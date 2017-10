Name Description

Feng Wan Mr. Wan Feng has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since March 25, 2016. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Jilin University of Finance and Economics in 1982, a Master of Business Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong in 2001, a Ph.D. in Economics from Nankai University in 2003.

Ying Zhu Mr. Zhu Ying has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since March 14, 2017. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive). He obtained a Bachelor's degree in International Finance from University of International Business and Economics in 1993, and a Master's degree in Economics from Graduate School of the People's Bank of China in 1996.

Zongjian Li Mr. Li Zongjian has been serving as Vice President, Executive Director in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since January 25, 2017He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Guizhou University in 1982, a Master's degree in Psychology from Shaanxi Normal University in 1987, and a Ph.D. in Law from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1994.

Xingfeng Gong Mr. Gong Xingfeng has been serving as Vice President, Secretary of the Board, Chief Actuary in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since March 14, 2017. He is also Assistant to the President of the Company. He was Chief Actuary, General Manager of Customer Service and Deputy General Manager of another department in another asset management company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics in 1996.

Yigong Liu Mr. Liu Yigong has been serving as Vice President in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since December 22, 2004. He was Director of Compliance, Assistant President and General Manager of Beijing Branch in the Company, General Manager of Qingdao Branch, Deputy General Manager of Industrial Investment, Deputy General Manager of Securities Investment, and General Manager of Human Resources in another company. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1996.

Xiangdong Liu Mr. Liu Xiangdong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since October 14, 2010. He obtained a Master's degree in Western Economics from Peking University, China, 1999 and a Ph.D. in Finance from Renmin University of China in 2009.

Kunzong Wu Mr. Wu Kunzong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since July 2014. He is also General Manager-Finance in Shanghai Baosteel Group. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Anhui University of Technology in 1993, a Master's degree in Accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2004, and a Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School in 2008.

Xianglu Li Mr. Li Xianglu has been serving as Independent Director in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. since March 2016. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Columbia University.