Jianhui Yao Mr. Yao Jianhui is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He graduated from South China University of Technology, the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’) with a postgraduate (part-time) diploma in business administration. Mr. Yao has held senior management positions with a number of enterprises and a listed company across a wide range of industries, including food, construction materials, real estate, commerce, agriculture and forestry, logistics, technology and finance. From April 1995 to February 2002, he served as the general manager of Shenzhen Juhua Investment and Development Co., Ltd*, now known as Laihua Commercial Property Co., Ltd*), a company principally engaged in the production of agricultural products, construction materials and real estate business. From March 2002 to March 2003, Mr. Yao acted as the executive vice president of Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group Co., Ltd, a conglomerate principally engaged in real estate, logistics, cultural tourism and financial business. From March 2003 to July 2010, he was the executive deputy general manager, general manager and chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Shum Yip Logistics Group Holdings Co., Ltd., a company principally engaged in the provision of logistics services, product exhibition and trading and micro-lending. From July 2010 to October 2014, Mr. Yao acted as the general manager and chairman of the board of directors of Baocheng Investment Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600892), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and is principally engaged in the manufacturing of cables, hotel and trading business. From June 2006, he has been the chairman of the board of directors of Baoneng Holding (China) Co., Ltd. a company principally engaged in property development. Mr. Yao has experience in technological and manufacturing industry, including managing a cable manufacturer which provides products to high-speed trains.

Ling Yee Kwok Ms. Kwok (Pearl Elizabeth) Ling Yee serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of World Wide Touch Technology (Holdings) Limited since 30 April 2011. Ms. Kwok is responsible for financial management and implementation of corporate governance practices of the Group. Ms. Kwok has over 23 years of experience in accounting and auditing. She is a member of CPA Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Kwok graduated with a bachelor’s degree of Business from Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

Yun Kwong Kam Mr. Kam Yun Kwong serves as Chief Executive Officer of Gallant Tech Limited, a subsidiary of World Wide Touch Technology (Holdings) Ltd. Mr. Kam joined the Group in January 2012. Mr. Kam is currently head of Gallant Tech Limited and is responsible for driving the business of the Group’s Automation platform. Mr. Kam has over 21 years experience in equipment distribution business and has developed very strong business network in China with sound knowledge in surface mount technology (“SMT“) lines and engineering process. He was the General Manager in American Tec Co Ltd. (which is a subsidiary of North Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd. listed in Hong Kong GEM board, stock code: 8080) before the set up of his own business. Mr. Kam obtained a Higher Certificate in Electronic Engineer from the Hong Kong Polytechnic, currently known as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He was granted an IMBA degree from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Yin Hoong Tseng Mr. Tseng Yin Hoong Allen servse as Group Chief Marketing Officer of World Wide Touch Technology (Holdings) Ltd. He joined the Group in June 2009. Mr. Tseng is responsible for overseeing the technology partnership, sales and marketing of Group’s own branded products, FingerQ and PrivacQ. Mr. Tseng has extensive experience in sales and marketing for IT products and solutions. Mr. Tseng obtained a bachelor’s degree of Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo, the United States.

Minbin Li Mr. Li Minbin has been re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Comapny. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduated from Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University, the PRC. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in operation and management of logistics, real estate, commercial and financial industries. From July 2004 to July 2010, he served as the assistant to manager of the department of investment of Shenzhen Shum Yip Logistics Group Holdings Co., Ltd. From December 2007 to October 2008, he served as the manager of the department of securities of (Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group Co., Ltd*), a conglomerate principally engaged in real estate, logistics, cultural tourism and financial business, responsible for investment research and securities management businesses. From July 2010 to March 2014, he served as the supervisor, assistant to general manager and representative of securities affair, and from March 2014 to now, as director, secretary to the board of directors and assistant to general manager of Baocheng Investment Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600892), a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and is principally engaged in the manufacturing of cables, hotel and trading business. Since March 2014, he has acted as a chairman and general manager of (Sichuan Baolong Investment Co., Ltd*), a company principally engaged in investment and trading business. Since November 2013, he has acted as the chairman of the board and general manager of (Shenzhen Baohong Investment Co., Ltd*), a company principally engaged in investment and financial business.

