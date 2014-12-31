Name Description

Yuehui Xie Mr. Xie Yuehui has been re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of LifeTech Scientific Corp., with effect from 2 March 2015. He is our chairman and has been appointed as a Director with effect from August 2006 and as an executive Director with effect from 22 October 2011. Mr. XIE has served as the director of Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Lifetech Shenzhen”) since October 2000 and was promoted to serve as the chairman of Lifetech Shenzhen since 2005. Mr. XIE is primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and the management of business of the Group. Mr. XIE has 24 years of experience in business management in the PRC, of which over 12 years was in medical device industry. From 1991 to 1993, Mr. XIE served as the project manager of Eastern Tantalum Group. From June 1993 to January 1994, Mr. XIE served as an investment manager of a subsidiary of China Southern Securities, and was responsible for project investment. From February 1994 to February 1996, Mr. XIE served as the deputy general manager at an investment branch of Bank of China, Jilin Province, and was responsible for managing investment projects involving futures. From February 1996 to December 1998, Mr. XIE served as the manager at the domestic trade department of Shenzhen Huihua Group, and was responsible for overall trade management. Since June 1998, Mr. XIE served as general manager at Shenzhen Huishibang Technology Company Limited and was promoted to serve as the chairman in 2000. During this time, Mr. XIE was responsible for overall business management. Mr. XIE graduated from Kunming Institute of Technology in July 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in materials specialising in pressurized processing of metals . He also obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University in July 2006..

Jianxiong Liu Mr. Liu Jianxiong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of LifeTech Scientific Corp. He is also an authorised representative of the Company as required under the Listing Rules. Mr. LIU joined the Group in September 2010. He has about 22 years of experience in the accounting fields. He started his career as an auditor at Kwan Wong Tan & Fong (currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu) in 1993, and was primarily responsible for carrying out audits and consultancy work. Mr. LIU then continued to work with a number of multinational companies. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. LIU was the accounting services manager of Yantian International Container Terminal Company Limited. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Liu was the financial controller of Shenzhen Schlumberger Electronic System Solution Co., Ltd. From March 2007 to July 2007, Mr. LIU was the China financial controller of the China Light & Power Group renewable energy division. From December 2007 to February 2010, Mr. LIU was the Great China corporate controller of AnyDATA Group, and was responsible for financial management, accounts audit, tax planning, raising capital and preparation of financial accounts in accordance with accounting standards in PRC, U.S. and Hong Kong. He has been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since 1997 and a registered tax agent since 1999. Mr. Liu graduated from Zhongshan University’s Physics department majoring in modern physics technology in July 1990. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from University of Glamorgan in the United Kingdom in December 2004..

Jiangbo Han Mr. Han Jiangbo joined the Company in October 2014 as our Chief Operating Officer, and is principally responsible for the Company’s daily operation under the Group’s strategy, collaboration with Medtronic, and in charge of PerMed, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience with over 14 years in general and operations management, engineering management, and research and development management with multinational companies and in different countries. These include: (1) Power-One/ABB/Bel Fuse Shenzhen as general manager and plant director, legal representative and chairman of board; (2) EPCOS Singapore as senior director of operations; (3) Sonion Vietnam as director of operations, and (4) Hewlett-Packard Singapore as department head for Technology, Automation, Testing, etc. Mr. HAN holds a Ph.D. degree in mechanical and production engineering from Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), a master’s degree in engineering mechanics from Xi’an Jiaotong University (China), and Bachelor degree in applied mechanics from Henan University of Science and Technology (China).

Deyuan Zhang Mr. Zhang Deyuan is a Chief Technology Officer of LifeTech Scientific Corp. Mr. Zhang joined Group in October 2006 as a research and development director and has over 26 years of experience in research and development in materials. From 1981 to 1983, Mr. Zhang served as a technician at the Huinan Coal Mine Machinery Plant of the Formerly Ministry of Coal and was responsible for the technical operation in relation to metal materials. From 1990 to 2002, Mr. Zhang served as the deputy director of Institute of Applied Physics and chairman of laser R&D center at Jiangxi Academy of Sciences and was responsible for the R&D of new materials and surface processing technology. During this time, Mr. Zhang completed six technology projects (provincial level) and received three technology advancement and technology innovation awards granted by the provincial government. From 2002 to 2006, he served as the director at the R&D department of the National R&D Centre for Surface Engineering of PRC and was responsible for the R&D of the material surface ion implantation, PVD, PCVD and micro-arc oxidation technology. In 2006, he served as the manager of surface coating department of Lung Kee Group in Hong Kong and was responsible for the development of mold surface special coating process. Mr. Zhang graduated from Anhui University of Technology with in casting technology and equipment in August 1987. He obtained master’s degree in Southeast University majored in material science and engineering in May 1990. Mr. Zhang then obtained a doctorate’s degree in University of Science and Technology, Beijing’s department of physical chemistry in June 2001. Mr. Zhang obtained a special subsidy from the State Department of PRC in 2000 for his excellence in scientific research, and received a professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2003.

