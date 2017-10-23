Name Description

Di Wang Mr. Di Wang serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd. Mr. Wang was appointed as a non-executive director in November 2007. He has been serving as the head of branding of the Group since March 2010. Mr. WANG attended the bachelor’s degree course of information conflict from the Electronic Engineering Institute of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from 2001 to 2005. Mr. WANG joined Xiwang Group in August 2005 and has been in charge of the international trading business of Xiwang Group for more than eight years. Mr. WANG has been granted various awards and honours, including outstanding worker for enterprise education and training of Shandong Province of the PRC in 2006, labour model of Binzhou City of Shandong Province of the PRC, labour model of Shandong Province, the PRC and outstanding entrepreneur in food industry of Shandong Province of the PRC. Mr. WANG is director and the chairman of Xiwang Foodstuffs. He was appointed as the executive director of Xiwang Property in November 2010 and the deputy chairman in July 2012, and was re-designated as the chairman and non-executive director on 15 July 2013.

Jian Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering from Yanbian University in 2004 and Master of Engineering from Qilu University of Technology in 2013. He joined the production department of Shandong Xiwang Sugar Company (“Xiwang Sugar”) from February 2004 to August 2004. From August 2004 to October 2014, he held several managerial positions including director of general manager office, manager of supply department, project manager, deputy managers and general managers within Xiwang Group and its subsidiaries, including Shangdong Xiwang Steel Co., Ltd, Shandong Xiwang Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd., Xiwang Sugar, Shandong Youhuo Fructose Co., Ltd., and Xiwang Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Since October 2014, he has been the general manager of Shangdong Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited, (“Shandong Xiwang Special Steel”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Zhe Hu Mr. Hu Zhe serves as Deputy General Manager - Sales Department of the Company, since July 2013. He is responsible for the overall management of the sales department. Mr. HU joined the planning department of Xiwang Group in September 2010 and was responsible for the editing of the Group’s newspaper. He served as the head of planning department from July 2011 to July 2013. Mr. HU obtained his master degree in law from Communist Party’s School of Hubei Province in July 2010 and his bachelor degree in English in July 2007 from China University of Petroleum.

Kaifa Luo Mr. Luo Kaifa serves as Deputy General Manager - Purchasing Department of the company since June 2013. Mr. LUO joined Xiwang Group and served as head of training and head of remuneration and party affairs in November 2007 and was promoted to head of human resources department in August 2011. From October 2012 to June 2013, Mr. LUO was the head of General Administration Office. He obtained his bachelor degree in laws from Northeast Forestry University in July 2007.

Qing Sheng Zhang Mr. Qing Sheng Zhang serves as Deputy General Manager - Production Department of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd. He was appointed as the Vice President - Technical Department in November 2008. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the overall management and supervision for the technical support and issues related to steel production process and bar rolling line project. Mr. Zhang has served as the vice president of Xiwang Special Steel since 2008. Since joining the Group on 1 August 2002, he has been working for Xiwang Sugar overseeing technical issues for its factories and was its vice president from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Zhang earned his bachelor’s degree from Liaoning Shihua University in July 2002.

Hai Xia Li Ms. Li Hai Xia is an Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C with a bachelor degree in Economics and Management in 2009. She worked in Xiwang Sugar from December 2003 to July 2015, during which she was the finance manager from May 2013 to July 2015. She has been the deputy finance general manager of Shandong Xiwang Special Steel since August 2015.

Xinhu Sun Mr. Xinhu Sun serves as Executive Director of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in June 2011. Mr. Sun has been serving as vice general manager since he joined Xiwang Group Company Limited in March 2003. Mr. Sun earned his master’s degree in food science from Southern Yangtze University in July 2004 and bachelor’s degree in food science from Shandong Polytechnic University in July 1997. Mr. Sun was an executive director of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (previously named Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under stock code 2088) since December 2008 and re-designated as a non-executive director on July 2012. Mr. Sun has also been a director of Xiwang Foodstuffs Company Limited (“Xiwang Foodstuffs”, a company listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under stock code 000639) since 2010 and the vice chairman of the board of Xiwang Foodstuffs since June 2014. Mr. Sun was the secretary of the board of Xiwang Foodstuffs from 2010 to October 2013.

Chongxi Fang Mr. Fang Chongxi serves as Head of Financial Management of the company. He joined the Group in 2000 and is the head of financial management of the PRC operations of the Group. Mr. FANG received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Shandong University of China in January 2011.

