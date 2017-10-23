Name Description

Liang Wang Mr. Wang Liang is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, University of London and a master’s degree in international finance from The University of Westminster. He has extensive experience in the international finance and project management. He had been working in international investment banks and responsible for clients’ project management, projects merger and acquisition and various initial public offerings. Mr. Wang is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Shanghai TY Technology Co. Ltd. which is the Company’s newly acquired subsidiary for the business of provision of QR codes on product packaging and related business intelligence IT solutions. Mr. Wang was an executive director (from January 2014 to February 2016), a chairman (from August 2014 to February 2016), a non-executive director (from February 2016 to August 2016) and a vice-chairman (from February 2016 to August 2016) of Tack Fiori International Group Limited. He was also an executive director of PME Group Limited (currently known as China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.) from December 2012 to December 2014. The shares of the above companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Save as disclosed, Mr. Wang has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Dong Du Mr. Du Dong has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He has been serving as a Vice President of China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Limited (stock code: 0379) since November 2013. He was an Assistant to CEO of Theme International Holdings Limited (stock code: 0990) from July 2010 to November 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree of Science (Honors) in Computing Studies (Information Systems) from Hong Kong Baptist University.

Yuen Wa Lo Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lo is responsible for overseeing the financial management of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”). He graduated from the University of Liverpool and obtained his professional qualification in Accountancy in the United Kingdom. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has 29 years’ experience in auditing, accounting, investment, financial and corporate management. Mr. Lo was an executive director of Mascotte Holdings Limited from July 2008 to March 2014 and an executive director, managing director and acting chairman of Forefront Group Limited from April 2014 to April 2015. The shares of these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lo does not hold any position with the Group, and has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the last three years.

Hui Chen Mr. Chen Hui has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 16 years solid experience in information technology. He is an expert in software and hardware engineering, automation and control, and possesses extensive knowledge in Internet of Thing and various sensors. Mr. Chen has been involved in development and application of nearly 40 patents. Mr. Chen has been appointed as a President of (Shanghai TY Technology Co. Ltd.*) (formerly known as, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since 2011. He was a General Manager of from 2009 to 2011, a General Manager of from 2004 to 2009, and a Legal Representative of from 2000 to 2004.

Wing Ping Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Ping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy with honours from City University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung has over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting fields. He was formerly an executive director of Radford Capital Investment Limited (currently known as Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited) from June 2011 to November 2013 and an independent non-executive director of Willie International Holdings Limited (currently known as Mason Financial Holdings Limited) from October 2009 to June 2013. He is currently an executive director of Mason Financial Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Freeman Financial Corporation Limited, Enerchina Holdings Limited and Heritage International Holdings Limited. The shares of these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Kee Choy Ha Mr. Ha Kee Choy is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Ha holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has over 20 years of experience in the finance and banking industry and acts or/and acted as director of a number of private and listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Ha is the director of a certified public accountants corporate practice and the director of an advisory services limited in Hong Kong. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Heritage International Holdings Limited (“Heritage”), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.