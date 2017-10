Mr. Yuan Tianfan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Agricultural Bank of China Ltd since October 29, 2012. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., a food company and a credit rating company, as well as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board in another company. He was President of Administrative in The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd, Vice Chairman of the Board in a real estate development company, Executive Chairman of the Board in an insurance group company, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in other three companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Chicago, the United States.