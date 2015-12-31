Name Description

Jianhang Hou Mr. Hou Jianhang is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Cinsa Asset Management Co., Ltd. He has been executive Director of the Company since June 2010, and the executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company since May 2011. He was accredited as a senior economist by CCB in May 1993. Mr. Hou had held various positions successively with CCB (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00939; and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601939), including deputy director and director of the Planning Department from June 1989 to February 1995, deputy general manager of Shandong Branch from February 1995 to March 1997, general manager of the Credit Management Department from March 1997 to March 1999, and general manager of the Credit Risk Management Department from March 1999 to April 1999. Mr. Hou joined the Company as director of the Debt Management Department in April 1999. He served as Vice President of the Company from September 2000 to June 2010, and as President of the Company from June 2010 to May 2011. Mr. Hou graduated from Liaoning Finance and Economics College (currently known as Dongbei University of Finance and Economics) in August 1979 with a major in infrastructure finance.

Xiaozhou Chen Mr. Chen Xiaozhou has been appointed President, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from November 4, 2016. He has been a member of Senior Management of the Company since September 2000, and is responsible for the investment and asset management business of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by China Construction Bank in December 1995. Mr. Chen had held various positions successively in China Construction Bank, including director of Projects Financing Division of International Business Department of Head Office from October 1994 to June 1996, director of Correspondent Banking Division of International Business Department from June 1996 to March 1997, and deputy general manager of Business Department of Head Office from March 1997 to April 1999. He worked as the chairman and executive director of Cinda International Holdings Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00111) from December 2008 to January 2015. Mr. Chen graduated from Hangzhou University in July 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in economics, the Graduate School of Finance Research Institute of People’s Bank of China in November 1988 with a master’s degree in economics.

Zhenhong Luo Mr. Luo Zhenhong is Chief Risk Officer of the Company since October 2013. Mr. Luo had worked consecutively in the Inner Mongolia Branch and Head Offi ce of CCB from July 1988 to April 1999. Mr. Luo joined the Company in April 1999 and had served successively as the senior manager, deputy general manager and general manager of Legal Department of the Company until April 2009. Since April 2009, Mr. Luo has served as the general manager of the Legal & Compliance Department of the Company. Mr. Luo was the vice president of the Banking Law Division of China Law Society from October 2008 to November 2012, and has worked as the vice president of China Banking Law Society since November 2012. Mr. Luo graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in law in July 1988, a master’s degree in law in July 2002, and an EMBA degree in July 2012.

Jianguo Gu Mr. Gu Jianguo is Vice President of the Company since June 2013. He was accredited as a senior accountant by CCB in March 1997. Mr. Gu had served successively as deputy manager of Securities Department, assistant to president as well as manager of the Finance and Accounting Department of China Cinda Trust Investment Company from April 1994 to January 1998. From January 1998 to March 1999, he worked as a deputy general manager of the Accounting Department of CCB. He worked as executive director and deputy general manager of Well Kent International Group Co., Ltd. from March 1999 to March 2002. Mr. Gu served as executive director and general manager of Well Kent International Group Co., Ltd. from March 2002 to February 2011, and served as Assistant to the President of the Company from February 2011 to June 2013. He is the executive director of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00171). Mr. Gu obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Zhejiang Institute of Technology (currently known as Zhejiang University of Technology) in July 1984 and a master’s degree in economics from Zhejiang University in January 1991, respectively. He also received a doctoral degree in economics from the Finance Science Institute of the MOF in July 1994.

Yuejin Li Mr. Li Yuejin is Vice President of the Company since February 2011. He was accredited as a senior economist by CCB in December 1995. Mr. Li had held various positions successively in CCB, including chief of the Credit Planning Department and deputy general manager of Dongying Branch, Shandong Province from November 1989 to September 1996, deputy general manager of Zibo Branch from September 1996 to November 1997 and branch general manager of Tai’an Branch from November 1997 to December 1999. Mr. Li joined the Company in December 1999, and had served as the deputy director of Jinan offi ce from December 1999 to March 2006, director of Xi’an offi ce from August 2006 to July 2010, general manager of Shaanxi Branch from July 2010 to August 2010, and general manager of Shandong Branch from August 2010 to January 2011. Mr. Li graduated from Shandong University in July 1999 majoring in currency banking, and graduated from Peking University in July 2007 with an EMBA degree.