Chi Zhang Mr. Zhang Chi is Executive Director of the company. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the Shenzhen University in China. He also obtained a Master’s Degree of Science in Management from New York University in the USA. Mr. Zhang has relevant experience in fund investment. From January 2013 to June 2013, Mr. Zhang served as an officer in the investment department (Shenzhen Sichuang Technology Development Co. Ltd.*), a company principally engaged in the development and production of computer software and the design of computer network. From September 2015 to present, Mr. Zhang was employed by (Shenzhen Creative Investment Group Limited*), a company principally engaged in the provision of services on business start-ups, and served as an intern in the fund management headquarter from September 2015 to April 2016, as an officer in the fund management headquarter since April 2016 and as an investment manager in a management headquarter managing a Government Guide Fund since October 2016. Mr. Zhang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Zhang as an executive Director can be terminated by one month’s notice in writing served by either party on another. Mr. Zhang will receive a director’s fee of HK$312,000 per annum, plus discretionary bonus, which is determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities in the Company.

Wai Meng Choong Mr. Choong Wai Meng serves as Group’s Chief Strategy Officer of World Wide Touch Technology (Holdings) Ltd. He joined the Group in November 2012. Mr. Choong is responsible for the business and investment strategy of the Group, particularly in forging alliance with current and potential business associates. Mr. Choong has over 21 years experience in helping Silicon Valley startup companies setup manufacturing operations in Asia. He holds a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from Swansea University, Wales and a Master degree in Engineering from Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand.

Wei Huang Mr. Huang Wei has been re-designated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in economics and graduated from Hunan University, the PRC. Mr. Huang has over 13 years of experience in investment and finance. From August 2002 to November 2004, he served as the vice manager of the department of personal housing loan; from November 2004 to September 2008, as the vice general manager of the corporate financing management centre, from September 2008 to February 2012, as the general manager of the department of corporate banking and from January 2013 to December 2013, as the general manager of the department of institutional banking of Shenzhen branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Since December 2013, he has served as the senior vice president of (Shenzhen Baoneng Investment Group Co., Ltd*), a conglomerate principally engaged in real estate, logistics, cultural tourism and financial business.

Kwan Hung Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Hung has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 November 2015. Mr. Lee Kwan Hung received his Bachelor of Laws (Honors) and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1989 respectively. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and in England and Wales in 1997. From December 1992 to April 1994, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung worked in the Listing Division of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where he successively served as a manager and a senior manager, and was a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo from April 2001 to February 2011. Mr Lee Kwan Hung is currently a consultant at Howse Williams Bowers. He has been an independent non-executive director of several companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including Embry Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1388) since November 2006, NetDragon Websoft Inc. since June 2008, Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 841) since January 2009, Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 465) since November 2009, Newton Resources Ltd. (Stock Code: 1231) since December 2010, Walker Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1386) since February 2011, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 6868) since August 2011, China BlueChemical Ltd. (Stock Code: 3983) since June 2012, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.(Stock Code: 106) since July 2013 and Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. (Stock Code: 1528) since February 2015. In the three years preceding the date of this announcement, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung was also an independent non-executive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited , the manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (Stock Code: 405) from November 2005 to October 2014; and Far East Holdings International Limited (Stock Code: 36) from March 2012 to November 2014.

Kwok On Lee Prof. Lee Kwok On, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of World Wide Touch Technology (Holdings) Ltd., since 28 November 2009. He is the chair professor of Information Systems & E-Commerce and Director of Communications & Public Relations at the City University of Hong Kong. Professor Lee is currently a member of the Hong Kong Research Grant Council (RGC) Business Studies Panel. He is an independent non-executive director of Computer and Technologies Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0046). Professor Lee holds a first-class honours bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering and a MBA degree in business studies from the University of Sheffield, a MSc degree in computation from the University of Oxford, a PhD degree in computer science from the University of Manchester, a LLB degree and a LLM degree in commercial & corporate law from the University of London. He has been a chartered engineer of the UK Engineering Council since October 1995 through his membership as a professional member of the British Computer Society since May 1995. Professor Lee was also admitted as a barrister in Hong Kong in 2002.