Name Description

Jianping Li Mr. Li Jianping serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been the chairman of the board of CGA since July 2015 and has been an executive director of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor since September 2013. Mr. Li was a president of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor from August 2013 to July 2015 and a vice president of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor from May 2012 to August 2013. Mr. Li was the chairman and general manager of Xinjiang Military Imported Auto Parts Co., Ltd., currently a subsidiary of CGA, from August 1988 to April 2008. Mr. Li has been serving as the general manager and chairman of Urumqi Huatong Toyota Sales and Services Co., Ltd., currently a subsidiary of CGA, since October 2002. Mr. Li was the chairman and general manager of a subsidiary of CGA, Xinjiang Tianhui Automobile Services Co., Ltd. from April 2008 to August 2013. Mr. Li obtained a university diploma in economics and management by taking correspondence courses from Urumqi Army Institute in June 2006.

Xinming Wang Mr. Wang Xinming serves as President, Executive Director of the Company. He has been a Director of CGA since June 2016, and a president of CGA since May 2016. Mr. Wang served as a vice president of CGA from July 2015 to May 2016. From December 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Wang was the assistant to the president of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor. Mr. Wang served successively as a deputy store manager, vice general manager of operations, executive vice general manager of operations and general manager of Hebei region, general manager of the north China region and general manager of the greater north China region of CGA from November 2008 to November 2013. Mr. Wang served successively as the store manager and general manager for store operations of Shijiazhuang Tianhe Automobile Dealership Co., Ltd. from January 2002 to November 2008. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in administrative management from Hebei University of Economics and Business in July 1994.

Changdong Chen Mr. Chen Changdong is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Mr. Chen has more than 25 years of experience in finance. He first joined the Group in 2002 as the financial manager of Shanghai Kailong Qimao until 2004. From 2004, he has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Group ever since. Prior to joining the Group in 2002, he worked at Alstom Shanghai Instrument Transformers Company Limited, a Sino-French joint venture, from 2001 to 2002. From 1981 to 2000, Mr. Chen worked at Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Stock Code: 02727), a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where he assumed various positions. Mr. Chen was also head of the Group’s finance bureau, the Group’s deputy financial manager and chief accountant of a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Stock Code: 2727), a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from 1981 to 2001. Mr. Chen is an accountant recognised by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC and obtained a diploma from East China Normal University majoring in economic management in 1991.

Tao Liu Ms. Liu Tao is Vice President of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Ms. Liu has experience in the automobile dealership industry. She joined Shanghai Kailong Qimao in 1999 as a general manager until 2004. Ms. Liu was appointed general manager of Shanghai Baoxin from 2004 to 2007. Since 2008, she has served as a vice president of the company Group Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Liu was the head of the quality management department of Jiangbei Government Grains Reserve of the Jilin Grains Bureau from 1988 to 1999. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Jilin University in 1992. Ms. Liu also holds an MBA degree in business management from the China Europe International Business School obtained in 2008.

Sharon Lu Ms. Lu Sharon is a vice president of the Group. Ms. Lu joined the Group in 2013 and has substantial experience in the international capital market. From 2003–2012, Ms. Lu served at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Macquarie Group and J.P. Morgan in both New York and Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lu served as vice president at the investment banking division of J.P. Morgan. Ms. Lu graduated from Wellesley College with a bachelor’s degree in 2003.

Jieling Zhu Mr. Zhu Jieling is Vice President of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Mr. Zhu has experience in automobile dealership industry. He joined the Group in 2000 as deputy general manager of Shanghai Kailong Qimao until 2004 and has been appointed as a vice president of the Group since 2004. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as deputy head of Guangzhou Tianhe Import Automobile Repair Factory from 1995 to 1999. He was also a trainer at Guangzhou Toyota Automobile Repair Center from 1989 to 1995.

Ao Lu Mr. Lu Ao serves as Executive Director f the Company. He has been the vice president and chief financial officer of CGA since July 2015. Mr. Lu served as the chief business development officer, vice president, and vice president and chief financial officer of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor from January 2007 until July 2015. Mr. Lu served as a manager of the corporate development department of the Asia Pacific region of Danone from August 2005 to September 2006, and a manager of the corporate investment and M&A strategic consulting department of PricewaterhouseCoopers from January 2004 to August 2005. Mr. Lu obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Southwest University of Finance & Economics in July 1995, and obtained an MBA degree from Fordham University in the Beijing International MBA program at Peking University in February 2004. Mr. Lu was admitted as a certified public accountant of PRC by Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants in August 1998.

