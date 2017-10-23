Name Description

Suxin Zhang Mr. Suxin Zhang has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 11 March 2016. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in hi-tech strategic development, energy strategy research and the power equipment industry. Since 2013, Mr. Zhang has been the deputy director of both the Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission and the Administration Commission of Shanghai Hi-Tech Industrial Parks. From June 2011 to November 2013, he served as the Chairman and secretary of the communist party of Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange Stock Code: 600639, 900911). From 2011 to 2013, he served as the secretary of the communist party and general manager of Shanghai Jinqiao (Holdings) Limited. During June 2008 to January 2011, he served as an executive director of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Stock Code: 2727). Prior to that, Mr. Zhang had been the assistant to the president and head of business development department of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. He was appointed as the executive vice president of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group from April 2008 to 2011. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Zhang served as the president of Shanghai Turbine Co., Ltd. From 1986 to 2002, Mr. Zhang served as a designer of the designing department, director of the designing research institute, vice general engineer, general engineer and assistant to the president, and vice president of Shanghai Turbine Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor's degree in engineering science and is a senior engineer of professor level.

Heng Fan Mr. Heng Fan is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is responsible for Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining our Group at the end of 2014, Mr. Fan was director and president of Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co. Ltd from 2003 to 2014. Before this, he held various positions including research analyst/deputy director of Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Science, and vice president of Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd. Mr. Fan has also been the chairman of Shanghai RFID Engineering and Technology Association since 2011. Mr. Fan received his bachelor’s degree in microelectronics from the Electronic Engineering Department of Fudan University and his master’s degree in Semiconductor Physics and Semiconductor Device Physics from Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, Chinese Academy of Science.

Cheng Fu Dr. Cheng Fu is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is in charge of legal, compliance, and science and technology projects. He joined Grace Shanghai in May 2006 and has been instrumental in setting the strategic direction of the Company. Dr. Fu has also held various positions at SAIL, starting from September 2005, where his primary responsibilities include investments in the technology sector. Dr. Fu holds the position of deputy director of technology and industry investments at SAIL concurrently with his responsibilities at our Group. Dr. Fu earned a bachelor’s of engineering degree in computer science and technology and a doctorate degree of engineering in computer software and theory from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Kai Gong Mr. Kai Gong is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. is in charge of general office, government relations, general administrative, security, environmental safety and health. He joined HHNEC in 1998 and was the manager and director of the EHS and facility departments. Mr. Gong started his career in the Acrylic Factory of Shanghai Petrochemical Company and held various positions including workshop director, vice factory chief and factory chief from 1983 to 1995. Prior to joining HHNEC, he was the assistant to the general manager of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, Ltd. and was in charge of basic construction and general administration. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Shanghai University of Technology and a master’s of business administration degree from China Europe International Business School. He was qualified as a senior economist in 2013 by Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Weiran Kong Dr. Weiran Kong is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is in charge of technology development. He joined Grace Shanghai in March 2003 and has 20 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, with a proven track record of driving innovations in the area of NOR Flash, Logic and embedded Flash. Before joining Grace Shanghai, Dr. Kong was based in the U.S. and has worked for Sun Microsystems, Inc., LSI Logic Corporation and ISSI. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics from Nankai University in Tianjin and graduated with a master’s of science degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate degree in applied physics from Oregon Graduate Institute of Science & Technology in the U.S. Dr. Kong holds 12 U.S. patents, 24 PRC patents and co-authored over 20 technical papers.

Yu-Cheng Wang Mr. Yu-Cheng Wang is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He oversees finance, information technology, listed company affairs, and international human resources for our Group. He joined Grace Shanghai in April 2001 and played a central leadership role in each stage of Grace Shanghai’s development and in the preparation for and implementation of the Merger. Mr. Wang has been secretary of the Board of the Company since February 2012. Prior to joining Grace Shanghai, Mr. Wang worked at LSI Logic Corporation in Silicon Valley, U.S. from August 1995 to March 2001 as the division controller in the broadband entertainment division. Before joining LSI Logic Corporation, Mr. Wang was employed by Franklin Templeton Investments in the U.S. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in industrial engineering and operations research from College of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s of business administration in finance and banking from the University of San Francisco.

Wei Xu Mr. Wei Xu is the Executive Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is responsible for manufacturing and engineering, purchasing, planning, quality and human resources of our Group. Mr. Xu participated in the start-up of HHNEC in July 1997 and made significant contributions to the set-up of the first 200mm wafer semiconductor production line in Mainland China. He has since held various positions at HHNEC in manufacturing, technology and quality control. From June 2012 to October 2013, Mr. Xu was the acting president of HHNEC. Prior to joining HHNEC, Mr. Xu worked with Wuxi Huajing Electronics Group in MOS circuit business unit. Mr. Xu graduated in 1982 from Xi’an Jiaotong University majoring in semiconductor physics and devices. He further enrolled in post-graduate studies at Tsinghua University.

