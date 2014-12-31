Name Description

Qian Liao Mr. Liao Qian is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. he is currently the secretary of the board of directors and the vice chairman of investor relations committee of TCL Corporation (“TCL Corporation”, the Company’s ultimate holding company and the shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000100)). He joined TCL Corporation as the officer of the board of directors in March 2014. Mr. Liao was subsequently appointed as the secretary of the board of directors of TCL Corporation in April 2014, a member of in September 2015, a director of TCL Smart Home Technologies Co., Limited in November 2015, a director of Highly Information Industry Co. Ltd (a subsidiary of TCL Corporation) and Huizhou Kuyou Network and Technology Co. Ltd. respectively in March 2016, a director of Speedex Logistics Co. Ltd, a joint venture of TCL Corporation) in July 2016, a director of Shenzhen Hawk Internet Co. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Corporation) and TCL Culture and Media (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd* a 3 wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Corporation) in August 2016 and an independent director of Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co.,Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code: 300317) in November 2016. the executive committee of TCL Corporation in December 2014. He served as a director of TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (whose shares were during 27 September 2004 up to 30 September 2016 listed on the Stock Exchange (former Stock Code: 2618)) since May 2015, a director of TCL Financial Holding (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Guanghui Yu Mr. Yu Guanghui is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. He is currently a director of each members of the Group. He is also the vice president of TCL Corporation. Mr. Yu joined TCL Corporation in 1993. He had held the positions of Engineer of TCL Huizhou Shouhua Science Park, Deputy General Manager of TCL King, Deputy General Manager of TCL Electronics (HK) Co., Ltd., General Manager of TCL Overseas Holdings Co., Ltd., Vice President of Electronics Business Unit and Overseas Business Unit of the Company, General Manager of AV Business Unit and President of the Company. Mr. Yu has management experience in materials procurement, manufacturing, product management, business development and cooperation with world-class companies. Mr. Yu graduated from the Shaanxi Normal University with a Master’s degree in Physics in 1993, and obtained a MBA degree from Peking University in 2005 and an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2009.

Xuenong Ren Mr. Ren Xuenong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. Since July 2004, Mr. Ren has been the Financial Controller and the Head of the Finance Department of AV Division of the Group. He is currently a director of all subsidiaries of the Group established in the PRC and of Tongli OEM. Mr. Ren is a practising accountant in the PRC and has financial and accounting experience in the field of electronic products. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Ren had been the Deputy Manager of the Finance Department of TCL King. Mr. Ren graduated from Hunan College of Finance and Economics with a certificate of accountancy and audit in 1991.

Yonghong Song Mr. Song Yonghong is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. He is currently a director of TCL Technoly Electronics, TCL Audio Video, Shenzhen Tongli and Xi’an TCL Software. Mr. Song joined TCL Corporation Group in 2003. Since 2010, he has been the Deputy Managing Director and General Manager of Product Centre of AV Division of the Group. From 2003 to 2009, he had been the Deputy General Manager of AV Division of TCLM. From 2009 to 2010, he had held the position of General Manager of Global Product Centre of TCLM and Senior Vice President of TCLM. Prior to joining TCL Corporation, Mr. Song had held the positions of Deputy General Manager of Dongguan Jinzheng Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Song has experience in management and business development in the field of electronic products. He graduated from the Faculty of Physics of Shaanxi Normal University with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in 1990 and obtained an IEMBA degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2012.

Xiaofeng Wang Mr. Wang Xiaofeng is Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. Prior to, which he was Deputy General Manager of the company. He also served as general manager of AV business center and video business center. He served as a director of in June 2014. He has been a deputy general manager and general manager of sales center of Tonly Electronics since October 2006. Mr. WANG joined the TCL Corporation in 1997. From December 1998 to May 2001, he served as the Manager of the Marketing Department and the Product Planning Department of TCL Electrical Appliance Sales Company. From May 2001 to September 2002, he had been the General Manager of the Monitor Division of TCL Multimedia. From September 2002 to May 2004, Mr. WANG had held the office of General Manager of the AV Division of TCL Multimedia. From May 2004 to November 2005, he had been a Director of Human Resources and a Director of Operation of Component Strategic Business Unit of TCL Corporation. From November 2005 to October 2006, he had been General Manager of the Flat Panel Business Group of TTE Corporation. Mr. WANG has strong ability in the management process from product planning to sales and marketing, as well as advertising and promotion, particularly in TV and AV industry. Mr. WANG graduated from the School of Management of Xi’an Jiaotong University with a Bachelor’s degree in Management Engineering in 1988 and obtained a Master degree in International Industrial Trading from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1994 and an EMBA degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2006. Mr. WANG is now taking CEIBS (China Europe International Business School) Global EMBA programmer.

Wei Huang Mr. Huang Wei is Deputy General Manager of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. He is currently the chairman and a director of Regency Optics-Electron. He joined TCL Corporation in 1998. From 1998 to 2005, he had been the Head of Computer Technology Research & Development Department and Procurement Department of TCL Computer Technology Company. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Huang had been the Operation Controller and Supply Chain Controller of TCL Communication. From 2009 to 2011, he had been the General Manager of Moulding Centre, Controller of General Utilities Sourcing Division of Global Manufacturing Centre and General Manager of General Utilities Sourcing Division of Global Manufacturing Centre of TCLM. In 2010, he had been the Deputy General Manager of the Group and General Manager of Supply Chain Centre of the Group. Mr. Huang has management experience in product management and business development in the field of electronic products. He graduated from Nanjing University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Design & Manufacturing in 1996, and obtained an EMBA degree from the CEIBS (China Europe International Business School) in 2009.

Fung Yee Choy Ms. Choy Fung Yee serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She is a practising lawyer in Hong Kong and a partner of Messrs. Cheung Tong & Rosa Solicitors, Hong Kong. Ms. CHOY graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in laws and obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 2007. She is currently also the Company Secretary of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited

Yue Wing Leong Mr. Leong Yue Wing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. He had previously been CEO of TCLM from 1 October 2007 to 30 September 2009 and was responsible for the overall management of TCLM including strategy, business development and operations. Prior to joining TCLM, Mr. Leong was associated with Royal Philips Electronics since 1978 and retired in April 2007 as Executive Vice President – Philips Consumer Electronics. He has management experience in the production and sales of AV and consumer electronics products, and has been actively involved in business development in the PRC, Asia Pacific region, Latin American, North American and European markets. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1976 and a MBA from the University of Singapore (currently the National University of Singapore) in 1988.

Qi Li Mr. Li Qi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited. He is an associated professor in the Department of Applied Economics and the assistant to the Dean at Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, as well as the president of Guanghua School of Management, Shenzhen Branch. At present, his research covers various areas including the economy of the PRC and corporate governance. From April 2003 to December 2006, Mr. Li served as an independent director of Shandong Juli Group Co., Limited which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000880). Mr. Li graduated from the Economics Department of Peking University in July 1983. From July 1983 to June 1989, he held a teaching position at the Department of Economics and Management of the School of Economics of Peking University. He received his doctorate degree in social and economic science from Vienna University of Economics and Business of Austria in June 1997.