Junjie Qi Mr. Qi Junjie has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 July 2016. He has been the secretary of the party committee of CGA since May 2016 and was the chairman of the board of Xinjiang Guanghui Liquefied Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd. from September 2015 to July 2016. Mr. Qi has been a director of Xinjiang Guanghui Energy Company Limited since October 2015. Mr. Qi served as the deputy county chief and deputy secretary of Xinjiang Jimunai County and the director of the National Border Co-operative District from July 2008 to September 2014. Mr. Qi was an official of the Forest Bureau of Xinjiang Aletai District from July 1994 to July 2008. Mr. Qi obtained a master degree in botanical architecture specialty from Xinjiang Agricultural University in July 1997 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in plant protection specialty from Xinjiang Agricultural University in July 1994.

Qizhu Zhou Ms. Zhou Qizhu is Chief Supervisor Audit Department of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Ms. Zhou has experience in audit and finance. She joined the Group in 2004 as chief supervisor of the audit department and has since maintained that role. Prior to joining the Group, she held various positions in Shanghai Aijian Corporation (Stock Code: 600643), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 1993 to 2003. Ms. Zhou is an accountant, economist and a registered tax accountant in China. Ms. Zhou graduated from the Open University of China with a degree majoring in accounting in 2004.

Linkui Lu Mr. Lu Linkui has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Baoxin Auto Group Limited., with effect from March 31, 2014. He joined the predecessor of FAW (First Automobile Works) Group Corporation (‘‘FAW’’) in April 1970 and served various roles such as technician, deputy section chief, section chief, deputy director and later director of the quality control department. In May 1985 and November 1991, he assumed the positions of assistant factory manager and executive assistant factory manager respectively; and later became the deputy general manager of FAW. From January 1996 to December 2001, Mr. Lu was the director and general manager of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co. Ltd. In June 2002, he was engaged by Volkswagen and received management training following which he assumed the position as general manager of Volkswagen Transmission (Shanghai) Co., Ltd from January 2003 to October 2008. Mr. Lu retired from Volkswagen in November 2008. Mr. Lu graduated from Beijing Mechanics College with a bachelor degree in mechanics in 1968.

Yu Zhou Mr. Zhou Yu serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been a vice president of CGA since July 2015. From May 2012 to July 2015, Mr. Zhou was a vice president of China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd. and its predecessor. Mr. Zhou worked at Anhui Fengzhixing Investment Holding Co., Ltd., currently a subsidiary of CGA, as the general manager from September 2006 to March 2011, and at CGA as the general manager of the central China region from September 2006 to April 2012. Mr. Zhou served as the general manager at Anhui Fengzhixing Automobile Company Limited from March 2004 to September 2006. Mr. Zhou served successively as the vice-general manager and general manager of corporate banking department of China Everbright Bank Hefei branch from February 2000 to February 2004. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor’s degree in planned economics from Renmin University of China in July 1990.

Wan Tsun Chan Mr. Chan Wan Tsun (Adrian Alan), CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Mr. Chan has been the chief financial officer of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1102), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, since 2009. He has over 10 years of experience in corporate finance. He was an associate director of UOB Asia (Hong Kong) Limited from 2005 to 2009, mainly responsible for the execution of financial advisory, initial public offering, merger and acquisitions, privatisation and other equity capital market transactions in the Greater China Region and Southeast Asia. He has also previously worked for the equity capital markets department of DBS Asia Capital Limited from 2002 to 2005, the corporate finance department of DBS Vickers Securities (formerly known as Vickers Ballas Holdings Limited) from 2000 to 2001, and as auditor for a top-tier international accounting firm. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of New South Wales, Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance in 2000. He is a member of CPA Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants respectively. Mr. Chan was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on November 22, 2011.

Jianshen Diao Mr. Diao Jianshen is Non-Executive Independent Director of Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. Mr. Diao has been a vice president of the China Automobile Dealers Association since 2008. He was a director and executive deputy general manager of Huaxing New World Auto Service Company Limited from 2002 to 2008. From 1998 to 2002, He was a general manager of China Automobile Trading (North China) Corporation. He graduated from CPC Beijing Municipal Party School with a major in economic management in 1988 and from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a major in business economics in 1998.