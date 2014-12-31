Name Description

Kancheng Shi Mr. Shi Kancheng (alias Shi Zhongan) is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China New City Commercial Development Limited since July 2, 2013. Mr. Shi has over 20 years of experience in property development and property investment. Mr. Shi joined the Zhong An Group since the establishment of the first member of the Zhong An Group, Zhejiang Zhong An, in December 1997. Mr. Shi is currently the executive director, chairman and the chief executive officer of Zhong An. Mr. Shi served as an tax officer in the finance and revenue bureau of Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou (formerly known as Xiaoshan City) from September 1985 to December 1997. Mr. Shi completed an Executive Master of Business Administration Program (Finance Track) organized by the Shanghai National Accounting Institute and obtained a CFO Qualifying Training Certificate in June 2007, a program for executive officers, focusing on globalization and real estate developers, organized by the Foreign Academic Cultural Exchange Center of Tsinghua University in October 2006 and a program for presidents of real estate companies organized by Zhejiang University in July 2006. Mr. Shi is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Remaining Zhong An Group and the Group.

Shuixiao Dong Mr. Dong Shuixiao has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was the Vice President and Director of certain subsidiaries of Zhong An Real Estate Limited (“Zhong An”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Zhong An Group”) since 2012 and was responsible for assisting the Chief Executive Officer of Zhong An on the administration and general project management of the Zhong An Group. He joined the Zhong An Group since 1997 and had served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager for various subsidiaries of Zhong An during the period from 1997 to 2014. He has extensive professional and senior managerial experiences in real estate industry, particularly in the field of project administration and management, on-site technology supervision, construction cost control and financial operation. Prior to joining the Zhong An Group, he held managerial positions as Accountant, Deputy Finance Manager, Operational Management Manager, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in the PRC companies including Xiaoshan Material Bureau (1985-1989), Changzheng Material Company Limited (1989-1993) and Hangzhou Xiaoshan Hongsen Material Company Limited (1994-1996). Mr. Dong graduated from Wuhan University of Technology with a civil engineering degree and the China University of Geosciences with a business administration diploma. He has over 18 years of experience in property operation and management. Mr. Dong has resigned from all his managerial positions in the Zhong An Group before joining the Group.

Ni Jin Ms. Jin Ni has is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of China New City Commercial Development Limited., with effect from 29 January 2015. Ms. Jin has over 16 years of experience in sales, and operation and management of commercial projects. Ms. Jin resigned from her position as the vice president of the Zhong An in May 2014 and ceased to have any directorial and/or executive roles in the Remaining Zhong An Group. She joined the Zhong An Group in December 1997. She has been the general manager of Zhongan Commercial Investment since August 2011 and Yuyao Times Square Management since December 2011 and is mainly responsible for managing commercial operations and our development project in Yuyao city. She was the vice president of Zhong An from July 2011 to May 2014, the assistant of president of Zhong An from January 2010 to November 2010, the general manager of Highlong Commercial Buildings from March 2006 to January 2010, the deputy general manager from March 2006 to October 2010 and office manager and deputy sales manager from August 1999 to March 2006 of Zhejiang Zhong An. Ms. Jin obtained a bachelor degree in administrative management from the Zhejiang University of Technology in July 2003 and obtained a diploma in financial accounting from the Oriental Institute of the Zhejiang University (currently known as Oriental Institute of Finance and Economics) in July 1997. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group.

Sze Yuen Ng Mr. Ng (Terry) Sze Yuen is an Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of China New City Commercial Development Limited since May 31, 2014. He has over 25 years of experience in operations and management. Since January 2012, Mr. Ng has been the founding member and a director of Terry Ng & Associates Limited in which he manages his own investment portfolio including real estate, equity market and private equity. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ng was an executive director of Hang Lung Group Limited (stock code: 010) and Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 101), companies which shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, respectively, from November 2001 to July 2010 and was mainly responsible for such groups’ strategic and corporate planning, financial investments, and relations with the investment community. He was appointed as an executive director of Giordano International Limited (stock code: 709), a company which shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from July 1996 to October 2001. Mr. Ng has over eight years of work experience with Giordano International Limited and its affiliated companies, having also held other various positions including senior vice president of international business during September 1999 to October 2001 and assistant director of business development during September 1993 to June 1996. Mr. Ng is a fellow member of CPA Australia. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Asia International Open University (Macau) (currently known as City University of Macau) in November 1995 and a bachelor degree in commerce majoring in accounting and finance systems from the University of New South Wales in April 1985.

Yiyan Tan Ms. Tan Yiyan is the Vice President and Executive Director of China New City Commercial Development Limited since September 30, 2013. Ms. Tang has over 12 years of experience in operations and management. She joined the Zhong An Group in September 2007. Ms. Tang has been the general director of Zhongan Commercial Investment and vice general manager of Highlong Commercial Buildings since May 2012. She was the general manager assistant of Highlong Commercial Buildings from June 2010 to May 2012, properties division manager of Highlong Commercial Buildings from September 2007 to June 2010, and was mainly responsible for overseeing properties management. Prior to joining the Zhong An Group, she also acquired business operations experiences, by having held various positions including assistant to general manager of Jiaqing Jiahe Beijing City Shopping Center Company Limited from February 2005 to September 2007, manager of sales department, project supervisor, deputy general manager and vice general manager in general affairs of Zhejiang Lai Yin Da Commercial Development Company Ltd during July 2001 to February 2005. Ms. Tang obtained a diploma in economics and management from the Zhejiang Province Mechanic and Politics University currently known as Zhejiang University of Economics and Management in July 1994.

