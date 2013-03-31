Name Description

Jialong Dai Mr. Dai Jialong is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from (Shanxi Economics Majors School*) in international economics and trading. He was appointed as a consultant and chief technology officer of the Company on 3 February 2016. Mr. Dai has extensive knowledge in two dimensional material production technology and has experience in developing relevant equipment. Mr. Dai is an expert in producing artificial mica (a two-dimensional material similar to graphene) and has invented as many as 50 patents relating to artificial mica. He is the Chairman of China Crystal New Material Holdings Co., Ltd (a company listed on Korea Exchange, stock code: 900250) and executive director of Yat Shing Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 3708). Mr. Dai is also an executive director of China Non-Metallic Minerals Industry Association (‘‘CNMIA’’) and is the vice president of the Professional Committee of Mica under CNMIA. Building on his knowledge in two-dimensional material, Mr. Dai has also been studying graphene and conducting researches relating to graphene production method.

Chit Chau Mr. Chau Chit is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Chau graduated from the EMBA programme of Zhejiang University with a master’s degree in 2012. Mr. Chau has extensive experience in operation management. He has been an executive director of Jimei International Entertainment Group Limited, whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’) with stock code 1159, since July 2013. Mr. Chau was appointed an executive director, the managing director, and the chairman of the executive committee and a member of the investment committee of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Limited (now known as HNA International Investment Holdings Limited), whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 521, for a period from June 2006 to October 2013.

Lok Man Au-yeung Mr. Au-yeung Lok Man is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Au-yeung has over 10 years’ experience in accounting, auditing, taxation, merger and acquisition. Mr. Au-yeung was a principal in the audit and assurance department in RSM Hong Kong prior to joining the Company. Mr. Au-yeung is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Au-yeung holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Yiu Wai Wong Mr. Wong Yiu Wai is Financial Controller of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is responsible for all corporate finance, banking, accounting, company secretarial and information technology matters of the Group. Mr. Wong Yiu Wai has over 24 years of experience in the accounting field of Hong Kong. Prior to joining Group in 2000, he had been a finance and administration manager for a number of companies and had worked in Ernst and Young from 1987 to 1991. He is an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and obtained a bachelor degree of commerce from The University of Melbourne in 1987.

Xiaotao Xie Mr. Xie Xiaotao is Executive Director of the Company. He holds a double bachelor degree in International Economics & Trade and Energy & Power Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University and a master degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Manchester. Currently, Mr. Xie is the deputy general manager of Jiangyin City Li Shang Transportation Services Co., Ltd. Mr. Xie has extensive working experience in the equity investment and consulting area.

Kang Hai Chng Mr. Chng Kang Hai is Finance and Administration Manager of Wan Chung Construction (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is responsible for the financial accounting, financial management and administration function of Wan Chung Construction (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.. Mr. Chng has over 11 years of experience in financial accounting and financial management. He is currently a non-practising member with the CPA Australia. Prior to joining Group in 2008, he had worked in KPMG in Singapore from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Chng obtained a bachelor of business (accountancy) from Queensland University of Technology in 2001 and a diploma in electronic & computer engineering from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore in 1996.

Sau Fan Lau Ms. Lau Sau Fan is Human Resources Manager of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. Ms. Lau joined Group in 2007 and has over 21 years of experience in human resources management. Ms. Lau is a professional member of The Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management. She obtained a master of science in human resource management from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2005 and a bachelor degree of arts in business administration & management from De Montfort University in 2001.

Yu Kwan Lau Mr. Lau Yu Kwan is Contracts Manager of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. Mr. Lau joined Group in 2007. He has worked in the building industry for over 37 years, 27 of which were in managing and administering various types (residential, commercial, institutional, industrial & multi-functional) of building projects. Mr. Lau is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (the United Kingdom), a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and a professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is a registered professional engineer (building) in Hong Kong and a chartered environmentalist in the United Kingdom. Mr. Lau obtained a master of science in construction management (building) from Heriot-Watt University in 1986. He had been awarded an associateship in building technology & management from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1983. He had received an endorsement certificate in building law from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1983.

Wai King Lee Ms. Lee Wai King is Project Services Manager - Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. Ms. Lee joined Group in 1998 and has over 13 years of experience in the construction industry of Hong Kong. Ms. Lee obtained a professional diploma in occupational safety & health from the School of Continuing Education of Hong Kong Baptist University in 2010 and a bachelor degree of arts from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1998.