Ligeng Liu Mr. Liu Ligeng is Vice President of the company. He was accredited as an economist by the PBOC in June 1993. Mr. Liu had served as an offi cer and deputy head of the Education Division, Human Resources Division, and Human Resources and Staff Training Division of the PBOC from July 1988 to September 2003 and as a researcher, the head and the deputy director (deputy head) of the Human Resources Department of the CBRC from September 2003 to January 2014. Mr. Liu joined the Company in January 2014 and has served as the chairman of the labor union of the Company since then. He graduated from Beijing Normal University in July 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in education and obtained a postgraduate diploma from Hunan College of Finance and Economics (currently known as Human University) in July 1998.

Songyun Wu Mr. Wu Songyun is Vice President of the Company since June 2013. He was accredited as a senior economist by CCB in December 1997. Mr. Wu had held various positions successively in CCB, including offi cer in the Construction and Economics Department from July 1986 to August 1994, offi cer in the Second Credit Department from August 1994 to April 1996, and deputy director of the Credit Management Department and deputy director of Credit Risk Management Department from April 1996 to April 1999. Mr. Wu joined the Company in April 1999 and had served successively as the senior manager and deputy director of the Debt Management Department until February 2005, general manager of the Asset Management Department from February 2005 to April 2009, general manager of the Assets Operation Department from April 2009 to September 2011, and Assistant to the President from February 2011 to June 2013. Mr. Wu graduated from Tianjin University in July 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and graduated from Tsinghua University in January 2012 with an EMBA degree.

Enyue Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Enyue has been Vice President of the Company since March 2007. He was accredited as a researcher by the National Audit Offi ce in October 1997 and receives government special allowance from the State Council. Mr. Zhuang had held various positions successively in the National Audit Offi ce, including deputy director of Directing Bureau from July 1990 to April 1994, director of the Second Scientifi c Research Offi ce from April 1994 to January 1997, deputy director of Scientifi c Research Centre from January 1997 to July 1998, and deputy director of Economic and Trading Section from October 1999 to March 2001. Mr. Zhuang was the vice president of Nanjing Audit University from July 1998 to October 1999, supervisor of deputy director level of the board of supervisors and deputy offi ce director of ICBC from March 2001 to November 2001, and supervisor of director level and offi ce director of ICBC from November 2001 to July 2003. Mr. Zhuang joined the Company in July 2003 and was appointed as the Supervisor of director level of the Board of Supervisors of the Company until March 2007, and executive director of the Company from May 2011 to June 2013. Mr. Zhuang graduated from the Department of Management of Shanghai Maritime University in July 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and graduated from Renmin University of China in July 1990 with a master’s degree in economics.

Yanqing Chen Mr. Yanqing Chen has been the assistant to the President of the Company since February 2016 and was accredited as a senior engineer by the Ministry of Machinery in October 1996. From January 1987 to January 2000, Mr. Chen consecutively served as the division head of the Nation Machinery Committee and the Department of Engineering, Agriculture and Machinery of the Ministry of Machine Building and Electronics Industry, the secretary (deputy director level) of the General Offi ce of the Ministry of Machinery and the secretary (director level) of the offi ce of the head of the National Machinery Bureau. Mr. Chen joined the Company in January 2000. He successively served as the senior manager of the Investment Banking Department and the Equity Management Department from January 2000 to February 2005, deputy general manager of the Asset Management Department from February 2005 to January 2008, and general manager of the Restructuring Business Department, the Market Development Department, the Group Synergy Department and the Corporate Management Department from January 2008 to August 2011. He has been responsible for the overall management of the Shenzhen Branch since March 2011 and served as the general manager, secretary to the Party Committee of the Shenzhen Branch and Shenzhen regional business director from August 2011 to July 2013. He has been the general manager of the Human Resources Department and the head of the Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Company since July 2013. Mr. Chen graduated from Anhui Institute of Technology (currently known as Hefei University of Technology) majoring in tractor design and manufacturing and obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1983. He completed his postgraduate studies of management engineering at Jiangsu University of Science and Technology (currently known as Jiangsu University) and obtained a master’s degree in engineering in May 1998. He obtained an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University in July 2010.

