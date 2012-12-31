Name Description

Kuanping Cao Mr. Cao Kuanping is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is responsible for the company overall sales, marketing, development and strategic planning. Mr. Cao has been a Director since 5 February 2008. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee. He is the legal representative of the company various Group companies. Mr. Cao has experience in the home appliances and consumer electronic products industry of close to 17 years. Prior to the establishment of (Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd.) in 2002, Mr. Cao was the General Manager of both (Yangzhou Huiyin Guangling District Jiaojiadian Wholesale Station) and (Yangzhou Guangling District Huiyin Trading Co., Ltd.*), both of which were involved in the business of home appliances. Mr. Cao has been a director of China Ruike Investment & Development Co., Ltd. since April 2008, an investment holding company wholly owned by him. In 2009, Mr. Cao obtained his executive MBA under the Tsinghua Executive MBA Program which is a part-time programme launched by Tsinghua University.

Zhijin Wang Mr. Wang Zhijin is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is responsible for the overall financial management and investors’ relationship management. Mr. Wang joined the company Group as the chief financial officer of the Company in July 2008. Mr. Wang was appointed as a director of (Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd.*) and China Yinrui (HK) Investment Holding Company Limited, both are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, on 6 April 2010 and 6 May 2010 respectively. Mr. Wang is a member of (The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants*). He has over 13 years experience in finance and accounting. Mr. Wang was employed by PricewaterhouseCoopers as a junior auditor in 1998, and was subsequently promoted to audit manager. Prior to joining the company in 2008, Mr. Wang was appointed in December 2006 as chief financial officer and assistant to the chairman of directors of Kingdom Holdings Limited (stock code: 528), which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang obtained his bachelor degree in accounting from (Shanghai University of Finance and Economics*) in June 1998.

Chihe Mo Mr. Mo Chihe is Executive Director of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd., since 3 April 2008. He is responsible for treasury management, cash management, and investment project. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. He also works together with the company chief financial officer on certain accounting aspects of the company Group. Mr. Mo has been with the company since the establishment of (Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd.*) in May 2002. Mr. Mo is also a director of China Yinrui (HK) Investment Holding Company Limited and (Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd.*). He has close to 13 years of experience in home appliances and consumer electronic products industry and in financial management. Mr. Mo was employed by (Yangzhou Paper Production Factory*) between 1995 and 1998 during which he obtained the qualification of corporate accountant approved by Ministry of Personnel of the PRC and conferred by Ministry of Finance of the PRC (Yangzhou Huiyin Guangling District Jiaojiadian Wholesale Station*) as the financial manager in April 1999. Mr. Mo obtained a high diploma in planning and statistics of economic trading (Jiangsu Agricultural College*) (currently known as (Agricultural College of Yangzhou University*)) in 1992.

Li Yuan Mr. Yuan Li is Executive Director of the Company. Hehas many years of experience in real estate, finance, creative economics and management. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of Chongqing Noble Trade Information Technology Co., Ltd., Noble Trade (Beijing) Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and Beijing Fuwish Bio-tech Co., Ltd., (a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, stock code: 430277) since September 2014, November 2015 and September 2016 respectively. He has been director of Guangdong Avi Low Carbon Technology Co., Ltd., (a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, stock code: 871556) since August 2016. Mr. Yuan is currently a director of Noble Trade International Holdings Limited, which holds approximately 16.48% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Yuan Gao Mr. Gao Yuan is General Manager of Hengxin Air-conditioner Sales Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is responsible for the overall management of Hengxin Air-Conditioner. Mr. Gao has close to 11 years of experience in the home appliances and consumer electronic products industry. Prior to joining the company predecessor, Yangzhou Jiaojiadian, in 2000, Mr. Gao was employed by Yangzhou Baixin Electronics Co., Ltd and was responsible for sales of a specified brand of air conditioners in Yangzhou and Taizhou between March 1999 and May 2000.

Guangzhong Guo Mr. Guo Guangzhong is Assistant to General Manager of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is responsible for marketing and management of the Group’s self-operated stores, and the overall management and implementation of the Group’s businesses under the Rural Appliance Rebate Program and the Change of the Old for New Program. He joined the Group in December 2002. Mr. Guo obtained a high diploma in civil engineering and architecture from (Nanjing Institute of Architectural and Civil Engineering*, which was merged with other institutes to form (Nanjing University of Technology*)) in 2000. In 2006, he completed a 120-hour course of (the Advanced Level on Management and Design of Retail Premises*) launched by (the Training Centre of the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University*).

