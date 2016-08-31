Name Description

Jen Shu Liang Mr. Shu Liang Sherman Jen is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President - China Operations of Company. He is our controlling shareholder and founder. Mr. Jen was appointed as a director in June 2007 and was re-designated as an executive director and was appointed as chairman of the nomination and corporate governance committee of our Company, both taking effect on 28 November 2014, and is primarily responsible for the overall business and strategy of our Group, including the introduction of the dual diploma school model. He has been the chairman of the board of directors (the “Board”), chief executive officer (“CEO”) of our Company since 2007, and co-chief executive officer (“Co-CEO”) since March 2014. Mr. Jen was redesigned as CEO on 15 August 2016 following the resignation of the other Co-CEO and was appointed as the president of China operations on 1 September 2016. He is also the president of Dalian Maple Leaf International School, a subsidiary of the Company, since 1995, the chairman of Dalian Maple Leaf Educational Group Ltd., a consolidated affiliated entity, since 2003, and the director of Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, since 1992, Tech Global Investment Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, since 2007, Maple Leaf Education Asia Pacific Limited (formerly known as Hong Kong Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited), a subsidiary of the Company, since 2009 and Dalian Beipeng Educational Software Development Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, since 2011. His contributions lead us to become one of the leading international school service providers in the People’s Republic of China (“China” or “PRC”). Mr. Jen has 20 years of experience in the education industry. In 2004, he was selected as one of the most influential figures in the private education industry in China by sohu.com. In 2005, he received the Outstanding Chinese Entrepreneur Award from the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of the PRC.

Howard Balloch Mr. Howard Robert Balloch is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Balloch has been a Director since March 2008. He was re-designated as a non-executive Director and was appointed as member of the remuneration committee of the Company effective on 28 November 2014. Mr. Balloch is a retired Canadian diplomat. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Canadian ambassador to the PRC and Mongolia from April 1996 to July 2001, and to the democratic People’s Republic of Korea from March 2000 to July 2001. Subsequently, he served as the president and chief excutive officer of the Canada China Business Council, a private, non-profit business association that facilitates and promotes trade and investment between Canada and China, from 2001 to 2006, and subsequently as its vice chairman. Mr. Balloch founded and served as president and Chairman of The Balloch Group from 2001 to 2011, a boutique investment bank that advised domestic and multinational corporations in China. The Balloch Group was acquired in 2011 by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a Canadian company listed on both the Toronto Stock exchange (“TSX”) (stock code: CF) and the London Stock exchange (stock code: CF). Mr. Balloch served as Chairman of Canaccord Genuity Asia, the Asian subsidiary of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from 2011 to 2013. From January 2002 to January 2015, he served as a director of Ivanhoe Energy Inc., a company involved in heavy oil exploration and production technology and listed on the TSX (stock code: IE) and NASDAQ (stock code: IVAN) until it was delisted in March 2015. Mr. Balloch received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from McGill University, Canada in June 1973 and June 1974, respectively.

Jingxia Zhang Ms. Jingxia Zhang is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Company. She is the senior vice president and was re-designated from co-chief financial officer to chief financial officer (“CFO”) of our Company with effect from 16 June 2015. Ms. Zhang was appointed as a director in March 2008 and was redesignated as an executive director taking effect on 28 November 2014. Ms. Zhang joined the Group in April 1995 and is primarily responsible for the overall management and financial operations of the schools in our Group. Ms. Zhang is one of the key members of the management team of the Company and has made important contributions to the Group. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Zhang was the director of finance of Jilin Province Dunhua City Pharmaceutical Factory, a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, where Ms. Zhang was responsible for managing its accounts and financial operations. Ms. Zhang has not held any directorship roles in any other listed companies in the last three years. Ms. Zhang received her Financial Accounting diploma by distance learning from Jilin Accounting School, PRC in July 1991.

James Beeke Mr. James William Beeke is Executive Director, Vice President and Superintendent - Global Education (other than PRC) of Company. He is our director, vice president and superintendent of global education (other than PRC) of the Group. He was appointed as a director in April 2014 and was re-designated as an executive director taking effect on 28 November 2014. Mr. Beeke previously served as the Vice Chairman of the Board and the superintendent of the BC Program of the Group from 2005 to 2009. Mr. Beeke was appointed as the superintendent of global education (other than PRC) of the Group and ceased to be the superintendent of BC program of the Group with effect from 15 August 2016. Mr. Beeke is primarily responsible for overseeing the development of the Group’s educational programs outside of the PRC. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Beeke was employed by the BC provincial government as deputy inspector, and later, inspector for the Ministry of Education of the BC provincial government between 1996 to 1998 and between 1998 to 2005, respectively. As inspector, he was responsible for the inspection, certification and funding of all independent schools in the province, and developed and directed BC’s Offshore School Certification Program. Since September 2009, he has been president of Signum International Educational Services, Inc., a company which provides educational consultant services to schools in Canada and internationally, where he was responsible for assisting schools with board governance and strategic development planning, performing school reviews, conducting principal evaluations and providing analysis and comparisons of provincial curricula. Mr. Beeke has not held any directorship roles in any other listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Beeke received his Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree from Western Michigan University in Michigan, United States, in December 1971 and August 1973, respectively.