Tony Chen Mr. Tony Chen is the Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is currently responsible for regional sales and customer support. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and joined Grace Shanghai in March 2006. Prior to that, he worked for Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (which was later acquired by GLOBALFOUNDRIES) from January 1994 to February 2006 and was the chief representative for Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd.’s China Representative Office from August 2002 until March 2006. Mr. Chen received his bachelor’s degree in semiconductor physics from the Sun Yat-Sen University. He obtained his master’s degrees of Science (M.Sc.) and University Administration (M.U.A.) from the University of Glasgow.

Qi Li Dr. Qi Li is the Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is currently responsible for purchasing and logistics. Dr. Li has 20 years of professional working experience and joined Grace Shanghai in January 2003. Prior to that, he was the senior engineering manager at Applied Materials, Inc., in the U.S. from 1995 to 2002. Dr. Li received a bachelor’s degree in physics from Peking University and his master’s and doctorate degrees in physics from the University of Maryland.

Bill Lin Mr. Bill Lin is the Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is currently responsible for our Fab 3 operations. He has 20 years of working experience in the semiconductor industry and joined Grace Shanghai in August 2000. Before joining Grace Shanghai, he worked for Texas Instruments-Acer Inc. (later merged with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited) from 1995 to August 2000. Mr. Lin received his master’s degree in chemical engineering from the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (previous known as National Taiwan Institute of Technology in Taiwan).

Steven Lin Dr. Steven Lin is the Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He currently leads regional sales for North America and Japan. He worked in various non-volatile memory technology development roles at leading semiconductor companies such as Simtek Corporation and joined Grace Shanghai in August 2006. Dr. Lin received his bachelor’s of science and master’s of science degrees in electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a doctorate degree in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

Mirko Sonntag Mr. Mirko Sonntag is the Vice President of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is currently responsible for sales operations and customer services and sales for Europe. His expertise encompasses demand and supply chain planning and business operations, with a strong foundation in business development. Mr. Sonntag joined Grace Shanghai in October 2008. Prior to that, he worked at Infineon Technologies AG in Germany. Mr. Sonntag obtained a diploma in process engineering and economics from the University of Applied Sciences Berlin and School of Economics Berlin, Germany.

Yu Wang Mr. Yu Wang is the President, Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He started his career at Shanghai Hua Hong Microelectronics Co., Ltd. in 1997. From January 1998 to October 2003, he served as the financial department manager and director of HHNEC. From October 2003 to March 2010, Mr. Wang served as the vice president and chief financial officer of HHNEC, during which period he contributed to the set-up from construction to production of the first 200mm wafer semiconductor production line in Mainland China. In March 2010, Mr. Wang joined Grace Shanghai as first vice president and was subsequently appointed president in September 2010. As president, he was instrumental in the successful consummation of the Merger and restructuring. Mr. Wang is an independent non-executive director of Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holding Limited (stock code: 3666.HK). Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in international trade and a master’s degree in international finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economic.

Xiaojun Wang Mr. Xiaojun Wang is Company Secretary of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. He is a practicing solicitor admitted in the PRC, Hong Kong and England and Wales. He joined The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1992 and worked at Richards Butler, Peregrine Capital Limited and ING Barings Securities (Hong Kong) Limited. In 2001, he established X. J. Wang & Co. that was merged with Jun He Law Offices in 2009. He is currently a partner of Jun He Law Offices. From 2011 to 2012, Mr. Wang was a managing director of CCB International (Holdings) Limited. He was an independent non-executive director of Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited (stock codes: 317.HK and 600685.SH) from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Wang also serves as an independent non-executive director of OP Financial Investments Limited (stock code: 1140.HK), Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (stock codes: 1171.HK, 600188.SH and YZC), NORINCO International Company Limited (stock code: 000065.SZ), China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (stock code: 31.HK), and Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. (stock codes: 1513.HK and 000513.SZ). Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in laws from the Renmin University of China in 1983 and a master of laws degree from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1986.

