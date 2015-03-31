Name Description

Lin Liu Ms. Liu Lin is an Executive Director of the Company. She is currently the Chief Risk Officer and Member of the investment committee of Jiangxi Copper (Beijing) International Investment Company in Peoples’ Republic of China. Before joining Jiangxi Copper (Beijing) International Investment Company, she had worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a specialist in the design in the risk management system for private equity investment, debt investment and stock market investment. She has participated in a number of projects in advisory work for state-owned commercial banks and state-owned policy banks, including building up its risk management system from risk identification and risk evaluation to risk mitigation according to the Basel Compliance requirement from China Banking Regulatory Commission. She obtained a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and Bachelor at the China Foreign Affairs University in PRC, major in Diplomacy.

Yat Tung Wong Mr. Wong Yat Tung is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Wong is a manager of SW Corporate Services Group Limited. He has more than seven years of extensive experience in providing company secretarial services to private and listed companies. He holds a Degree in Quantitative Analysis for Business from City University of Hong Kong and Master Degree of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Wong is an Associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Tianni Liu Mr. Liu Tianni is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings LimitedHe is an executive director of all subsidiaries of the Group. He is primarily responsible for leading and broadening the development of the Group’s project platforms, actively developing new business areas, and formulating the Group’s developmental goals and strategies. Mr. Liu has over 15 years of experience in the financial investment sector as well as the financial public relations sector. Mr. Liu has extensive experiences in capital markets, post-listing corporate financings, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Liu obtained a master’s degree in Science from Beijing Normal University in 1990. Currently, Mr. Liu is an executive director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (stock code: 171) and, an independent nonexecutive director of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (stock code: 1053), Qingling Motors Company Limited (stock code: 1122) and Luoyang Glass Company Limited (stock code: 1108), shares of which are all listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Ling Lam Ms. Lam Ling is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited. She has more than 10 years of experience in the corporate finance industry. She worked in G.T. Investment Limited as an executive assistant from February 1999 to January 2000. During the period from January 2000 to May 2001, Ms. Lam worked at Core Pacific Yamaichi International (H.K.) Limited and was an assistant manager of its corporate and private banking department when she left. She then worked at CSC Securities (HK) Limited as an associate director in its sales/dealing department from May 2001 to March 2003. She worked as an associate director in the equity capital markets department of China Merchants Securities (HK) Company Limited from May 2003 to January 2007. She has been working as an associate director in Wag Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited since January 2007. Ms. Lam obtained a master’s degree in Economics from The University of Hong Kong in November 2008 and a bachelor’s degree of Arts in Languages with Business from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1996.

Wing Sze Lee Ms. Lee Wing Sze is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has almost twenty years of experience in accounting, financing and auditing. She is the vice president and company secretary of China Yurun Food Group Limited (Stock Code: 01068), a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Lee had been a chief financial officer of ZZNode Holdings Company Limited (now known as China Chuanglian Education Group Limited) (Stock Code: 2371) and Superdata Software Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8263 (delisted in May 2006)). She graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a major in professional accountancy, and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the UK.