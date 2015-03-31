Name Description

Yuen Hong Lee Mr. Lee Yuen Hong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lee has been an executive Director and the chairman of the Board since 29 May 2012, the date of incorporation of the Company. Apart from his current directorate in the Company, he also holds directorship in almost all subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lee is also a director of Cui Fa Limited, a controlling Shareholder. He is one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Lee is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall corporate strategies, management and business development. Mr. Lee joined the restaurant industry in Hong Kong in 1966 and has since served in various positions within the industry. He has served as cook, chief cook and chef in a number of restaurants from 1973 to 1989. Mr. Lee has spent over two decades in the Group since 1989 which, together with his previous positions in other restaurants, allowed him to accumulate over 40 years of extensive work experience in the restaurant industry, in particular in the Cha Chaan Teng segment. He is currently the honorary chairman of the Association of Coffee and Tea, the vice chairman of the board of directors of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades and a member of the Committee on Reduction of Salt and Sugar in Food. He also serves as the vice president of Guangzhou Restaurant & Catering Association and was appointed as a Council member at the Shanghai Cuisine Association. Mr. Lee obtained his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Sun Yat-Sen University in November 2010.

Kwing Ho Pang Mr. Pang Kwing Ho Peter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from 1 June 2016. Mr. Pang is the managing director of Supreme Catering, a business unit of the Group. He has been the managing director of Supreme Catering since its incorporation. Mr. Pang has over 30 years’ experience in the food and beverage industry. Over the last 15 years, he has been involved in the strategic development and management of private companies engaged in restaurant business. Mr. Pang started his career at Sapporo Beer and subsequently joined Remy Martin Group. He was appointed as the Regional Sales Director of the South China Region of the China Division of Remy Martin in 1990. In 1999, Mr. Pang established Chit-Chat in SoHo East, Hong Kong. Throughout the years from 1999 to 2012, Mr. Pang operated a chain of restaurants in Hong Kong and was nicknamed by the media as ‘‘The Father of SoHo East’’ in 2002.

Dong Yang Mr. Yang (John) Dong is Interim Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. He is the Company’s current chief executive officer (Mainland China) and the former chief financial officer until December 2015, and responsible for overseeing the Group’s financial reporting functions and specific financial projects. Mr. Yang was the chief financial officer of the Company from June 2012 to December 2015. He also managed the business of the Group in Mainland China since April 2014. Subsequently, in order to focus on the Group’s business development in Mainland China, he acted as the chief executive officer (Mainland China). He has been a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2003 and a non-practicing member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2011. Mr. Yang has accumulated over ten years of extensive experience in auditing, consolidated accounting, financial management, due diligence investigation, compliance auditing and financial auditing.

Tsau Ha Li Ms. Li Tsau Ha is Group General Manager of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the execution of the daily business operations of the Group. Ms. Li has over ten years of experience in general management and is a member of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, The Association for Hong Kong Catering Services Management Limited, the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management and the Lift and Escalator Safety Advisory Committee, and a governing council member of Quality Tourism Services Association. Ms. Li oversees the administration and human resources functions of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, she was the manager at New Gem Property Management & Agency Limited between June 2002 to March 2003 and was the senior manager between April 2003 to February 2005. Ms. Li subsequently served as an administration and human resources director of California Red Limited from March 2005 to September 2009. Ms. Li completed the Basic Food Hygiene Certificate for Food Hygiene Managers organised by Hong Kong Christian Service, Kwun Tong Vocational Training Centre in July 2012. Ms. Li completed the courses for management of Table Services Section (Level 3), Warehouses Management and Procurement (Level 3), Management of Catering Services and Banquet (Level 4) and operations management (Level 4) organised by Vocational Training Council in June 2013. Ms. Li obtained certificate in Senior Human Resources Management Professional from China Employment Training Technical Institution Center in October 2013. Ms. Li was an adjudicator at the Immigration Tribunal and the Appeal panel on Housing of HKSAR. Ms. Li received a Master of Business Administration degree from University of South Australia in October 2009.

Yu To Cheung Mr. Cheung Yu To is no longer Executive Director of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd., effect from 1 November 2017. Apart from his current directorate in the Company, he also holds directorship in various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Cheung is also a director of Cui Fa Limited, a controlling Shareholder. Together with Mr. Lee Yuen Hong and Mr. Ho Ting Chi, he is responsible for the overall management of the business operations. Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the restaurant industry and has been working in the industry for over 30 years. Prior to founding the Group, Mr. Cheung worked as a manager in a number of restaurants from 1980 to 1989. In December 2004, Mr. Cheung completed the Basic Food Hygiene Certificate for Hygiene Managers organised by the Li Ka Shing Institute of Professional and Continuing Education of the Open University of Hong Kong.

Yue Pui Cheung Mr. Cheung Yue Pui is Executive Director of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. He has been an executive Director since 29 May 2012, the date of incorporation of the Company. Apart from his current directorate in the Company, he also holds directorship in various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Cheung is also the director of Victor Leap Limited, a controlling Shareholder. Mr. Cheung is one of the founders of the Group and he oversees the operations of the central kitchen. Mr. Cheung has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Prior to founding the Group, Mr. YP Cheung served as a chef in various restaurants in Hong Kong and the PRC during the period between 1979 to 1989. Mr. Cheung completed the Basic Food Hygiene Certificate for Hygiene Managers organised by the Li Ka Shing Institute of Professional and Continuing Education of the Open University of Hong Kong in December 2004.

