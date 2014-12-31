Name Description

Guibin Zhao Mr. Zhao Guibin is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited. He was appointed as executive Director and chairman of the Board on June 15, 2013. He is also the chief executive officer since June 2012. Mr. ZHAO has 16 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. Mr. Zhao is also a director of PCM (US) Steering, PCM (Singapore) Steering, and chairman of the board of directors of several of the subsidiaries. He has been a director of PCM China, since December 2010, and chairman of the board of directors and general manager of AVIC Auto, one of Controlling Shareholders, since 2010 and from 2009 to 2010, respectively. He is also the deputy chief economist of AVIC. From April 2010 to April 2013, Mr. Zhao was the chairman of the board of directors of AVIC Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC, and a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600765). From 1997 to 2003, he was the general manager of Sichuan Lingfeng Aeronautics Hydraulic Machinery Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC, where he was in charge of corporate governance and operational management. He was appointed as general manager, director and chairman of AVIC Chengdu Engine (Group) Co., Ltd, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC, and as director and chairman of the board of its non-wholly owned subsidiary, Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science and Technology Co., Ltd in August 2003. He became a first-tier senior economist in September 2004, awarded by China Aviation Industry Corporation II. He was awarded an executive master’s degree in business administration by the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, the PRC, in June 2007. Mr. Zhao has received numerous awards in recognition of his achievements, including the Government Special Allowance awarded by the PRC State Council in 2000.

Michael Richardson Mr. Michael Paul Richardson has been President, Executive Director of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited. He has been appointed as President effective October 1, 2016. He was a senior vice president, responsible for business strategy from June 2012 to September 2016. Mr. Richardson has over 42 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. He is responsible for the Group’s strategic planning, as well as mergers and acquisitions. He is also a member of Nexteer Global Strategy Council. Mr. Richardson began his automotive career with General Motors in 1974, as a co-operative student at the former Saginaw steering gear division. He became a staff engineer for the halfshaft product line in 1990. From 1992 to 1995, Mr. Richardson was a staff engineer for steering products, and from 1995 to 1999, he was regional director of engineering, production control and logistics, based in Paris, France. In 1999, Mr. Richardson returned to the United States as chief engineer of hydraulic power steering. He was promoted to director of engineering of Delphi Steering in 2001. From 2006 to 2009, Mr. Richardson relocated to Shanghai, China, where he became regional director of the Asia-Pacific region. In 2009, Mr. Richardson returned to the United States, and was made vice president of the steering business line. In 2011, Mr. Richardson became chief operating officer (China division) of the Group while retaining his business line and global engineering responsibilities. He is currently based in the Saginaw office. Mr. Richardson is a professional engineer, awarded in 1984 by the State of Michigan, the United States. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University (formerly known as General Motors Institute), the United States in 1979 and a master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University, the United States in 1990. He is a Boss Kettering Award recipient and was inducted into the Delphi Innovation Hall of Fame for career innovation in 2004.

William Quigley Mr. William Gerald Quigley, III serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. He is a member of GSC and GOC. He is responsible for our Group’s investor relations, treasury, capital funding and structure, mergers and acquisitions support, accounting and financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, financial controls, risk management and taxation. Mr. Quigley was a director and audit committee chairman from 2015 to 2016 at the Safariland Group; he worked for Dana Holding Corporation as executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2012 to 2016; between 2005 and 2011, he held various managerial positions at Visteon Corporation, including: vice president, chief accounting officer from 2005 to 2007, and executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2007 to 2011; he worked as vice president, chief accounting officer, finance director, and director of marketing at Federal-Mogul Corporation from 1994 to 2004; he worked at Nissan Research & Development, Inc. as assistant financial controller from 1991 to 1994; he also worked at Deloitte & Touche as audit manager from 1983 to 1991. Mr. Quigley obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree (accounting) from Michigan State University, the United States in 1983, and also became a CPA Member of American Institute of CPAs in 1986.