Chaolin Lu Mr. Lu Chaolin is Vice General Manager of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is in charge of the overall management of the Group’s corporate clients. He joined the Company’s predecessor, Yangzhou Huiyin Guangling District Jiaojiadian Wholesale Station as deputy general manager in 1999 and Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd. as deputy general manager since its establishment in May 2002. Mr. Lu has been the legal representative of Wuxi Huiyin Household Appliances Sales Co., Ltd., a subsidiary, since 24 October 2012. Mr. Lu was appointed as a director of Yangzhou Huiyin Household Appliance Co., Ltd. and China Yinrui (HK) Investment Holding Company Limited, both are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, on 6 April 2010 and 6 May 2010 respectively. Mr. Lu was previously the legal representative of Yangzhou Hengxin Airconditioner Sales Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Huide Electronics Distribution Co., Ltd. and Zhenjiang Huize Household Appliance Sales Co., Ltd. He attended and completed a 384-hour Training Course of Business Administration and Management of Chief Executives launched by the School of Continuing Education of Tsinghua University, and comprised 160-hour physical attendance study and 224- hour long distance study. He also completed a nine-month MBA Core Course, Executive Development Programs launched by Nanjing University in September 2009.

Qingxiang Sun Mr. Sun Qingxiang is General Manager of Huide Electronics Distribution Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He is responsible for the overall management of Yangzhou Huide. Mr. Sun joined the company predecessor, Yangzhou Jiaojiadian, in 2001 and Yangzhou Huiyin since its establishment as business manager responsible for the development of and distribution in the network of towns and villages. He has close to 10 years of experience in the home appliances and consumer electronic products industry.

Yun Zhang Ms. Zhang Yun is Head - After Sale Service Centers of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. She is responsible for the overall management of the Group’s after-sale service centre. She has been engaged in the home appliances and consumer electronic products distribution business for over six years. Prior to joining the Group in 2003, Ms. Zhang was employed by (Yangzhou Suning Appliance Co., Ltd.*) to deal with after-sales works and was responsible for installation and maintenance works in Yangzhou between 2003 and 2004.

Kit Fong Ngai Ms. Ngai Kit Fong is Company Secretary of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd. She is a Senior Manager of Corporate Services at Tricor Services Limited. Prior to her employment by Tricor Services Limited in 2005, Ms. Ngai worked at Secretaries Limited and at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong to provide both company secretarial and share registration services to their respective clients. Ms. Ngai has been providing corporate services to a variety of Hong Kong listed companies and offshore companies for over 15 years. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Ngai has not been appointed as director or company secretary of any other listed companies. Ms. Ngai, Chartered Secretary, is an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She also holds the Practitioner’s Endorsement of HKICS.

Cai Wang Mr. Wang Cai is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 10 years of accounting experience. Mr. Wang was the finance manager of the Anthem Properties Group from 2006 to 2010. He joined Tianjin Bohai Commodity Exchange Corporation in 2010, and has been the general manager of the investment and asset management department since 2017. Mr. Wang is currently a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor degree in business administration from the Simon Fraser University in 2006.

Xinying Xu Mr. Xu Xinying is Non-Executive Director of t he Company. Hehas many years of experience in logistics, retail and management. He has been the managing director of Chongqing Noble Trade Information Technology Co., Ltd., and Noble Trade (Beijing) Holdings Group Co., Ltd., since September 2014 and November 2015 respectively. Mr. Xu is currently a director of Noble Trade International Holdings Limited.

Hankin Li Mr. Li (Michael) Hankin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial and accounting matters, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and international business development. During the period from March 1994 to June 2004, Mr. Li was the executive director (Corporate Finance) at BNP Paribas Capital (Asia Pacific) Limited. During the period from July 2004 to December 2005, Mr. Li was employed at GoldBond Capital (Asia) Limited and was a managing director (investment banking) of Rothschild (Hong Kong) Limited during the period from March 2007 to May 2011. Mr. Li worked at several listed companies as head of corporate finance, general manager of investor relations and mergers and acquisitions including as head of corporate finance of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 3800) since July 2014 and as general manager of investor relations & mergers and acquisitions of Newton Resources Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1231) in 2013. Mr. Li also worked at several international banks where he had led numerous fund raising exercises in Hong Kong and the United States. Mr. Li was appointed as an independent non-executive director of COFCO Meat Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1610) in May 2016. Mr. Li is currently a director of Banro Corporation, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT Exchange. Mr. Li obtained a master of business administration degree from Columbia University, New York in May 1992 and a bachelor degree in accountancy from University of California at Los Angeles in June 1985.

Chun Chung Tam Mr. Tam Chun Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Huiyin Household Appliances (Holdings) Co., Ltd., since 5 March 2010. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Tam has more than 17 years of experience in the accounting and audit field. He has been a joint company secretary of China Railway Group Limited (stock code: 390), which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since November 2007. Prior to joining China Railway Group Limited, Mr. Tam served as a qualified accountant and joint company secretary of Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (stock code: 549), which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from September 2005 to November 2007. Between 2000 and 2005, he worked in the finance department in China Motion Telecom International Limited (stock code: 989), which is a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, as an assistant manager, and was subsequently promoted to the position as a senior manager. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Tam was employed by KPMG and was subsequently promoted to the position as an assistant manager. He has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since December 1997 and a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants since November 2002. Mr. Tam graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1994 with degree of bachelor of business administration.