Name Description

Longshan Zhou Mr. Zhou Longshan is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited. He has been an executive Director since March 2003, was the Chief Executive Officer of our Company from August 2008 to October 2011 and has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board since October 2011. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. ZHOU obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Jilin Finance and Trade Institute, China in 1983. He joined China Resources Group in 1984 and has over 30 years’ experience in international trade and corporate management. He is the Vice Chairman of the China Building Materials Federation, the Vice Chairman of the China Cement Association, the Vice President of the seventh Session Council of the China Concrete and Cement Products Association and the President of China Cement Net Council.

Youhong Ji Mr. Ji Youhong is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in October 2003 and had served various managerial positions of the Company including the general manager of various cement and concrete subsidiaries, the Marketing Controller from November 2008 to December 2012 and the Regional General Manager (Guangxi) from April 2012 to September 2016. He currently serves as the director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. JI is a senior engineer of building materials accredited by the Private Enterprise Senior Engineer Panel of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. He graduated from the Nanjing Industrial College (currently known as Southeast University), China with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1985 and a master’s degree in inorganic and non-metallic materials in 1988. He has over 28 years of experience in construction materials engineering and marketing. He is currently the Chairman of the Guangxi Cement Association.

Chung Kwok Lau Mr. Lau Chung Kwok Robert is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited. He joined our Company in May 2003 as the Chief Financial Officer and has been an executive Director since April 2008. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Remuneration Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. LAU obtained a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1979 and has over 30 years’ experience in reorganization, assurance and advisory services with international accounting firms and in serving as financial controllers and chief financial officers of listed companies. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (formerly the “Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants”).

Junxiang Wang Mr. Wang Junxiang is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. He was General Manager - Discipline Supervision Department of the Company. He has been General Manager of Redland Concrete Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company since January 2014. He joined the Company in July 2003 and had served various managerial positions within the Company including the Financial Controller and the Regional General Manager (Guangdong). Mr. WANG obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Australia in 2004 and has over 20 years of experience in financial management, raw materials procurement and business operations.

Jun Tang Mr. Tang Jun is Chief Administrative Officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd., since January 2014. He is responsible for the daily administrative work of the Company. He joined the Company in November 2007 and was the Controller of CEO’s Office from February 2008 to January 2014. Mr. TANG obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and literature from the Sichuan University, China in 1982. Mr. TANG was formerly employed at the Ministry of Commerce, China, where he served as a director.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He was Chief Procurement Officer of the Company. He joined the Company in September 2001 and had served various managerial positions including the Deputy General Manager of the Marketing Department, the Deputy Regional General Manager (Hainan) and the Chief Procurement Officer. Mr. LI obtained a bachelor’s degree in economic management from the Shandong Cadres Correspondence University, China in 1999 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Queen’s University of Brighton, USA in 2009. He has over 10 years of experience in the cement and concrete industry.

Liang Zhang Mr. Zhang Liang is Chief Marketing Officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 2014. He joined China Resources Group in 1994 and was responsible for the overall marketing and promotional activities. He was the Deputy General Manager and a Regional General Manager of China Resources Snow Breweries Limited from February 2002 to December 2012. Mr. ZHANG joined the Company in January 2013 and was the Deputy General Manager and the Marketing Controller. Mr. ZHANG obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Dalian Institute of Light Industry (currently known as Dalian Polytechnic University), China in 1984. He has over 25 years of experience in corporate management and marketing.

Youdong He Mr. He Youdong is Regional General Manager - Fujian of the Company., since February 2013. He joined the Group in July 2010 and was the Deputy Regional General Manager (Fujian). Mr. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from the Fuzhou University, China in 1984. He has over 30 years of experience in the cement industry.

Guixin Liu Mr. Liu Guixin is Regional General Manager, Guangxi and Regional General Manager (Guizhou) of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 2014 and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2002 and had served various managerial positions including the Regional General Manager (Guangxi) and the Regional General Manager (Shanxi). Mr. LIU obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering (building materials) from the Wuhan University of Technology, China in 1987 and has over 25 years of experience in building materials and mechanical engineering management.

Jianwei Liu Mr. Liu Jianwei is General Manager - International Department of the Company. He was Regional General Manager - Guangdong of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 2014. He joined China Resources Group in 2002 and was responsible for its human resources management. He was the Deputy General Manager and the Human Resources Controller of the Company from April 2012 to January 2014. Mr. LIU obtained a master’s degree in management science and engineering from the China University of Mining and Technology in 1998. He has over 30 years of experience in building materials, corporate management and human resources.

Suhao Qiu Mr. Qiu Suhao is Regional General Manager (Hainan) of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 2014. He joined the Company in September 2009 and had served various managerial positions including the Regional General Manager (Shanxi) and the Chief Safety and Environmental Protection Officer. Mr. QIU graduated from the Wuhan University of Technology, China in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical automation. He has over 30 years of experience in building materials and project management.