Xiaofeng Cao Mr. Xiaofeng Cao is Vice President of the company since March 2015. His primarily responsible for school construction projects and general affairs of school campus. Mr. Cao has over 10 years’ experience in senior management capacity. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cao was a vice president of Etonkids Educational Group. Mr. Cao received a Bachelor’s degree from Wuhan Textile Engineering Institute in 1995, a Master of Labor Economics from Renmin University of China in 2011 and a Doctor’s degree in Educational Management from Beijing Normal University in 2014.

Guijie Fan Ms. Fan Guijie is Vice President of China Operations and Chief Legal Officer of the Company effect from 1 September 2016. Ms. Fan is primarily responsible for human resources and legal affairs of the Company’s schools in the PRC. Ms. Fan is a PRC qualified lawyer. She has been the legal adviser to Dalian Maple Leaf Educational Group Co. Ltd. since 2011. In June 2014, she established the Group’s legal department and served as its first director. Ms. Fan was appointed chief legal officer in the PRC of the Company in November 2015 and was responsible for drawing up and implementing policies regarding legal governance and intellectual property protection for the Company’s schools in the PRC. Ms. Fan received a Bachelor’s degree from the Harbin University of Science and Technology in 1989. Prior to joining the Group, she has worked as a partner in a law firm as well as an in-house legal adviser in two corporations and a government authority.

Robert Gardner Mr. Robert William Gardner is Vice President - China Operations and the Superintendent of BC Program of the Company. He has been appointed as vice president of China operations of the Company with effect from 1 September 2016. Mr. Gardner is primarily responsible for the administration and inspection of the Group’s British Columbia program in the PRC, teaching evaluation and staff recruitment after taking up the role of the superintendent of BC program in the PRC with effect from 15 August 2016. Mr. Gardner has over 30 years of management and teaching experience in education in Canada. Mr. Gardner was previously a principal of Dalian Maple Leaf International School in Dalian, PRC from May 2013 to August 2014. Mr. Gardner received a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada in 1981 and a Master of Education degree from the University of Alberta, Canada in 1989. Mr. Gardner is a member of the BC Principals’ and Vice Principals’ Association.

Chen Linsheng Mr. Linsheng Chen is Vice President & the Chinese Program Superintendent of Company. He is primarily responsible for management of the Chinese curriculum and evaluation of our schools. Mr. Chen has been supervising the content and quality of the Chinese curriculum and conducting periodic reviews of the operation of our schools. Mr. Chen served as the head of the educational affairs department of Dalian Maple Leaf High School from August 2000 to April 2006, where he was responsible for managing the Chinese curriculum. He later served as the Chinese program Superintendent of Shenyang Maple Leaf International School from May 2006 to March 2007, where he was responsible for managing the Chinese curriculum. He was also the headmaster of Wuhan Maple Leaf International School from April 2007 to August 2012, where he was responsible for the overall operation of the school. Mr. Chen has not held any directorship roles in any listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in Chinese from Hunan Normal University in Hunan, China in December 1981.

Edward Slade Mr. Edward Slade is President of Asia-Pacific, and Vice President of the company. He joined Maple Leaf Education in 2016. My bio is as follows: Edward Slade is China Maple Leaf Educational Systems' President of Asia-Pacific, and Vice President responsible for business development and investor relations. He previously worked as an investment banker for more than 25 years at CLSA, ABN Amro Rothschild, Credit Suisse, and BZW. He graduated from Oxford University with a 1st in Modern Languages and Philosophy. He joined Maple Leaf in 2016, after working on the Company's IPO in 2014.

Wai Ling Chan Ms. Chan Wai Ling is Company Secretary of Company. She is responsible for corporate secretarial duties and corporate governance matters in relation to the Company. She is a senior manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited, and has more than 18 years of experience in the corporate secretarial fi eld. Prior to joining Tricor Group in 2003, she was a manager of corporate services with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong. Ms. Chan holds an Honours Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London. She is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (“ICSA”) in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from HKICS.

Xiaodan Mei Dr. Xiaodan Mei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Heis the founder and president of BIT Congress Inc., a PRC company founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dalian which is principally engaged in the provision of conference organising and event management services. Prior to the founding of BIT Congress Inc., Dr. Mei was employed as a scientist at Proscript, which founded by Professor Dr. Tom Maniatis at Harvard University. From 1997 to 2000, he was employed as a scientist at Biogen-Idec and the Senior Scientist at Anadys. Dr. Mei completed his bachelor degree in China Pharmaceutical University majoring in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1984. Dr. Mei received his master degree from Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry in 1989. In 1996, Dr. Mei obtained his Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry and Organic Chemistry from the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma.

Humphrey Owen Mr. Peter Humphrey Owen is Non-Executive Independent Director of Company. He was appointed as an independent nonexecutive director in June 2014, and was appointed as a chairman of our remuneration committee and a member of our audit committee and nomination and corporate governance committee, all taking effect on 28 November 2014. Mr. Owen is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to our Board. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Owen served as the vice chair of the Workers Compensation Review Board of BC in 1986. He subsequently held various positions at the Ministry of Education of the BC provincial government until May 2011, including the positions of director, executive director, and assistant deputy minister, responsible for education related legislation, governance, international education, policy and planning, and a variety of program areas. Mr. Owen has not held any directorship roles in any other listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Owen received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University, Canada in May 1976 and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of British Columbia, Canada in May 1979.