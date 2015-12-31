Name Description

Yan Wu Dr. Wu Yan Ph.D., serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. and a Senior Economist. Mr. Wu is a member of the 17th and the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a member of the 11th and 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. From July 1985 to August 1998, he served successively as the deputy secretary of the league committee of the Communist Youth League of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, the party secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the city of Bole, Xinjiang, a member of the Standing Committee of Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture Communist Party Committee, the party secretary (bureau-level) of the Communist Youth League of Xinjiang Autonomous Region and the vice minister (bureau-level) of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League. From August 1998 to August 2003, he was the party secretary of the Finance League of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the vice minister of the United Front and Mass Work Department of the Central Finance League, and the president of the National Finance Youth Union. He served as the deputy general manager of China Life Insurance (Group) Company from August 2003 to January 2007. Meanwhile, he also served as president of China Life Insurance Asset Management Company Limited from August 2003 to January 2006 and president of China Life Insurance Company Limited (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601628; the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2628; and the New York Stock Exchange, stock code: LFC) from January 2006 to January 2007. Mr. Wu was appointed as the general manager (president) of the Company in January 2007, and Executive Director, the Chairman of the Board and president (but ceased to be president since March 2012) since September 2009 when the Company completed the share transformation.

Yincheng Wang Dr. Wang Yincheng Ph.D., serves as President, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. He is an Executive Director, Vice Chairman and president of the Company, and a Senior Accountant. Mr. Wang joined the Company in August 1982 and until July 2003, served successively as deputy general manager (in charge of daily operations) of the Planning and Finance Department, general manager of the Shenzhen branch and assistant to the general manager of the Company. Mr. Wang was appointed as vice president and chief financial officer of PICC P&C in July 2003; vice-chairman and president from August 2008 to October 2013; and an executive director in July 2003. Since December 2013, Mr. Wang has been reappointed as a non-executive director. He also served as a director of PICC AMC from November 2006 to April 2010. In March 2009, Mr. Wang was appointed as the vice-president of the Company and an Executive Director and vice president in September 2009. Since October 2013, Mr. Wang has been appointed as Executive Director, Vice Chairman and president. Mr. Wang has been the deputy president of the Insurance Association of China from September 2008 to January 2014 and deputy president of the China Association of Actuaries since April 2011 to May 2014 as well as the vice chairman of the Insurance Institute of China since January 2014. Mr. Wang graduated from Shanxi College of Finance and Economics now known as Shanxi University of Finance and Economics) in July 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2003 with a Doctoral Degree in Economics.

Houjie Zhou Mr. Zhou Houjie is Chief Financial Officer and Financial Controller of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. and an Accountant. Mr. Zhou served successively as deputy general manager and general manager of the Finance Department of China Union Pay Company Limited, general manager of its Shanghai branch and general manager of its Banking Service Department from March 2002 to July 2008. Mr. Zhou served as vice president of China Huawen Investment Holding Company Limited and vice president of Shanghai New Huawen Investment Company Limited from July 2008 to July 2010 and has served as the financial controller and chief financial officer of the Company since January 2010. He has served as a non-executive director of Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code:600638) from September 2008 to September 2010 and non-executive director of PICC Capital since March 2014. Mr. Zhou graduated from the Central Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Central University of Finance and Economics) in June 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and the Shanghai National Accounting Institute in June 2005 with an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree.

Kesheng Han Mr. Han Kesheng serves as an Assistant to the President of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. He is Senior Economist. Mr. Han joined the National Ministry of Supervision in July 1991, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in January 1993 and until May 2001, served successively as deputy division level inspector, division level inspector and supervisor of the General Office. Mr. Han joined the Company in May 2001 and served successively as assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company, deputy general manager of the Human Resources Department of PICC P&C and general manager of the Supervisory Department/Auditing Department of PICC P&C. Mr. Han has served as general manager of the Human Resources Department of the Company since September 2007 to January 2015 and assistant to the president since March 2010. Mr. Han did not hold any directorship in any listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Han graduated from Anhui Normal University in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and from Nankai University in July 1991 with a Master’s Degree in Literature.

