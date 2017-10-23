Name Description

Xiaoyong Hu Mr. Hu Xiaoyong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (Formerly Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited). He graduated from Tsinghua University with an executive master degree of business administration in 2008. He has approximately 14 years’ experience in business management. From 2001 to 2004, Mr. Hu joined (Sichuan Zhong Ke Cheng Environmental Protection Holding Company Limited*) as a director. From 2004 to 2008, he worked with (Zhong Ke Cheng Environment Protection Group Company Limited*) as a director. Since 2007, he has been the vice chairman of the China Environment Service Industry Association. Since 2008, he has been an executive director and the chief executive officer of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (stock code: 371), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was also an executive director of Genvon Group Limited (stock code: 2389), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange.

Ye Wang Mr. Wang Ye is President, Executive Director of Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Wang is a senior engineer. He received a rigorous professional training on nuclear power plant in France and became one of the first generation of nuclear power experts in PRC. Mr. Wang has over five years of working experience in the photovoltaic power industry. He was the technology director of (CGN Solar Energy Development Co., Ltd.) (“CGN Solar”) during October 2009 to March 2014. During his employment in CGN Solar, Mr. Wang has been responsible for the construction of nearly 30 photovoltaic power plants with the aggregate installed capacity amounted to 600 MW, including, among others, a 10 MW grid-connected photovoltaic power plant in (Dunhuang City, Gansu Province), being the first large-scale photovoltaic power project in China, a 100 MW grid-connected photovoltaic power plant in (Xi Tie Shan Town, Qinghai Province), being the then largest grid-connected photovoltaic power plant in the world and an off-grid photovoltaic power project in (Qu Ma Lai County, Qinghai Province), being the then largest off-grid photovoltaic power plant in the world. Mr. Wang was also involved in research projects in relation to the photovoltaic power generation technologies. Mr. Wang participated in preparing and reviewing several national standards in the photovoltaic power generation field. Mr. Wang was appointed by (Cooperative Lead Group of Energy Development and Construction of the Qinghai Province*) as a committee expert in 2011 and appointed by (Huawei Technology Company Limited*) as the chief consultant in photovoltaic business in 2014.

Weihua Huang Mr. Huang Weihua is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Huang, holds a master degree from the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and is a senior engineer. Mr. Huang has over 30 years of operational and management experiences in energy-related, clean energy-related and environmental protection-related industries, and previously served as the chief engineer of Beijing State Investment Energy Conservation Company, a vice general manager of China Energy Conservation Wind Power Generation Investment Company Limited, the chairman of Zhejiang Windey Engineering Co., Ltd. and a general manager of General Water of China Co. Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Huang was the chairman of Beijing Khanwind Technology Company Limited. The Company has entered into a service agreement with Mr. Huang in relation to his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer and an executive Director of the Company for a term of 3 years commencing on 23 January 2017 which is determinable by either party serving on the other at least six months’ prior written notice. Mr. Huang’s appointment as an executive Director is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei is Chief Administrative Officer of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (Formerly Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited). Mr. Li has more than 14 years of experience in business administration and corporate management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Li was an engineer in the after-sales department of (Castic-SMP Machinery Corp. Ltd.*) from June 1992 to October 1993. Mr. Li assumed various positions in (CATIC Shenzhen Group Supply & Service Co.*) from October 1993 to April 2006, including the manager of its Guangzhou office from October 1993 to January 2001, the senior engineer from November 1998 to April 2006, the deputy manager in January 2001 to January 2002 and the general manager from January 2002 to April 2006. Mr. Li joined Shenzhen Oceania as the chief administrative officer since April 2006, responsible for, among other things, establishing and optimising the rules and the system of Shenzhen Oceania in accordance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations, modifying the handbook for employees, participating various trainings on production safety, handling legal matters and employment disputes, liaising with relevant governmental authorities and obtaining and reviewing the required permits. Mr. Li has also been assisting in the organisation and establishment work of Huizhou Jin Cai, including, among other things, the compliance matters in the acquisition of the Huizhou Site, the business registration of Huizhou Jin Cai, the annual review of its business licence, the application and annual review of Huizhou Jin Cai’s printing permit and environmental conservation permit. In July 1986, Mr. Li graduated from the Northwestern Polytechnical University in aircraft design. In March 2001, Mr. Li passed the training course of business management held by the School of Economics and Management of Tongji University. He obtained a degree of master of business administration from the Southern California University in March 2001.

