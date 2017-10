Name Description

Shigeru Ito Mr. Shigeru Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director in Maruha Nichiro Corporation since April 2008. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Chief Director of 3rd Seafood in the Company.

Masayuki Nakajima Mr. Masayuki Nakajima was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Maruha Nichiro Corporation effective June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Seafood Direct Marketing in the Company.

Jun Watanabe Mr. Jun Watanabe was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Maruha Nichiro Corporation effective June 28, 2016. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Junichiro Yoneoka Mr. Junichiro Yoneoka was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Maruha Nichiro Corporation effective June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Seafood, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Maruha Capital Investment, Inc.

Sadahiko Hanzawa Mr. Sadahiko Hanzawa was named Executive Officer in Maruha Nichiro Corporation effective June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Strategic Marketing in the Company.

Osamu Momiyama Mr. Osamu Momiyama was named Executive Officer in Maruha Nichiro Corporation effective June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Seafood and Director of Overseas Strategy in the Company.