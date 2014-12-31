Name Description

Jun Zhi Mr. Zhi Jun is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Zhi served as a financial officer of Beijing Public Transport Company ) from August 1985 to December 1987, and served as the deputy financial director of that company from December 1987 to May 1992. He served as the Finance Department Chief (deputy level) of Beijing Tramways from May 1992 to April 1993, and served as the deputy financial director of Beijing Public Transport Company from April 1993 to August 1994, then served as the financial director from August to October 1994, and served as the chief accountant of that company from October 1994 to September 2004. Between September 2004 and November 2006, Mr. Zhi served as the director and chief accountant of Beijing Public Transport Holdings, Ltd. and he served as the director, deputy general manager, chief accountant of that company from November 2006 to March 2010. Since February 2011, Mr. Zhi has served as the president of Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. (“BSAM”). He is currently a chairman of Beijing Science Park Development (Group) Co., Ltd.Mr. Zhi graduated from Beijing Economics College majoring in Finance and Accounting in August 1985. Mr. Zhi qualified as a senior accountant, the certificate of which was issued by the Evaluation Committee of Senior Professional Technology Position in November 1996. Mr. Zhi is the Chairman of the Company’s Strategy Committee.

Shengyong Hu Mr. Hu Shengyong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Hu worked at the finance department of Wuhan Zhengxin State-owned Assets Management Company (??????????????) (“Zhengxin Company”) from August 1996 to November 2000. Under the delegation of Zhengxin Company, he served as the chief accountant at Wuhan Unity Laser Co., Ltd. (??? ?????????) from November 2000 to May 2001 and served as director of the general office of the chief financial officer and a manager of Department of Auditors of Zhengxin Company from May 2001 to March 2004. Mr. Hu served as the president assistant as well as the general manager of the Audit Department of Wuhan Securities ) from April 2004 to September 2005, and served as the general manager of the Central China Region of Sunrise Environmental Protection Group ) from September 2005 to August 2008. Between August 2008 and January 2010, Mr. Hu served as the president assistant of Shenzhen Dynagreen Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd (the predecessor of the Company). From January 2010 to April 2012, Mr. Hu served as the Chief Financial Officer of Shenzhen Dynagreen Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd (the predecessor of the Company). Since April 2012, Mr. Hu has served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Hu was the Secretary of the Board from April 2012 to December 2013. Mr. Hu graduated from China University of Geosciences with an Engineering Bachelor’s degree majoring in Economic Management Engineering in June 1991. Mr. Hu qualified as a senior accountant, the certificate of which was issued by Senior Evaluation Committee of Accounting Profession of Hubei Province in March 2003. Mr. Hu concurrently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Wuhan Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. and Haining Dynagreen Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. which are the subsidiaries of the Company.

Juliu Lu Mr. Lu Juliu is Chief Technology Officer, Deputy General Manager of the company. Mr. Lu worked as a product designer at the Grinding Institute of Jiangsu Wuxi Machine Tool Plant from July 1964 to June 1985 and served as deputy director from June 1985 to October 1995 and the general engineer from October 1995 to March 2000 of Shenzhen Municipal Environmental Protection Comprehensive Treatment Plant Mr. Lu then served as a technology consultant of a group company of Weiming Group Co., Ltd. at Wenzhou City in Zhejiang Province from March 2000 to September 2003 and served as the manager of Technology Department of our Company from September 2003 to April 2008, and the General Engineer of our Company from April 2008 to January 2010 and since April 2012, and has served as the Chief Technology Officer of our Company from January 2010 to April 2012. Mr. Lu graduated from the South China University of Technology (formerly known as majoring in Machinery Engineering in July 1964.

Dewei Qiao Mr. Qiao Dewei is General Manager, Executive Director of the company. Mr. Qiao worked as a clerk at the Central Enterprises Management Department of the Bureau of Finance in Hubei Province ) from July 1988 to July 1994, and worked as a clerk at the deputy director level from August 1994 to December 1995. He worked as the deputy manager of the Finance Department at Wuhan International Trust and Investment Company ) from January 1996 to December 1997, and worked as a manager of the Finance Department at that company from January 1998 to February 2001. Mr. Qiao worked as the president assistant of Wuhan Zhengxin State-owned Assets Management Company from March 2001 to September 2005. Between September 2005 and August 2008, Mr. Qiao served as the chief financial officer of our Company. Between September 2008 and April 2009, Mr. Qiao worked as the acting general manager of our Company, and has worked as the General Manager of our Company since April 2009. Mr. Qiao was a Director of our Company from September 2005 to May 2011, and has also been a Director of our Company since April 2012. Mr. Qiao graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in July 1988 and obtained his Master’s degree in Law from Hubei University in June 1999. Between May 2005 and August 2006, Mr. Qiao further studied a project learning postgraduate course in Financial Management at Tsinghua University, and obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University in July 2013. Mr. Qiao qualified as an accountant, the certificate of which is issued by Profession Administration Department of Ministry of Finance in November 1993. Mr. Qiao is a member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Qiao also has indirect shareholding interest in our Company through Jingxiu Investment.

