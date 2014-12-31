Name Description

Shaopeng Yang Mr. Yang Shaopeng is Executive Chairman of the Board of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Yang has been actively and involved in the management and strategic development of the Company, and oversees the overall development of the Company. Mr. Yang graduated from Asia International Open University (Macau) in 2000 with a master's degree in business administration and completed a CEO class in China Europe International Business School in 2004. The CEO program is a non-degree specialized executive education program that is offered to address the business and management issues relating to industry consolidation, globalisation, and economic reform. Mr. Yang has over 35 years of experience in the shipping industry through his employment in the shipping and foreign trade companies. From November 1988, Mr. Yang worked as an assistant general manager at Sinotrans (Shandong) Co., Ltd., a state-owned shipping enterprise. From September 1990, he served as the deputy manager in the storage and transportation department of Shandong Foreign Trade Corporation (SFTC), a state-owned foreign trade corporation. From May 1991 to May 1992, he served as a deputy general manager of Shandong International Transportation Corporation and as general manager between May 1992 and December 1996. From December 1996 to January 2002, he served as the general manager in SITC Maritime (Group) Co., Ltd. (SITC Group). Prior to its restructuring in December 2000, SITC Group was a state-owned enterprise. From October 1998 to December 2000, Mr. Yang was a vice-president of SFTC. From January 2002 to January 2005, Mr. Yang served as the president of SITC Maritime Group Co., Ltd.(Shandong SITC) and also as the chairman of the same company from January 2001 to November 2011.

Xianxiang Yang Mr. Yang Xianxiang is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He is the chairman of the disclosure committee (“Disclosure Committee”) as well as a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of our Company. Mr. Yang has been a Director and chief executive officer of our Company since January 2008. He is actively involved in the management and the decision-making process of our Company. Mr. Yang graduated from Asia International Open University (Macau) with a master’s degree in Business Administration in 2000 and completed a chief executive officer class in Tsinghua University in 2003. He also received a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2006. He completed a non-degree course in Sinology in Fudan University in 2009, which is a course on Chinese heritage classical study, and completed another non-degree Chief Executive Officer Class at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2010. Mr. Yang has over 28 years of experience in the shipping industry through his employment in the shipping companies. In July 1987, Mr. Yang joined Lufeng Shipping Co. Ltd., (“Lufeng Shipping”), a container shipping company, and was subsequently promoted to be a manager before he left in July 1997. From August 1997 to December 2001, he served as a general manager in SITC Container Lines (Shandong) Co. Ltd. Between January 2002 and January 2005, he served as executive vice president in Shangdong SITC and as president in the same company between January 2005 and May 2007. From May 2007 to January 2008, he served as president of SITC Container Lines and as a chief executive officer of SITC Steamship (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.. Mr. Yang was appointed as an Executive Director on 9 April 2010. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang is not related to any other Directors or senior management or substantial shareholder of our Company.

Kecheng Liu Mr. Liu Kecheng is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Liu was appointed an executive Director on April 9, 2010 and as Chief Financial Officer on May 3, 2013. He has been a director of the Company since December 2006, and is also the director for investment and securities. He was previously a Joint Company Secretary of the Company until May 3, 2013. Since October 2010, Mr. Liu has been appointed as the Director for investment and securities, responsible for investments and equity funding. Mr. Liu graduated from Shandong Foreign Economic and Trade School in 1994 where he majored in foreign trade and accounting, and from Shandong University of Economics in 1996 where he majored in accounting. In 2005, he graduated from Renmin University of China majoring in accounting. He also received a master's degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2007. Mr. Liu has over 19 years of experience in the shipping industry through his employment in the shipping companies. Mr. Liu worked as a financial supervisor in SFTC, a state-owned foreign trade corporation, from July 1994 to June 1998. From July 1998 to May 2000, he served as a finance manager in Shandong SITC International Container Storage and Transportation Company Limited. Between June 2000 and January 2003, he served as the manager of the finance centre and the deputy general manager of Shandong SITC. From January 2003 to October 2003, he served as the deputy general manager in the planning & development center of Shandong SITC. Between October 2003 and December 2006, Mr. Liu served as the general manager of the investment and development center in Shandong SITC. From December 2006 to January 2008, he served as the director and chief financial officer of SITC Group Company Limited (SITC Holding) and Shandong SITC.

Peng Xue Mr. Xue Peng is Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer of the Company until May 3, 2013. Mr. Xue is responsible for finance accounting and cash management in the Company. Mr. Xue graduated from Shandong Province Foreign Trade and Economic University in 1991 majoring in financial accounting, and graduated from Shangdong University of Economics in 1997 majoring in accounting. He was qualified as an accountant in 2004 an also obtained an undergraduate degree in accounting from Renmin University of China in 2006. He received a master's degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2011. Mr. Xue has over 20 years of experience in the shipping industry through his employment in the shipping companies. From March 1993 to March 1996, Mr. Xue worked in Lufeng Shipping, a container shipping company. From March 1996 to January 1998, he served as a financial manager in Guang Lian Shipping Agency (Shandong) Company Limited, a company that is principally engaged in the shipping agency business. Between January 1998 and March 1999, he served as a financial manager in SITC Container Lines (Shandong) Co., Ltd. and Shandong SITC respectively. From March 1999 to February 2002, he served as the finance manager of SITC Japan Co., Ltd. Between February 2002 and January 2003, he served as the general manager of the supervision department in Shandong SITC. He served as a deputy general manager of the finance center of Shandong SITC from January 2003 to April 2006, and as the general manager of the finance department of SITC Holding between April 2006 and January 2008. Between April 2006 and January 2008, he also served as the financial manager of SITC Holding and SITC Shipping Agency (HK) Company Limited, respectively.

