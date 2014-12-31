Name Description

Fan Ye Mr. Ye Fan is Executive Chairman of the Board of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. He is founder of our Group. He is the younger brother of Mr. Ye Tao, and is our Chairman and an executive Director. He is primarily responsible for supervising the operations of our Group, planning its business and marketing strategies and overseeing the external relationship with banks, government and other business partners. Mr. Ye Fan was awarded a Bachelor degree in Inorganic Non-metallic Materials from South China University of Technology in July 1993. He is a non-permanent Hong Kong resident. As the founder of our Group, Mr. Ye Fan started his career in the automobile sector by joining an automobile distributor in Dongguan, the PRC as a general manager from 1995 to 1998. In 1999, he set up Dongguan Jucheng (a private company based in Dongguan, Guangdong which was principally engaged in the automobile distribution business) with a partner. In April 2003, Mr. Ye Fan set up Dongguan Guanfeng, which is the first member of our Group. This 4S dealership store was opened in May 2004 and held 4S distributorship for Beijing Hyundai vehicles. Before the establishment of Dadong Group in 2007, he made investments in a few enterprises (including members of our Group) which were principally engaged in automobile distribution of various brands. Following the establishment of Dadong Group in 2007, which has been solely and ultimately owned by Mr. Ye Fan. Before the Reorganisation, Dadong Group made investments in 4S dealership stores of various brands. Since 2003, Mr. Ye Fan has been acting as a director of Dongguan Guanfeng and various PRC members of the Group and has been responsible for supervising their daily operations and planning their business strategies. Mr. Ye Fan is currently a director of each of the subsidiaries of the Company.

Tao Ye Mr. Ye Tao is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations and management of our Group, planning its business and marketing strategies, supervising investor relationship and serving on the remuneration committee and the nomination committee. Mr. Ye Tao was awarded a Bachelor degree in Mechanics from Peking University in July 1989. He also obtained a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Management, both from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in June 1996. In 2008, Mr. Ye Tao was invited by Mr. Ye Fan to work in our Group as the chief executive officer. Since then, he has been working together with Mr. Ye Fan closely in the expansion of our Group’s business. Mr. Ye Tao is currently a director of the BVI Subsidiary and the HK Subsidiary. He is a discretionary object of the Ye Family Trust.

Xuehua Liu Ms. Liu Xuehua serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. She Ms. Liu joined the Group in February 2008 and was in charge of financial and treasury management matters of the Group. Ms. Liu is currently an executive director of the Company and is primarily responsible for general administration of the Group, focusing principally on accounting, treasury, administrative and human resources management of the Group. Ms. Liu obtained a Bachelor degree in Administration Management from Peking University. Ms. Liu is an accountant, and her qualification was conferred by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in 1994.

Saijin Chen Ms. Chen Saijin is Vice President of Purchasing and Projects at China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. Currently, she is primarily responsible for the overall procurement of our Group and supervising our internal control matters. Ms. Chen was granted a technical certificate in computer software profession by the Guangdong Labour and Social Security Bureau. Ms. Chen also completed a three-year professional study programme in Accounting in Renmin University of China through Internet learning. Ms. Chen joined our Group as an accounting officer in October 2004 and was then in charge of the accounting function of the finance department. Before Ms. Chen joined our Group, she worked for Dongguan Hongyan Vehicle Trading Company Limited as the deputy manager of finance department, taking charge of the auditing of costs and other finance matters.

Bit Chee Lo Mr. Lo Bit Chee is Vice President of Internal Audit and Information Technology of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd. Currently, he is primarily responsible for the overall management of the internal audit and information technology of our Group. Mr. Lo holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Mr. Lo joined our Group as vice president of internal audit in January 2014 and was then appointed as vice president of information technology of our Group in March 2014. Mr. Lo has over 22 years working experience in PRC. Before Mr. Lo joined our Group, he worked as the administration director of a motor group in the PRC, Mr. Lo also has over 7 years internal audit experience in a large trading firm in Hong Kong.

Liuyu Luo Ms. Luo Liuyu is Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. Currently, she is primarily responsible for the overall human resources management and planning of our Group, including recruitment, job allocation, training, formulating remuneration and fringe benefit policies, etc. Ms. Luo completed a three-year professional study programme in Finance in Dongguan University of Technology. Ms. Luo joined our Group as a finance supervisor in September 2007 and was then in charge of the management of the finance department, including fund and assets management, internal auditing, costs control management and financial statements preparation. Before Ms. Luo joined our Group, she worked for Dongguan Zhicheng Trading Company Limited as accounting supervisor, taking charge of the daily operations of finance department and other accounting functions.

Feixue Wang Ms. Wang Feixue is Vice President of Sales and Marketing at China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. She is primarily responsible for the overall management of the sales and marketing functions of our Group. Ms. Wang completed a twoyear professional study programme in Chinese language and literature in Henan Broadcast Television University. Ms. Wang joined our Group as a sales consultant in July 2004 and was then in charge of sales of new vehicles. Ms. Wang left our Group in July 2006, then rejoined our Group as a corporate planning manager in July 2007. Before Ms. Wang rejoined our Group in July 2007, she worked for Dongguan Zhicheng Trading Company Limited as the sales manager, and was in charge of managing the sales department. .

Bin Yu Mr. Yu Bin is Vice President- After-Sales Operations at China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. Currently, he is primarily responsible for the overall management of the aftersales services of our Group. Mr. Yu holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering of Vehicle Transportation. Mr. Yu joined our Group as the chief officer in after-sales operations in August 2011 and was then in charge of the management of the after-sales services of our Group. Mr. Yu has over 30 years working experience in vehicle repair and technical training. Before Mr. Yu joined our Group, he worked as the vehicle repair officer, training and education officer, technical training supervisor vehicle repair and production technology supervisor for Beijing Public Transport Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. Repair Branch.

Cheung Ki Wong Mr. Wong Cheung Ki has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 8 April 2016. He is also Authorized Representative of the Company. Mr. Wong graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration in Accounting. Mr. Wong has over 10 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Wong is currently a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong therefore meets the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules in respect of a Company Secretary.

Guiyi Chen Mr. Chen Guiyi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the China Youth University of Political Science and a master’s degree in laws from the University of Groningen of the Netherlands. He has been an associate director at the newspaper office of Beijing Times of People’s Daily from 2001 to 2005. In late 2005, he became one of the partners of the law firm, Jingtian & Gongcheng in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He has over 10 years’ experience in the legal field in the PRC. He joined W&G Investment Management Co., Ltd. as one of the partners in early 2016.

Ki Chi Jip Mr. Jip Ki Chi (Terence), CPA, is a Independent Non-Executive Director of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited. Mr. Jip is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of Sage International Group Limited (Stock code: 8082.HK). Mr. Jip was awarded a Bachelor degree of Business in Accountancy from Queensland University of Technology, Australia in 1994, and a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Adelaide, Australia in 2008. Mr. Jip is a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia (CPA (Aust.)). He obtained his qualification as a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2007 (FCPA). Mr. Jip has a wealth of experience in account, finance, management and company secretarial field and has worked as the chief financial officer and company secretary of Inventronics Holdings Limited and Zhong Da Mining Limited, the financial controller and company secretary of Hao Tian Resources Group Limited (Stock code 474.HK) and the financial controller of Wah Shing Group.