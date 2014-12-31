Name Description

Yue'e Zhang Ms. Yue'e Zhang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PW Medtech Group Limited., with effect from 3 February 2015. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. In addition to her roles with our Group, Ms. ZHANG currently serves as the general manager, senior engineer and executive director of WP Medical Technologies, Inc. and she is also an early founder of Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300003). Ms. ZHANG has worked in the medical device industry for over 20 years and has accumulated considerable experience in product design, R&D, and management and investment. Ms. ZHANG graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering in July 1985, and later received two master’s degrees relating to materials science and management from Xi’an University of Technology and Florida International University in July 1988 and April 1996, respectively. Ms. ZHANG is the daughter of Ms. Yufeng LIU (the ultimate controlling Shareholder who wholly owns Cross Mark Limited, the controlling Shareholder). Ms. ZHANG resigned as a director of Cross Mark Limited on September 18, 2014.

Liwei Jiang Mr. Jiang Liwei is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of PW Medtech Group Limited. He is primarily responsible for overall corporate strategies and management of our Group. Mr. JIANG has 20 years of management experience in the medical device industry. Prior to joining our Group in February 2013, Mr. JIANG was the head of China for Biomet China Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2013 and the general manager of Trauson Medical Device (China) Co., Ltd. from 2005 to 2008. He also held various management positions with Zimmer (Shanghai) Medical International Trading Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2005 and Smith & Nephew Medical (Shanghai) Limited from 1997 to 1999. Mr. JIANG was a resident doctor for a few years upon graduation from Shanghai Second Medical University (now School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiaotong University) with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine in July 1991.

Jie Wang Mr. Wang Jie is Chief Financial Officer of PW Medtech Group Limited. He is responsible for financial management of our Group. He also serves as the financial controller of Beijing Fert Technology Co., Ltd. (Fert Technology). Mr. WANG has almost 20 years of experience in financial management. Prior to joining our Group in May 2012, he had held various financial and accounting positions in companies such as China Express Co., Ltd. as its chief financial officer from 2009 to 2012, Shenzhen PARKnSHOP Superstore Co., Ltd. from 2006 to 2009, Shanghai Yongle Household Appliances Co., Ltd. (now acquired by GOME Group) in 2005, and East Hope Group from 1997 to 2003. Mr. WANG graduated from Sichuan College of Commerce with a diploma in accounting in June 1994, and received a diploma in financial management from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in September 2009. Mr. WANG obtained the qualification of senior accountant from Guangdong Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security in August 2009.

Yikun Chen Mr. Chen Yikun is Vice President of PW Medtech Group Limited. Prior to joining our Group in January 2014, Mr. CHEN was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and has over 10 years of experience in assurance and advisory practice. From 2005 to 2006, Mr. CHEN served as a project manager in merger and acquisition in China Resources Petrochems (Group) Co., Ltd. before he rejoined PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2006. Before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2001, Mr. CHEN served as an accounting supervisor of Hutchison Whampoa Properties (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd from 1998 to 2001. Mr. CHEN is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. CHEN graduated from Shantou University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1998.

Wei Hua Mr. Hua Wei is Vice President of PW Medtech Group Limited. Prior to joining our Group in April 2011 as Fert Technology’s general manager, Mr. HUA had served as an executive assistant general manager and general manager of Zhongguancun Development Hi-Tech Incubator Co., Ltd ) from 2002 to 2011. Mr. HUA also held various managing positions with the branch companies of Xinjiang Securities Corporation Limited from 1995 to 2001. Mr. HUA started his career with the Shihezi branch of the People’s Bank of China () in 1991. Mr. HUA graduated from Changchun College of Finance with a diploma in finance in July 1991, and received an MBA degree from Renmin University of China in January 2009.

Junshan Lin Mr. Lin Junshan is Non-Executive Director oard of PW Medtech Group Limited., with effect from 3 February 2015. Mr. LIN joined the Group as a director of Walkman Biomaterial in April 2010. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Before joining our Group, Mr. LIN was a chief engineer and professoriate senior engineer of CSR Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. ((formerly known as “CSR Qingdao Sifang Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.”) from January 2007 to June 2013. After graduation from Xi’an Jiaotong University with a doctorate degree in materials science and engineering in March 1990. Mr. LIN held various research positions in Shanghai Jiaotong University , Osaka University (Japan) and Hitachi Mechanical Engineering Research Laboratory (now Hitachi Research Laboratory), Hitachi Ltd. from April 1990 to December 2006. .

Geng Chen Mr. Chen Geng is Independent Non-Executive Director of PW Medtech Group Limited. Mr. CHEN is the vice president of EC-Founder (Holdings) Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange , since May 2013. He also served as its executive president from 2005 to 2006 and executive director from 2006 to May 2013. He was also an executive director of Founder Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 0418), from 2006 to 2011, the vice president of New Auto Group from 2004 to 2005 and had worked in various investment firms in China, garnering extensive experience in finance and management. Mr. CHEN has obtained the qualification of senior economist from China State Construction Engineering Corporation in October 2010. He graduated from Northwest University with a bachelor’s degree in administrative management in July 1993 and later received an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in January 2005.

Xiaogang Wang Mr. Wang Xiaogang is Independent Non-Executive Director of PW Medtech Group Limited. Mr. WANG is currently a managing director of China Aerospace Industry Investment Fund Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since February 2011. He was previously a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., or PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting, where his work focused primarily on financial advisory on investment, merger and acquisition related transactions. He joined PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting in 1997. Mr. WANG obtained the qualification of Certified Public Accountant from Beijing Institute of Certified Public Accountants in June 1997 and the qualification to practice law in the PRC from the Ministry of Justice in February 2007. Mr. WANG graduated from Hangzhou Institute of Electronic Engineering ( Hangzhou Dianzi University) with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in July 1995, and later received a master’s degree in investment management from Sir John Cass Business School of The City University London in March 2004.