Ying Wu Mr. Wu Ying is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (Formerly Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited). He responsible for production management of the Group. Mr. Wu has more than 22 years of experience in printing mechanics, printing technology and printing production management. From August 1991 to August 1992, Mr. Wu had worked in (Jiangxi Printing Company*), and he had worked in (Jiangxi Shenying Color Printing Co., Ltd.) from August 1992 to February 2000. Mr. Wu obtained a graduation certificate from the Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication in printing mechanics in July 1991. In December 1998, Mr. Wu was qualified as an engineer by the personnel department of Jiangxi Province, the PRC. Mr. Wu has joined Shenzhen Oceania as a deputy general manager since December 2006 and has been responsible for production and assisting the general manager of Shenzhen Oceania.

Xiao Bei Shi Mr. Shi Xiao Bei is Executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (Formerly Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited). He graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a bachelor’s degree of Economics in 1998 and obtained a degree of master of Science in business administration from The University of British Columbia in 2003. He has approximately 12 years’ experience in the field of banking and investment services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. From 2003 to 2004, Mr. Shi joined Macquarie Group, which is a sizable worldwide personal bank, as a manager of Macquarie Service (Hong Kong) Ltd., one of the companies within the Macquarie Group. From 2004 to 2012, he was promoted to a division director (managing director) of Macquarie Investment Advisory (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a company within the Macquarie Group situated in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Since 2012, Mr. Shi has worked with CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd. as the chief investment officer and department head of the international investment department.

Hui Wen Mr. Wen Hui is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wen, holds a bachelor’s degree in automation control and a master of business administration degree from the Tsinghua University. Mr. Wen has extensive operational and management experiences in clean energy-related and environmental protection-related industries. He previously served as a vice general manager of Beijing Yadu Technology Company Limited and the president of Beijing Yadu Interior Environmental Technology Company Limited, and currently serves as a vice chairman of Suzhou Yadu Environmental Technology Company Limited, the chairman of Beijing Tus-Tsingyun Energy Technology Company Limited and the chairman and president of Beijing Tus Clean Energy Technology Company Limited.

Peng Han Mr. Han Peng is Sales Director of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (Formerly Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited). He has joined Shenzhen Oceania as the assistant to the general manager of Shenzhen Oceania since August 2006. Since September 2010, Mr. Han has also held the position of the chief sales representative of Shenzhen Oceania and is responsible for the sales and marketing of Shenzhen Oceania. Mr. Han obtained a graduation certificate from (Henan Finance and Taxation College*) in July 2000.

Kin Wai Liu Mr. Liu Kin Wai has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has worked for an international assurance firm for over 10 years. Since May 2015, Mr. Liu served as a senior manager of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited specialising on capital management, finance and investment. Mr. Liu satisfies the relevant requirements set out in Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

Kung Chik Chiu Mr. Kung Chik Chiu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Mr. Chiu has extensive experience and knowledge in investment banking, including capital financing, corporate restructuring for public and private companies, merger and acquisition, complex transaction structuring etc. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Chiu worked with UBS AG in the investment banking department in its Hong Kong office, primarily focusing on advising large scale corporate clients on their capital market activities. During the aforesaid time, he had completed a number of high-profile transactions with over US$20 billion in total transaction value.

Fujun Li Mr. Fujun Li, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Tsinghua University and a master degree in economics from the University of International Business and Economics. Mr. Li is a CFA charterholder and has over 25 years of experience in project evaluation and strategic planning, investment analysis and engineering work, as well as project management and investment. Mr. Li was an executive director of Towngas China Company Limited (Stock code: 01083), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) from January 2001 to March 2007. He was the chief financial officer of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited (Stock code: 01168), another company listed on the Stock Exchange, from October 2007 to September 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li was the managing director of Noble Bridge Capital Limited executive director of CDBW Partners Limited, director of Shenzhen Goldlink Benefit Fund Management Limited and director of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd.