Name Description

Bradley Horwitz Mr. Bradley Jay Horwitz is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company., He has over 30 years of experience in the wireless and telecommunication industry. Mr. Horwitz founded Trilogy International Partners in 2005 and has been the president and chief executive officer of the company since it was founded. Trilogy International Partners was established to acquire wireless international assets in Haiti and Bolivia and to develop additional international wireless assets, primarily in South America and the Caribbean. Prior to establishing Trilogy International Partners, Mr. Horwitz served as president of Western Wireless International, having founded the company in 1995 while also serving as an executive vice president of Western Wireless Corporation. Previously, Mr. Horwitz was a founder and chief operating officer of SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited and he worked in various management capacities for McCaw Cellular including serving as vice president of international operations. Mr. Horwitz graduated from San Diego State University, U.S. with a Bachelor of Science Degree in August 1978.

Chu Kwong Yeung Mr. Chu Kwong Yeung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company., He joined the Group in October 2005 as the Chief Operating Officer, overseeing customer engagement, relationship management and network development. In November 2008, Mr. Yeung was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer with the responsibility of developing corporate strategies and overseeing operations. Mr. Yeung has more than 23 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yeung was director of customers division at SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, and served as a police inspector with the Hong Kong Police Force. Mr. Yeung obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hong Kong Baptist University, Hong Kong in December 1992 and obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Strathclyde, U.K. in November 1995 and a Master of Science Degree in Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing from The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong in November 2001. In 2010, Mr. Yeung was recognised as "Champion of Human Resources" by The Hong Kong HRM Awards 2010. Mr. Yeung is one of Co-Owners of the Company.

Ni Quiaque Lai Mr. Ni Quiaque Lai is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company., He joined the Group in May 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications, research and finance industries. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lai was an analyst and the Director and Head of Asia Telecom Research for Credit Suisse, where he was involved in numerous global fund raising initiatives for a wide range of Asian Telecom carriers. Prior to Credit Suisse, Mr. Lai held positions in HKT, as a strategic planning manager, and Kleinwort Benson Securities (Asia). He graduated from the University of Western Australia, Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in April 1990 and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree from Kellogg-HKUST, Hong Kong in June 2009. Mr. Lai is a Fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and CPA Australia, and a Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. In 2009, he was recognised as "Champion of Human Resources" by HRM Awards, and was selected by Global Telecoms Business Magazine in 2013 as one of the Top 50 CFOs in the industry to watch. Mr. Lai is one of Co-Owners of the Company.

Sui Lun Lo Mr. Sui Lun Lo is Chief Technology Officer of the company., He was respectfully referred to as Lo Sir within HKBN, as he is the master craftsman behind the HKBN fibre network strategy as well as the penned author behind major HKBN license application, including the fixed telecom operating license in 1999. He drives HKBN network development and operations, including broadband networking, IP-TV, wireless applications as well as VoIP networks. Lo Sir has over a decade’s track record of turning our technology business case into commercial reality. Prior to joining HKBN, Lo Sir gained experience in network planning and undersea cable investments with the former Hong Kong Telecom. Lo Sir holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sciences (Electronics) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Strathclyde,

Chan Fai Ho Mr. Chan Fai Ho is Chief Information Officer of the company.

Selina Chong Ms. Selina Chong is Chief Marketing Officer of the company., She is a seasoned strategic marketing and brand specialist, responsible for cementing HKBN as the Internet Service Provider brand of choice and brand by default for the people of Hong Kong. She is also HKBN Offline2Online (O2O) architect, driving online transactions and automation to achieve cost efficiency. Selina earned her marketing stripes from various senior positions at many multinational and local corporations including American Express, Citibank, Fidelity Investments, and Octopus Cards, bringing in a wealth of experience in brand management and strategic sales and marketing. Over the last 25 years, not only did Selina change employers when she changed jobs, she made a point to switch industry as well with every new role. Her reason is simple: get out of the comfort zone, stay hungry, and become a better marketer with cross-over ideas. She was recognized as one of “50 CMOs to Watch” by Global Telecoms Business Magazine. Selina holds a Bachelor’s of Degree in Science from the University of Toronto, Canada, and a Master in Business Administration Degree from McMaster University,

Maria Amy Tam Ms. Tam Maria Amy is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Tam joined the Company as Legal Counsel on 1 June 2015 and which position was re-titled as the Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs in April 2016 and is responsible for overseeing the Company’s legal and regulatory matters. Ms. Tam has over 20 years of experience in the legal field. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Tam held senior position as Senior Legal Advisor at MTR Corporation Limited. Ms. Tam was admitted as solicitor and practising lawyer of Hong Kong by the High Court of Hong Kong in July 1991 and has been a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong since July 1991. Ms. Tam was also admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1992. Ms. Tam obtained a Bachelors’ of Laws Degree (LL.B.) from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws (P.C.L.L.) from the same university in 1989. Ms. Tam is one of the Co-Owners of the Company. Ms. Tam satisfies the relevant requirements set out in Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Leung for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure and also express its warmest welcome to Ms. Tam on her appointments.

Deborah Orida Ms. Deborah Keiko Orida is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments International at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPPIB”), a substantial shareholder (as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance) of the Company. She joined CPPIB in Toronto in 2009, and is currently based in Hong Kong where she has been located since August 2012. She leads CPPIB’s Relationship Investments efforts in Asia and Europe. Ms. Orida has over 20 years of experience as an investor, investment banker and a lawyer. Prior to joining CPPIB, Ms. Orida was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York and Toronto where she advised management teams and boards on mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions. Prior to Goldman Sachs & Co., Ms. Orida was a securities lawyer at Blake, Cassels & Graydon in Toronto. Ms. Orida previously served on the board of directors and investment committee of the Bridgepoint Health Foundation and was the chair of the board of directors of Vitalhub Corp., a mobile healthcare start-up company. Ms. Orida holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University, Canada.

Stanley Chow Mr. Stanley Chow is Independent Non-executive Director of the Company., Since 6 February 2015. Mr. Chow has over 21 years of experience as a corporate lawyer in Hong Kong and Canada, including over 18 years of experience in dealing with the Stock Exchange's Listing Rules during his time in private practice and as a senior manager in the Stock Exchange's Listing Division. Mr. Chow was a partner in the Hong Kong office of Latham & Watkins, an international law firm, from March 2009 to February 2014 where he was the local department chair of the corporate department in Hong Kong. He was also a member of the firm's Initiatives Committee from March 2012 to February 2014. Prior to joining Latham & Watkins, Mr. Chow practised law with Allen & Overy, another international law firm, from November 1996 to January 2009 where he was a partner in its Hong Kong office for over 8 years. As a corporate lawyer in Hong Kong, Mr. Chow has advised on a broad range of corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions transactions, including in the context of the Stock Exchange and the Listing Rules. Prior to Mr. Chow's time in private practice, he was a senior manager in the Stock Exchange's Listing Division from May 1995 to October 1996 and also practised law with Canadian law firms in Hong Kong and Canada. Mr. Chow is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong's Company Law Committee and was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1995 and in England and Wales in 1994. He was also admitted as a barrister and solicitor in British Columbia, Canada in 1994 and in Ontario, Canada in 1991. Mr. Chow graduated from Queen's University, Canada with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree in May 1986 and obtained a Juris Doctor with Honour Standing from the University of Toronto, Canada in June 1989.