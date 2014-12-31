Name Description

Xinzhou Li Mr. Li Xinzhou serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. Mr. Li is the founder of our Group and joined Pioneer Pharma Shareholding Company Limited (“Pioneer Pharma”), our initial corporate entity, in July 1996 as its general manager and chairman, responsible for managing the operations and planning and formulating our Group’s strategies. Mr. Li has over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical services industry. Under Mr. Li’s leadership, our Group has received numerous awards and recognitions. In addition, Mr. Li has been the Asia-Pacific Advisor to the board of directors of NovaBay, one of our suppliers and also a company in which we held approximately 14.7% equity interest as at the 31 December 2014, since October 2012, providing his vision and strategic thinking for the entry of NovaBay’s products into China and Southeast Asia markets as well as thoughts with respect to the collaboration between NovaBay and our Group. Mr. Li has become the chairman of the board of Covex since July 2014, one of our suppliers and also a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of our Group. Mr. Li also has over 21 years of experience in international trading and management. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Li worked at the Hainan branch of Sumitomo Corporation. From August 1984 to August 1988, Mr. Li worked as an English translator at China Offshore Oil Nanhai West Corporation and from July 1981 to August 1984, he worked as an English teacher at Jianghan Oil Field Dongfanghong High School Mr. Li had held various positions in trade associations throughout the years. He was the vice chairman of the Hainan General Chamber of Commerce and the standing vice president of Hainan Hubei Chamber of Commerce He had also served as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Hainan Committee. Mr. Li graduated from Jianghan Petroleum Normal School with a diploma in English in July 1981. He also studied at the China Europe International Business School.

Mengjun Zhu Mr. Zhu Mengjun is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in March 1998 and served as Pioneer Pharma's Chief Accountant and Manager of Finance Department (1998-2002). He is a Director of Pioneer Singapore, Pioneer Medical (HK) and Pioneer Medident. He has over 17 years of experience in Accounting and Corporate Finance. He was with Shanghai Yangtze Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. He holds Master of Accountancy from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2007. He was awarded a certificate of Accounting professional (mid-level) by Shanghai Finance Bureau in September 2002 and has been a member of the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants since April 1998.

Yi Xue Mr. Xue Yi has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2002 and served as the manager of the audit department of Pioneer Pharma between January 2002 and January 2003, and was appointed as the manager of the finance department of Pioneer Pharma since February 2003. Mr. Xue was appointed as the Company’s deputy financial officer since February 2015, responsible for assisting chief financial officer with finance and accounting management. Mr. Xue is also an executive director of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Naqu Area Pioneer Pharma Co., Ltd. Mr. Xue has over 19 years of experience in the accounting and auditing field. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xue worked at Sichuan Dazhou Foods Company Mr. Xue obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in June 1997, and obtained the qualification of Medium Level Accountant in August 2000.

Wenfei Huang Ms. Huang Wenfei serves as General Manager - Ophthalmology Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since October 2004. Ms. Huang joined our Group in 1998 and worked as a manager of our commerce department between 1998 and 2004 and a sales director in 2004. She was appointed as our deputy general manager in October 2004 and a director of Pioneer Pharma in April 2011, responsible for various aspects of our business, including human resources, administration, product registration, purchase, logistics, product quality, commerce and government affairs. In September 2014, Ms. Huang was promoted as a general manager of our ophthalmology business unit, responsible for the promotion and sales of all the ophthalmic products of our Group. Ms. Huang has nearly 21 years of working experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, she worked at Shanghai Xudong Haipu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Eighteenth Pharmaceutical. Ms. Huang obtained an executive master’s degree in business administration by Tongji University in March 2009.

Gang Shi Mr. Shi Gang serves as General Manager - FLEET & Domestic Products Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since May 2009. Mr. Shi joined our Group in March 2005 and was appointed as our sales director in March 2008, a deputy general manager in May 2009 and a director of Pioneer Pharma in April 2011. Mr. Shi has been responsible for the sales and marketing of our products, in particular in Southern Yangtze River area. In September 2014, Mr. Shi was promoted as the general manager of FLEET & Domestic products business unit, and is responsible for the promotion and sales of Fleet and domestic products of our Group. He has over 9 years working experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Shi was a doctor at Shanghai Jing’an District Centre Hospital starting in July 1997. Mr. Shi was awarded with a bachelor’s degree in basic medicine science by Shanghai Medicine College in July 1997 and an executive master’s degree in business administration by Fudan University in June 2011.

