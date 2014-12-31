Name Description

Ka Shui Lo Dr. Lo Ka Shui, aged 68, has been the Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Trustee-Manager and the Company since 2013. He is a Member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Nomination Committee of the Company, and is also a Director of the subsidiaries of the Company. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Great Eagle, and the Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Manager of the publicly listed trust, Champion REIT. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited, China Mobile Limited and City e-Solutions Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is also the Vice President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, the Trustee of the Hong Kong Centre for Economic Research, the Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and a Member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. He graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and from Cornell University with a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) Degree. He was certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. He has over three decades of experience in property and hotel development and investment both in Hong Kong and overseas. He is the father of Ms. Lo Bo Lun, Katherine, a Non-executive Director of the Trustee-Manager and the Company. Dr. Lo is also a substantial shareholder and a Director of and holds directorships in certain companies controlled by a Substantial Holder of Share Stapled Units of the Trust and the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Yuk Keung Ip Mr. Ip Yuk Keung, Albert, aged 62, has been the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee- Manager and the Company since June 2014. He is also a Director of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ip is an international banking executive with over 30 years of experience in the United States, Asia and Hong Kong. He was a Real EstateSenior Credit Officer of Citibank since 1989, providing credit initial for approvals of real estate loans originated in Hong Kong and was also involved in financing the acquisition of various hotel assets internationally. He was North Asia Real Estate Head, Hong Kong Corporate Bank Head, Transaction Banking Head – Hong Kong and Asia Investment Finance Head (Global Wealth Management) of Citigroup. He was formerly a Managing Director of Citigroup and Managing Director of Investments in Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. Ip is a Non-executive Director of the Manager of the publicly listed trust, Champion REIT. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, New World China Land Limited, TOM Group Limited, AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, Power Assets HoldingsLtd. and Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong With a passion to serve in education, Mr. Ip is an Adjunct Professor of Lingnan University and City University of Hong Kong. He is also a Council Member of Lingnan University, a Member of the International Advisory Committee at University of Macau and an Executive Fellow in Asia of Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Ip holds a Bachelor of Science degree at Washington University in St. Louis (summa cum laude), and Master of Science degrees at Cornell University and Carnegie-Mellon University. He was an MBA lecturer at University of Pittsburgh, USA. Mr. Ip is an Honorary Fellow of Vocational Training Council.

Man Wai Li Mr. Li Man Wai, Alexander, aged 60, is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2013. He joined the Great Eagle Group in 1999 as the financial controller of The Langham, Hong Kong and was promoted to regional director of finance – Hong Kong of the Hotel Manager in 2012 overseeing the finance department of all Hong Kong properties, namely The Langham, Hong Kong, Langham Place Hotel, Hong Kong, Eaton, Hong Kong and Eaton serviced apartments, as well as the Chinese restaurant, Yat Tung Heen, in Wanchai. He has extensive experience in the hospitality industry of around 35 years and held various positions in the finance department in international hotel chains including Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-la and Regal before joining the Great Eagle Group.

Lai Yee Liang Ms. Liang Lai Yee, Lisa, aged 41, is the Finance and Office Administration Manager of the Company since 2013. She is primarily responsible for the financial reporting and general office administration of the Group. With over 18 years’ accounting and audit experience, Ms. Liang had previously worked as accounting manager of various commercial companies. Earlier in her career, she was employed by a reputable certified public accountants firm to perform external audit duties. Prior to joining the Group, she was an accountant of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (Manager of the publicly listed Champion REIT on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) since March 2008. Her duties include preparing consolidated accounts, maintaining profit and cashflow forecasts and performing financial reporting duties. Ms. Liang holds a Master of Science Degree in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong. She is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wai Yan Tang Ms. Tang Wai Yan, Carmen is the Head of Investor Relations of the Company since 2013. She is also the investment services director of Great Eagle, and is responsible for facilitating communications and liaison with its shareholders and investors. Ms. Tang has 13 years of experience in the real estate sector in Hong Kong and China. Prior to joining Great Eagle in 2008, she worked as an analyst with an international investment bank covering the real estate investment trusts (REITs) and hospitality sector in Hong Kong and China. Ms. Tang graduated from the University of Cambridge with a MPhil in Finance Degree, and holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) Degree in Business Economics from Queen Mary and Westfield College, the University of London

Mei Ling Wong Ms. Wong Mei Ling, Marina is the Company Secretary of the Trustee-Manager and the Company since 2013. She is responsible for the company secretarial and compliance function of the Trust Group. Ms. Wong is the Company Secretary of Great Eagle Holdings Limited and is also responsible for the company secretarial matters of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (Manager of the publicly listed Champion REIT). Ms. Wong is a fellow both of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and is a holder of a Master Degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master Degree in Business Administration jointly awarded by the University of Wales and the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong respectively. Ms. Wong had over 20 years’ post qualification experience in company secretarial and compliance.

Chun Him Lo Mr. Lo Chun Him as been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Trustee Manager and the Company, effective February 14, 2017. Mr. Lo, has been the alternate to Ms. Lo as Director of the Trustee-Manager and the Company, member of the Nomination Committee of the Company since May 2015 and as Director of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lo is an Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and being the controlling holder of share stapled units of the Trust and the Company. Prior to joining the Great Eagle Group in 2010, he had worked at Citibank’s investment banking division with a focus on Hong Kong’s market. Mr. Lo is also a member of the Management Committee of The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners Limited and a member of the Executive Committee of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Mr. Lo has entered into a letter of appointment as Non-executive Director of the Company for an initial term of 3 years commencing from 14 February 2017 renewable automatically for a further term of 3 years on the expiry of such term and every successive period of 3 years thereafter, subject to the provision of retirement and rotation of Directors under the Company’s articles of association.

Syaru Lin Dr. Lin Syaru, Shirley, aged 46, has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Trustee-Manager and the Company since 2013. She is the Chairman of the Company’s Nomination Committee, a Member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee and a Member of the Audit Committees of the Trustee-Manager and the Company. Since 2010, Dr. Lin has been a Member of the Founding Faculty of the Professional Master’s Program in Global Political Economy at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She retired as a Partner of Goldman Sachs, where she led the Principal Investment Area for Asia ex- Japan, managing investments in more than fifty companies across multiple industries in twelve countries. Prior to focusing on private equity and venture capital, Dr. Lin was involved in the privatisation of state-owned enterprises in China, Singapore and Taiwan. She had served on the boards of numerous private and public companies and is currently a Director of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Company Limited and Mercuries Life Insurance which is publicly listed in Taiwan. She received her Master’s Degree in International and Public Affairs with distinction and her Ph.D. in Politics and Public Administration from The University of Hong Kong and her A.B. from Harvard College.

Yiu Wah So Mr. So Yiu Wah, Eric, is Independent Non-executive Director of the Trustee-Manager and the Company since 2013. He is the Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee, a Member of the Company’s Nomination Committee and a Member of the Audit Committees of the Trustee-Manager and the Company. Mr. So has over 37 years of extensive experience of international hotel management. He had been the Executive Vice President of Langham Hotels International Limited responsible for finance, operations, business development and administration before his retirement in 2009. Prior to that, he held various senior management positions including Group and Regional Financial Controller in the hotel division of Great Eagle and in some other reputable international and Hong Kong hotel groups such as Le Meridien, Hilton and Regal.