Tao Liu Mr. Liu Tao has been appointed as Global Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, effective October 1, 2016. He was appointed as the vice president and chief operating officer of China division of the Company from August 2013 to December 2015, was appointed as the chief operating officer of Asia-Pacific division from January to September 2016. He was responsible for the business plan, the overall financial position and advising on strategic direction of the Asia-Pacific division of the Group. Mr. Liu has approximately 19 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. He is also a member of Nexteer Global Strategy Council (GSC). From May 2012 to July 2013, Mr. Liu was an executive director of the China division, where he was responsible for the business plan and the overall financial position of the China division. He served as the China operations manager and executive director of China operations from October 2009 to May 2012 and managing director of Saginaw Steering (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. from February 2008 to October 2009. Prior to this, Mr. Liu worked at Delphi Automotive Systems (China) Holding Co., Ltd., where he served as China operations manager of Delphi Steering, responsible for the manufacturing facilities in Suzhou and overseeing manufacturing operations of the China division from 2006 to 2008. He served as general manager of China operations of Metaldyne Powertrain Group from January 2005 to May 2006, and was the Asia Pacific Delphi manufacturing system manager of energy, chassis and steering system and a manufacturing manager of Delphi Shanghai Dynamics & Propulsion Systems Co., Ltd. from 2001 to 2004 and from 1997 to 2001 respectively. He also worked at Shanghai Machine Tool Works Plant from August 1987 to December 1996. Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation from Tsinghua University, China, in 1987 and a master’s degree in business administration from Purdue University, the United States, in 2001.

Mark Decker Mark P. Decker is the Chief Human Resource Officer, Vice President of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since September 2013. He is responsible for all global human resources activities. Mr. DECKER has approximately 21 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. Mr. DECKER formerly served as vice president of human resources at Fisker Automotive, Inc. Prior to this, Mr. DECKER served as vice president of human resources at Meridian Automotive Systems, Inc. since August 2006. Mr. DECKER held various positions in Visteon Corporation, including human resources director from October 2005 to July 2006, senior manager of human resources from July 2003 to September 2005, director of human resources (Asia Pacific operations) from October 2001 to July 2003 and manager of human resources (Nashville glass plant) from April 2001 to October 2001. He was with Ford Motor Company from May 1992 to April 2000, where he served as employee relations associate from May 1992 to April 1996, human resource associate from April 1996 to January 1997, human resource manager of Atlanta parts distribution center from January 1997 to April 1998, corporate compensation planning associate from April 1998 to April 1999, project manager of human resources reengineering from May 1999 to November 1999 and human resource manager of manufacturing and plant engineering in powertrain operations from November 1999 to April 2000. Mr. DECKER obtained a master of arts degree in industrial relations from Wayne State University, the U.S., in May 1992 and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Central Michigan University in May 1990.

James Corbeil Mr. James Martin Corbeil is the Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since November 2012. He is responsible for purchasing, supplier development, production control, global logistics as well as supplier launch management functions. Mr. Corbeil has 24 years of global, progressive and multi-functional experience in both the defense and automotive industries. Mr. Corbeil has been with the Group since April 2011, and held the position of vice president of global supply management from April 2011 to November 2012. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Corbeil was appointed as purchasing director of North America by Magna Powertrain USA, Inc. from September 2009. Between November 1996 and July 2009, he held various managerial positions at BorgWarner Inc., including manager in advanced purchasing from November 1996 to January 2001, director of supply chain management from January 2001 to April 2001, business development director from April 2001 to September 2003, director of the North American global supply management organization from September 2003 to July 2006, director of global supply management from July 2006 to December 2008, and vice president of global supply management from December 2008 to July 2009. He concurrently served as project director of the China Technical Center from October 2007 to July 2008 and Ramos Plant site selection and negotiation leader from May 2007 to September 2007. Mr. Corbeil obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics and management from Albion College, the United States, in May 1988, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan, the United States, in August 2001.