Juming Wang Mr. Wang Juming serves as General Manager - Polichem Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wang joined our Group in September 2014, and was appointed as our general manager of Polichem business unit and is responsible for the promotion and sales of Polichem products of our Group. Mr. Wang has over 21 years of working experience in pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining the group, Mr. Wang worked at Shaanxi Sino German Hiympt Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd from 1991 to 1994, and worked at Shenzhen Jianmin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from 1994 to 1996. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Wang worked in Shenzhen Xiannuo Pharmaceutical Factory. From 1998 to 2003, Mr. Wang worked in Suzhou Fourth Pharmaceutical Factory Preparation Plant. Mr. Wang was graduated from the Shaanxi University Chinese Medicine School with bachelor’s degree in medicine in July 1985.

Tao Wang Mr. Wang Tao serves as General Manager - Easyhaler & Neutrophase Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since January 2003. Mr. Wang joined our Group in September 2001 and worked as a product manager and marketing manager between September 2001 and December 2002. Mr. Wang was appointed as our marketing director in January 2003, responsible for formulating and implementing marketing plans and strategies, training and supporting sales team in marketing activities, as well as preparing promotion tools. In September 2014, Mr. Wang was promoted as the general manager of Easyhaler & Neutrophase Products Business Unit, and is responsible for the promotion and sales of Easyhaler series products and Neutrophase. Mr. Wang has over 15 years working experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wang worked at Shanghai Hanyin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. between January 1999 and September 2001. Mr. Wang was awarded with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine by Xinxiang Medical University in July 1993 and an executive master’s degree in business administration from Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in December 2011.

Xiuyan Yang Ms. Yang Xiuyan serves as General Manager - AW Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since January 2013. Ms. Yang joined our Group in December 1998 and worked as the manager for Shandong and Northern China area between 1998 and 2012. She was appointed as our deputy general manager and sales director in January 2013 and was responsible for the sales and marketing of our Group, in particular in the Northern Yangtze River area. In September 2014, Ms. Yang was promoted as a general manager of AW Business Unit, and is responsible for the promotion and sales of Alfa Wassermann’s products of our Group. She has nearly 16 years working experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Yang worked at Boli People’s Hospital of Heilongjiang Province. Ms. Yang was awarded with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine by the Binzhou Medical University in July 1986.

Weijuan Lai Ms. Lai Weijuan serves as Director - Covex Vinpocetine Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. Ms. Lai joined the Group in 2012, and worked as the chief representative, responsible for market analysis and purchasing management of Vinpocetine API, and the overseas investment of our Group from 2012 to March 2014. Ms. Lai was appointed as the general manager of Covex S.A in April 2014. In October 2014, Ms. Lai was promoted as the director of Covex Vinpocetine business unit and is responsible for the operation of Covex S.A and the promotion and sales of Vinpocetine API in China.

Xuefeng Liu Mr. Liu Xuefeng serves as Business Development Director of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since April 2012. He joined the Group in September 2008. He has over nine years of working experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He was a medical representative at AstraZeneca (Wuxi) Trading Co. Ltd. (January 2008-August 2008) and Assistant Secretary General and Head of International Council at Chinese Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He was with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He holds Bachelor in Biopharming by China Pharmaceutical University in July 1999 and studied Master in Microbiology and Biochemical Pharmacy at Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry in July 2005. Between August 1999 and September 2002, he worked at Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu was awarded with a bachelor’s degree in biopharming by China Pharmaceutical University in July 1999 and a master’s degree in microbiology and biochemical pharmacy by Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry in July 2005.

Jin Shao Mr. Shao Jin serves as Director - Difene Business Unit of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd.Mr. Shao joined our Group in July 2004 and worked as a sales supervisor of south China area and a manager of greater Southern China from 2004 to 2009. He was appointed as the OTC director in 2009. In September 2014, Mr. Shao was promoted as the director of Difene business unit, and is responsible for the promotion and sales of Difene of our Group. Mr. Shao has over 13 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Shao received an executive master’s degree in business administration from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 2013.