Jun Zhao Mr. Zhao Jun serves as Chief Information Technology Officer, General Manager - South Information Center of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. He was Senior Engineer. Mr. Zhao joined the Company in November 1993 and until July 2003, served successively as deputy general manager and general manager of the Information Technology Department. Mr. Zhao served as general manager of the Information Technology Department of PICC P&C from July 2003 to June 2005, general manager of the Statistics and Information Department of the Company from June 2005 to March 2006, general manager of the Information Technology Department/Statistical Analysis Department in March 2006, chief information technology officer since September 2007, general manager of the South Information Center from January 2010 to March 2015 and general manager of the Information Technology Department since March 2015. Mr. Zhao did not hold any directorship in any listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Zhao was awarded the Special Government Allowance by the State Council in February 2007. Mr. Zhao graduated from Hunan University in December 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and from the University of Bradford in November 1993 with a Master’s Degree in Science.

Hetai Sheng Dr. Sheng Hetai, Ph.D., serves as Vice President of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. He is a Senior Economist. Mr. Sheng joined the Company in July 1998 and until September 2007, served successively as deputy director of the Product Development Center, deputy general manager (in charge of daily operations) of the Research and Development Department, general manager of the Equity Management Department/Risk Management Department. Mr. Sheng has served as general manager of the Strategic Planning Department of the Company since September 2007, senior expert from May 2008 to May 2010, assistant to the president since March 2010 and vice president since June 2014. He has also served as a supervisor of PICC P&C since August 2006 to June 2015. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of Zhongsheng International Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd since November 2013. Mr. Sheng did not hold any directorship in any listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Sheng has served as a director of The Insurance Institute of China since September 2004 and executive director since January 2014. Mr. Sheng graduated from Peking University in July 1998 with a Doctoral Degree in Economics.

Zhigang Tang Mr. Tang Zhigang is Vice President of the Company. He is a Senior Economist. Mr. Tang worked in the Agricultural Bank of China from July 1988 to July 1994 and served as a deputy director of restructuring commission of research office. From July 1994 to September 2013, Mr. Tang worked in the Agricultural Bank of China and served as a deputy director of research office of general administrative office, a deputy division director, director, assistant to the chief of Jiangsu branch, deputy officer of administrative office of headquarters, manager of the research division, chief of Jiangsu branch, head of the preparation committee of international business of headquarters, general manager of the international department and director of the office, as well as the assistant to the president and director of office of the Agricultural Bank of China since February 2013. Since September 2013, he has been appointed as a vice president of the Company. Mr. Tang did not hold any directorship in any listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Tang graduated from Hunan Institute of Finance in July 1985 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics from PBOC Research Institute of Finance and Banking in July 1988.

Yiqun Xie Mr. Xie Yiqun serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Xie joined the Company in April 1980 and has worked as the deputy general manager of Wenzhou branch, the general manager of the Foreign Business Department of Zhejiang branch and the manager of Insurance Agency in Marseille, France until January 1995. From January 1995 to December 2001, he worked as the general manager of China Insurance Company S.A. Luxemburg, the general manager of China Insurance Company (UK) Limited, the general manager of China Insurance Singapore branch and China Taiping Insurance Group Singapore branch and the director of the Singaporean Institutional Reorganisation Preparatory Committee. Mr. Xie worked as the Chairman of Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd. from December 2001 to November 2004. From August 2004 to May 2009, Mr. Xie worked as managing director and deputy general manager of China Insurance (Holdings) Company Limited and China Hong Kong Insurance (Group) Company Limited. From May 2009 to March 2015, Mr. Xie worked as deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance Group Co. and China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited. Meanwhile, he worked as managing director from May 2009 to March 2012 and executive director from June 2013 to March 2015. Meanwhile, he also worked as executive director and deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (as company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with with stock code: 00966), chairman of Taiping Assets Management (HK) Company Limited, chairman of CIC Holdings (Europe) Limited, chairman of Taiping Pension Co., Ltd. Mr. Xie has been working as the Vice President of the Company since March 2015. He also worked as chairman of PICC Hong Kong since June 2015. Mr. Xie graduated from Nankai University in July 1988 and from Middlesex University Business School, UK in June 2001 and obtained the degree of M.A.

