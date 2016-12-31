Name Description

Zhongtian Liu Mr. Liu Zhongtian is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is founder of the Group. He was President of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for our Group’s overall strategic planning and business management. He is also a member of the board of directors of 4 subsidiaries including Liaoning Zhongwang. He has 23 years of experience in business management and development in aluminium processing industry. Before founding our Group in 1993, he established Liaoyang City Aluminium Profi le Manufacturing Factory, Liaoyang Futian Chemical Co., Ltd. and Liaoning Chengcheng Plastics Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu received a diploma in administrative management from Liaoning Radio and TV University, China in 2002. He is an economist and is a member of the 10th and 11th National People’s Congress, the executive committee member of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and the vice chairman of Liaoning Federation of Industry & Commerce. He was awarded the “Top Model Worker of Liaoning Province by the People’s Government of Liaoning Province and the “National May Day Medal by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions in 1999, the “National Model Worker by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 2000 and the “Constructor of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China, State Administration for Industry and Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce in 2004. He was appointed as a Director on 29 January 2008 and chairman of our Board on 1 August 2008. He was president of the Company since the listing of the Company and resigned as president on 22 March 2016.

Changqing Lu Mr. Lu Changqing is President, Executive Director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s strategic planning and operation and management. He is also a member of the board of directors of 17 subsidiaries including Liaoning Zhongwang and Tianjin Zhongwang Aluminium Company Limited (“Tianjin Zhongwang”). He has 19 years of experience in investment banking and corporate fi nance. Before joining our Group in November 2007, Mr. Lu was a senior manager of the investment banking department of Tiantong Securities Company Limited from 1997 to 1999, the general manager of the merger and acquisition department of China Technology Innovation Company Limited from 2000 to 2003 and an executive director and joint company secretary of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, a listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Lu has a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was appointed as a Director and vice president on 3 April 2008, and was appointed as president on 22 March 2016. He was appointed as a joint company secretary on 30 December 2008 and resigned as a joint company secretary on 22 March 2016.

Man Tat Kot Mr. Kot Man Tat is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Kot has 21 years’ experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Kot graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1996 with the Degree of Bachelor in Business Administration. He was granted the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants qualification in 2003. He had worked with KPMG and Ernst & Young auditing division, and served as Head of Corporate Finance with Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange). Prior to joining the Group, he served as Senior Vice President with a private equity firm.

Xihui Gou Mr. Gou Xihui is Vice President - Production & Operational Management, Executive Director of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for production and operational management. He is also member of the board of directors of 12 subsidiaries including Liaoning Zhongwang Group Company Limited and Tianjin Zhongwang Aluminium Company Limited. He has 26 years of experience in the aluminium processing industry. Before joining us in 1996, he worked at Changchun Crane Factory and Liaoning Anshan Haicheng Hua Zi Yu Aluminium Product Factory from 1990 to 1996. Mr. Gou received a bachelor’s degree in machinery and manufacture from Harbin Electrotechnics College, China in 1990. He was appointed as a Director on 1 August 2008.

Weiye Cui Mr. Cui Weiye is Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Cui is the director of the capital market department of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the capital market operations of the Company. He also serves on the board of Zhongwang Aluminium Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cui has worked in the Company for over 8 years and is familiar with the Company’s operations and business. He has also participated in the Company secretarial matters such as drafting of prospectus during IPO process, preparation of interim and annual result announcements, announcements in relation to various kinds of transactions such as acquisition, granting of share transactions, rights issue of shares and proposed spin-off of subsidiary shares in A share market etc. Mr. Cui worked for China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange) before joining the Company in 2007. Mr. Cui has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Shangdong University and a master of business administration degree from Capital University of Economics and Business.

Yan Chen Mr. Chen Yan is Vice President, Non-Executive Director of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s internal auditing. He is also a member of the board of directors of 18 subsidiaries including Liaoning Zhongwang Group Company Limited and Tianjin Zhongwang Aluminium Company Limited. He has 15 years of experience in aluminium processing industry. Mr. Chen has held various positions in financial and operation management since he joined the Group in August 2001. Mr. Chen received a diploma in accounting computerization from Liaoning Taxation College in 2001 and a certificate for intermediate-level accountant from the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China in 2005. He was appointed as a director of the Company on 3 April 2008 and was an executive director of the Company before re-designation.

Yanjie Tang Mr. Tang Yanjie is Vice President of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the development of the Company’s overseas businesses and overseas mergers and acquisitions. Before joining the Company, Mr. Tang worked successively at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing Foreign Studies University and Encore International, Inc. (Beijing). After joining the Company in July 2010, Mr. Tang served as director of investor relations. Mr. Tang has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Beijing Foreign Studies University and a master degree in media and communication regulation from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Pengwei Li Mr. Li Pengwei is Deputy General Manager of Liaoning Zhongwang, a subsidiary of the Company. He is a primarily responsible for Liaoning Zhongwang’s research and development. He also serves on the board of Liaoning Zhongwang Science & Technology Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. After joining Liaoning Zhongwang in 2007, Mr. Li has been working at its research and development centre and was appointed as a deputy general manager of Liaoning Zhongwang in March 2012. Mr. Li has been serving as a deputy managing director of China Non- Ferrous Metals Industry Association and managing director of the Strategic Alliance for Aluminium Fabrication Industry Technology Innovation of Liaoning Province since 2014 and 2015 respectively. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in metal materials engineering from Heilongjiang University of Science and Technology and a master’s degree in materials process engineering from the School of Metallurgy, Northeastern University.