Ying Xiao Ms. Xiao Ying serves as Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Xiao graduated from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics in June 1998 with a bachelor degree in Accounting and minoring in Finance and Security. Ms. Xiao is the chief compliance officer and the human resources director of the Group, taking charge of the Group’s legal and compliance controlling, information technology management, human resources affairs. Ms. Xiao joined our Group in April 2011 as financial manager and information technology manager. In February 2015, she was promoted as chief compliance officer. In January 2016, Ms. Xiao was appointed as the Group’s human resources director. Ms. Xiao has more than 18 years’ management experience in financial accounting, financial analysis, budget planning and internal controlling. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Xiao had served in several famous multinational companies including Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen GKI Electronics Co., a joint venture entity of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Ms. Xiao obtained professional accountant qualification in middle level in 2005 from the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China.

Mark Cibuzar Mr. Mark Cibuzar is Overseas Sales Director of LifeTech Scientific Corp. Mr. Cibuzar joined Group in November 2009 as a sales director and has more than 25 years of experience in the sales and marketing of medical equipment. From May 2008 to October 2009, Mr. Cibuzar served as the Vice-President (International Sales and Marketing) at Occlutech International GmbH, and was responsible for developing and executing sales and marketing plans. From May 2007 to April 2008, Mr. Cibuzar served as an independent medical device consultant and was responsible for client consultation in the areas of congenital and structural heart diseases. From December 2001 to April 2007, Mr. Cibuzar served as the Director at the international sales and marketing department of AGA Medical Corporation, and was responsible for international sales and marketing. From March 1995 to August 1997, Mr. Cibuzar served as the senior marketing manager at Arizant Medical, Inc.’s wound care division, and was responsible for developing and commercializing new therapeutic device in the US. From February 1993 to February 1995, Mr. Cibuzar served as the market development manager at the heart valve division of St. Jude Medical, Inc., and was responsible for diversifying the heart valve division’s product portfolio via technology licensing and distribution agreements. From June 1990 to February 1993, Mr. Cibuzar served as the product marketing manager at the cardiology division of Schneider USA Inc. and was responsible for marketing. From September 1987 to June 1990, From 1985 to September 1987, Mr. Cibuzar served as the sales representative and trainer of General Medical Corporation and was responsible for international sales and marketing. Mr. Cibuzar graduated from University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree majoring in political science in March 1980, and obtained a master’s degree in business administration at Indiana W. University in January 1990..

Sajeevan Manikkoth Mr. Sajeevan Manikkoth is India Sales Director of LifeTech Scientific Corp. Mr. Manikkoth joined Group since April 2006 and has more than 14 years of experience in sales and marketing. From December 2000 to March 2006, Mr. Manikkoth served as business head of Edwards Lifesciences India Pvt. Ltd.. From February 1999 to November 2000, Mr. Manikkoth served as country sales manager in Core Healthcare Limited, a company in India which produces and markets pharmaceutical and healthcare products. From August 1996 to January 1999, Mr. Manikkoth served as sales manager in Wockhardt Ltd, a pharmaceutical and biological company in India. Mr. Manikkoth graduated from University of Calicut in March 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in science. Mr. Manikkoth obtained a post graduate diploma in sales and marketing from National Institute of Sales in March 1996 and a diploma in export management from Indian Institute of Export Management in September 1998.

Guowei Zhan Mr. Zhan Guowei is Domestic Sales Director of LifeTech Scientific Corp. Mr. Zhan joined Group in August 2010 as a sales director, and has more than 15 years of experience in the sales of medical devices. From July 1999 to June 2009, Mr. Zhan served as a territory assistant and was promoted to national sales manager at Johnson & Johnson (Shanghai) Medical Company Limited and was responsible for overall domestic sales management. During his employment with Johnson & Johnson (Shanghai) Medical Company Limited, from January 2007, Mr. Zhan also served as the national sales manager at Johnson & Johnson Biosense Webster Electrophysiology Products Division overseeing its domestic sales management. From October 2009 to July 2010, Mr. Zhan served as the national sales manager at the AF electrophysiology department of St. Jude (Shanghai) Medical Co., Mr. Zhan graduated from Zhongshan University’s international trade and finance department with a bachelor’s degree in international finance in June 1999.

Christopher Clearly Mr. Clearly Christopher Michael is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in Biology from The Colorado College. Mr. Cleary has over 20 years of experience in capital market investment, merger and acquisitions, corporate management and business development. He is currently the Vice President of Corporate Development at Medtronic plc. (“Medtronic”), a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the “Listing Rules”)) of the Company. Prior to joining Medtronic, Mr. Cleary worked at Alesia Capital Services LLC from 2011 to 2014 providing advisory and financial analysis services to Fortune 500 companies including Medtronic. From 1995 to 2011, Mr. Cleary worked at GE Capital Corporation (“GE Capital”) leading merger & acquisition teams that closed acquisitions across more than 200 global transactions. Mr. Cleary received the GE Capital Chairman’s Award for M&A excellence in 2005, and was a member of the General Electric Business Development Senior Leadership Council.