Tsz Kin Lee Mr. Lee Tsz Kin Kenji is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Huddersfield, the United Kingdom (the ‘‘UK’’) with a bachelor’s degree in arts majoring in International Business. He joined the Group as the marketing and design officer in January 2008. Mr. Kenji Lee assumed the position as project development department head of the Group in January 2010, in which he was responsible for formulating the development direction and store planning of the Group. Since May 2015 and to date, Mr. Kenji Lee has assumed the position as the brand development department head of the Group, in which he is responsible for the corporate development, leasing cooperation and business diversification of the Group. Mr. Kenji Lee has been the Vice President of Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants & Related Trades Youth Committee since 2014.

Siu Man Kwok Mr. Kwok Siu Man is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Kwok is the Head, Corporate Secretarial of Boardroom Corporate Services (HK) Limited and a director of Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited. He has over 25 years’ extensive legal, corporate secretarial and management experience gained at company secretary and other senior positions from companies overseas and in Hong Kong (including the Hang Seng Index Constituent and the Hang Seng Mid-Cap 50 stock companies). Mr. Kwok is a fellow member of each of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Institute of Financial Accountants in England, the Institute of Public Accountants in Australia, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (‘‘HKICS’’), The Association of Hong Kong Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He also possesses professional qualifications in arbitration, taxation, financial planning and human resources management. Further, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a post-graduate diploma in laws and has passed the Common Professional Examinations in England and Wales. Having been the chief examiner of the ‘‘Hong Kong Company Secretarial Practice’’ and participated in the review of the Hong Kong law variant modules of the international

Chung Fan Cheng Mr. Cheng Chung Fan is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has, since September 2016, been a director of Paul Securities Limited, a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ‘‘SFO’’) to carry on type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity. Mr. Cheng Chung Fan has assumed offices in various investment and financial advisory companies in Hong Kong from July 2009 to August 2016. He was awarded a bachelor’s degree in applied science specialising in electrical engineering from Queen’s University, Canada in June 2004 and a master’s degree in science specialising in engineering enterprise management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in July 2007.

Yu Sang Cheng Mr. Cheng Yu Sang is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2003, in which he assumed the position as the person-in-charge in the Wellington Street branch of Tsui Wah Restaurant in Central, Hong Kong. In 2006, Mr. Cheng Yu Sang assumed the position as the master chef of the Group. Since 2008, he has involved in the preparation of business expansion of the Group in Shanghai, China and he is now responsible for overseeing and managing the catering services of the Group in Hong Kong.

Ting Chi Ho Mr. Ho Ting Chi has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 June 2016. He is no longer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 June 2016. He is one of the founders of the Group. Apart from his current directorate in the Company, he also holds directorship in a number of subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Ho is also the director of Cui Fa Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Listing Rules’’)). Mr. Ho has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant and catering industry in Hong Kong. Prior to the founding of the Group, Mr. Ho worked as a chef and supervisor in a number of restaurants from 1981 to 1989. Mr. Ho completed the Hygiene Supervisor Training Course organised by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department in July 2004. He is a vice president of the Association for Hong Kong Catering Services Management Limited. Mr. Ho obtained his master’s degree in Business Administration from Sun Yat-Sen University in the People’s Republic of China in November 2010.

Chi Kin Wong Mr. Wong Chi Kin has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Wong has over 18 years of extensive experience in the areas of banking and corporate finance and also has accounting experience with various international banks and a company listed in the United Kingdom. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and a Certified Practicing Accountant of CPA Australia. Mr. Wong held various positions at China Qinfa Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0866). He served as its deputy chief financial officer from April 2011 to September 2011, its company secretary and authorised representative from July 2011 to August 2014 and its chief financial officer from September 2011 to October 2014. Mr. Wong has been the chief financial officer of Orient Victory China Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0265) since October 2014. Mr. Wong obtained a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Finance from The City University of Hong Kong in December 1996, a Master’s Degree in Practicing Accounting from Monash University, Australia, in November 2001 and a Master of Business Administration degree (Executive MBA Programme) from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2010.

Choo Hwee Goh Mr. Goh Choo Hwee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. Mr. Goh is a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong since 1997 and is currently a partner of Ma Tang & Co., a law firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Goh has over 15 years of experience in PRC-related, corporate and securities practices. Mr. Goh has served as company secretary and authorised representative at Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited since 11 December 2013. Mr. Goh has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of (i) PME Group Limited (stock code: 0379), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 18 January 2012; and (ii) Theme International Holdings Limited (stock code: 0990), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 27 September 2013. From December 2007 to November 2011, Mr. Goh was also an independent non-executive director of China Mining Resources Group Limited (stock code: 0340), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Goh graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1993 with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts. He subsequently obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong in June 1995.

Man Tsz Tang Mr. Tang Man Tsz is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the managing director of UNI Consulting (HK) Limited, responsible for providing consulting services to listed companies. Mr. Tang has over 20 years’ extensive experience in international investment and corporate banking services. He worked for numerous renowned multi-national banking corporations including Merrill Lynch, UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland and BNP Paribas, in which he had involved in the provision of bond financing and equity financing services. Mr. Tang was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1994.