Yim Ngan Leung Ms. Leung Yim Ngan is Accounting Manager of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. Ms. Leung joined Group in 1998 and has over 41 years of experience in the accounting field of Hong Kong. Ms. Leung is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of The Association of International Accountants.

Pik Fung Ma Ms. Ma Pik Fung is Commercial Director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. She is responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, corporate business development, and management of construction projects in Hong Kong. She is also a director of Wan Chung Engineering (Macau) Company Limited and a director of Wan Chung Construction (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.. Between 2006 and 2009, she was performing the project directing role in the Group’s business expansion into Macau and Singapore. Ms. Ma has over 30 years of experience in the building construction industry of Hong Kong. Prior to joining Group in 1998, she had worked in Ngo Kee Construction Co., Ltd. as quantity surveyor, Bain D’or Co., Ltd. as manager of construction section, Taisei Corporation as contracts manager, Fong Wing Shing Construction Co., Ltd. as quantity surveyor between 1982 and 1998. Ms. Ma is a registered professional surveyor (Quantity Surveying) in Hong Kong, a member of Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and a professional associate of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (the United Kingdom). She obtained a bachelor degree of science in quantity surveying from Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology in United Kingdom in 1990 and a higher certificate in building studies from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1985.

Kwok Lam So Mr. So Kwok Lam Project Director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is also director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, Wan Chung Interior Design Co., Limited and Wan Chung Property Company Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director on 19 December 2011 and resigned on 28 May 2013. Mr. So is responsible for formulating strategic planning, business development of the Group, reviewing and improving the internal management systems, management of construction projects in Hong Kong. Mr. So has over 28 years of experience in the building construction industry of Hong Kong. Mr. So is a member of the Contractors Registration Committee Panel and is also a member of the Contractors Registration Committee of the Buildings Department under the Buildings Ordinance from January 2009 to December 2012. Prior to joining the Group in 1993, Mr. So had been the project manager of Chevalier (Construction) Co Ltd from 1990 to 1993. He had also been working in Hsin Chong Construction Co Ltd from 1985 and left as an assistant contracts manager in 1990. Mr. So is a professional member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (the United Kingdom), a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, a corporate member of the Chartered Institute of Building (the United Kingdom) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (the United Kingdom). Mr. So obtained a professional diploma in occupational safety and health from the School of Continuing Education of Hong Kong Baptist University in 2008, a postgraduate diploma in arbitration and dispute resolution from City University of Hong Kong in 2004, a master of arts in English for the professions from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007, and an associateship in building technology and management from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1984.

Siu Cheong So Mr. So Siu Cheong is Assistant Director - Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiar of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He joined our Group in 2006 and has over 14 years of experience in the construction industry of Hong Kong. He also has 7 years of experience of the construction industry in Taiwan from 1999 to 2006. Mr. So Siu Cheong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (the United Kingdom). He obtained a bachelor degree of laws from the University of Wolverhampton in 2006 and a bachelor degree of science in quantity surveying from The University of Hong Kong in 1991.

Tak Fuk Tam Mr. Tam Tak Fuk (Patrick) is Estimating Manager - Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. Mr. Tam Tak Fuk joined Group in 2010 and has over 35 years of experience in the construction industry of Hong Kong. He also has 6 years of experience in the construction industry of Macau from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Tam obtained a higher certificate in building studies from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1981.

Wai Hung Tang Mr. Tang Wai Hung is Assistant Director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is responsible for the safety, health and environmental management planning for the Group. Mr. Tang has over 26 years of experience in the building construction industry of Hong Kong. Prior to joining Group in 1991, he had worked in Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited between 1986 and 1991, initially as technician apprentice, and subsequently as assistant foreman. Mr. Tang is a chartered member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (the United Kingdom), a chartered professional member of the Safety Institute of Australia, a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene, a registered safety auditor under the Factories and Industrial Undertakings (Safety Management) Regulation and a registered safety officer under the Factories and Industrial Undertakings (Safety Officers & Safety Supervisors) Regulations in Hong Kong. Mr. Tang obtained a second bachelor degree in Chinese law from Tsinghua University in 2006, a master of applied science in safety management from The University of Western Sydney, Hawkesbury in 1999, a certificate of proficiency in advanced industrial safety (Construction) in 1991 and a higher certificate in civil engineering in 1988, both from Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed The Hong Kong Polytechnic University).

