Chunying Xi Dr. Xi Chunying (Wilson Sea), Ph.D., is an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd. Dr. Xi was appointed as the Chairman of the Board and a non-executive Director in April 2011. Mr. Sea is principally responsible for the formulation of our general strategy and the management of the Board. He is the director of two subsidiaries of the Company. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Sea worked successively as the assistant to president, president and chairman of Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd., responsible for the investment banking business, the business of research department as well as the planning and development of the Company. From 2004 to 2007, he was the chairman of the board of Kaifung City Lanwei Highway Development Company Limited. Mr. Sea served as the vice chairman of the board of Yubei (Xinxiang) Power Steering System Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2011. He had been a director of Nanyang Pukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2013. Between 2012 and 2013, he had been serving as the chairman of the board of First Capital Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Sea obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Henan University in 1986. He further obtained a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in Economics from Fudan University in 1992 and 1995 respectively. He was appointed as a professor by Henan University in 1995.

Zhijun Zhao Mr. Zhao Zhijun is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhao was appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director on 22 May 2011. Mr. Zhao is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He joined the Group in 2005. Mr. Zhao has plenty of experience in management in automobile shock absorber industry. Prior to the re-designation as a Co-CEO, he was principally responsible for the general operation and management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhao worked for the general office of the Zhengzhou Office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) from 1999 to 2002. He served as a general manager of Nanyang business department of Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd., from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Zhao graduated from Central South University with a master degree in Philosophy in 2004.

Huanqiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Huanqiang is Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as a deputy chief executive officer of the Company on 11 October 2016. Prior to the re-designation as a Co-CEO, Mr. Zhu was responsible for (i) the Group’s financing business in the capital market of the People’s Republic of China (“China”); (ii) mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and management of projects of the Group; and (iii) development of the Group’s new business of financial services in China. Mr. Zhu has substantial experience in capital market. From May 1997 to October 2010, he held various positions at the CSRC, including serving as a director of Inspection Division II of the Department of Intermediary Supervision of the CSRC and a deputy director of Heilongjiang Regulatory Bureau of the CSRC. From October 2011 to March 2016, he served as a deputy general manager of China Securities Finance Corporation Limited (“CSF”) and a member of Committee of Communist Party of China of CSF. Mr. Zhu is a qualified lawyer in China. He obtained a master’s degree in law with a major in civil law from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in 1996 and a doctorate degree in law with a major in civil and commercial law from China University of Political Science and Law in 2006.

Zimin Bai Mr. Bai Zimin is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He graduated from Chongqing Normal College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education in July 1996 and from Southwest Jiaotong University with a master’s degree in applied computer science in June 1999. He further obtained a doctorate degree in management studies from Sichuan University in June 2009. Mr. Bai has approximately 16 years of experience in project management and planning. From July 1999 to May 2012, he served various positions, including a director of officers, division head of information technology department and director of technology service department, responsible for information development, major project planning and implementation, at the People’s Procuratorate of Sichuan Province. From May 2012 to August 2015, Mr. Bai served as a standing committee member and a vice chief executive of Zizhong County, Neijiang, Sichuan Province , which is a state organisation, and was responsible for development and reform, price management, urban and rural construction planning, and foreign affairs and travel. Since March 2016, Mr. Bai has been the chairman of the board of First Capital Education Investment (Shenzhen) Company Limited, , an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and is responsible for the overall management and strategy development. Since October 2016, Mr. Bai has also become a non-executive director of Bojun Education Company Limited, which is principally engaged in the provision of private education services in the PRC.

Bin Zong Mr. Zong Bin serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He graduated from University of Bradford with a master of arts degree in marketing practice in 2006 and has been studying an executive master of business administration degree at City University of Hong Kong since 2016. Mr. Zong has substantial experience in financial investment and provision of immigration financial services. He has been the CEO of First Capital International Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since April 2015 and a director of FC Fund since March 2016.

Hui Wang Mr. Wang Hui is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has about 10 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, taxation and investment area. He specializes in corporate financial management, internal control and capital management. Prior to joining the Company, he served as general manager of Shenzhen Huaxing Bainian Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd from January 2014 to December 2015; chief financial officer of Shenzhen Huaxin Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. from February 2012 to December 2013; chief financial officer of Nanyang Pukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from March 2008 to January 2012; and investment manager of Henan Hexie Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. from September 2006 to February 2008. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2000 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics with major in asset valuation and management. In 2003, he obtained a master’s degree in economics from Public Economics and Management College of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. In 2007, he further obtained a PhD in management from Accounting College of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is a non-practicing member of China Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Minwen Li Ms. Li Minwen is the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance from Xinjiang College of Finance and Economics in 1990. From July 1996 to December 1999, Ms. Li served as a deputy general manager of the Beijing management headquarter of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Company Limited . From October 2000 to July 2009, Ms. Li served as the secretary-general and a deputy secretary-general of the Securities Association of Beijing respectively. From July 2009 to February 2013, Ms. Li served as a deputy general manager of the securities brokerage business department of Beijing branch of China Merchants Securities Co., Limited. From February 2013 to November 2016, Ms. Li served as an executive director and head of channel management department of China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited.