Yan Cheng Mr. Cheng Yan is Deputy General Manager of the company. Between August 1990 and June 1996, Mr. Cheng served as the deputy general manager and chief marketing officer at Shenzhen Haiwang Company and served as a director and deputy general manager of Science Expert Industrial Co., Ltd. from October 1996 to January 2000. Between April 2000 and April 2012, Mr. Cheng served as a Deputy General Manager and Chief Investment Officer of our Company from April 2000 to January 2010 and from January 2010 to April 2012 respectively, and has served as a Deputy General Manager of our Company since April 2012. Mr. Cheng graduated from Chang’an University (formerly named as Xi’an Highway Institute)with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in July 1985 and obtained his Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University ) in January 2006.

Zhiyong Hou Mr. Hou Zhiyong is Deputy General Manager of the company. Mr. Hou served as the deputy section head of Operational Section of Shanxi Niangziguan Electricity Factory from March 1989 to February 1992, the section head of Operational Section from February 1992 to May 1995, the deputy general engineer from May 1995 to May 1996, the general engineer from May 1996 to June 1998, the deputy director as well as the general engineer from June 1998 to January 2001 and the general director from January 2001 to March 2002. Mr. Hou also served as the general director of Datang Taiyuan No. 2 Thermal Power Plant from March 2002 to September 2004. Mr. Hou served as deputy general engineer at Datang Heilongjiang Power Company from September 2004 to September 2006. Mr. Hou served as deputy general engineer at Shanxi Energy Industries Group Company from September 2006 to September 2007. Mr. Hou has been a Deputy General Manager of our Company from September 2007 to January 2010 and since April 2012. Between January 2010 and April 2012, Mr. Hou served as the Chief Engineering Officer of our Company. Mr. Hou graduated from Taiyuan Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Power Plants and Power Systems in August 1983, and obtained his Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from North China Electric Power University in April 2002. Mr. Hou qualified as a senior engineer, the certificate of which was issued by the Evaluation Committee of Senior Engineer of Electricity Industry Bureau of Hubei Province , in May 1997.

Jianzhong Huang Mr. Huang Jianzhong is Deputy General Manager of the company. Between June 1989 and October 1990, Mr. Huang served as a director of the General Office of Shenzhen China Travel Service Home Appliances Unit). Mr. Huang worked at the Shenzhen China Travel Service from October 1990 to December 1991. Between December 1991 and August 1993, Mr. Huang served as a director of the General Office of Shenzhen China Travel Services Automobile Transportation Company and served as the assistant to general manager of Transportation Department at Shenzhen China Travel Services Eastern International Travelling Development Company from August 1993 to May 1994. Mr. Huang served as the Head of Credit-lending Section at Shenzhen Commercial Bank, Longgang Sub-branch from May 1994 to April 1998 and served as the director of Marketing Department of Shenzhen Commercial Bank, Zhenhua Sub-branch from April to August 1998. Mr. Huang served as a deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Shenzhen Dow’s Waste-to-Energy Tech Development Co., Ltd (? from August 1998 to March 2001, and concurrently served as the deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Shenzhen Dow’s Environmental Science and Technology Co., Ltd from August 1998 to March 2001. Between March 2001 and December 2009, Mr. Huang was the director, deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Dynagreen International Holding and concurrently served as the chairman of the board of Shenzhen Dynagreen Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr. Huang graduated from the College of Economics of Jinan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in Planning and Statistics in June 1989, and obtained his Master’s degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics & Law in December 2002. Mr. Huang qualified as a Senior Operating Manager, the certificate of which was issued by Labor Bureau of Hubei Province in July 2000.

Sze Seng Mrs. Seng Sze, ( Ka Mee Natalia ) is Joint Company Secretary of the company. Mrs. Seng is the chief executive officer of China and Hong Kong of Tricor Group/ Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”), and also a practice leader of Tricor’s Corporate Services and China Consultancy Services. Mrs. Seng leads the strategic development and management of Tricor’s operations in China and Hong Kong. Prior to joining Tricor in 2002, Mrs. Seng was a director of Company Secretarial Services with Ernst & Young and Tengis Limited in Hong Kong. She has over 30 years of experience in the provision of professional secretarial, business advisory and fiduciary services. Mrs. Seng is currently the secretary of the Manager of a listed REIT in Hong Kong and company secretary/joint company secretary of three Hong Kong listed companies. Mrs. Seng is a chartered secretary and served as the president from 2007 to 2009, a council member from 1996 to 2012 and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”). She is also a fellow and a current council member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (“ICSA”) in the United Kingdom; a fellow of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong (“TIHK”) and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (“HKIoD”). Mrs. Seng has been an appointed lay member of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) since December 2013 and an appointed member of the Inland Revenue Department Users’ Committee since 2009. Mrs. Seng obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Executive) from City University of Hong Kong in November 2006.