Diane Fries Ms. Diane Marthey Fries is the Vice President of Quality at Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since February 2012. She is responsible for the establishment and improvement of the Group’s quality culture and quality system, representing the Group’s quality systems to customers and third parties, and managing corporate responsibilities for warranty, audit, problem solving, advanced product quality planning and metrics. She is also a member of the NSC. Ms. Fries has 17 years of quality system in the automotive industry. She was executive director of quality from October 2009 to February 2012. Ms. Fries held a number of positions in Delphi Corporation, Steering Division in Saginaw from 1999 to 2009. Prior to that, she was with the Saginaw Division of GM, where she held various managerial posts, including customer support manager from August 1996 to January 1999, quality system certification manager from June 1995 to August 1996, quality assurance manager from June 1993 to June 1994, quality manager from July 1991 to June 1993, and purchasing manager from January 1989 to July 1991. In addition, she has 12 years of finance experience, covering areas of capital appropriation and forecast, financial accounting and financial analysis. She was a finance administrator from July 1983 to April 1986 and became the finance manager of the steering systems business unit from April 1986 to January 1989 at the Saginaw Division of GM. She was a manager cost analyst at GM Service Parts Operation from September 1978 to July 1983. Ms. Fries became a certified public accountant in 1977. She obtained both a bachelor’s degree in business (majoring in accounting), and a master’s degree in business administration (majoring in finance), from Ohio University, the U.S., both in June 1974. She was a Sloan Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the U.S., from June 1994 to June 1995, where she obtained a master’s degree of science in management in June 1995.

Dennis Hoeg Mr. Dennis Steven Hoeg is the Vice President of Enterprise Systems, Manufacturing Engineering and Capital at Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since December 1, 2012. He is responsible for the Group’s global manufacturing engineering (focusing primarily on launch of products), capital plan, and enterprise system improvements. He is also a member of the NSC. Mr. Hoeg served as vice president of engineering at Nexteer Automotive from June 2011 to November 2012. He was executive director of global supply management from 2007 to 2011, director of global manufacturing engineering from 2002 to 2007, and plant manager from 1999 to 2002 at Delphi Saginaw Steering Systems. Mr. Hoeg began his automotive career with GM in 1978 as a manufacturing engineer at the former Saginaw Steering Gear division. In 1997, he was program manager for the GMT800 and L/N/P90 programs in Plant 7, chief manufacturing engineer for hydraulic steering in 1994, and staff engineer for integral gears in 1992. Following a number of assignments that included plant engineer, process engineer, advanced manufacturing engineer, and assistant staff engineer, he served as the value stream manager for steering valves at Plant 7 in 1988. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University, the United States, in May 1978, and a master of science from Purdue University, Indiana, the United States, in May 1983.

Frank Peter Lubischer Mr. Frank Peter Josef Lubischer is the Vice president of global engineering and chief operating officer of Europe of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since December 1, 2012. He is responsible for the Group’s global engineering, monitoring the financial position of the European business unit, technology definition, design and development of product portfolio and manufacturing engineering, and customer application. He is also a member of the NSC. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lubischer was with TRW Automotive Chassis System Engineering from 1988, where he served as vice president of global steering engineering from August 2007 to November 2012, technical director of brake systems (North America) from September 2001 to July 2007, and chief engineer of ABS Systems, North America from January 2000 to September 2001. He also worked for Lucas Automotive/LucasVarity in Germany as a development engineer, section leader and chief engineer for ABS systems from September 1988 to December 1999, before LucasVarity was integrated with TRW Automotive Chassis System Engineering in 1999. Mr. Lubischer obtained a CEO diploma (an executive business degree) from the SMP Institute of University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, in March 2005.

Douglas Owenby Owenby Douglas E is the Vice president and chief operating officer of the Saginaw division of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited. joined Nexteer Automotive as our deputy chief operating officer of the Saginaw division in June 2013, and was appointed as our vice president, chief operating officer of the Saginaw division in August 2013. He is responsible for developing and executing the business plan of the Saginaw division, negotiating commitments from the business lines, leveraging corporate functions to meet the business plan and the overall financial position of the Saginaw division. Mr. OWENBY has approximately 26 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. He is also a member of NSC. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. OWENBY was the president and general manager of Benteler Automotive Corporation from February 2012 to June 2013. He also held various positions in BorgWarner, Inc., including vice president and general manager of control systems business units from May 2009 to October 2011, vice president of global operations torque transfer systems from October 2005 to May 2009 and vice president of four-wheel drive operations from March 2003 to October 2005. From June 2000 to March 2003, Mr. OWENBY was vice president of operations and general manager of Bombardier Inc. From August 1997 to June 2000, he was a plant manager at the torque control products division of Eaton Corporation. From 1984 to 1996, he was with the steering division of Delphi Automotive Systems. Mr. OWENBY obtained a bachelor of science degree from Saginaw Valley State College, the U.S., in December 1986. Vice president and chief operating officer - Saginaw division