Rongrong Wang Ms. Wang Rongrong serves as National Director - Commerce Department of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wang joined our Group in July 2004, and worked as a manager of commerce department from September 2006 to August 2014. In September 2014, Ms. Wang was promoted as our national director of commerce department. Ms. Wang is mainly responsible for bidding, pricing, receivables management and channel management and other business related work. Ms. Wang has more than 15 years of working experience in pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Wang worked in Hainan Sanye Pharmaceutical Group. Ms. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering in June 2000, and a licensed pharmacist qualification certificate in 2005.

Le Min Mr. Min Le serves is the Company Secretary of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd. Mr. Min joined our Group in July 2013 and serves as the secretary of the Board. Mr. Min is a PRC non-practising certified public accountant and has over 6 years of experience in the financing and accounting field. Mr. Min worked as the chief accountant at Carrefour (China) Management & Consulting Service Co., Ltd. between October 2011 to June 2013, mainly responsible for preparing budgets and financial closing and designing, streamlining and improving financial and accounting process. Prior to that, he worked at Shanghai Zhonghua Certified Public Accountants as a project manager between March 2006 and September 2011, mainly responsible for annual financial auditing and financial consulting. Mr. Min graduated from the East China University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering in June 2003 and from the Tong Ji University with a master’s degree in environmental engineering in March 2006.

Yinping Wang Mr. Wang Yinping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is very experienced in corporate management. He joined Sinochem Import and Export Corporation (now known as China Sinochem Group Corporation (“Sinochem Group”) in 1987. Since then, he had taken various senior positions within the group of Sinochem Group until 2014, when he resigned as the vice president of Sinochem Group. During the 27 years he spent with Sinochem Group, Mr. Wang had taken the following major positions: From 1988 to 1992, Mr. Wang was the vice general manager of Sinochem Group Hainan Company. From 1993 to 1997, he was the general manager of Sinochem Group Pudong Company.From 1997 to 1998, he was the vice general manager of China Foreign Economy and Trade Trust Co., Ltd., a member company of the group of Sinochem Group. From 1998 to 1999, he was the general manager of the human resources department of Sinochem Group. During this period, he was also the vice president of Sinochem Group. From 2001 to 2004, he was the general manager of Sinochem International Trade Co., Ltd. (now known as Sinochem International Corporation, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with the stock code of 600500. During the same period, he was also the director of the board of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the stock code of 3328 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with the stock code of 601328. In 2005, he was re-appointed as the vice president of Sinochem Group. During 2010 to 2014, he was also the chairman of the board of China Foreign Economy and Trade Trust Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board and general manager of Sinochem Lantian Co., Ltd., and the chairman of the board of Zhejiang Int’l Group Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with the stock code of 000411. Mr. Wang graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1985. He also received an MBA degree from China Europe International Business School in 2004.

Mijia Wu Mr. Wu Mijia serves as Non-Executive Director of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since October 16, 2013. He has over 10 years of experience in Finance and Investment. He has been the Managing Director of Shanghai Ceton Investment Management since June 2008. Prior to that, he served as Director at UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch (May-August 2007) and Vice President of BNP Paribas Hong Kong (September 2005-December 2006). He was an Assistant Vice President at ABN AMRO Bank (China) Co., Ltd (October 2002-June 2005). He holds Bachelor in International Business from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in June 1996, Master in Business Administration from University of Manchester in June 2001 and Executive Master in Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in October 2012.

Chanshu Lai Mr. Lai Chanshu serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since October 16, 2013. He served as General Manager of Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd (January 1975-February 2002). He holds Bachelor in Pharmacy from Taipei Medical University in June 1971. He has been a registered pahrmacist with the Department of Health of Republic of China since April 1972. Mr. Lai is a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.

Chi Hung Wong Mr. Wong (Stanley) Chi Hung serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd since October 16, 2013. He serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Huafeng Group Holdings Limited since July 2012 and Independent Non-Executive Director of Great Wall Motor Company Limited since November 2010. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of Hongri International Holdings Company Limited since November 2009. He was Chief Executive Officer of China Biologic Products, Inc. (March 2007-May 2008). He is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He holds Bachelor in Accounting from University of Kent and an EMBA from Peking University. He is also a qualified independent director recognised by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong is the chairman of the Audit Committee.