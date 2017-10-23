Name Description

Chun Hong Chan Mr. Chan Chun Hong is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is appointed as an authorised representative, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. He is primarily responsible for formulating overall strategies and the overall corporate development of our Group. Mr. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy in November 1997. He was admitted as a fellow of The Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in November 1994 and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in February 1990. Mr. Chan joined WOG in March 1997 as an executive director and was re-designated as the managing director of WOG in September 2005. He is also the managing director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited, the managing director and the chairman of Easy One Financial Group Limited (formerly known as PNG Resources Holdings Limited) and the chief executive officer and the chairman of China Agri-Products Exchange Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Main Board. Furthermore, Mr. Chan also acted as an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board for the period from 22 November 2005 to 27 June 2014.

Yiu Hung Wong Mr. Wong Yiu Hung Gary is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is appointed as an authorised representative, the chairman of the executive committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Wong is primarily responsible for strategic planning and the overall management and supervision of operations of our Group. He also serves as a director of most of the subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Wong graduated from Lingnan College (now known as the Lingnan University) after completing a four-year full-time course in Accounting and Marketing in November 1979.

Shu Pui Ip Mr. Ip Shu Pui is Legal Counsel of the Company. Mr. Ip obtained a Bachelor of Laws with Honours Degree from The City University of Hong Kong in November 1993. He has been qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong since December 1996. Mr. Ip worked in WOG prior to joining our Group.

Tak Won Ching Ms. Ching Tak Won Teresa is General Manager - Sales and Marketing of Property Development Division of the Company. She obtained a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management of Organisations from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 2004. She has more than 11 years of experience in sales and marketing in the property industry. Prior to joining our Group, she also acted as the assistant general manager (sales and marketing) of WOG.

Chin Han Wong Ms. Wong Chin Han is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wong is responsible for the accounting and financial functions, internal control and secretarial affairs of our Group. She graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance in November 1995. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ho Hong Tang Mr. Tang Ho Hong is Executive Director of the Company. He is appointed as a member of the executive committee and the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Tang is primarily responsible for the overall management and supervision of operations of our Group, including overseeing property sales and leasing, asset management and investment, and strategic planning on long and short term development. Mr. Tang has over 5 years of experience in property and land matters. He joined WOG in January 2011 where he focused on property acquisition in Hong Kong and acquired his experience in the property development, management and investment businesses through his responsibilities in his role as assistant general manager. Mr. Tang graduated from The University of Washington with a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in December 2010. Mr. Tang is a member of the Henan Provincial Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Ka Lok Chow Ms. Chow Ka Lok Ruby is Project Director - Hong Kong Property Development Division of the Company. Ms. Chow is responsible for overseeing and managing all development projects in Hong Kong. Ms. Chow obtained a degree of Bachelor of Arts with a major in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, College of Environmental Design in December 1997 and was admitted as an associate member of The American Institute of Architects in July 2015. She has previously worked in two multinational architecture firms and a major Hong Kong listed developer for over 17 years and also worked in WOG before her re-designation with extensive construction and project management experience.

Yiu Man Yeung Mr. Yeung Yiu Man is Director - Quantity Surveying Division of the Company. Mr. Yeung is responsible for managing various property and infrastructure developments of our Group and its subsidiaries, and has overall responsibility for all aspects of cost and quality control of construction works. Mr. Yeung obtained a degree of Master of Science in Management from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997. He was admitted as a member of the Chartered Institute of Building in May 1992 and elected as a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors in November 2008. He possesses a wide spectrum of experience in the property industry and has been active in property developments for more than 18 years. Prior to joining WOG in March 2011, Mr. Yeung had worked for a major Hong Kong listed property developer for 11 years. He also acted as the director of quantity surveying division of WOG with comprehensive experience in project management, tender procurement and cost control for 4 years.

Ka Tung Leung Dr. Leung Tony Ka Tung is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the property and hotel industry through his prior employments with the Lands Department of the Hong Kong government from January 1977 to June 1978, and from the 1980’s onwards, with various prominent property developers as well as a leading surveyor company in Hong Kong. In 1994, he founded TL Property Consultants International Limited and he is currently a director of the TL Property Group companies. Dr. Leung is also an independent non-executive director of South China Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board and South China Assets Holdings Limited (formerly known as South China Land Limited), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, since December 2012. Dr. Leung obtained a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from Empresarial University in November 2002 through distance learning, a degree of Master of Science in International Real Estate (with Distinction) from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004, and a degree of Bachelor of Social Science (Hons) in Economics and Business Administration from Chung Chi College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1976. Dr. Leung was registered as a professional surveyor (GP/PD/PFM) in Hong Kong respectively in January 2006 (GP) and April 2014 (PD and PFM). He was also admitted as a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors in February 2012, a fellow member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in June 2008 and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators in November 1985. He is currently a member of Supervisory Board and Nominating Committee of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a member of Appeal Tribunal Panel of HKSAR and a member of the Planning Sub-committee of the Land and Development Advisory Committee of the Planning Department.

Wing Sum Li Mr. Li Wing Sum Steven is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was admitted as an associate of The Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in April 1986 and subsequently a fellow member in April 1991. He was also admitted as an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in May 1986 and subsequently a fellow member in December 1993. He was admitted as a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong in January 1999 and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in January 2008. He has over 30 years’ experience in auditing, accounting, taxation, financial management and corporate secretarial. Mr. Li worked for an international accounting firm and held senior posts as group financial controller in various companies. He was the independent non-executive director of Ruifeng Petroleum Chemical Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange for the period from 1 June 2012 to 5 October 2013. He is also the independent non-executive director of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Main Board since October 2011 and the company secretary respectively of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited since July 2000 and China National Culture Group Limited since May 2014, both companies are listed on the Main Board. Mr. Li was a director of the companies below, which were deregistered or struck off as these companies ceased to carry on business.