Xiaoping Yu Ms. Yu Xiaoping serves as Vice President of the Company. She is a Senior Economist. Ms. Yu worked at the People’s Construction Bank of China as deputy director of the Real Estate Credit and Loan Department from January 1982 to March 1994, at the China Development Bank successively as controller and deputy director of the International Finance Bureau, president (bureau level) of the Wuhan branch, and president (bureau level) of the Shenzhen branch from March 1994 to January 2010. Ms. Yu has served as a chief investment officer of the Company from January 2010 to January 2014 and she has been appointed as a vice president of the Company since October 2013. Ms. Yu has served as a director of China Credit Trust Company Limited from November 2010 to December 2013, non-executive director of PICC P&C since January 2011 and chairman of the board of directors of No. 88 Development Company since March 2011. Ms. Yu has served as a director of China Insurance Investment Company Limited since December 2015.Ms. Yu graduated from Tongji University in January 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and from Renmin University of China in July 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

Tao Li Dr. Li Tao Ph.D., serves as Secretary to the Board of Directors, General Manager of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and Office of the Board of Supervisors of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. Mr. Li’s career began in July 1985. Mr. Li joined the Company in July 1998, and served successively as director of the Policy Research Office of the Research and Development Center and deputy director of the Research and Development Center of the Company, deputy director and director of the secretariat of the board of directors of PICC P&C, general manager of the Development and Reform Department and director of the Policy Research Office of the Company from March 2006 to September 2007, and senior expert from September 2007 to January 2010. Mr. Li served as the deputy director of the Share Transformation Office of the Company from February 2008 to September 2009 and has been the secretary to the Board since September 2009. He has been the secretary to the Board/general manager of the office of the Board of Supervisors since January 2010 and standing deputy director of the listing office since May 2011. He has served as a non-executive director of PICC P&C since November 2006. Mr. Li graduated from Renmin University of China in July 1993 with a Master’s Degree in Philosophy and from the Party School of the Central Committee in July 1998 with a Doctoral Degree in Economics.

Chi Shan Tai Ms. Tai Chi Shan (Psyche) serves as an Company Secretary of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd. She became a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in October 1995 and is a partner of Norton Rose Hong Kong. She has 17 years of experience in legal corporate advisory on mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings. Ms. Tai has served as assistant to the secretary of Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1157) since March 2011. Ms. Tai graduated from University of Hong Kong in July 1993 with a Bachelor of Laws Degree (Honors).

Yuqin Cheng Ms. Cheng Yuqin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is an accountant. After graduation from university, she joined the Central Iron & Steel Research Institute under the Ministry of Metallurgy in July 1983. From December 1992 to June 1994, she worked in the Capital Checkup and Verification Steering Office under the State Council. From June 1994 to May 1998, she was the deputy head of the assessment department of the State-owned Assets Administration Bureau. From May 1998 to June 2007, she worked in the Ministry of Finance as a researcher of the asset and capital verification division under the assessment department, and a researcher of general division of the finance department. From June 2007, she worked successively in the insurance and equity management department, non-bank department, securities institution management department/insurance institution management department in Central Huijin Investment Company Limited. Since April 2012, she has been working as the chief officer of insurance institution and equity management division of the securities institution department/insurance institution management department. She was designated as a director of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation from June 2007 to December 2014. Ms. Cheng has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015. Ms. Cheng graduated from Zhejiang Jiaxing College in July 1983 and graduated from the postgraduate department of the Party School in July 2008.