Chi Kin Wong Mr. Wong Chi Kin (Jesse) is Commercial Director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, corporate business development and management of construction projects in Hong Kong. He has been the representative of our Group in the Hong Kong Construction Association since 1999. Mr. Wong Chi Kin, Jesse has over 30 years of experience in the building construction industry of Hong Kong. Prior to joining our Group in 1996, he had held various positions in quantity surveying, including senior quantity surveyor of H.A. Brechin & Co between 1990 and 1994, quantity surveyor of Franklin & Andrews Construction Cost Management Consultants between 1989 and 1990 and trainee of Kumagai Gumi (H.K.) Limited between 1982 and 1985. Mr. Wong Chi Kin, Jesse is a registered professional surveyor (Quantity Surveying) in Hong Kong and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. He obtained a bachelor degree of science in quantity surveying from Southbank Polytechnic of London in 1989. He also received a master degree of business administration (executive) from the City University of Hong Kong in 2010.

Kum Seng Yan Mr. Yan Kum Seng is Contracts Manager - Wan Chung Construction (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He is responsible for the tender submissions, the management and review of project costs and budget, key material procurement and the award of contract to subcontractors. He joined Group in 2010. Mr. Yan has over 28 years of professional, management and technical experience in the construction industry, in particular in areas of construction, contracts and cost management. He is a member of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers, a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (the United Kingdom) and a registered adjudicator of the Singapore Mediation Centre. Mr. Yan obtained a technician diploma in building from Singapore Polytechnic in 1979.

Chi Chong Yip Mr. Yip Chi Chong is Director and Technical Director of Wan Chung Construction Company Limited, subsidiary of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on 19 December 2011 and resigned on 28 May 2013. He is responsible for formulating strategic planning, corporate business development, management of construction projects in Hong Kong, and expansion opportunities in overseas markets of the Group. Mr. Yip has over 48 years of extensive experience in the building construction industry, which involved projects in Hong Kong, Macau and China. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, Mr. Yip had been working in other construction companies including Gammon (Hong Kong) Limited and China Link Construction & Engineering Ltd.

Hon Chiu Lee Mr. Lee Hon Chiu, CPA, is Company Secretary of Vision Fame International Holdings Limited since November 29, 2013. Mr. Lee has over 25 years’ experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and company secretarial affairs. From May 2008 to September 2011, he was the company secretary of ITC Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 0372), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and also a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong.

Guobao Chen Mr. Chen Guobao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen currently is the deputy chairman of Ningbo Chamber of Commerce of Shanghai Federation of Industrial & Commerce, chairman of Ninghai Shanghai Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Shanghai Jinhai Industrial Limited. Mr. Chen has more than twenty years of experience in the real estate and construction industry, particularly in operation and strategic management, and has extensive experience in industrial manufacturing.

Tak Kei Tam Mr. Tam Tak Kei (Raymond) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vision Fame International Holding Ltd since 19 December 2011. Mr. Tam is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Tam holds a bachelor of arts degree in accounting with computing from University of Kent at Canterbury, England and is both an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tam was the financial controller of each of Blank Rome Solicitors & Notaries from June 2010 to September 2011 and Barlow Lyde & Gilbert from December 2002 to May 2010 and has over 20 years of professional accounting experience. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director of Sun Innovation Holdings Limited (stock code: 547), Sunley Holdings Limited (stock code: 1240), Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited (formerly known as Tianjin Tianlian Public Utilities Company Limited (stock code: 1265) ), Zebra Strategic Holding Limited (stock code: 8260) and Jin Cai Holdings Company Limited (stock code 1250) and he is also engaged by Branding China Group Limited (stock code: 8219) as an external service provider to the company secretary. The shares of the five companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Kai Tung Wong Mr. Wong Kai Tung (Simon) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Vision Fame International Holding Limited since November 12, 2013. He is the Founder and Partner of Tawau Capital Partners Limited, a company principally engaged in private equity/venture capital investments, management consultancy and financial advisory. Mr. Wong is an experienced banker and has over 20 years’ experience in the corporate and investment banking sector in Asia with Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, DBS Bank Limited, Hong Kong Branch, and Daiwa Securities SMBC Hong Kong Limited, where he was responsible for investment banking services in the Greater China Region. From September 2011 to September 2012, Mr. Wong was the General Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions Department and the Head of Investor Relations of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0933), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, where he gained corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations experience from a listed company perspective. Mr. Wong received an Executive MBA degree from Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) in 2013, Mr. Wong has also participated in the Young Managers Programme held at INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France) in 1998. Mr. Wong received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Graduate Diploma in Management Consulting and Change from The University of Hong Kong in 1990 and 2008, respectively. Mr. Wong is a Certified Management Consultant (CMC), awarded by the Institute of Management Consultants Hong Kong (IMCHK).