Qiang Liang Mr. Liang Qiang has been the assistant to the President of the Company since February 2016. He was accredited as a senior economist by the Company in May 2005. Mr. Liang served as the offi cer, director of the General Affairs Division, assistant to the director of the general offi ce and deputy general manager of the Retail Operation Department of the Shanxi Branch of China Construction Bank from July 1993 to September 1999. Mr. Liang joined the Company in September 1999. He successively served various positions in the Taiyuan Offi ce, the Equity Management Department, the Market Development Department, the Capital and Finance Department and the Planning Finance Department of the Head Offi ce, including the senior manager, assistant to general manager and deputy general manager until February 2012. Since November 2008, he has successively served as the deputy head of the Reorganization Leading Panel Offi ce, the Strategic Investors Introduction and Listing Panel Offi ce and Listing Preparation Leading Panel Offi ce. He has been serving as the head of Listing Preparation Leading Panel Offi ce since February 2016. Mr. Liang has been the general manager of the Finance & Budget Department of the Company since February 2012. He has been responsible for the overall management of the Shanghai Branch since May 2014 and has concurrently served as the general manager of the Shanghai Branch since April 2015. Mr. Liang has been a standing member of All-China Financial Youth Federation since January 2014. Mr. Liang graduated from Shanxi Finance & Taxation College in July 1993 majoring in investment and economic management. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics majoring in accountancy and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics in June 1999. He obtained an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in January 2005.

Junhua Yang Mr. Yang Junhua is Member of senior Management of the Company since September 2005. He is responsible for the general affairs of the Head Offi ce of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by CCB in December 1992. Mr. Yang had held various positions successively in CCB, including director of Construction and Economics Division of Shaanxi Branch from April 1989 to May 1993 (during which he also served as director of Real Estate Credit Department from May 1989 to June 1992), general manager of Central Sub-branch of Weinan District from May 1993 to March 1994, and vice general manager of Shaanxi Branch from March 1994 to August 1999. Mr. Yang joined the Company in August 1999 and had served successively as the director of Xi’an offi ce from August 1999 to September 2005, vice president of the Company from September 2005 to December 2007, Vice President of the Company and President of Happy Life from December 2007 to March 2008, member of the Party Committee of the Company and the president of Happy Life from March 2008 to March 2011, member of the Party Committee of the Company and chairman of the board of directors of Happy Life from March 2011 to July 2013, and member of the Party Committee of the Company since July 2013. Mr. Yang graduated from Liaoning Finance and Economics College (currently known as Dongbei University of Finance and Economics) in August 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in economics, University of International Business and Economics in June 2005 with an EMBA degree, and University of Science and Technology of China in December 2011 with a doctoral degree in management.

Jiuchao Ai Mr. Ai Jiuchao serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He was accredited as a senior economist by the National Coal Industry Bureau in September 2000. Mr. Ai had served as an offi cer of the General Offi ce and Policy Research Offi ce of China National Coal Allocation Corporation and the Department of Policies and Regulations of the Ministry of Coal Industry from June 1989 to January 1996, as a deputy head of the General Offi ce of the Department of Policies and Regulations of the Ministry of Coal Industry and a deputy head of the Research Offi ce of the Department of Industry Management of the National Coal Industry Bureau from January 1996 to October 1998, and as the head and researcher of the General Management Offi ce of the Department of Industry Management of the National Coal Industry Bureau and the head of the General Offi ce of the Department of Policies and Regulations of the National Coal Industry Bureau from October 1998 to September 2000. Mr. Ai joined the Company in September 2000. He served as the senior manager, deputy head and deputy head (director level) of the Chief Executive Offi ce and the general manger of the Compliance Management Department from September 2000 to August 2010. He has been the head of the Board Offi ce since August 2010. Mr. Ai graduated from China University of Mining and Technology and obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering in June 1989. He also obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in July 1996 and an EMBA degree from China University of Mining and Technology in June 2002.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ngai is a director and chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a corporate service provider.