Mingyang Tang Mr. Tang Mingyang has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. He found an enterprise which was the first batch of enterprises engaging in mining and coal trading in 1980s in the People’s Republic of China and acted as its chairman. In 1992, he was accredited National Outstanding Young Entrepreneur and Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of Sichuan Province. Mr. Tang has over 30 years of business experience and has extensive experience in areas including business management and capital operation. He was appointed as Visiting Professor of Sichuan Winshare Vocational College in January 2016. Currently he is the Honourable Chairman of Chengdu Dazhou Chamber of Commerce and the Honourable Founding Chairman of Sichuan & Chongqing (H.K.) Association. Mr. Tang graduated from Sichuan Daxian Finance and Trade School in 1986 and obtained a college degree.

Wenbo Wang Mr. Wang Wenbo has resigned as Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 April 2016. He is also the deputy general manager of the Group and is in charge of the research and development as well as technical and quality control affairs of the Group. He joined the Group in 1995 and served in various positions including deputy general technology manager and deputy general sales manager. He has almost 20 years of management experience in the areas of technology, sales and quality control in the automobile shock absorber industry. He is one of the inventors of two patents with respect to restoration damping valve of hydraulic shock absorber and compression damping valve of hydraulic shock absorber currently possessed by the Group. Mr. Wang graduated from Huazhong Polytechnic University (later renamed as Huazhong University of Science and Technology) with a diploma in Mechanic Design and Test Technology in 1995.

Haiting Yan Mr. Yan Haiting is Executive Director of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Limited with effect from 1 January 2015. Mr. Yan has been a non-executive director of the Company since April 2014. Mr. Yan joined the Foreign Investment Department of the People’s Bank of China (the “PBC”) in 1996, responsible for the financial affairs of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. He was re-designated to the International Department of PBC in 1999, responsible for the financial affairs of America. From 2001 to 2002, he was seconded to HSBC United Kingdom to learn corporate financial and asset management business. He served successively as the deputy director and director of the International Department of PBC from 2003 to 2005. From 2006 to 2010, he was the chief representative of PBC in Europe, responsible for the coordination and liaison with major economies in Europe, policy study and submission of proposals to PBC and the State Council of China in respect of the formulation of and decisions on economic and financial policies. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the vice chairman and chief executive officer of Agriculture Bank of China UK Limited, responsible for the business and market operations. Mr. Yan graduated from Henan University with a major in English in 1988 and obtained a master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in 2001.

Man Yuk Hung Mr. Hung Man Yuk (Dicson), CPA, is Company Secretary and Authorised Representative of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd since 1 March 2012. Mr. Hung has extensive experience in accounting, financial control and compliance. Mr. Hung obtained a Master’s Degree in finance from The Curtin University of Technology in November 2002. He was admitted a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2004 and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in November 2006. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Hung has also been appointed executive of several other listed companies, including Qualified Accountant, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Zhongtian International Ltd. (Stock Code: 2379) from 2006 to 2007, Company Secretary of Come Sure Group (Holdings) Ltd (Stock Code: 794) and China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 1600) since July 2010 and October 2010 respectively.

Hua Li Mr. Li Hua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He worked at Sichuan Branch of the Bank of China from 2003 to June 2015. Since July 2015, he has been the chairman of Sichuan Tong Wei Sheng Industrial Limited responsible for its daily management. Mr. Li graduated from Sichuan University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Engineering majoring in software engineering. Mr. Li possessed the qualification of National Counselling Psychologist (Class Three).

Gang Chen Mr. Chen Gang has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2016. He graduated as a bachelor of finance from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in July 2009. In June 2013, he obtained a graduate diploma in law from Party School of Sichuan Provincial Committee of Communist Party of China. He worked at Dazhou City Commercial Bank Limited from July 1996 to July 2014 and served as the financial controller, the general manager of the capital finance department, a director of the board, a member of the risk management committee of the board of directors during his tenure of office. Mr. Chen joined Sichuan Yuanhenglong Enterprise Limited in July 2015 and currently serves as a chairman of its board of directors and a general manager. He is responsible for the daily management work. Mr. Chen has accumulated more than 20 years of working experience in economic and financial field and he also has in-depth experience in corporate management.

Kin Wang Chu Mr. Chu Kin Wang (Peleus), CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Chu has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, audit, accounting and taxation. He is an executive director of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 681) since 2008. He is also an independent non-executive director of Eyang Holdings (Group) Co., Limited (stock code: 117), Huayu Expressway Group Limited (stock code: 1823), Flyke International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1998) and China AU Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8176) since 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012 respectively, all are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange other than China AU Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8176), a company listed on the Growth Enterprises Market of the Stock Exchange. During the period from September 2005 to March 2007, Mr. Chu was the executive director of Mastermind Capital Limited (stock code: 905), during the relevant period known as Haywood Investments Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From January 2008 to August 2010, he was the independent non-executive director of Sustainable Forest Limited during the relevant period known as Bright Prosperous Holdings Limited (stock code: 723) a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chu graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a master's degree in Business Administration. Mr. Chu is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chu is also an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries.

Dan Li Ms. Li Dan has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 September 2016. She graduated as a bachelor of finance from Chengdu University of Information Technology in July 2002. In May 2016, Ms. Li completed a capital market and corporate finance decision program from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. She worked at Bank of China Limited from March 1991 to June 2014 and served various management roles at branch offices and provincial head offices of Bank of China Limited. During her tenure of office, she has accumulated solid experience in financial management. Ms. Li joined Chengdu Zhongyingchuangyue Enterprise Group Limited in July 2015 and is serving as a chairman of its board of directors. She is responsible for the daily management work and has completed various mergers and acquisitions. She possesses in-depth knowledge of the financial and capital markets and has solid experience in handling mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, Ms. Li is creative and flexible, and is good at negotiation, communication, project evaluation and capital operation.