Dianzhong Li Mr. Li Dianzhong serves as Technical Director of the Company. He was graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a doctorate degree in engineering in 1998. He is a researcher and doctoral supervisor and the director of the Materials Process Modeling Division of Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science, Institute of Metal Research of Chinese Academy of Sciences. In 1998, he was admitted to the “Hundred Talents Program of China Academy of Science. He is mainly engaged in the research of optimizing the key material composition and alloy phase control for heavy castings and forgings products and high-quality special steel; material modeling and defect control; simulation of nucleation during metal solidification; computer simulation of structural evolution under deformation condition for steel; real-time observation and computer simulation of liquid metal flows, etc. He has won National Outstanding Science and Technology Worker in 2014, State Scientific and Technological Progress Award (Second Class) in 2012, Outstanding Achievement Award in Science and Technology from Chinese Academy of Science in 2009, and Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation Prize for Scientific and Technological Innovation in 2007. He has published more than 100 papers on periodicals like Acta Mater, and registered more than 30 patents and 2 software licenses.

Laijun Liu Mr. Liu Laijun serves as Chief Engineer of the Company, since January 2013. He is responsible for technical research, product design and planning. Mr. LIU has more than 40 years’ experience in iron and steel industry. He was the deputy general manager cum chief engineer of Qingdao Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., from April 2000 to February 2011. He joined Xining Special Steel Company Limited in 1982 as technician and was promoted to chief engineer in 1996. Mr. LIU obtained his bachelor degree in metallurgy from Beijing Iron and Steel College in January 1982.

Kai Hing Wong Mr. Wong Kai Hing is Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Professional Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1997. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2006. He has over 17 years of experience in company secretary, auditing, finance and accounting fields in various listed companies and an international accounting firm in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wong was the financial controller and company secretary of China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited from April 2012 to October 2015.

Yong Wang Mr. Yong Wang serves as Non-Executive Director of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd. Mr. WANG is one of the founders of the Group. As a non-executive Director, Mr. WANG regularly attends the board meetings and is responsible for the strategic planning of the Group, but does not engage in the day-to-day management of the Group. Mr. WANG was the legal representative of Zouping County Xiwang Social Benefits Oil and Cotton Factory from 1986 to 1992 and of Zouping County Xiwang Industrial Head Company from 1993 to 1996. He was the managing director of Xiwang Group from 1996 to 2001. Mr. WANG has been the chairman of the board of directors of Xiwang Group since 2001. Mr. WANG has been assessed by Professional Position Evaluation Committee of Binzhou Non-Public Ownership Organisations as a senior economist and was appointed as the vice president of the third council of China Fermentation Industry Association in December 2004. Mr. WANG received secondary education in the PRC. Mr. WANG was awarded with several prizes and titles, including the National Advanced Worker in Quality Management of Township Enterprise awarded by the Ministry of Agriculture of the PRC in 2000. Mr. WANG was awarded The National Labour Role Model by the State Council in April 2000, the Fourth National Township Entrepreneur Award and National Advanced Worker in Technological Progress of Township Enterprise of the Eighth Five-year Plan awarded by the Ministry of Agriculture of the PRC in 2001.

Shu Sun Leung Mr. Shu Sun Leung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd from 23 February 2012. He is the chairman of the audit committee of the Company (“Audit Committee”). He has over 20 years’ working experience in, among other things, accounting, treasury management, budgeting and corporate finance. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Certified General Accountants’ Association of Canada. Mr. LEUNG is an independent non-executive director of Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange under stock code 556, since December 2007. From 2005 to 2007, he served as the financial controller, qualified accountant and company secretary of Xiwang Property. From 2001 to date, he was a director of a company providing accounting, tax and corporate finance services. From 1999 to 2001, he held key finance position in a listed company in Hong Kong. From 1998 to 1999, he was a finance director of a company principally engaged in the provision of network infrastructure solutions. From 1993 to 1998, he was the financial controller of a company principally engaged in property investment, trading and securities. From 1987 to 1990, he had worked in international accounting firms, handling audit, tax and accounting matters. Mr. LEUNG received a professional diploma in accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1994 and earned a master’s degree in business administration, which is a long distance course from the University of South Australia in 1997.

Bangguang Li Mr. Li Bangguang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. LI is a qualified PRC lawyer. Mr. LI graduated from Shandong University in 2005 majoring in law. Mr. LI worked as sales manager at Zouping County Health Products Company from June 1994 to October 2000 and as staff attorney at Zouping County Cheng Zhong Legal Services Office from October 2000 to May 2005. Since May 2005, Mr. LI joined Shandong Li Zhi Law Office and is working as a practicing lawyer there.

Kou Yu Mr. Kou Yu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd., since 23 February 2012. Mr. Yu is the deputy secretary general of China Special Steel Enterprise Association since 2008. He served as vice president of the Shougang Group from 2005 to 2008, and was with Shougang Group since 1983. Mr. Yu has worked in the steel industry since 1969. He studied in the master program at the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. in economics and management from September 2004 to July 2007. He received a professional diploma in industrial management from Beijing Institute of Economic Management in December 1986.