate centre of Xiamen Powerlong Group, an executive director of Suzhou Powerlong Real Estate Development Company Limited, an executive director of Suqian Powerlong Property Development Company Limited, the general manager of Suqian Powerlong Commercial Property Management Company Limited, regional deputy general manager of the southern region and the general manager of project management centre of the Company and the general manager of Tianjin Powerlong City Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial electrical automation from Guangxi University in 1989 and is currently studying for an EMBA at Tongji University. He joined the Company in December 2004.

Cui Hua Lv Ms. Lv Cui Hua is Vice President and General Manager - Cost Control Centre of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Ms. Lv is responsible for cost control. Ms. Lv was the person-in-charge of the cost control department of Youfu (Shanghai) Company Limited, person-in-charge of the contract department of CapitalLand China, the deputy general manager and the general manager of the cost control centre of the Company. She is currently studying for an EMBA at Tongji University. She joined the Company in May 2010.

Yong Tang Zheng Mr. Zheng Yong Tang is Vice President and General Manager - Investment Development Centre of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Mr. Zheng is responsible for the overall investment development, research and development positioning and design management of the Company. He had worked in Xiamen Jindu Property Management Co. Ltd., Xiamen Chengyi Property Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiamen Bairun Property Consultant Co. Ltd. He was an assistant to the president of Xiamen Powerlong Group, an executive director and general manager of Bengbu Powerlong Real Estate Co., Ltd. and general manager of Qingdao Powerlong Property Development Company Limited and of the Company’s investment development centre. He graduated from Xiamen Zhongxin International Computer Institute in 1997 and is currently studying for an EMBA degree in business administration in Xiamen University. He joined the Company in January 2000.

Sze Ni Shih Ms. Shih Sze Ni is Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Ms. Shih is primarily responsible for the commercial operation of the Group. Ms. Shih graduated from Central Queensland University in Australia with a master’s degree in arts administration, and obtained an EMBA degree from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2014. She joined Xiamen Powerlong Hotel in January 2003 as a director and was primarily responsible for financial management. She then joined Xiamen Powerlong Group in 2005 as a director and general manager of the finance department. In November 2007, she held the positions of executive Director, general manager of supervision department and cost control centre. She has been fully directing the operation of commercial group since April 2011.

Qun Feng Hong Mr. Hong Qun Feng is General Manager of Powerlong Land Development Limited (a subsidiary of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited), responsible for overall operation and management of business of Powerlong Land. Mr. Hong was the market manager, assistant to the general manager and general manager of Xiamen Jindu Property Management Co. Ltd., Xiamen Chengyi Property Investment Co. Ltd. and Xiamen Bairun Property Consulting Co. Ltd. respectively. He joined the Company in 2004.

Yinglin Xiao Ms. Xiao Yinglin has been appointed as the Company Secretary of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Ms. Xiao was responsible for the listing and compliance management as well as investor relation of the Company. She is an fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, Hong Kong as well as an accountant of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She acted as a company secretary of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK stock code: 0980), and had been in charge of professional corporate governance promotion for companies in eastern China for The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS). She holds a master degree in Finance from the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences in 2000 and has 14 years of extensive experience in the company secretarial, capital operation, compliance, information disclosure, and investor relations fields. She joined the Company in 2012.

Wa Fan Hoi Ms. Hoi Wa Fan is Non-Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Ms. Hoi is the managing director of Macau Powerlong Group and is responsible for the overall management and business development of Macau Powerlong Group. She is a member of All-China Youth Federation. Since 2000, she has been the managing director of Nicole, a fashion brand concept store in Macau. In December 2011, she established Ultra City Co., Ltd. and held the position of managing director. She was responsible for the overall management of business operation of Ultra City Co., Ltd.

Zuyu Ding Dr. Ding Zu Yu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Dr. Ding is the chief executive officer of E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NY stock code: EJ), the chief executive officer of CRIC (China) Information Technology Co., Ltd and the general manager of Beijing Institute of Housing Technical Services Association Ltd. He is also an independent director of Sanxiang Co., Ltd (SZ stock code: 000863) and Shanghai Chengtou Holdings Co., Ltd (SH stock code: 600649). Save as above, he had also held various positions in China Real Estate Information Group Co., Ltd in the past including as a co-president and an executive director from September 2009 to April 2012. He is also currently assuming important positions in other professional associations and bodies within the PRC real estate industry. He serves as a vice principal of the E-House Research and Training Institute. He is also a secretary-general of the Real Estate Broker Professional Committee Intermediary Committee of the China Real Estate Association, an executive committee member of the China Real Estate Research Association, an adviser on the real estate market for the China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and a member of standing committee of CPPCC of Zhabei District in Shanghai. He was named as “Shanghai Outstanding Young Merchant” in 2012 and was named one of the “Top Ten Shanghai Young Merchants” for 2011 to 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree in real estate economics in 1998 and his Ph.D. in economics in 2013 from the East China Normal University.

Jian Ping Mei Mr. Mei Jian Ping is Independent Non-Executive Director of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited. Mr. Mei has been a professor of finance at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business since 2006. He was an assistant professor from 1990 to 1995 at New York University, and an associate professor of finance at the same university from 1996 to 2005. From 2003 to 2008, he was a visiting professor at Tsinghua University. Mr. Mei has been a director of Cratings.com Inc. since 1999. Since 2009, Mr. Mei has served on the board of directors of Zhong De Securities Company Limited. Mr. Mei acted as a consultant for various financial institutions, such as Deutsche Bank, UBS, NCH Capital and Asia Development Bank. He has published a number of books and articles on topics related to finance. Mr. Mei received a bachelor degree in mathematics from Fudan University in 1982, a master degree in economics and a doctorate in economics (finance) from Princeton University in 1988 and 1990, respectively. He was appointed as an independent nonexecutive Director of the Company in June 2008. He was also appointed as an independent non-executive director of MI Energy Holdings (HK stock code: 1555), Ground Properties Company Limited (HK stock code: 0989) and China Rundong Auto Group Limited (HK stock code: 1365) in 2010, 2013 and 2014 respectively.