Shuguang Zhu Mr. Zhu Shuguang is Secretary of the Board, Joint Company Secretary of the company. He is also Authorized Representative and Officer of the Treasury Department of our Company. Mr. Zhu worked at China Securities before March 2002. Mr. Zhu worked in securities investment while working at Shenzhen Han’s Laser Technology Co., Ltd. from August 2002 to March 2004. Between April 2004 and August 2008, Mr. Zhu was the deputy general director of Department of Securities of Shenzhen Baoneng Group Mr. Zhu was a manager of Department of Securities of AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd. (as well as deputy general manager and secretary of the board of Shenzhen JMT Glass Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd., from August 2008 to August 2010. Mr. Zhu has been the Officer of Treasury Department of our Company since September 2010, and the Secretary of the Board of our Company since 3 December 2013. Mr. Zhu graduated from Central University of Finance and Economics ) with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics majoring in Investment Economics in July 1999.

Yitao Guo Mr. Guo Yitao serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Guo has served as the business manager of the strategy development department, senior business manager of the strategy development department (legal affairs), vice president and general manager of the strategy development department and general manager of the strategy management and the strategy development department of Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd. since March 2005. Mr. Guo served as a clerk, senior clerk and office senior clerk of the Finance Bureau of Huidian District, Beijing from July 1996 to July 2001. Mr. Guo served as an analyst of the investment research centre, senior investment manager of investment department and senior analyst of investment research center of Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. between August 2001 and March 2005. Mr. Guo graduated from Beijing Forestry University and obtained a bachelor degree in accounting in July 1993. He obtained a master degree in financial accounting in July 1996 and obtained a PhD degree in forestry economic management in July 2010.

Shuguang Liu Mr. Liu Shuguang is Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Liu served as a director and the vice-president of Beijing Taikeping Electrical Appliances Limited Company between July 1991 and June 1992. Mr. Liu served as a director and the vice-president of Beijing Huatai Industrial Company from June 1992 to April 1994. Since April 1994, Mr. Liu has served as the legal representative and president of Beijing Jupeng Investment Company Between October 2003 and December 2011, Mr. Liu also served as the deputy chairman of the Board of Capital Securities Co., Ltd. From May 2011 to April 2012, Mr. Liu served as a Director of Dynagreen Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu obtained his Executive Master of Business Administration degree from China Europe International Business School in September 2007. Mr. Liu is a member of the Strategy Committee of the Company.

Xin Chen Ms. Chen Xin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Ms. Chen was a post-doctorate in Law at the Civil Law Office of the Institute of Law of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences from October 2004 to July 2007 and was a deputy researcher from November 2006 to July 2007, and was a post-doctorate in Law at the Faculty of Law of University of Salzburg in Austria from August 2007 to February 2008. Since March 2008, Ms. Chen has been an associate professor as well as a supervisor for postgraduate students at the Faculty of Law of the China Youth University for Political Sciences and the director of the Office of Civil and Commercial Law since September 2010. Ms. Chen graduated from the East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai with a Bachelor’s degree in Law in July 1998. She then obtained her Master’s degree in Criminal Law from the Law School of Peking University in June 2001 and obtained her Doctoral degree in Civil and Commercial Law from the Law School of Peking University in June 2004. Ms. Chen is the chairman of the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Kai Cheong Kwan Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Kwan joined Merrill Lynch & Co in 1982 as financial controller in Hong Kong. He was named chief financial officer for the Asia Pacific Region in 1983 and in 1987 he assumed additional responsibilities as Asia Pacific regional director for finance & administration. Mr. Kwan was named chief operating officer for the Asia Pacific Region in 1990 and between January 1992 and February 1993, he was further named the president of the Asia Pacific Region. Mr. Kwan was an executive director of Pacific Concord Holding Limited (“PCH”) from March 1993 to 1999. Mr. Kwan was the joint managing director of PCH from 1999 until 23 October 2003. Mr. Kwan held directorships in listed companies Hutchison Telecommunications International Limited between August 2004 and May 2010 and Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (between September 2004 and December 2014, respectively. Mr. Kwan serves as an independent non-executive director of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (), Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, United Photovoltaics Group Limited and HK Electric Investments Limited as listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since February 2006, April 2006, September 2006, April 2011 and January 2015, respectively. Mr. Kwan has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Galaxy Resources Limited ), a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since October 2010. Since February 2007, Mr. Kwan has been serving as non-executive director of China Properties Group Limited ). Mr. Kwan graduated from the National University of Singapore (formerly known as the University of Singapore) in August 1973, with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting (with honours) and completed the Executive Program at Stanford University in 1992. Mr. Kwan became an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Directors since October 1979 and March 2005 respectively.