Deman Wang Mr. WANG Deman is General Manager of Tianjin Zhongwang a subsidiary of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer and the general manager of Tianjin Zhongwang who is mainly responsible for management of the operation of Tianjin Zhongwang. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang had over 20 years’ experience in aluminium processing in large state-owned enterprises with greater practical and theoretical knowledge. He joined the Group in November 2016, and worked as the deputy general manager and executive deputy general manager of Tianjin Zhongwang. Mr. Wang graduated from Central South University with a master’s degree majoring in metallic materials and heat processing. He was appointed as the general manager of Tianjin Zhongwang on 6 March 2017.

Yuet Fan Cheung Ms. Cheung Yuet Fan is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cheung is a senior manager of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”), a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. She is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom. Prior to joining Tricor, Ms. Cheung has worked in the role of company secretary and corporate governance area in various Hong Kong listed companies and the company secretarial department of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong. She has over 25 years of extensive experience in corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to different clients including listed companies. Ms. Cheung was appointed as a joint company secretary of our Company on 28 June 2016.

Jun Deng Mr. Deng Jun is the Global Legal Director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the global legal affairs of the Company. Mr. Deng worked at the Hong Kong office of Morrison & Foerster as an of counsel, and worked respectively as senior legal counsel at Avenue Capital Group and Chinadotcom during different periods. He joined the Company in January 2017. Mr. Deng has a bachelor’s degree in international law from Wuhan University, a master degree in international politics from Villanova University, the United States and an LLM from the Law School of Capital University, the United States.

Wa Kei Lo Mr. Lo Wa Kei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lo has 24 years of experience in auditing, accounting and fi nance. Mr. Lo is the Managing Partner of SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited. He has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited, North Mining Shares Company Limited (previously known as “Sun Man Tai Holdings Company Limited”), Sheen Tai Holdings Group Company Limited and China Oceanwide Holdings Limited (previously known as “Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited”), all of which are Hong Kong listed companies, since 1999, 2004, 2012 and 2014, respectively. He also served as an independent non-executive director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited (previously known as Time Infrastructure Holdings Limited). Mr. Lo received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Hong Kong in 1993 and a master’s degree in professional accounting from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2000. He is a certifi ed public accountant, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants, a fellow member of CPA Australia and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. With his extensive professional knowledge, Mr. Lo was also appointed as a Committee Member of TianjinYouth Federation (Hong Kong and Macau Region). He was appointed as a Director on 11 February 2009.

Ketong Shi Mr. Shi Ketong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shi is senior partner of the Beijing office of Jincheng & Tongda Law Offices where he has been a full-time lawyer since 2001 and has gained 15 years of experience in practicing PRC corporate and securities law and in advising clients in matters related to merger and acquisition transactions and corporate restructuring. Prior to joining Jincheng & Tongda Law Offices, he practised law at King & Capital Law Firm in Beijing from 2000 to 2001 and at Shandong Luzhong Law Offices from 1994 to 2000. Mr. Shi received a bachelor’s degree in economic law from China University of Political Science and Law, China in 1992. He was appointed as a Director on 12 August 2008.

Xianjun Wen Mr. Wen Xianjun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., since April 2008, Mr. Wen has been a member of the party committee and the vice chairman of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association. He has over 30 years’ experience in the nonferrous metals industry. Mr. Wen served as an independent director of Henan Zhongfu Industrial Co., Ltd., a Shanghai listed company (October 2009 to November 2014), and an independent director of Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (April 2011 to October 2014), and Suzhou Lopsking Aluminium Co. Ltd. (October 2013 to October 2014) and Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminium Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (July 2013 to February 2016),. He has been serving as an independent director of Shenzhen-listed Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminium Manufacturing Co., Ltd., since July 2013. Mr. Wen was the vice president and general secretary of the aluminium branch of, and the director of the aluminium department of, China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association from 2006 to 2008. He was the director of the Industry Administration Department of the State Nonferrous Metals Industry Administration of China from 1998 to 2000. He served as an engineer in the technology bureau, and deputy director of the investment and operation department, of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Corporation from 1990 to 1992 and from 1996 to 1998, respectively. From 1992 to 1996, Mr. Wen was a deputy director of the Development and Exchange Centre of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Technology. He served as an assistant engineer in Beijing General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals from 1984 to 1987. Mr. Wen received a bachelor’s degree in metallic materials from Central South University (formerly known as Central South Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, China in 1984 and a master’s degree in metallic materials from Beijing General Research Institute for Nonferrous Metals, China in 1990. He received the title of professor-level senior engineer from China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association in 2007.