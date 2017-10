Name Description

Norio Hosomi Mr. Norio Hosomi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Production Promotion Office, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Executive President, in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Food Science from Hokkaido University in March 1973.

Shinsuke Ohki Mr. Shinsuke Ohki has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Food Business, Manager of Sales Planning Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Household Foods in the Company.

Shinya Yamamoto Mr. Shinya Yamamoto has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Akiyo Matono Mr. Akiyo Matono has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON SUISAN (SINGAPORE) PTE, LTD., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of 1st Fishery Business, Director of Fish Feed and Director of Marine Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in another subsidiary, NIPPON SUISAN (U.S.A.), INC.

Yoichi Sekiguchi Mr. Yoichi Sekiguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Fine Chemical and Executive Officer in the Company.

Shingo Hamada Mr. Shingo Hamada has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Hachioji General Plant Manager, Manager of Chugoku Office, Manager of Production Promotion Office and Manager of Food Production Promotion Office in the Company.

Seiji Takahashi Mr. Seiji Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., as well as President and Director of two subsidiaries, including NIPPON SUISAN (U.S.A), INC. and NIPPON SUISAN AMERICA LATINA S.A., since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Fresh Fish Feed and Director of Feed Aquaculture Business in the Company.

Hisami Sakai Mr. Hisami Sakai has been serving as Executive Officer in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 25, 2009. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Kazuo Ohki Mr. Kazuo Ohki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for NTT-ME CORPORATION and Information & Telecommunication Equipment Constructor's Association. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.