Name Description

Xiaoping Chen Mr. Chen Xiaoping serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He serves CEIL as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer of CEIL. Mr. Chen currently serves as the deputy chairman of All-China Environment Federation, the standing director of China Environmental Culture Promotion Association and the deputy president of Chinese Ecological Civilization Research and Promotion Association. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen served as the assistant governor of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (6818.HK) and the president of its Guangzhou Branch. Mr. Chen obtained a certificate of completion in financial management from the Department of Finance of the Southwest University in Finance and Economics , completed the postgraduate course in business management at the Research Institute of Business Management of Sichuan University (formerly known as Sichuan Union University) and obtained a certificate of completion of a program in money and banking from the Department of Finance and Trade of the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in the PRC. He has been a Senior Economist in the PRC and a certified public accountant in the PRC. Mr. Chen joined the Board in April 2016.

Xiaodong Qian Mr. Qian Xiaodong serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Qian is an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Qian currently serves as a director of numerous wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group. Prior to his position in the Company, Mr. Qian served as the deputy general manager of CEIL, the general manager of the investment development department of CEIL and the general manager of Everbright Environmental Protection Venture Capital (Shenzhen) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CEIL. Mr. Qian obtained a bachelor's degree in heat energy engineering from Dalian University of Technology in the PRC and a master's degree in environment engineering from the Southeast University in the PRC. He has comprehensive experience and knowledge in market development of environmental protection industry, national environmental policies and industrial trend. Mr. Qian joined the Board in October 2015.

Yungang Wang Mr. Wang Yungang serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang served as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He also served as the deputy chief engineer in Everbright Environmental Protection Engineering (Shenzhen) Company Limited and the general manager of the engineering management center of Everbright Environmental Protection (China) Company Limited. Prior to joining the CEIL Group, Mr. Wang held various managerial positions in Harbin Electric International Company Limited. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northeast Dianli College in the PRC and a certificate of completion of a management science and engineering program from Harbin Institute of Technology in the PRC. Mr. Wang is a qualified senior engineer in the PRC. Mr. Wang joined the Board in April 2016.

Zhiqiang Yang Mr. Yang Zhiqiang serves as Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yang currently serves as a director and supervisor of numerous wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Yang was appointed as non-executive director of China Everbright Water (U9E.SG), a subsidiary of CEIL and resigned on 23 February 2017. He has served as the chief legal officer in CEIL. Mr. Yang obtained a bachelor's degree from the Medical Science Department of Beijing Medical University in the PRC and obtained the qualification of an attending doctor. He also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from The College of Law of England and Wales and is a qualified lawyer in the PRC. Mr. Yang joined the Board in October 2015.

Dianer Wang Mr. Wang Dianer serves as Vice President of the Company. He served as the deputy general manager of Everbright Environmental Energy (Yixing) Limited, the deputy supervisor of Jinan WTE Project, the General Manager of EB Alternative Energy (Dangshan), the project leader of the construction of Dangshan project, the General Manager of Everbright Environmental Energy (Zhenjiang) Limited and the General Manager of EB Photovoltaic Energy (Zhenjiang) and EB Photovoltaic Energy (Huaining). Mr. Wang completed a legal studies program in Anhui University in the PRC and the power plant and electricity system program in the Shanghai University of Electric Power in the PRC. Mr. Lo joined the Group in November 2006.

Kam Fan Lo Mr. Lo Kam Fan serves as Financial Controller of the Company. Mr. Lo also serves as a director of certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lo served in a number of listed companies on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, namely, as the financial controller in Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (0152.HK) from July 2001 to March 2009, as the financial controller and company secretary in Eco-Tek Holdings Limited (8169.HK), as the chief financial officer and company secretary in Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited (0660.HK) and Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (1013.HK) and as the chief financial officer and company secretary in China Vanguard Group Ltd. (8156.HK). Mr. Lo obtained an honours diploma in accounting from Hong Kong Shue Yan University and a master's degree in finance from Curtin University of Technology Australia in Australia. Mr. Lo is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate of the Association of International Accountants. Mr. Lo joined the Group in November 2015.

Ngar May Mui Ms. Mui Ngar May, Joel is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mui is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has over 10 years of experience in the company secretarial field. Ms. Mui is an employee of a corporate secretarial service provider, which provides company secretarial services to its clients, including the Company.

Yanguo Hu Mr. Hu Yanguo serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hu is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hu currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He also serves as the deputy general manager of CEIL and the general manager of Everbright Environmental Protection (China) Company Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the CEIL). Prior to joining the CEIL Group, Mr. Hu was the person-in charge of the accounting department of the Guangzhou branch of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (6818.HK) and was a director of Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (SH 600381). Mr. Hu obtained a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in Forestry Economy and Management of Northeast Forestry University in the PRC. Mr. Hu is a certified public accountant in the PRC. Mr. Hu joined the Board in April 2016.

Xianqing Tang Mr. Tang Xianqing serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tang currently serves as the chief investment officer of CEIL and a part-time lecturer of the master in finance program of the School of Economics and Management in South China Normal University in the PRC. Prior to joining the CEIL Group, Mr. Tang held several positions at China Everbright Bank Company Limited (6818.HK). Mr. Tang also served as the governor of the Guangzhou branch of Guangdong Huaxing Bank and the governor assistant at Guangdong Huaxing Bank, respectively. Mr. Tang obtained his master's degree in World Economics from Sichuan University (formerly known as Sichuan Union University) in the PRC, and has been awarded the qualification as Economist specializing in finance by Office of the Leading Group for Professional Title Reforms in Guangzhou. Mr. Tang joined the Board in April 2016.

Siu Lui Chow Mr. Chow Siu Lui serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Chow has been a partner of VMS Investment Group (HK) Ltd., an independent non-executive director of Fullshare Holdings Limited (607.HK), of Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Company Limited (2666.HK), Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (6833.HK), Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd (1635.HK) and Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited (465.HK). Mr. Chow was an independent non-executive director of NWS Holdings Limited (659.HK) and Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Limited (8181.HK) and a partner in KPMG as well as the chairman of the Mainland Development Strategies Advisory Panel of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and a member of its Registration and Practice Committee of the HKICPA. Mr. Chow obtained the Professional Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is qualified as a a member of Hong Kong Society of Accountants and is a chartered certified accountant with the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants. Mr. Chow has been admitted as a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants. Mr. Chow will join the Board in May 2017.

Philip Tsao Mr. Philip Tsao serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Tsao is currently the founder and chief executive officer of CHANCES Advisory Group. He used to serve as a consultant at Barclays Capital Asia Limited. Prior to his current role, Mr. Tsao was a managing director of Barclays Capital Asia Limited, an executive director of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., a managing director of UBS, the president of China Development Industrial Bank, an executive vice president of China Development Financial Holding Corporation, a director of China Development Financial Holding (2883.TW) and CDFHC and CDIB (a subsidiary of China Development Financial Holding Corporation), and a managing director of Morgan Stanley Asia. Mr. Tsao received a bachelor's degree in power mechanical engineering from National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, and a Master of Business Administration degree from National Taiwan University in Taiwan. Mr. Tsao is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Tsao will join the Board in May 2017.