Name Description

Yingmei Xin Ms. Xin Yingmei is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd since October 31, 2012. She was appointed as Director on 6 January 2011 and re-designated as executive Director on 31 October 2012. She is a co-founder of Nanjing Skytech and is also a director of the subsidiaries, namely Nanjing Skytech, Infotech Holdings, Jiangsu Skyinformation, Wuxi Skytech, Nanjing Skytech Quan Shui Tong and Zhenjiang Skyinformation and a director of Sinosoft UK which is currently in liquidation process pursuant to a special resolution passed on 19 December 2012 for the approval of its voluntary winding up. She is primarily responsible for the overall business operations and strategies and policies formulation of the Group. Ms. Xin has over 20 year's of experience in the IT industry and is a professional senior engineer. Ms. Xin was accredited as a professional senior engineer by Professional Senior Qualification Accreditation Committee of Jiangsu Province on November 25, 2010. Prior to co-founding Nanjing Skytech in 1998, she was a technician of the National Sports Commission Information Centre from 1987 to 1992. From 1992 to 1995, she was the general manager of Nanjing Olympic Computer Co., Limited. From 1995 to 1998, she was the general manager and vice chairlady of Honest Electronics Corporation Ltd. Ms. Xin obtained her master’s degree in business administration from Nanjing University in September 2008. She is a member of the Twelve Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and has won several awards for her achievements including “National Key Personnel in the Promotion of the Software Industry”, “National Outstanding Entrepreneur in the Software Industry” and “Jiangsu Province Outstanding Entrepreneur in the Software Industry”.

Yifa Yu Mr. Yu Yifa is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd. Mr. Yu was appointed as Director on April 4, 2011 and redesignated as executive Director on October 31, 2012. He is primarily responsible for supervising the financial reporting, corporate finance, treasury, tax and other related finance matters. Mr. Yu is also a director of Infotech Holdings and Sinosoft UK, which is currently in liquidation process pursuant to special resolutions passed on December 19, 2012 for the approval of its voluntary winding up. He has over 14 years of experience in finance. Mr. Yu joined the Company as the chief financial officer of Nanjing Skytech in April 2009. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yu was an accountant in Kleans Corporation Pte. Ltd. from 2001 to 2002. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Yu worked in KPMG, Singapore as an audit senior. From 2005 to 2007, he was an accountant at Willowglen Services Pte. Ltd. Between 2007 and 2009, he was the accounting manager at JCB Sales Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a member of the JCB Group. From April 2009 to December 2010, he was the executive director and chief financial officer of Sinosoft UK. Mr. Yu received his bachelor’s degree in commerce (accountancy) from the University of Southern Queensland in April 1999 and a master’s degree in commerce, specialising in advanced accounting from the University of New South Wales in July 2000. He is a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia.

Xiaogang Wang Mr. Wang Xiaogang is Senior Vice President of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd. He is responsible for the overall management and operation of the Group's R&D and technological advancement. Mr. Wang is a co-founder of Nanjing Skytech and is also the vice president and general manager of Nanjing Skytech, where he is primarily responsible for the overall management of the Company's R&D and technological advancement. Mr. Wang is also a director of Nanjing Skytech and Jiangsu Skyinformation. He has over 11 year's of experience in the computer software and hardware industry gained in the Group. Mr. Wang received his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the People’s Liberation Army School of Electronic Technology, now known as People’s Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in July 1985. Mr. Wang also won several awards, namely the "Jiangsu Province Outstanding Technology Technician" award in 2004, "Nanjing Young Industry Technology Leader" award in 2004 and "Top 10 Nanjing City Leader in Software Industry" award in 2008.

Ming Ma Mr. Ma Ming is Vice President of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd. He is responsible for the sales and marketing and customer services of the Group. Mr. Ma is a co-founder of Nanjing Skytech and is also the vice president of Nanjing Skytech, where he is primarily responsible for the business development and product marketing of the software division of the company. He is also a director of Nanjing Skytech, Jiangsu Skyinformation, Zhenjiang Skyinformation and a general manager of Zhenjiang Skyinformation. Mr. Ma has over 16 year's of experience in the software industry. Prior to co-founding Nanjing Skytech in 1998, he was a department manager in Nanjing Honest Electronics Co., Ltd. from 1994 to 1999. Mr. Ma received a diploma in computer science and technology from Nanjing University of Science and Technology in July 1999 through distance learning.