Xiaohu Wang Mr. Wang Xiaohu is General Manager - Discipline Supervision Department of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2003 and had served various managerial positions including the Deputy General Manager of Investor Relations Department and the Regional General Manager (Shanxi). Mr. WANG obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Asia International Open University (Macau) (currently known as City University of Macau) in 2002. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate management.

Qinghong Zheng Mr. Zheng Qinghong is Regional General Manager - Yunnan of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited. He since November 2015. He joined the Group in April 2000 and had served various managerial positions including the Regional General Manager (Fujian) and Chief Logistics Officer of the Company. Mr. ZHENG obtained a master’s degree in building materials in 1993 from the Wuhan University of Technology, China. He has over 15 years of experience in the cement industry.

Xiang Cai Mr. Cai Xiang is Chief Procurement Officer of the Company. He was Regional General Manager - Guizhou of the Company. He joined the Company in January 2003 and had served various managerial positions including the Deputy Regional General Manager (Guangdong) and the Regional General Manager (Guizhou). Mr. CAI obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2008 from the Wuhan University of Technology, China. He has over 25 years of experience in the cement industry.

Ting Huang Mr. Huang Ting is Financial Controller of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since April 2012. He joined the Group in 2003 and had served various managerial positions within the Group. Mr. HUANG obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Xiamen University, He has over 15 years of experience in financial management.

Baojun Li Mr. Li Baojun is Chief Strategy Officer of the Company., since January 2014. He is responsible for the overall strategic development work. He joined China Resources Group in September 2002 and was the Assistant General Manager of the Strategic Development Department of China Resources Group. Mr. LI obtained a bachelor’s degree in power system and automation engineering from the Tianjin University, China in 1990, a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the Hebei University of Technology, China in 2003 and a master’s degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School, China in 2012. He has over 10 years of experience in corporate management and strategic development.

Chuanji Li Mr. Li Chuanji is Deputy Regional General Manager (Yunnan) of the Company. He was Assistant President of the Company., since January 2014. He joined the Company in August 2003 and had served various managerial positions including the Chief Logistics Officer and the Deputy General Manager of the Marketing Department. Mr. LI obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1992 from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China and a master’s degree in business administration in 2013 from the Hong Kong Baptist University. He is an Accountant and also a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has 20 years of experience in corporate management and financial management.

Yue Wang Mr. Wang Yue is the Chief Audit Officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 2014. He joined the Company in October 2012 as the General Manager of the Internal Audit Department, responsible for the internal audit and risk management functions of the Company. Mr. WANG obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics (currently known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law), China in 1998. He has over 15 years of experience in auditing and risk control.

Yingzhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Yingzhong is Chief Safety and Environmental Protection Officer of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 01, 2014. He is responsible for the safety management, energy saving and environmental protection of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2007 and was the Chief Operations Controller of the Group from February 2010 to January 2014. Mr. ZHANG completed a certificate course in ceramic technology at the Wuhan University of Technology, China in 1993. He has 30 years of working experience in the cement industry.

Chi Lik Lo Mr. Lo Chi Lik Peter is Company Secretary of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Company Secretary on 29 May 2009. He qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1976 and has been in continuous practice since qualification. He is currently a partner of Messrs. Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. Although Mr. LO is not a full time employee of the Company, he reports to the Board and in his capacity as Company Secretary advises the Board on governance matters. The primary contact person of the Company with Mr. LO is Mr. LAU Chung Kwok Robert, the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. LO confirmed that he had fulfilled the 15 hours of Continuing Professional Development training required of a solicitor in respect of 2016.

Ying Chen Mr. Chen Ying is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since May 2012. He joined China Resources Group in 1993 and is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of CR Holdings and the General Manager of its Strategy Management Department. He has been a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited, a listed company on the main board of the Stock Exchange) since May 2012 and has been a nonexecutive director of China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Land Limited and China Resources Gas Group Limited (all listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) since June 2012. He is also a director of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. CHEN was the director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) from June 2012 to December 2015 and a director of China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from May 2012 to December 2015. Mr. CHEN was also the director and President of China Resources Land (Beijing) Limited from March 2002 to October 2011 and a director of China Resources Land Limited from March 2003 to February 2006, both are fellow subsidiaries of the Company and the latter is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. CHEN obtained a bachelor’s degree of architectural management from the Tsinghua University, China, in 1993 and a master’s degree of business administration from the University of Oxford, the United Kingdom, in 2007.

Wenmin Du Mr. Du Wenmin is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since August 2008. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He joined China Resources Group in 1985 and is currently the director of China Resources National Corporation and the Deputy General Manager and Chief Human Resources Officer of CR Holdings. He has been a non-executive director of four listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange, namely, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited), China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Land Limited and China Resources Gas Group Limited since September 2007, July 2010, August 2007 and March 2008, respectively. He was the director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from June 2011 to December 2015 and from May 2012 to December 2015, respectively. He was also the Managing Director of China Resources Construction (Holdings) Limited and the Internal Audit Director of CR Holdings. Mr. DU obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco, USA in 1993.

