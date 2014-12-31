Name Description

Shik Ho Wong Mr. Wong (Tony) Shik Ho is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PC Partner Group Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on 1 April 2010 and re-designated as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer on 24 January 2011 and was a co-founder of the Group in May 1997. He is also a member of each of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Board. Mr. WONG is responsible for the overall strategic management and corporate development of the Group. He directly oversees the Group’s finance and administration functions as well as the sales and marketing functions of the Group’s video graphics cards, motherboards, Mini PCs and other PC accessories businesses. He also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group. Prior to co-founding the Group in 1997, he worked as a general manager at VTech Computers Limited. Mr. WONG was conferred a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics & Electrical Engineering by the University of Swansea, South Wales, the United Kingdom in 1982.

Ka Lai Lau Mr. Lau (Gary) Ka Lai is Chief Financial Officer of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for overall financial, accounting legal and MIS functions of the Group. He is also the President of Zotac USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group in the USA. Mr. LAU joined the Group in October 2010. Prior to joining the Group, he has worked for Rolex (Hong Kong) Limited, Johnson Electric International Limited, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Company Limited, Oracle Systems Hong Kong Limited, e2e Business Solutions Limited and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Mr. Lau is a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. LAU graduated from the University of Western Ontario, Canada, with a Bachelor of Science degree and the University of Windsor, Canada, with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master in Business Systems from the University of Machester and the Monash University respectively.

Wah Kan Leung Mr. Leung Wah Kan is Chief Operation Officer and Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on 1 April 2010 and re-designated as an Executive Director and Chief Operation Officer on 24 January 2011 and a co-founder of the Group in May 1997. Mr. LEUNG is responsible for the strategic management of the Group’s manufacturing operations in China and the product design and development engineering activities of the Group. He also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group. Prior to co-founding the Group in 1997, he worked at VTech Computers Limited for more than 14 years, serving in various capacities from a testing engineer to a general manager. Mr. LEUNG was conferred a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in 1981 by the University of Hong Kong.

Fong Pak Wong Mr. Wong Fong Pak is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on 1 April 2010 and re-designated as an Executive Director and Executive Vice President on 24 January 2011 and a co-founder of the Group in May 1997. Mr. WONG is responsible for managing the Group’s materials management function and sales and business development function of the Group’s EMS business. He also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group. Prior to co-founding the Group in 1997, Mr. WONG worked as purchasing manager at VTech Computers Limited.

Kwok Ling Lam Mr. Lam Kwok Ling is General Manager of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s EMS manufacturing operations in China. He joined the Group in December 2011. Mr. LAM has more than 20 years’ experience in the electronics and EMS industry. Prior to joining the Group, he has worked for Sanmina-SCI (China) Ltd., Philips Electronics Hong Kong Ltd., Wong’s Electronics Co., Ltd., Maxtor (HK) Ltd., MiniScribe (HK) Ltd., Herald Datanetics Ltd., Mattel Electronics (HK) Ltd., Atlas Electronics Co., Ltd., Chen Hsong Machinery Co., Ltd., etc. in various senior operation, QA and engineering management positions. Mr. LAM holds a Higher Diploma in Production & Industrial Engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Open University of Hong Kong.

Ho Ching Yang Mr. Yang Ho Ching is General Manager of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s video graphics cards, motherboard and miniPC manufacturing operations in Dongguan. He joined the Group in November 2013. Mr. Yang has more than 25 years’ experience in electronic engineering and computer manufacturing in Taiwan and China. Prior to joining the Group, he has held various quality and manufacturing management positions at Taiwan Micro-Star International, Brainpower Technology and GVC Corporation etc.

Nai Nap Ho Mr. Ho Nai Nap is Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd since January 24, 2011. was appointed as an Executive Director on 24 January 2011 and is the founder of ASK Technology Limited (“ASK Technology”) in 1989. Mr. HO is now the general manager and managing director of ASK Technology Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and its subsidiaries (“ASK Group”). He is responsible for the general management, including product and sales of ASK Group. He also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group. Before founding ASK Technology, Mr. HO worked for Plantronics Inc., Compression Labs Inc., Texas Instruments Hong Kong Ltd. and Telefunken Electronic Far East Ltd.. Mr. HO was conferred a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering degree in 1980 and a Master of Science degree in 1982 by the Oregon State University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Electrical Engineering in California, the United States of America.

Wai Hung Man Mr. Man Wai Hung is Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd since January 24, 2011. was appointed as an Executive Director on 24 January 2011 and is the co-founder of Manli Technology Co. Limited in 1996. Since 2008, Mr. MAN has been the managing director of Manli Technology Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is in charge of functions of sales and marketing, and business development. He was conferred a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988 by the University of Hong Kong.

Kwok Kuen Kwong Mr. Kwong Kwok Kuen is Director of Sales - EMEAI Region of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing of ZOTAC motherboards, video graphics cards and miniPC products in the European, Middle East, Africa and India regions. Mr. KWONG has extensive experience in electronics industry. Prior to joining the Group in January 2005, he served as executive director of Silver Star Technology Limited and as general manager of the Hong Kong office of Norsk Data International Limited. Mr. KWONG graduated with a Higher Certificate in Electronic Engineering from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Ngai Choi Liu Mr. Liu Ngai Choi is Director of Sales — APAC Region of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing of motherboards, video graphics cards and miniPC products in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Liu has over 15 years of relevant electronics sales experience, prior to joining the Group in October 2005, he has worked with Ocean Office Automation and Accuracy Information Technology.