Jianbo Chen Mr. Jianbo Chen is the Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Chen is also vice president of Huahong Group and vice chairman of Huahong Technology Development. Mr. Chen has over 15 years of experience in electronics engineering. Prior to joining Huahong Group in November 2005, Mr. Chen held various positions, including president of the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research & Development Center and chairman of Shanghai Huahong Jitong Smart System Co., Ltd. (300330.SZ). Between June 2003 and October 2005, Mr. Chen served as the general manager of Shanghai Zhangjiang (Group) Co., Ltd., the deputy office manager of Zhangjiang Innovation Park, and the chairman of Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co., Ltd. and Rivera (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Chen also worked at Shanghai S&T Investment as deputy general manager. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering, a master’s degree in electromagnetics and microwave technology, a doctorate degree in communications and electronics systems from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School.

Yuchuan Ma Mr. Yuchuan Ma is the Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Ma has over 20 years of experience in the electronics and information industry. Mr. Ma is currently vice general manager of China Huada Integrated Circuit Design (Group) Corp., Ltd. and also serves as a director of the following companies: Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd (600171.SH), Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd., CEC Huahong International Co., Ltd., Hua Yue Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Huahong Group, Chengdu Sino Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd., CEC-View Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Xinxin Investment Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma held various positions in CEC including vice general manager of the integrated circuit business group and the deputy general manager of the planning, science & technology department. Mr. Ma graduated from Zhejiang University with a bachelor’s degree in semiconductor physics and devices.

Takayuki Morita Mr. Takayuki Morita is the Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Morita joined NEC in April 1983. From 1983 to 2011 he held various positions in NEC, including manager of the international planning division, and senior vice president and executive general manager of the corporate business development unit. Mr. Morita is currently the executive vice president and the head of the global business unit at NEC and has held this position since July 2011. He holds various board positions in subsidiaries and associated companies of NEC Corporation. He also served as an auditor at Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd (listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange) during 24 June 2008 to 26 June 2012. Mr. Morita graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Tokyo.

Jun Ye Mr. Jun Ye is the Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Ye has 20 years of experience in finance and investment. Since 1996, Mr. Ye has held various positions within the business development and investment banking divisions of SAIL. In December 2009 he was promoted to his current position as vice president. Mr. Ye is also a director at Huahong Group, Shanghai Huali, Bank of Shanghai and Sino-US United MetLife Insurance Company Limited. Mr. Ye also serves as the chairman of Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor Ltd. and SinoTherapeutics Inc. Mr. Ye obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial and international trade and a master’s degree in business administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Tso Tung Chang Mr. Tso Tung Chang, CPA is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Chang was certified public accountant in Hong Kong and was a member of the Hong Kong Society of Accountants from 1978 to the end of 2003. He was also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since January 1983. Mr. Chang has extensive experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. He held various positions at Ernst & Young starting in 1976. He became a management committee member of Ernst & Young in 1989 and was actively involved in establishing and monitoring the firm’s internal control and risk management policy and procedures. Prior to his promotion in 2000 to managing partner of the professional services department, he was chairman of Ernst and Young’s audit and advisory business services for four years. Before his retirement in 2003, he was a partner of Ernst and Young and also the chairman of Ernst and Young China and Hong Kong. He is a member of the Investment Committee of Shanghai Fudan University Education Development Foundation and Fudan University Education Development Foundation (overseas). He is also an independent non-executive director of three Hong Kong listed companies, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1359.HK), Kerry Properties Limited (stock code: 683.HK), and China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Stock code: 2628. HK). He was formerly an independent non-executive director of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock codes: 601601.SH and 2601.HK), a listed company in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Mr. Chang obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in food science and chemistry from the University of London.

Kwai Huen Wong Mr. Kwai Huen Wong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited. Mr. Wong was admitted to practice as a solicitor in Hong Kong in October 1985, and in England & Wales in July 1989. He was admitted as a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in June 1999 and was the chairman of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, and is currently a senior member of the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators. Mr. Wong has been a council member of the Law Society of Hong Kong since 2000. From December 2011 to November 2013, he was the chairman of the Copyright Tribunal. He has been a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and the deputy chairman of the Inland Revenue Board of Review since 2011. He was a board member of the Hong Kong Airport Authority and is currently a board member of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority and Competition Committee, and he has been the president-elect of the Inter Pacific Bar Association and a member of the Competition Commission since 2014. He was appointed as the managing partner of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson from November 2006 to February 2011, and has held the position of a consultant to that firm since March 2011. Mr. Wong is currently an independent non-executive director of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock codes: 000039.SZ and 2039.HK) and PICC Asset Management Co. Ltd. Mr. Wong graduated with a bachelor’s degree in arts from Chinese University of Hong Kong, a bachelor’s degree in Law and a solicitor certificate from the University of London and British Law School, and also with a certificate in PRC Law issued by the China Law Society.