Yan Wang Mr. Wang Yan is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since August 13, 2014. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. WANG joined China Resources National Corporation in July 1994. Mr. WANG worked for China Resources Petrochems (Group) Company Limited (currently known as Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petroleum Holding Company Limited) from 2000 to 2006. Mr. WANG was appointed as a director of China Resources Gas Limited in November 2005. He was a Deputy General Manager of China Resources Gas (Holdings) Limited from September 2007 to April 2012. He was a Deputy General Manager of the Internal Audit Department of CR Holdings from April 2012 to January 2016 and was appointed as the General Manager in February 2016. He has been a non-executive director of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited), China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Land Limited and China Resources Gas Group Limited (all listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) since August 2014. Mr. WANG holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Finance and Accounting Department, Capital University of Economics and Business, and a master of business administration degree from the University of South Australia, and is a qualified PRC Certified Accountant.

Bin Wei Mr. Wei Bin is Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since August 12, 2008. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined China Resources Group in 2001 and is the Chief Financial Officer of CR Holdings. He has been a non-executive director of five listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange, namely, China Resources Gas Group Limited, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, China Resources Land Limited, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited), and China Vanke Co., Ltd. (also listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) since November 2008, July 2010, October 2010, November 2010 and March 2013 respectively. He is also a director of Shan Dong Dong-E E-Jiao Co., Ltd. which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He was also the director of China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from June 2011 to December 2015 and from May 2012 to December 2015 respectively. Mr. WEI holds a bachelor’s degree in auditing from Zhongnan University of Economics in China and a master’s degree in finance from Jinan University in China. He is a Senior Accountant and a Senior Auditor in PRC. He is also a non-practicing member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Shu Kwan Ip Mr. Ip Shu Kwan Stephen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since August 12, 2008. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. IP graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in social sciences in 1973. Mr. IP joined the Hong Kong Government in November 1973 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Bureau in April 1997. He worked in the Hong Kong Government as a Principal Official from July 1997 to June 2007. Senior positions held by Mr. IP in the past include Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner for Labour, Secretary for Economic Services and Secretary for Financial Services. Mr. IP took up the position of Secretary for Economic Development and Labour in July 2002. His portfolio in respect of economic development covered air and sea transport, logistics development, tourism, energy, postal services, meteorological services, competition and consumer protection. He was also responsible for labour policies including matters relating to employment services, labour relations and employees rights. In his capacity as Secretary for Economic Development and Labour, Mr. IP was a member of the Hong Kong Airport Authority Board, the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Board, the Hong Kong International Theme Parks Company Board as well as the Chairman of the Logistics Development Council, Port Development Board, Maritime Industry Council and Aviation Development Advisory Committee. Mr. IP retired from the Hong Kong Government in July 2007. Mr. IP received the Gold Bauhinia Star award from the Hong Kong Government in 2001, and is an unofficial Justice of the Peace. Mr. IP has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of four listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange, namely Synergis Holdings Limited since September 2008.

Chi Yuen Lam Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since August 12, 2008. He is the chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and a member of the Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He has been a practicing director of Nelson CPA Limited. He has extensive experience in professional accountancy in Hong Kong, in particular in advising and speaking on issues relating to International and Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards in Hong Kong and other Asian cities. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Baptist University in 1992, a master degree of business administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1998 and a master of science degree in finance from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2001. Mr. LAM was appointed as the nonofficial non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority of Hong Kong in May 2013, a member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel of Hong Kong in July 2013 and a member of the Air Transport Licensing Authority of Hong Kong in August 2013. Mr. LAM is a practicing fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of several professional bodies in Australia, the USA and the United Kingdom, including CPA Australia, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He is also a CFA charter holder and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. LAM became a Council Member of the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors in December 2006 and was its President from December 2011 to December 2013. In December 2011, Mr. LAM has also been elected as member of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant.

Lai Him Shek Mr. Shek Lai Him Abraham is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited., since January 01, 2011. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, including Midas International Holdings Limited since August 2001, Paliburg Holdings Limited since July 2002, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited since March 2004, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited since May 2004, NWS Holdings Limited since September 2004, Regal Portfolio Management Limited (the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust) since February 2006, Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust) since March 2006, ITC Corporation Limited since June 2006, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited since December 2006, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited since September 2007, SJM Holdings Limited since October 2007, MTR Corporation Limited since December 2007, Chuang’s China Investments Limited since April 2008, ITC Properties Group Limited since September 2010, Lai Fung Holdings Limited since December 2012, Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited since December 2013 and Goldin Financial Holdings Limited since January 2017. Mr. SHEK was also an independent non-executive director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Ltd. from January 2008 to May 2014 and TUS International Limited from June 2015 to January 2017, companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. SHEK graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Diploma in Education.