Hsiao Chi Chuang Ms. Chuang Hsiao Chi is Global Marketing Director of PC Partner Group Ltd. She is responsible for the marketing operation for ZOTAC business. She joined the Group in May 2014. Ms. Chuang has more than 13 years’ experience in corporate marketing and communication across diverse industries. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Chuang has worked for Acer Inc., Shuttle Computer, EVGA, Zalman, and Newegg Inc. Ms. Chuang holds a Master of Integrated Marketing Communication from Florida State University, and Bachelor of Journalism Communication from Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan.

Kam Tong Lam Mr. LAM Kam Tong is Director of Human Resources and Administration of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s human resources and general administration functions. He joined the Group in August 2014. Mr. Lam has over 25 years in human resources and administration areas and has worked for Tristate Holdings Ltd., Sunmotor Group, Nanyang Brothers Tobacco Co., Ltd., Kong Wah Electronics Enterprises Ltd. and Wong’s Kong King Industries Ltd.. Mr. Lam holds a Master of Science, Human Resources Management of National University of Ireland, Dublin and a Honours and Higher Diploma in Personnel Management from Lingnan College.

Hon Fat Chow Mr. Chow Hon Fat is the Director of Program Management - Graphics of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for account servicing and program management of the Group’s video graphics cards ODM/OEM business. Prior to joining the Group in July 1997, Mr. CHOW was a production and material control manager of VTech Computers Limited.

Pak Keung Chow Mr. Chow Pak Keung is Director of Program Management — EMS of PC Partner Group Ltd. Mr. Chow is responsible for account servicing and program management of the Group of EMS business. Prior to joining the Group in July 1997, Mr. Chow was a Senior Mechanical Engineer of VTech Computers Limited. Mr. Chow holds a Higher Certificate in Mechanical Engineering from Hong Kong Polytechnic and a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Vocational Training Council.

Chia Pao Huang Mr. Huang Chia Pao is Director - Product of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the product development of motherboard and miniPC businesses of the Group. Mr. HUANG joined the Group in August 2009. Prior to that, he held various product development and management positions in computer hardware companies such as Abit Computer Corp., DFI San Jose and OCZ Technology Group, Inc. in Taiwan and the USA. Mr. HUANG holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the National Chung Hsing University in Taiwan.

Siu Wai Lee Ms. Lee Siu Wai is Director of Procurement of PC Partner Group Ltd. Ms. Lee is responsible for the Group’s overall procurement and purchasing activities. She has over 25 years of extensive experience in purchasing. Prior to joining the Group in July 1997, Ms. Lee was the Purchasing Section Manager of AST Research (F.E.) Ltd.

Wing Chung Lee Mr. Lee Wing Chung is Executive Director of Manli Technology Group Limited, a subsidiary of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for the operational management of the Manli Technology Group Limited. Mr. LEE co-founded Manli Technology Co. Limited in 1996 and joined the Group in April 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Hong Kong Baptist Colleage and has over 15 years’ general management experience.

Man Fai Wong Mr. Wong Man Fai is the Director of Product Department - ZOTAC Video of PC Partner Group Ltd. He is responsible for product marketing of the ZOTAC video graphics cards of the Group. Mr. WONG has over 20 years’ experience in the electronic sector and in the product marketing, logistic, purchasing and inventory control functions. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Management) degree from RMIT University, Australia and a Higher Certificate in Purchasing and Supply from Hong Kong Baptist University. He joined the Group in July 2006.

Sau Fong Leung Ms. Leung Sau Fong is the Company Secretary of PC Partner Group Ltd. She is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Leung holds an honours degree in law from the University of London, UK and a diploma in Chinese professional laws from the Chinese University of Political Science and Law, PRC.

Mee-Tak Ho Wong Ms. Ho Wong (Mary) Mee-Tak is Non-Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd since January 24, 2011. was appointed as a Non-executive Director on 24 January 2011. Mrs. HO also sits on the boards as non-executive director of other companies within the Group. She completed a three-year program of study in interior design at Ryerson University in 1972.

Ying Sheung Cheung Mr. Cheung Ying Sheung is Non-Executive Independent Director of PC Partner Group Ltd since January 24, 2011. He is also a member of each of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Board. Mr. CHEUNG graduated from Imperial College of Science and Technology, University of London with a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1978. He joined the University of Hong Kong (the “University”) in 1980 and is currently Associate Vice-President (Research) and Director of Technology Transfer of the University, as well as professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He has held various other positions at the University, inter alia, the Dean of Faculty of Engineering between 1994 and 2000. He was seconded from the University between 2002 and 2004 to the Hong Kong Government as the Policy Advisor of the Innovation and Technology Commission. He is a chartered IT professional and fellow of the BCS, Chartered Institute for IT, and a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Shing Hing Ip Mr. Ip Shing Hing has been Independent Non-Executive Director of PC Partner Group Ltd since January 24, 2011. He is also the chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. Mr. IP was conferred a Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) Degree in 1978 by the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Arts degree in Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution in 2005 by the City University of Hong Kong. He is a solicitor and notary public of Hong Kong, China-appointed Attesting Officer and Justice of the Peace. He has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong for more than 20 years. He is currently serving as an independent nonexecutive director on the board of Far East Hotels and Entertainment Limited and Binhai Investment Company Limited, both being companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“the Stock Exchange”). He is enthusiastic in community activities, which include serving as the President of The Law Society of Hong Kong (2002-2004), Chairman of the Association of China-Appointed Attesting Officers Limited from 2012 to 2014, a committee member and standing committee member of the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (since 1988), director of Ocean Park Corporation (March 2006 to February 2012), member of Hong Kong Housing Authority (April 2007 to June 2012) and chairman of Appeal Board (Amusement Game Centres) since 30 May 2010.