Feng Jiang Mr. Jiang Feng has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of LifeTech Scientific Corporation., with effect from 1 April 2014. He is currently standing vice president of China Association for Medical Devices Industry, chairman of China Strategic Alliance of Medical Devices Innovation, deputy director of Biomedical Engineering Education Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education executive director of China Instrument and Control Society and chairman of its medical devices branch, executive director of Chinese Society of Biomedical Engineering, Chinese Society for Biomaterials and China Association for Disaster & Emergency Rescue Medicine, researcher of Zhejiang University and director of Biomedical Technology Assessment Centre of Zhejiang University and president of the magazine China Medical Device Information. Mr. Jiang is an independent non-executive director of Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd., Grandhope Biotech Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, all companies being listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Jiang has worked for 12 years as a clinician before he left the hospital in 1997 to establish a business. By reason of his outstanding achievements,

Hsien-Tse Liang Mr. Liang Hsien-Tse Joseph is Non-Executive Independent Director of LifeTech Scientific Corp. Mr. Liang has experience in finance and accounting. From November 1993 to August 2001, Mr. Liang served as the finance manager at Hongkong International Terminals Limited for Yantian International Container Terminals, both companies being container terminal companies managed by the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. From August 2001 to October 2005, Mr. Liang served various roles at Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code:00751), including the group’s financial controller and company secretary in charge of finance and MIS functions of the Group. From October 2005 to December 2008, Mr. Liang served as a director at Shenzhen Alclear Consulting Limited, a company engaging in financial, corporate management and investment consultancy services, and was responsible for developing accounting training in China. Since October 2009, Mr. Liang was the managing director of the financial planning and development department at United International College (“College”) in Zhuhai, PRC, and was responsible for serving financial advisory and human resources management functions. Since October 2011, Mr. Liang has been serving asspecial consultant on campus development at the College. Mr. Liang graduated from Hong Kong Open University with a bachelor’s degree in language and translation in December 2007. Mr. Liang obtained a master’s degree in professional accounting from University of Texas, Austin in May 1981 and a diploma in business management from Hong Kong Baptist College in December 1977. Mr. Liang is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (formerly known as “Hong Kong Society of Accountants”) since June 1982 and Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) since May 1982

Shawn Del Monaghan Mr. Monaghan Shawn Del is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He currently serves as the Vice President of Business Development and Strategy for Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure (CRHF) business of Medtronic, Inc. (“ Medtronic”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. In this role, he is responsible for the CRHF’s liaison on the joint venture between Medtronic and the Company. Mr. MONAGHAN leads the CRHF strategic planning, assesses new market opporunities and cross-business strategic initiatives and coordinates CRHF business development initiatives. Prior to his current role, Mr. MONAGHAN was the Vice President & General Manager of Extracorporeal Therapies for Medtronic’s Coronary and Structural Heart business from February 2011 to September 2014. From June 2008 to February 2011, Mr. MONAGHAN was the Vice President of International Commercial Operations for Medtronic’s CardioVascular division for about two years and was the Vice President of Medtronic’s Global Operations immediately upon his return from Asia. From January 2002 to June 2008, Mr. MONAGHAN spent six years with Medtronic Asia Pacific during when he was based in Tokyo of Japan, responsible for providing overall financial and operational leadership for all Medtronic businesses in Asia as Chief Financial Officer. Before his role in Asia, he worked in the U.S. Sales organization where he was Vice President of Corporate Accounts and Director of Pricing & Contracting. In these cross business roles, he led Medtronic’s channel and pricing strategies focused on key U.S. hospitals and large group purchasing organizations. Prior to this, Mr. MONAGHAN worked on the Corporate Staff as Director of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development and Manager of Financial Planning. Mr. MONAGHAN received his Bachelor’s degree of Science in Accounting and Business from the University of Kansas in 1983 and obtained his Master’s degreein Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1988..

Wansong Wang Mr. Wang Wansong is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in Biology from the Peking University. Mr. WANG has extensive experiences in plans establishment, and policies formulation and implementation for the HighTech industrial development and construction in Shenzhen, and also in technological innovation, achievements transformation, and projects implementation and co-ordination for high-tech bio-pharmaceutical industry and medical device industry. He is currently working as a senior researcher at the State High-Tech Industrial Innovation Center, Shenzhen and is acting as the deputy director of The Technology and Economy Committee for Shenzhen Committee of the Jiu San (Sept 3rd) Society. Prior to that, from 1997 to 2014, Mr. WANG worked at National Development and Reform Commission, Shenzhen city as the deputy director and the department head of the High Technology Office since 2006 and 2013 respectively. Prior to that, Mr. WANG worked at the Engineering Department of Shenzhen Xinhuayu Marine Environmental Technology Engineering Co., Ltd. from 1992 to 1997, and at General Section of JiuJiang Environmental Protection Bureau, JiangXi province from 1991 to 1992.