Rafal Zdzislaw Wyszomirski Wyszomirski Rafal Zdzislaw is the Vice president and chief operating officer of the International Division of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited.. He is in charge of the global manufacturing common processes, operation metrics, lean manufacturing, health and safety, facilities engineering and manufacturing planning. He is also a member of NSC. Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI has approximately 12 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI concurrently serves as president of the board and general director at Nexteer Automotive Poland, where he is responsible for the overall financial performance of our European manufacturing plants. Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI also previously held various positions in Nexteer Automotive, including executive director of global operations from December 2012 to July 2013 as well as Polish operations director, plant manager and human resource manager in Nexteer Automotive Poland from April 2010 to November 2012. Prior to this, Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI was the continuous improvement and purchasing manager of Delphi Steering Asia-Pacific from July 2009 to March 2010. He also worked for Delphi Automotive Australia Corporation in Australia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations region, where he served as sales and purchasing manager for steering division and key account manager for the energy, chassis and steering divisions from June 2003 to June 2009. Prior to joining Delphi Automotive Australia, Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI worked for BASF Poland as a technical and commercial representative, technical and commercial adviser, and key account manager from March 1997 to November 2001. Mr. WYSZOMIRSKI obtained a master degree of science in chemical engineering with honors from Warsaw Technical University, Poland in February 1997 and a master’s degree in business administration with distinction from the Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne, Australia in May 2003. In addition, he completed the Strategic Leadership Academy, an executive development program at the ICAN Institute in July 2013.

Yi Fan Mr. Fan Yi is the Vice President, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited. He was appointed as Director on August 21, 2012 and was designated as executive Director on June 15, 2013, and was appointed as joint company secretary on January 28, 2013. He is responsible for the management of operations and handling of company secretarial duties. Mr. Fan has approximately 14 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. He currently serves as director and secretary to the board of directors of PCM (Singapore) Steering and PCM (US) Steering. He has held positions in Controlling Shareholders, namely, secretary to the board of directors, assistant to the general manager and planning department head of AVIC Auto in 2010; and deputy general manager since January 2012 and director and secretary to the board of directors of PCM China since 2010; and the sole director of Nexteer Hong Kong since its incorporation in August 2012. From 1992 to 1999, Mr. Fan worked at the economic research center of AVIC Corporation, the predecessor of AVIC, where he became assistant director in 1995. From 1999 to 2005, he served as management director of the automotive department of China Aviation Industry Corporation II, one of the predecessor companies of AVIC. Since 2005, he started working in the automotive department of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 2357), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC, where he was initially deputy manager, and was later appointed as manager in 2007. Mr. Fan graduated in 1987 from Beijing Aviation Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the PRC (now known as Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the PRC, with a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Faculty of Automatic Control, and completed a master's research course in education, economics and management from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the PRC, from 1999 to 2001.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is the Joint Company Secretary of Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. She is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She currently acts as the joint company secretary of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (stock code: 02607), Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (stock code: 00958), New China Life Insurance Company Ltd (stock code: 1336), China Hanking Holdings Limited (stock code: 03788), Haitong Securities Co., Ltd (stock code: 6837), Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (stock code: 816), Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Limited (stock code: 3666), Chinalco Mining Corporation International (stock code: 03668) and DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (stock code: 6889); and also acts as the sole company secretary of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (stock code: 3669), China NT Pharma Group Company Limited (stock code: 1011), C.banner International Holdings Limited (stock code: 01028), Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 06868), SPT Energy Group Inc. (stock code: 1251) and Kai Shi China Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 1281).