Rixin Hua Ms. Hua Rixin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a senior economist. Ms. Hua started her career in September 1977. From April 1981 to August 2002, she worked in four departments in the Yunnan Provincial People’s Government General Office for 21 successive years, during which she worked as officer, deputy head and head of the reception department of the General Office, chief officer of fourth secretary office (politics, laws and race division), chief officer and assistant researcher of sixth secretary office (science, education, culture, health and sport division) and researcher of second secretary office (financial auditing, taxation and personnel of industry and commerce, economics and finance and tobacco division). From 1996 to August 2002, she was the designated secretary for provincial leaders. From August 2002 to February 2004, she worked as the chief officer at the Yunnan branch office of China Development Bank. In February 2004, she worked in the Yunnan office of the CIRC and served successively as the head of general management bureau, chief officer of general office, member of CPC committee and assistant president, member of CPC committee and vice president, member of CPC committee, vice president and secretary of the disciplinary committee, deputy secretary to the CPC committee, president, secretary to the CPC committee and president. Since May 2015, she has been working as an inspector of the general office of the CIRC. Ms. Hua has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015. Ms. Hua did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years. Ms. Hua graduated from the Adult College of Southwest Finance University in August 2004.

Qiao Wang Mr. Wang Qiao serves as Non-Executive Director of People’s Insurance Company Group of China Limited., with effect from March 4, 2014. He served in the People’s Liberation Army as a force warrior of team 39172, group leader of team 39420 and staff officer from 1977 to 1989. Mr. Wang was also the section chief of the Cultural, Educational, Administrative and Financial Department of the Department of Finance, secretary of Public Expenditure Department and secretary and chief of Administration, Politics and Law Division from 1989 to 2011. He has been appointed as the deputy inspector of the Administration, Politics and Law Division of the Department of Finance since September 2011. Mr. Wang has been a Non-executive Director of the Company since March 2014. Mr. Wang did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years. He graduated from Air Force Engineering College majored in automatic control and Distance Learning Institute of the Chinese Communist Party majored in economics.

Zhibin Wang Mr. Wang Zhibin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He worked at the National Audit Office of the PRC from July 1994 to March 2001 and has served as an assistant researcher of Secretary for Economy and Trade. He also worked at the National Council for Social Security Fund from March 2001 and successively served as the deputy director and director of the Risk Control Division of the Regulation and Supervision Department; served as deputy supervisor of the Regulation and Supervision Department since December 2004; served as deputy supervisor of the Investment Department since June 2007; served as inspector and deputy supervisor of the Investment Department since March 2011; served as inspector and deputy supervisor of the Securities Investment Department since August 2012; served as supervisor of the Regulation and Supervision Department since March 2016 till now. Mr. Wang graduated from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics with a Master’s degree in Economics in July 1994; attended trainings between July and September in 2012 and between October and November in 2013 in Australia and at Principal Financial Group in US, respectively; he graduated from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics with a Doctorate in Economics in July 2007.

Jian Du Mr. Du Jian serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd., He is Senior Economist. Mr. Du joined the MOF in August 1963, and until June 2000 served consecutively as deputy director of the General Division of the Cultural, Educational, Administrative and Financial Department, deputy director of the Cultural and Health Division, deputy director and director of the Cultural and Corporate Division, director of the Social Security Department and director of the External Department. Mr. Du was the chairman of the board of supervisors (deputy organization level) of the Communist Party’s Central Finance Working Committee on Important State-owned Financial Institutions of the State Council from June 2000 to June 2003 and chairman of the board of supervisors (deputy organization level) of the CBRC’s Important State-owned Financial Institutions of the State Council from June 2003 to August 2005. Mr. Du was the director of the CBRC’s Special Treatment Case Supervision Organization from February 2006 to December 2008. Mr. Du has been an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since October 2012. In August 2014, Mr. Du Jian resigned of a Non-executive Director. Before the approval of the appointment of a new non-executive director as a successor by shareholders of the Company at a general meeting pursuant to relevant laws, regulations and internal documents such as the Articles of Association and the approval of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission in respect of the appointment qualifications of the successor, Mr. Du Jian will continues to perform the duties and responsibilities of Director. Mr. Du did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Du graduated from Central Institute of Finance and Economics (now known as Central University of Finance and Economics) in July 1963 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.

