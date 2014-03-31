Name Description

Wing On Cheng Mr. Cheng Wing On (Michael) is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Sunley Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in June 2010 and was appointed as a Director on 15 April 2011 and re-designated as the executive Director and appointed as the chief executive by the Company on 11 September 2012. He is responsible for the overall administration, strategic planning, tendering, finance and site supervision of the Group. Mr. Cheng is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He has over 30 years’ experience in the engineering and construction industry. Prior to establishing Sunnic Engineering Limited in 1993, he had worked as a structural engineer for Sun Hung Kai Engineering Company Limited from 1980 to 1982 and had worked for Leung Kee Construction Company Limited (now known as Up Energy Development Group Limited (stock code 307, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), a construction company specialised in substructure and site formation works for approximately 10 years with his last position held as a managing director. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Toronto awarded in June 1980. Mr. Cheng resigned as a member of the nomination committee on 25 June 2014, and was appointed as a member of the remuneration committee of the Company on the same day. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheng has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. Mr. Cheng did not have any involvement in the management of the Group prior to its acquisitions of Sunnic and Full Gain Engineering Limited in June 2010.

Congyuan Wang Mr. Wang Congyuan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry. From September 2007 to October 2015, Mr. Wang CY took the positions of secretary to the board of directors, assistant to the president, the vice president and the joint chairman of (Qingjian Group Co., Ltd.*) and from December 2012 to October 2015, he was the vice president and the executive vice president of (Guotsing Holding Group Co., Ltd.*). During the period from August 2012 to December 2013, he served as the president of (Qingjian International Group Co., Ltd.*). Mr. Wang CY was also the chairman and the chief executive officer of (Qingdao Qingjian Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.*) during the period from July 2014 to August 2015. Mr. Wang CY holds various positions in certain subsidiaries of the Company, he currently serves as a director of CNQC (South Pacific) Holding Pte. Ltd., Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd, Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co., Pte. Ltd. and Qingdao Construction (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Mr. Wang CY holds a bachelor’s degree in thermal engineering from The University of Science and Technology Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’). He is a senior engineer and a member of the Chartered Institute of Building. Mr. Wang CY was accredited as (The Entrepreneur with Highest Potential in Qingdao*) in December 2012, and was awarded (The Award for Improvement of Living Standard in Shandong Province*) in April 2014.

Tat Hung Chan Mr. Chan Tat Hung is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in professional accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan has more than 20 years of experience in financing, auditing and accounting. Mr. Chan is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Yuqiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuqiang is General Manager, Executive Director of Sunley Holdings Limited., with effect from 22 April 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang acted as the deputy general manager of international business division of Qingjian from 2001 to 2007. During 2007 to 2012, he consecutively acted as the assistant to president of Qingjian, vice president and general manager of (Algeria Branch Company of Qingjian*), and deputy president of the international business department and property department of Qingjian. Mr. Zhang is now the vice-president of the Guotsing Holding Group Limited. Mr. Zhang has more than 30 years‘ experience in the property construction industry. Mr. Zhang graduated from (Shandong Construction Engineering Institute*), the PRC, with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1984. He obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Nankai University, the PRC, in June 2010. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Chi Ling Ho Mr. Ho Chi Ling is Executive Director of Sunley Holdings Limited. He is responsible for execution of the foundation projects of the Group. He has 28 years’ experience in the engineering and construction industry. Mr. Ho is also the director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Group in 1997, he had worked for major contractors and engineering consultants in Hong Kong for 12 years, involving in civil engineering and building projects including drainage, foundation, water mains, and site formation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne (now known as Newcastle University) in the United Kingdom awarded in July 1992, a Master of Science in Project Management from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University which was completed largely via online course modules with degree awarded in December 2005 and a Master of Arts in Arbitration and Dispute Resolution from The City University of Hong Kong awarded in February 2009. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and a Registered Professional Engineer (Civil discipline) in Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ho has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Linxuan Wang Mr. Wang Linxuan is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and construction industry. During the period from June 1998 to May 2015, Mr. Wang LX was the project manager and deputy general manager of Qingdao Bohai Construction Group Co. Ltd.*). From April 2008 to August 2011, Mr. Wang LX took the positions of director and general manager of (Gaomi Bohai Properties Co. Ltd.*). During the period from September 2011 to May 2015, Mr. Wang LX was the managing director of (Welltech Construction Pte Ltd*). Mr. Wang LX was also the deputy general manager of (Qingdao Bohai Investment Co. Ltd.*) from December 2013 to May 2015. Mr. Wang LX holds various positions in certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang LX currently is the chief executive officer and the director of CNQC (South Pacific) Holding Pte. Ltd., he also serves as the director of Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd, Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co., Pte. Ltd. and Qingdao Construction (Singapore) Pte Ltd. Mr. Wang LX holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Shandong Institute of Architecture and Engineering, the PRC, and a master’s degree in business administration from National University of Singapore. Mr. Wang LX was also awarded the qualification of (National First-class Registered Architect*) by the PRC in August 2010 and is a senior engineer.

