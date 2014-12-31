Name Description

Zhengping Wu Mr. Wu Zhengping is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd. He was appointed as executive Director of the Company on 3 January 2014 and as the chairman of the Board on 25 June 2014. Mr. Wu is also the chief executive officer, the director of Broad Landscape, Greenstate Landscape and Greenstate Gardening and Broad Landscape International. He is responsible for the overall strategy, business and investment planning of the Group. Mr. Wu has extensive experience in the landscape architecture service industry, and has been engaged in such business for over ten years. Mr. Wu received a bachelor’s degree in Nanjing Forestry University from September 1981 to July 1985. He was qualified as engineer in December 1992. Mr. Wu served as a tutor at Shanghai Gardening School(currently known as Shanghai Urban Construction and Engineering School from August 1985 to December 2000 and served as a tutor at Shanghai Gardening Vocational School from January 2001 to May 2004. When Mr. Wu founded the Group, he served as director and general manager of Greenstate Landscape since June 2004 and director and general manager of Greenstate Gardening since June 2007. Mr. Wu served as director of Greenstate Landscape from 12 March 2004 to 8 June 2013. Mr. Wu resigned as the executive director of Greenstate Landscape on 8 June 2013. However, Mr. Wu has remained as the supervisor of Greenstate Landscape and is responsible for the operation, management and finance of Greenstate Landscape. Mr. Wu has also been the director of Broad Landscape since 2 August 2011.

Changzhong Jing Mr. Jing Changzhong is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Hehas over 14 years of experience in financial and asset management. From September 2002 to June 2004, Mr. Jing served in Shanghai Hui Yin Group Ltd., as the manager of research department and was appointed as deputy general manager of corporate enterprise department from June 2004 to April 2007. He was the project manager in the stock investment department of Ai Jian Securities Limited Liability Company from May 2007 to November 2007 and was appointed as the deputy general manager of research & development department, the general manager of fixed income department and an assistant president from November 2007 to August 2009. From September 2009 to September 2012, he was an assistant president of Shanghai Hui Yin Group Ltd., Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jing served in Shanghai Pudong Development Group Finance Co. Ltd., as deputy general manager from November 2013 and was responsible for investment banking projects and information technology management. Mr. Jing graduated from Tokai University in Japan with a Bachelor of Finance Management and a Master of Finance Management in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

Li Xiao Ms. Xiao Li is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd. She was appointed as executive Director of the Company on 3 January 2014 and a member of nomination committee on 25 June 2014. Ms. Xiao founded the Group in 2004 and is one of the Controlling Shareholders of the Company. She is a director of Broad Landscape, Greenstate Landscape and Eastern Greenstate International. She is responsible for overseeing the financial matters and daily operations of the Group. Ms. Xiao served as a tutor at Shanghai Gardening School (currently known as Shanghai Urban Construction and Engineering School from September 1991 to December 2000 and served as a tutor at Shanghai Gardening Vocational School from January 2001 to May 2004. Ms. Xiao obtained a Master of Business Administration from the University of Management and Technology, Virginia, USA in September 2004 through long distance learning. Ms. Xiao has over ten years of experience in business management. She has been the general manager of Greenstate Landscape since June 2004 and the director and assistant general manager of Broad Landscape since August 2011.

Min Chen Ms. Chen Min is an Executive Director of the Company. She has served as the deputy financial controller of the Company since November 2016, responsible for the supervision of major financial matters of the Company, formulation of internal control procedures relating to financial and accounting matters, management and supervision of financial matters and other work relating to accounting management. Ms. Chen graduated from Central South University in December 2003, majoring in business administration. Ms. Chen obtained the qualification of senior accountant in April 2008 and became a non-practicing member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in December 2009. Ms. Chen has over 20 years of experience in financial management. Ms. Chen has previously served as a deputy chief accountant of Shanghai San Sheng Hong Ye Investment (Group) Company Limited ) and the financial controller of a project company of Shanghai Vanke Corporation Limited. Ms. Chen joined Greenland Business (Group) Company Limited as a finance manager in October 2006 and served as the financial controller of the Changsha real estate business group of Greenland Holding Group Company Limited (a substantial shareholder of the Company) from October 2010 to November 2016. In November 2016, Ms. Chen joined the Company as the deputy financial controller of the Company.