Hon Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Hon Chuen (Ambrose) GBS, JP, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd., since October 2012. He has been a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong since December 1971, and is a China-Appointed Attesting Officer and a Notary Public. Mr. Lau has been the senior partner of Messrs. Chu & Lau, Solicitors & Notaries since April 1978, and is currently a standing committee member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Lau is currently an independent non-executive director of the following companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: Franshion Properties (China) Limited, Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited, Yuexiu Property Company Limited, Joy City Property Limited (Formerly known as COFCO Land Holdings Limited), and Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited (Formerly known as Wing Hang Bank Limited, delisted from HKEx with effect from 16 October 2014), Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited, BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited, Nanyang Commercial Bank Limited, Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited and a director of Chu & Lau Nominees Limited (a company secretarial services company), Sun Hon Investment and Finance Limited (an investment business company), Wydoff Limited (a nominee services company), Wytex Limited (a nominee services company), Trillions Profit Investment Ltd., Helicoin Ltd. and Wyman Investments Ltd. Mr. Lau served as chairman of Central and Western District Council of Hong Kong from 1988 to 1994, the president of the Law Society of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1993, a member of the Bilingual Laws Advisory Committee from 1988 to 1997 and a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995 to 2004 (he was a member of the Provisional Legislative Council between 1997 and 1998).

Yixiang Lin Mr. Lin Yixiang serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. In September 1989, he joined the Stock Department at Caisse des Dépôts and engaged in providing stock investment and analysis services. From August 1993 to June 1996, Mr. Lin served as a senior expert, deputy general director of the Research Information Department and the head of the securities trading surveillance system at the China Securities Regulatory Commission. From June 1996 to February 2001, he served as the vice president of Huaxia Securities Co., Ltd. Since March 2001 till now, he has served as the chairman and managing director of TX Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. During such period, he was an independent director of Taikang Asset Management Co., Ltd. from December 2005 to December 2012, an independent director of CITIC Trust Co., Ltd since December 2007, an independent director of Huarong Securities Co., Ltd. from April 2007 to May 2014, an independent director of Yingda Asset Management Co., Ltd. from May 2012 to May 2014, an independent director of Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000825) from October 2013 to April 2015, an independent director of Financial Street Holdings Co., Ltd. (a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000402) since August 2014 and an independent director of Guohe Fund Management Co., Ltd. from September 2014 to July 2015, an independent director of Banque de lIndochine from December 2015, Mr. Lin has served as the vice chairman of the Securities Association of China and the director of Securities Analysts and Investment Advisers Committee. Mr. Lin graduated from Peking University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics; in July 1985, he graduated from the Pierre Mendès-France University with a master’s degree in Economics; and in October 1989, he graduated from the Paris West University Nanterre La Défense in France and received a PhD’s degree in Economics.

Kin Yu Luk Mr. Luk Kin Yu, Peter serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Luk is a fellow member of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in England, the Institute of Actuaries of Australia and the Society of Actuaries in the United States of America, respectively. Mr Luk was previously the chief actuary of American International Assurance Company, Limited, the chief financial officer of the Pacific-Asia Division of Manulife Insurance Co., Ltd., the appointed actuary of Australian Casualty and Life Insurance Co., Ltd., the senior actuary of Mercer, Campbell, Cook & Knight, and an executive director and the chief financial officer of Pacific Century Insurance Holdings Limited. Mr Luk was the president of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong when it was founded and the President of the society for a considerable number of sessions. Mr Luk was a member of the Advisory Committee of Insurance, Financial and Actuarial Analysis of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Department of Mathematics of City University of Hong Kong. He is the chief executive officer of Plan-B Consulting Limited, an independent nonexecutive director of HSBC Life Insurance (International) Limited and HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited. From April 2005 to January 2015, Mr. Luk has been the independent non-executive director of PICC P&C and he has been appointed as the Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2013. Mr Luk has substantial experience in the insurance industry.