Zhen Dong Hua Mr. Hua Zhen Dong is the Vice President of China New City Commercial Development Limited. He is responsible for marketing and management. Mr. Hua jointed the Group in November 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hua was the general manager of marketing and management department of Lu Cheng Ding Yi Property Investment Management Co., Ltd. from December 2013 to November 2014, deputy general manager and marketing director of Yuyao Property Co., Ltd. under Zhong An Group from July 2007 to February 2013, sales director of Shanghai Pengxin Group from October 2003 to March 2005, sales manager of Zhejiang Nan Du Property Group from January 2002 to October 2003, sales director of Shanghai Fu Cheng Real Estate from October 2000 to December 2001, and sales representative of Zhejiang Lu Cheng Group from October 1999 to September 2000. Mr. Hua obtained college degree in Adult Education Marketing from Zhejiang University in July 1998.

Wei Shi Mr. Shi Wei is the Vice President of China New City Commercial Development Limited. He is responsible for marketing and development. Mr. Shi Wei joined the Group in January 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shi Wei was the general manager of Hangzhou Xin Hubin Commercial Development Co., Ltd. from July 2012 to March 2014, general manager of operation and group purchase divisions of Intime Department Store Group from July 2009 to June 2012, general manager of Intime Lotte Department Store from March 2007 to June 2009, general manager of marketing division of Intime Department Store Group from November 2006 to March 2007, general manager of Intime Chongqing Shop from April 2005 to October 2006, and department manager of Zhejiang Intime Department Store Co., Ltd. from December 1997 to March 2005. Mr. Shi Wei obtained the master degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in November 2014 and college degree from China University of Geosciences in July 1995.

Kejian Yuan Mr. Yuan Kejian is the Vice President of China New City Commercial Development Limited since May 31, 2014. Mr. Yuan joined the Zhong An Group in January 2013. Mr. Yuan has been the vice general manager of Zhongan Commercial Investment and general manager of Yuyao Times Square Management since January 2013 and is mainly responsible for merchandising, operations and management. Prior to joining the Zhong An Group, he held various positions including general manager of the Ningbo development project company, Cixi development project from June 2009 to December 2012. He had also been the merchandising operations general director of Ningbo Fubon Century Commercial Plaza Development Co., Ltd (formerly known as Ningbo Hua Chen Junlin Real Estate Development Management Ltd.) from January 2008 to June 2009, merchandising operations manager of Ningbo Wanda Plaza Commercial Management Ltd. from April 2006 to December 2007, merchandising manager of Ningbo City Plaza Development and Operation Co. Ltd. from April 2003 to April 2006. He was a floor manager of Ningbo Xinhualian Commercial Building from June 2001 to November 2001. He was a salesperson and floor manager of Hualian Baihuo Ningbo Haishu Co., Ltd formerly known as Ningbo Hualian Group Co., Ltd from August 1994 to April 2001. Mr. Yuan obtained a diploma in financial accounting from the Ningbo Radio and TV University in July 1998, a long distance learning course.

Zhen Luo Ms. Luo Zhen is the Director of Human Administration Center of China New City Commercial Development Limited. Ms. Luo joined the Group in January 2015. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Luo was the deputy general manager of Hangzhou Xin Hubin Commercial Development Co., Ltd. from March 2009 to November 2014, and director of president office of Intime Department Store (Group) Company Limited from November 2004 to March 2009. Ms. Luo obtained the MBA master degree from Zhejiang University in March 2012 and bachelor degree in Journalism and Communication from Hangzhou University in July 1998.

Lin Chong Shi Mr. Shi Lin Chong is the Financial Controller of China New City Commercial Development Limited. Mr. Shi Lin Chong joined Zhong An Group in March 2008. He was the manager of financial department of Yuyao Zhong An Property Development Co., Ltd. from October 2012 to February 2014. Prior to joining Zhong An Group, Mr. Shi Lin Chong was the accounting director of financial department of Shanghai New Century Enterprise Operation Management Limited from April 2007 to February 2008, teller and accountant of financial department of Henan Kaiyuan Property Co., Ltd. from April 2006 to April 2007, and accountant of financial department of Hangzhou Kaiyuan Property Management Co., Ltd. from May 2005 to April 2006. Mr. Shi Lin Chong obtained the bachelor degree in accountant from the Open University of China (Beijing Technology and Business University) in January 2009.

Yong Shi Mr. Shi Yong is the General Director of Planning Department of China New City Commercial Development Limited since May 31, 2014. He has been the head of planning department of Zhongan Commercial Investment, a subsidiary of our Group, since May 2012. Mr. Shi had been the general designer of research and development center from May 2010 to May 2012. Prior to joining the Zhong An Group, he had been program director, project leader and chief architect of Hangzhou Tianyuan Architecture Design Co. Ltd. during February 2001 to February 2010, project leader and chief architect of Zhegong Da Institute of Architectural Design during August 1999 to January 2001. Mr. Shi obtained a diploma in construction from the Zhejiang Radio and Television University in July 1991, a long distance learning course.

Ngam Chiu Mr. Chiu Ngam, Chris is the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chiu holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chiu has over 10 years of experience in accounting, financial management, merge and acquisition, capital market financing and listing compliance.

Chengfa Xu Mr. Xu Chengfa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China New City Commercial Development Limited since May 31, 2014. Mr. Xu has over 20 years of experience in banking operations and management. He worked in the Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (stock code: 3328), a company which shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, during September 1988 to September 2013 and held various positions including senior manager of investment banking department, senior manager of corporate services department, assistant general manager, deputy general manager, deputy chief executive officer and consultant.