Tze Fan Fung Mr. Fung Tze Fan is Senior Project Manager, Quality Control Manager of Sunley Engineering & Construction Company Limited., of Sunley Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the overall quality control for materials, contract documents and construction works, and construction and safety management for the projects undertaken by Sunley Engineering & Construction Company Limited. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked for major contractors and engineering design offices in Hong Kong for 13 years, involving in construction works and engineering design works of various nature. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Engineering (Civil) from the University of London awarded in August 1995. Mr. Fung has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Wing Hong Ho Mr. Ho Wing Hong (Oswald) is Design Manager of Sunley Engineering & Construction Company Limited., a subsidiery of Sunley Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the design of construction works for the projects undertaken by Sunley Engineering & Construction Company Limited. He has been involved intensively in the design of various foundation systems including bored pile, socketed H-pile, steel sheet pile wall, and diaphragm wall. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University awarded in November 2001. Mr. Ho has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Kwok Kin Tsui Mr. Tsui Kwok Kin is Director of Sunley Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Sunnic Engineering Limited, Full Gain Engineering Limited, subsidiaries of Sunley Holdings Limited. Prior to joining Sunnic Engineering Limited in 1993, he has worked for Chau Lam Architect & Associates Limited for over 20 years, for which, he was a director from 1986 to 1992, involving in structural design and supervision of various types of building projects. He was an executive director of Leung Kee Holdings Company Limited (now known as Up Energy Development Group Limited (stock code 307, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange), a construction company specialised in substructure and site formation works at the material time, from 1992 to 1993. Mr. Tsui has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years. He holds a diploma in civil engineering from the Hong Kong Baptist College (now known as the Hong Kong Baptist University) awarded in July 1969 and an associateship in civil and structural engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) awarded in November 1985. He is an Authorised (Architect) Person and a Registered Structural Engineer under the Buildings Ordinance, a Chartered Engineer registered under the Institution of Structural Engineers and Institutions of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom, a registered Architect in Hong Kong under the Architects Registration Board, and a registered Professional Engineer in Hong Kong under the Engineer Registration Board. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Hong Kong Institution of Architect, a member of the Institution of Structural Engineers in the United Kingdom, and a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom. He also has the recognized qualification for First Class Registered Structural Engineer in China.

Huiye Sun Dr. Sun Huiye is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Sun has over 30 years of experience in the area of administration and tax management. Dr. Sun served at (Local Taxation Bureau of Qingdao City*) from November 2002 to October 2015 and his last position was the deputy director. Dr. Sun holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Shandong University, the PRC, a master’s degree in management from Tongji University, the PRC, and a doctorate degree in management from Tongji University, the PRC.

Xianmao Wang Mr. Wang Xianmao is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and construction industry. Mr. Wang was the deputy general manager and chief engineer of (Algeria project team of Qingdao Construction Group Co. Ltd*) in 2002. During the period from 2002 to 2012, Mr. Wang consecutively acted as the vice general manager (from December 2002 to March 2004), deputy general manager (from March 2004 to February 2007) and general manager (from February 2007 to December 2012) of Qingdao Construction Group 001 Engineering Limited*) (Formerly known as (Qingdao 001 Engineering Limited*”). Mr. Wang was appointed as the chief executive officer of Guotsing Holding Group Co. Ltd. in December 2016, prior to which he also acted as the vice president (from December 2012 to December 2013), executive president (from December 2013 to November 2015) and deputy vice president (from December 2015 to December 2016) of the Guotsing Holding Group Co. Ltd. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Qingdao University of Technology, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC’’) and a master’s degree in business administration from Nankai University, the PRC. Mr. Wang was qualified as a research associate in engineering application in March 2014. Mr. Wang was also awarded the qualification of (National First-class Registered Architect*) in April 2014.

Kok Chung Chan Mr. Chan Kok Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan has over 31 years of experience in investment banking and investment management industry. He is a co-founder of Crosby Capital Limited, and was the chairman and chief executive officer of Crosby Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited from 2004 to 2015. Mr. Chan is the president of the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association Limited. He is also the founder of the Asian Venture Capital and Private Equity Council Limited. Mr. Chan is a member of the Advisory Committee on Innovation and Technology of Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He is a member of the Choate Rosemary Hall Parent Advisory Council. He is a director of Repton International (Asia Pacific) Limited. Mr. Chan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from City University Business School in the United Kingdom, a postgraduate diploma from The Securities Institute of Australia and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Economics from the London Metropolitan University.

Kwok Hoo Ching Mr. Ching Kwok Hoo (Pedro), MBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunley Holdings Limited. Mr. Ching was awarded the MBE in 1997. He had worked in the Hong Kong Police Force for over 35 years up to 1998 with his last position being director of management services. After his retirement from the Hong Kong Police Force, Mr. Ching has taken senior management role in the commercial field. Mr. Ching is a member of the nomination committee, the audit committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ching has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Winston Chuck Mr. Chuck Winston Calptor is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunley Holdings Limited. Mr. Chuck graduated from University of Western Ontario in Canada with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in June 1978. He was admitted as a solicitor of Hong Kong in 1982. Mr. Chuck has acted as consultant in a law firm since 2000. Mr. Chuck is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Chuck has also acted as an independent non-executive director of ITC Corporation Limited (stock code: 372, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) since November 2001 and Starlight International Holdings Limited (stock code: 485, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) since September 2004. He has resigned as independent non-executive director from Starlight International Holdings Limited (stock code:485) on July 24, 2014. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chuck has not served in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.