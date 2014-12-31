Name Description

Yu Huang Mr. Huang Yu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Allied Cement Holdings Limited., since 15 March, 2014. Mr. Huang was also appointed as a chairman of each of the executive committee, nomination committee and share dealing committee of the Company and a member of the credit and risks management committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Huang obtained a master’s degree in science from the University of Greenwich. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co., Ltd. (SHE: 68), the issued shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, since 8th April, 2013. Mr. Huang is the senior vice president of Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd., a director of Waranty Assets Management (HK) Limited, the chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Waranty Assets Management Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Waranty”) and the chairman of supervisory committee of Penghua Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Si Tou Man Wai Ms. Si Tou Man Wai is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company, since November 7, 2014. Ms. Si Tou holds a master of commerce degree in funds management and a bachelor of commerce degree in accounting and finance from the University of New South Wales. Ms. Si Tou has more than 14 years of experience in audit and financial advisory services with companies that are engaged in the provision of advisory services including valuation, mergers and acquisitions, and reorganisation. Prior to joining the Company, she worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong and Macau and two accountancy firms in Australia. Ms. Si Tou is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Qing Hai Ng Mr. Ng Qing Hai is Managing Director, Executive Director of Allied Cement Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as a Director in March 2011 and was re-designated as an Executive Director in December 2011. Mr. Ng was also appointed as the Managing Director and a member of each of the executive committee, nomination committee, credit and risks management committee and share dealing committee of the Company. Mr. Ng is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ng completed a three-year course in finance and accounting in building materials industry in the faculty of enterprises management at Shanghai Institute of Building Materials Industry in 1983. He is a non-practising member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ng was the 6th vice chairman of Shanghai Cement Industrial Association of the PRC, and was a fellow member of the Asian Knowledge Management Association from November 2005 to November 2006. He was appointed as a member of 11th Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in January 2013. Mr. Ng was the chief executive officer (from 15th May, 2001 to 20th April, 2010), the president (from 15th May, 2001 to 24th June, 2014) and an executive director (from 15th May, 2001 to 24th June, 2014) of ChinaVision Media Group Limited (now known as Alibaba Pictures Group Limited) (stock code: 1060), the issued shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Ng was a non-executive director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited (stock code: 28), the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, from 18th January, 2012 to 18th January, 2013. Mr. Ng was appointed as a director of Grand Ocean Retail Group Limited (security code: 5907), the issued shares of which are listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, on 27th June, 2014.

Yi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yi serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Saint Joseph’s University with a Master of Science degree in September 2002. He obtained an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School in October 2011. Mr. Zhang has over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang was the general manager of (Chongqing Sine Oriental Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*), the deputy general manager of the sales & marketing department of the prescription Drug Division of (Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*), the general manager of (Shanghai Sine Tianyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*) and the chairman of (Shanghai Sine Pharmacy Chain Operating Co., Ltd.*) (now known as (Shanghai Hua Shi Northern Region Pharmacy Co., Ltd.*)). In addition, he was the vice-chairman and president of (Beijing Ziguang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*) (‘‘Beijing Ziguang’’). Currently, Mr. Zhang is the senior vice president of Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600100) and a director and the vice president of (Shenzhen Waranty Asset Management Co., Ltd.*). He is the chairman of Beijing Ziguang, (Chongqing Kangle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*) and (Shaanxi Unisplendour Life Care Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*), each a member of the Group. Mr. Zhang is also a director of another member and a joint venture entity of the Group.

Wu Hu Huang Mr. Huang Wu Hu is Director and General Manager of Shandong Shanghai Allied Cement Co., Ltd. and Allied Wangchao Cement Limited, subsidiaries of Allied Cement Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Huang worked for various unions in Nan’an City of Fujian province, the PRC, now known as Fujian Nan’an Rural Cooperative Bank, for more than twenty years. He was a registered planner in the PRC and was qualified as a finance economist. He was qualified as an international senior occupation manager by the China Manager Society. Mr. Huang was appointed as a member of the 7th to 9th Zaozhuang Committee of the China People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Chao Li Mr. Li Chao is Financial Controller, Director of Shandong Shanghai Allied Cement Co., Ltd. and Director of Allied Wangchao Cement Limited, subsidiaries of Allied Cement Holdings Ltd. Mr. Li completed a three-year course in finance and accounting in building materials industry in the faculty of enterprises management at the Shanghai Institute of Building Materials Industry in 1983. In 2001, he completed a three-year part-time post-graduate course in economic management at Party School of Chinese Communist Party of Hubei province, the PRC. Mr. Li was qualified as a senior accountant by the Professional Title Reform Office of Hubei province in 1996.

Shou Tian Zhang Mr. Zhang Shou Tian is Financial Controller of Shandong Shanghai Allied Cement Co., Ltd. and Allied Wangchao Cement Limited, subsidiaries of Allied Cement Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang completed a two-year course in finance and accounting for infrastructure from the Li Xin Accounting Institute in 1991 and a two-and-a-half-year part time course in economic management at the Party School of Chinese Communist Party of Shandong province in 1996. Prior to joining the Group, he served as a finance officer at the Tengzhou Water Resources Bureau for more than ten years, and was the deputy head of finance department, the head of audit division and a supervisor of China United Cement Lunan Co., Ltd. for about five years respectively. Mr. Zhang was appointed a member of the 6th council of the Construction Materials Society and the Accounting Society of China in 2008.

Sze Chung Chan Mr. Chan Sze Chung, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Allied Cement Holdings Ltd., since December 20, 2011. He is the chairman of the audit committee and a member of each of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and credit and risks management committee of the Company. He graduated from the University of Wales with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and finance in July 1991 and obtained a master of arts degree in accounting and finance at the University of Lancaster in December 1992. Mr. Chan is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Besides, he is also recognised as a chartered financial analyst by the CFA Institute of the United States of America. Prior to joining the Company, he acted as the chief financial officer (from December 2009 to August 2010) of Coolpoint Energy Limited (now known as Viva China Holdings Limited) (stock code: 8032), the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, as the chief financial officer (from September 2008 to March 2009) of Nam Tai Electronic & Electrical Products Limited, the issued shares of which were previously listed on the Stock Exchange, and as the vice chief financial officer (from March 2009 to November 2009) of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (now known as Nam Tai Property Inc.) (NYSE: NTP), the issued shares of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. During the period from January 1993 to August 1997, Mr. Chan was employed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and served as a senior accountant at the time of his resignation.

Junxi Zhang Mr. Zhang Junxi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Nankai University with a Bachelor’s degree in Physics in July 1983. He obtained a Master of Business Administration degree established jointly by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China (formerly known as the State Education Commission of the People’s Republic of China), Nankai University and Canadian International Development Agency in July 1986. Mr. Zhang also obtained a Doctoral degree in the Department of Economics at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States in August 1992. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years of experience in the field of economics, financial and business management, and mainly engaged in teaching and research work in the aspect of Monetary Economics and Finance. Mr. Zhang has been an independent director of China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. since February 2013, the vice principal of the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics since December 2011 and a parttime professor of China Center for Economic Research in Peking University since September 2000. From April 2007 to March 2010, he was an investment strategy and development analyst of Binhai Investment Company Limited (whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and traded under stock code 2886). Mr. Zhang taught in the National University of Singapore from July 1997 to August 1998. From September 1998 to August 2012, he has been a doctorial tutor in the School of Economics and Finance at The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Zhang is an internationally well-known financial economist, he has been the dean of the China Academy of Finance and Development at the Central University of Finance and Economics from September 2006 to August 2009 and the dean of the Institute of Finance and Development at the Nankai University from September 2009 to April 2012.