Xiaobo Wang Xiaobo Wang is the Non-Executive Director of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since August 21, 2013. Mr. WANG is responsible for participating in our Group’s strategic and key operational decision-making processes and advising on our strategies and policies. Mr. WANG has approximately two years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. Mr. WANG was appointed as director of PCM China, one of our Controlling Shareholders, in July 2013. He has served as general manager of Beijing E-Town since February 2012. From August 2011 to March 2012, he served as deputy general manager of Beijing E-Town. Mr. WANG was general manager of Beijing E-Town Digital Display Industry Management Co.,Ltd. December 2009 and deputy manager of Business Development Department of Beijing Economic-Technological Investment & Development Corporation. Mr. Wang held various positions in Management Committee of Beijing Yanqing Economic Development Area from September 2005 to September 2006, including manager of development section and manager of planning section. Prior to this, Mr. Wang held various positions at the Management Committee of Beijing Yanqing Economic Technology Development Area including manager of development section from August 2004 to September 2005, deputy manager of development section from January 2003 to August 2004 and section member of development section from August 1998 to January 2003. Mr. Wang graduated from Inner Mongolia University, the PRC, in July 1998 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in English language.

Shengqun Yang Mr. Yang Shengqun is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a non-executive Director on March 14, 2017. Mr. Yang is responsible for the Group’s strategy and key operations and advising on our strategy and policy. Mr. Yang has 27 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry. Since July 2016, he has served as the director and general manager of AVIC Automotive Systems Holding Co., Ltd. Since February 28, 2017, he has served as a director of Pacific Century Motors, Inc. From July 2014 to August 2016, he was appointed as the director of AVIC Beijing Aeronautical Manufacturing Technology Research Institute. From September 2010 to July 2014, he was appointed as the director of AVIC Beijing Precision Engineering Institute Aircraft Industry. From June 2004 to September 2010, he served in the positions of deputy chief engineer and director of the technical center, the deputy general manager, the chief engineer and the director of Science and Technology Committee of Shenyang Liming AeroEngine Group Corporation Ltd. (“Liming Corporation”). From September 2000 to June 2004, he served as the chief engineer, the plant manager and the director of the international cooperation department of Liming Corporation and the assembly test plant chief engineer at the subcontract branch of Liming Corporation. From August 1992 to September 2000, he served as a technologist, the head of technologist and the head of the workshop in Liming Corporation. He graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering from the school of Mechanical Engineering, Northwestern Polytechnical University in 1992. In April 2007, he received a doctorate degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology. Mr. Yang was awarded the position of senior researcher at the Aviation Industry Corporation of China in November 2008.

Jianjun Liu Mr. Liu Jianjun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since June 15, 2013. He was in the legal department of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company container lines from July 1993 to March 1999, a partner at Zhong Sheng Law Firm, Beijing from April 2001 to October 2006, a senior associate in Zhong Lun Law Firm, Beijing from November 2006 to May 2007, and has been a partner at Zhonglun W&D Law Firm, Beijing since June 2007. Mr. Liu started practicing as a lawyer in the PRC in August 2001. He obtained a master’s degree in law from Peking University, the PRC, in July 1998, and a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, the United States, in May 2004.

Cheng Wei Mr. Wei Kevin Cheng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited., since June 15, 2013. He has been an independent non-executive director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1115), since March 2011. Mr. WEI has also served as the chief financial officer of IFM Investments Limited (stock code: CTC), a NYSE listed real estate services company headquartered in Beijing, since December 2007, and has been a director of IFM Investments Limited since November 2008. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Wei served as the chief financial officer of Solarfun Power Holdings Co., Limited (stock code: SOLF), a NASDAQ listed solar company (now known as Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd and relisted on NASDAQ as Hanwha SolarOne (stock code: HSOL)). Mr. Wei became a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in February 1999. He graduated in June 1991 from Central Washington University, the United States, where he received his bachelor of science degree (cum laude) with a double major in accounting and business administration.