Hong Zhang Mr. Zhang Hong is Vice President of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd. He is responsible for the research and development of the computer programmes and software. Mr. Zhang is a co-founder of Nanjing Skytech and is also the chief engineer, where he is primarily responsible for the research and development of software. He is also a director of Nanjing Skytech, Jiangsu Skyinformation and the general manager of Wuxi Skytech. Mr. Zhang has over 13 year's of experience in the research and development of software. Prior to co-founding Nanjing Skytech in 1998, Mr. Zhang worked as a researcher in a research centre in Nanjing from 1982 to 1999. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in wireless technology from Nanjing Institute of Technology, now known as Southeast University in July 1982.

Fang Xu Ms. Xu Fang is Head of Human Resource Department of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd. She is responsible for the human resource management of the Group. Ms. Xu joined the Group in 2006 and is a director of Nanjing Skytech Quan Shui Tong and Zhenjiang Skyinformation. She has over 20 year's of experience in the human resource management industry. Prior to joining the Group in 2006, she was a human resource manager at Panda Electronics Group. Ms. Xu received her bachelor's degree in management engineering (management science) from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics through part-time studies in July 1998 and a master’s degree in business administration from Nanjing University in December 2005.

Xiaoming Hu Mr. Hu Xiaoming has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. He has over 20 years of experience in finance and various management positions. Mr. Hu is currently a senior vice president of Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (“Alibaba Group”), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as president of Alibaba Cloud Computing Limited. He is currently also an independent director of Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co., Limited (stock code 600633), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since April 2016. From October 2014 to February 2016, Mr. Hu was also a director of Hundsun Technologies Inc, (stock code 600570), a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Prior to his current position as a senior vice president of Alibaba Group, Mr. Hu served in various management positions within the Alibaba Group. From November 2013 to October 2014, he was the chief risk officer of Ant Financial Services Group. Prior to this, he served as the general manager of the Small Medium Enterprise Loan business of Alibaba Group. Before joining the Alibaba Group, he spend over 10 years working in various finance roles in financial institutions such as China Construction Bank and China Everbright Bank. Mr. Hu received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Zhejiang University in June 2002 and a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in September 2010.

Choon Kiat Kang Mr. Kang Choon Kiat is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd since October 31, 2012. He has over 23 years of experience in the finance industry. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Kang worked at Citibank and last held the position of vice president of the foreign exchange department. Mr. Kang was a managing director in foreign exchange derivatives team, private wealth management of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore from 2007 to 2012, responsible for developing the private wealth management foreign exchange business of the bank, creating and implementing foreign exchange platforms and systems, supervising the foreign exchange team members, conducting foreign exchange workshops, training sessions and seminars for clients, providing foreign exchange market and trading advisory and managing foreign exchange trading accounts. Mr. Kang received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from National University of Singapore in June 1988 and master of business administration degree from Oklahoma City University in December 1996. Mr. Kang was also recognised by Investment Management Consultants Association in August 2002 as a certified investment management consultant.

Teh-Ming Kwauk Mr. Kwauk (Walter) Teh Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd since October 31, 2012. He has over 25 year's of experience in accounting. Mr. Kwauk is currently a consultant of Motorola Solutions, Inc. Mr. Kwauk served in KPMG from 1977 to 2002, held a number of senior positions including general manager of KPMG’s joint venture accounting firm in Beijing, managing partner in KPMG’s Shanghai office and partner in KPMG’s Hong Kong office. Mr. Kwauk was a vice president of Motorola Solution Inc. and its director of corporate strategic finance and tax, Asia Pacific from January 2003 to June 2012. Mr. Kwauk is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in science in May 1975 and a licentiate’s degree in accounting from the University of British Columbia in May 1977.