Zhiyong Lai Mr. Lai Zhiyong is Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He has been serving as the president of SITC Logistics Group since December 2012. Mr. Lai has over 18 years of experience in the shipping industry. During the period from August 1997 to November 2012, Mr. Lai had served as the supervisor of the import division of SITC Lianji (Shandong) Co., Ltd., the manager of the import department, operation department and marketing department of SITC Container Lines Co., Ltd. (SITC Container Lines) and the general manager of SITC Container Lines (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Mr. Lai graduated from Ocean University of China in July 1994 specialising in International Trade.

Mingyuan Xue Mr. Xue Mingyuan is Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He has been serving as the president of SITC Shipping Group and the general manager of SITC Container Lines since December 2012. Mr. Xue obtained a master degree in international shipping and logistics management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004. Mr. Xue has over 16 years of experience in the shipping industry. During the period from August 1997 to November 2012, Mr. Xue had served as the export supervisor of Shandong SITC Lianji, the manager of the customers service department and the sales and marketing department of SITC Container Lines, the deputy general manager and general manager of SITC Container Lines (Korea) Co., Ltd. and the general manager of SITC Container Lines.

Wai Ling Chan Ms. Chan Wai Ling is Joint Company Secretary of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. Ms. Chan is a Director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. Ms. Chan is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. Chan holds an Honours Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London. Prior to joining Tricor Group in 2003, Ms. Chan was a Manager of Corporate Services with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong. She is currently the company secretary and an authorized representative of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (Stock Code: 1317), which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Wing Yan Lo Dr. Lo (William) Wing Yan is Independent Non-Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He received an M. Phil. and a Ph.D. degree, both from the University of Cambridge in England in March 1986 and March 1988, respectively. Dr. Lo is currently the Vice Chairman of Lovable International Holdings Limited, Chairman of Strategenes Limited & Governor of Charles K Kao Foundation for Alzheimer's Disease. He was also a Bye-Fellow of Downing College, the University of Cambridge. In 1999, he was appointed as a Justice of Peace (J.P.) by the government of Hong Kong. In 2003, he was appointed as a Member of Shantou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is also a governor of an independent school, the ISF Academy in Hong Kong, as well as the Director of Junior Achievement Hong Kong. Dr. Lo is currently an independent non-executive director of Varitronix International Limited (the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 710), International Housewares Retail Company Limited (the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1373), Jingrui Holdings Limited (the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1862), CSI Properties Limited (the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 497) and Television Broadcasts Limited (the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 511). He is also an independent non-executive director of Nam Tai Property Inc. (New York Stock Exchange, Stock Code: NTP) (Formerly: Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (New York Stock Exchange, Stock Code: NTE)) and E2-Capital Holdings Limited (Singapore Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 5OF) (Formerly: Westminster Travel Limited (Singapore Stock Exchange, Stock Code: WTL)). He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of South China Land Limited (GEM of the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 8155) from 2002 to 2011, and was a non-executive director from September 2011 to March 2014.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung is Independent Non-Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. Dr. Ngai is currently a president of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Adjunct Professor of Law of Hong Kong Shue Yan University, a member of the Qualification and Examination Board of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the General Committee of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies. He was appointed by the Chief Executive of The HKSAR as a member of Working Group on Professional Services under the Economic Development Commission for two years in 2013 and reappointed for further two years in 2015. Dr. Ngai is currently the chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a specialty corporate and compliance services provider to companies in pre-IPO and post-IPO stages. Prior to that, he was the director and head of listing services of an independent integrated corporate services provider. He has over 20 years of senior management experience, most of which are in the areas of finance, accounting, internal control and regulatory compliance, corporate governance and secretarial work for listed issuers including major red chips companies. Dr. Ngai received a master’s degree in business administration from Andrews University of Michigan in 1992, a master’s degree in corporate finance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2002 and a doctorate in Economics (Finance) from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2011. Dr. Ngai is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Yung Kwok Tsui Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok is Independent Non-Executive Director of SITC International Holdings Company Limited. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He was awarded a bachelor's degree in business (accounting) from Curtin University of Technology, Australia in 1992 and a master's degree in corporate governance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. Mr. Tsui has nearly 20 years of experience in accounting and finance through his senior position in an international accounting firm in Hong Kong from February 1994 to October 2003 and his office as the chief financial officer of Qin Jia Yuan Media Services Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code 2366) from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Tsui has been the chief financial officer and the company secretary of Ju Teng International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code 3336), since 2004. Mr. Tsui became an executive director of Ju Teng International Holdings Limited in June 2005. Mr. Tsui has also served as an independent non-executive director of Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange in 2009 (Stock Code 829), since September 2009. Mr. Tsui is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.