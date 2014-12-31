Name Description

Hai Bo Wang Mr. Wang Hai Bo is Executive Chairman of the Board, General Manager of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He founded the Company in November 1996. He was an associate professor at Fudan University from May 1995 to June 1996. He has published numerous articles, earning him awards such as the State Star Fire Grade III Award, Education Committee Grade II Award and Technology Advancement Award of the Shanghai Municipality. He graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology in July 1983 and a master’s degree in Biology in July 1986. He was the former chief technology offi cer of Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Shanghai Stock Code: 600226).

Yan Xue Ms. Xue Yan, HKICPA/ACCA/CICPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. She is an authorized representative of the company. She holds a bachelor degree in International Accounting from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics. She is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA). She has professional experience in accounting as well as experience in corporate compliance. She joined the Company in June 2010.

Da Jun Zhao Mr. Zhao Da Jun is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He is an authorized representative of the Company. He is a cofounder of the Company. He was a teaching assistant at the Law School of Fudan University from August 1995 to October 1996. He was awarded the National Education Committee on Technology Advancement Grade II Award in 1997. He graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology in July 1992, a master’s degree in Biology in July 1995, and from University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in Business Administration in November 2001.

Yi Min Gan Mr. Gan Yi Min is Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He used to be the general manager of Haini Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shanghai) from 2003 to 2009, responsible for completion of construction of production workshops, laboratories and workstations, recruitment of staff and managers, and establishing a performance evaluation system. He was the production manager of Xi’an Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from 1995 to 2003, responsible for organizing and implementing a number of medium and large technological transformation projects. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Automation from Xi’an Technology University in December 1990, an MBA from Xi’an Jiaotong University in December 2001, an EMBA from Antwerp University (Belgium) in October 2002, and a master’s degree in Pharma Engineering from Beijing Chemical Engineering University in December 2006. Mr. Gan Yi Min has not held any directorships in listed public companies in the past three years.

Jun Li Mr. Li Jun is Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He has been responsible for several research projects of the Natural Science Fund, and has published numerous articles. He is a certifi ed pharmacist. He was a teaching assistant and lecturer at Fudan University from August 1993 to November 1996, during which he also served as deputy chief technology offi cer of Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co. Ltd. and was involved in the research and manufacture of three new drugs. He graduated from Fudan University with a master’s degree in Biology in July 1993. Mr. Li Jun has not held any directorships in listed public companies in the past three years.

Xiao Lin Yang Mr. Yang Xiao Lin is Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He has participated in and been in charge of several M&A projects for pharmaceutical companies. He has also been responsible for marketing and selling prescribed and OTC medicine in many sectors, and has obtained good results. He used to be the marketing director of Fosun Pharmaceutical Group from December 2001 to January 2005, and general manager of Zhejiang Kanglaite Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from January 2005 to January 2006. He graduated from Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with an MBA degree in 1999. Mr. Yang Xiao Lin has not held any directorships in listed public companies in the past three years.

Yong Su Mr. Su Yong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1997. He has been working in the fi eld of genetic engineering for over twenty years. He was the chief engineer of Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co., Ltd. from January 1994 to April 1997, during which he was responsible for managing the genetic engineering department. He graduated from Northwest Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology Science in July 1985, from Fudan University with a master’s degree in Biochemistry in July 1993, and from Zhejiang University with a Ph.D. in Oncology in June 2000.

Ying Ke Ms. Ke Ying is Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd since May 2011. She is a senior engineer. She is currently the deputy general manager of Research and Development Department of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals. She has extensive management experience in research and development of drugs. She used to be the deputy manager of Shanghai Si Wei Pharmaceutical Technical Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2002, the project manager and assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Kaiman Bio-technology Co., Ltd. from 2002 to 2004, and the minister of Resource Department and the assistant to the principal of the Central Research Institute of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2010. She graduated from East China Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in July 1990, and a master’s degree in Fine Organic Synthesis in July 1993.

Bo Shen Mr. Shen Bo has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., effective 29 June 2012. He has passed the PRC Certified Public Accountants examination. He is the chief fi nancial offi cer and general manager of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, and concurrently appointed as the chairman of Shanghai Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., supervisor of Shanghai Pharmaceutical Distribution Co., Ltd., director of SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., director of Changzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.. He used to be the deputy manager of the fi nancial department of Shanghai Jinling Co., Ltd. from 1996 to 2000, fi nancial director of Shanghai Jinling Tai Ke IT Development Co., Ltd. from May 2000 to December 2000, chief financial officer of Shanghai Industrial Pharmaceutical Investment Co., Ltd. from January 2006 to November 2006 and general manager of the fi nancial department of Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2010. He graduated from the Shanghai Institute of Construction Materials Industry with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in July 1996, and from Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Master of Professional Accounting in December 2007.

Xiao Yang Yu Ms. Yu Xiao Yang is Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. She has over 20 years of banking and investment experience. She is a founding partner of China New Enterprise Investment (CNEI) and was a founder of Victoria Capital Limited, a corporate fi nance advisory fi rm in 1998, and served as its managing partner. She was among the fi rst mainland Chinese to embark on a professional career with major international fi nancial institutions. She served at Paris Bank in Geneva, Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt, London and New York from 1980 to 1985, and Salomon Brothers from 1987 to 1991, working in the areas of M&A and corporate fi nance. She graduated from International Management Institute (Geneva), predecessor of International Institute for Management Development (IMD), with a master’s degree in Business Administration in May 1982.

Yiu Kin Lam Mr. Lam Yiu Kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. since October 9, 2013. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certifi ed Accountants (ACCA), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia (ICAA), and Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants (HKICPA). He is presently an adjunct professor in the School of Accounting and Finance of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and a committee member of the Hong Kong Management Association. Mr. Lam has extensive experiences in accounting, auditing and business consulting. He was a member of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange from 1997 to 2003, a committee member of HKICPA from 1994 to 2009, a member of the Financial Reporting Advisory Panel of the Stock Exchange from 1997 to 2003 and a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong from 1993 to 2013. He graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a higher diploma in June 1975. Mr. Lam has been an independent non-executive director of Kate China Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8125)) since 30 June 2014. He has been an independent non-executive director of Spring Asset Management Limited since 12 January 2015 (Stock Code: 01426).

Qing Xu Mr. Xu Qing is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He Xu was appointed as an independent Supervisor in May 2008. He is currently a professor of Tongji Unversity Medical School, doctor-postgraduate supervisor, deputy director of the Oncology Department and Tumor Institute, and director, chief physician of Medical Oncology Department of the Tenth People’s Hospital affiliated to Tongji University. And he is director of Medical Oncology Department of Shanghai Dermatology Hospital affiliated to Tongji University. He used to serve as a deputy director, a deputy chief physician, and a deputy professor of the Medical Oncology Department of Chang Zheng Hospital of The Second Military Medical University. He has been engaged in the fundamental and clinical research on tumor for a long time. He has published over 100 articles in medical journals both domestic and abroad. He did his postdoctoral research int he H. Lee. Moffitt Cancer Center of University of South Florida as a visiting scholar. He graduated from The Second Military Medical University in August 1989 with a bachelor’s degree of medicine. He obtained a doctor’s degree of internal medicine in August 1997.