Wen Zhu Ms. Zhu Wen is Administrative Manager, Executive Director of Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd. She was appointed as executive Director of the Company on 3 January 2014 and a member of remuneration committee on 25 June 2014. She joined the Group for around ten years since 15 June 2004. She is currently the manager of the administrative department in Greenstate Landscape. She has also been the director of Broad Landscape and the manager of the administrative department of the Company since August 2011. She was appointed as the director of Eastern Greenstate International on 9 October 2013. Ms. Zhu is responsible for overseeing the administration matters of the Group. Ms. Zhu graduated with a master degree in Business Administration from East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai, China in March 2012.

Siu Pik Ho Ms. Ho Siu Pik is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ho is a director of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Ho has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial area. Ms. Ho is currently the company secretary of China Polymetallic Mining Limited (stock code: 2133), Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1086), Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (stock code: 0157), Sun Art Retail Group Limited (stock code: 6808) and Yashili International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1230), and the joint company secretary of China Molybdenum Company Limited (stock code: 3993) and China Greenland Rundong Auto Group Limited (stock code: 1365).

Mr. Dai Guoqiang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd. He was appointed as independent non-executive Director of the Company on 25 June 2014 and was also appointed as the chairman of nomination committee, member of audit committee and member of remuneration committee on 25 June 2014. Mr. Dai has nearly ten years of experience in Finance and Economics. Mr. Dai graduated with a bachelor and a master degree in Economics from Shanghai School of Finance and Economics, currently known as Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, in January 1983 and July 1987 respectively. Following which Mr. Dai obtained a PH.D. in Economics from Fudan University in Shanghai, China in July 1994. From March 1999 to April 2006, he was the Dean of the School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in Shanghai, China. He was the party secretary of the School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from April 2006 to July 2007. From July 2007 to April 2011, he served as the Dean and secretary of the Master of Business Administration School of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Dai has served as a finance professor, the party branch secretary and vice president of the School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in Shanghai, China since June 1995 and April 2011 respectively. Mr. Dai worked as the independent non-executive director from February 2004 to June 2009 and external supervisor of Bank of Shanghai Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He has also been an independent nonexecutive director of Shanghai Fudan Forward Science and Technology Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600624) since March 2008 to June 2014. From May 2012 to April 2015, Mr. Dai is also an arbitrator on the panel of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission.

Hexian Jin Dr. Jin Hexian is Non-Executive Independent Director of Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd. She was appointed as independent non-executive Director of the Company on 29 August 2014 and also appointed as the chairman and member of the remuneration committee and member of audit committee and nomination committee of the Company on 29 August 2014. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Nanjing Forestry University, and a master’s degree and doctor’s degree in landscape architecture from Beijing Forestry University, Dr. Jin worked as a lecturer in Zhejiang Forestry College and worked at the post-doctoral research station in the Chinese Academy of Forestry. Dr. Jin is currently a professor of the School of Landscape Architecture of Zhejiang Agricultural and Forestry University and a guest professor of Beijing Forestry University, a part-time supervisor of master student of School of Architecture of Harbin Institute of Technology and Beijing University of Technology. Dr. Jin is also an independent director of Huilv Landscape Construction Co Ltd., a company incorporated in the PRC and mainly engaging in landscape construction business. Dr. Jin held various positions including deputy secretary-general of Chinese Society of Landscape Architecture, vice-president and executive vice editor-in-chief of the Journal of Chinese Landscape Architecture, deputy group head of the Guidance Group of Landscape Architecture on Civil Engineering Discipline in Colleges and Universities under the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, PRC, deputy secretary-general of Flower Culture Committee of China Flower Society and member of Landscape Architecture Terminology Committee of China National Committee for Terminologies in Sciences and Technologies.