Honghui Li Mr. Li Honghui has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., with effect from 13 August 2014. Mr. Li has been non-executive Director of the Company since August 2014. Mr. Li served as the officer, associate chief officer and chief offi cer of the General Offi ce of the Department of Industry and Communication Finance, deputy head of the General Information Division of the Department of Industry and Communication, deputy head of the Industry Division and Industry Division I of the Economic and Trade Department, deputy head and head of the Planning and Investment Division, head of the General Office, head of the Environment and Resources Division of the Economic Construction Department and deputy director of the Investment Appraisal and Censoring Centre under the MOF from August 1990 to June 2014. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial accounting from Hunan College of Finance and Economics (currently known as Hunan University) in September 1987, a master’s degree in economics, majoring in finance, from the Graduate School of the Finance Science Institute of the MOF in August 1990, and a doctoral degree in economics, majoring in accounting, from the Graduate School of the Finance Science Institute of the MOF in August 1998.

Chong Liu Mr. Liu Chong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Liu is currently serving as the general manager and an executive director of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited, a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601866 and on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), stock code: 02866), a director of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000039 and on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 02039), the general manager of China Shipping (Group) Leasing Co., Ltd., a supervisor of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600999 and on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 06099) and a supervisor of CIB Fund Management Co., Ltd. Mr. LIU has held several positions in various companies, including Guangzhou Maritime Transport (Group) Co., Ltd., Bao’an branch of China Merchants Bank, Guangzhou Maritime Transport Group Real Estate Company, China Shipping (Group) Company, China Shipping Investment Co., Ltd., China Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd., China Shipping Haisheng Co., Ltd. and China Shipping Finance Co., Ltd., etc. Mr. LIU graduated from Sun Yat-sen University in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Lizhong Song Mr. Song Lizhong has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., with effect from 14 August 2014. Mr. Song served as the offi cer, associate chief offi cer and chief offi cer of Division II of the Bureau of Retired Veteran Cadres, deputy director and director (chief offi cer level) and deputy director-general of the CPC Branch Offi ce of the Bureau of Retired Cadres under the MOF from September 1989 to June 2005, temporary post of the deputy head of the Department of Finance of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from June 2005 to August 2007, and the deputy head of the Bureau of Retired Cadres of the MOF from August 2007 to June 2014. Mr. Song graduated from the Faculty of Chinese of Renmin University of China (with an associate degree) in Chinese language in July 1987, and graduated from the Correspondence Institute of Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C (with an undergraduate degree) in economic management in December 1999.

Yuping Xiao Ms. Xiao Yuping has been Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2010. She was admitted to practice PRC law in April 1989, and was accredited as a senior economist by PBOC in November 1999. Ms. Xiao joined PBOC in July 1986 and served successively as deputy director of General Affairs Division of Department of Treaty and Law, deputy director of Financial Debt Management Offi ce of Department of Treaty and Law (deputy director level), deputy director of Legal Affairs Division, director of Department of Banking Risk Disposal of Financial Stability Bureau, director of Department of Risk Supervision and Evaluation of Banking Industry and deputy inspector of Financial Stability Bureau from December 1999 to June 2010. She also served as a visiting scholar at the Los Angeles Branch and New York Branch of Korea First Bank from April 1996 to April 1997. Ms. Xiao graduated from Peking University in July 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in law. She received “National Financial Labor-Day Medal” from the National Committee of China Financial Labor Union in April 2007.

Hong Yuan Ms. Yuan Hong has been Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She was accredited as an economist by Heilongjiang Branch of PBOC in December 1993. Ms. Yuan was an offi cer of Heilongjiang Branch of PBOC (Foreign Exchange Bureau) from July 1987 to August 1994 (on secondment to Offi ce of Financial Institutions of Foreign Exchange Business Department of SAFE from October 1990 to August 1994), deputy principal offi cer and principal offi cer of Offi ce of Financial Institutions, Management and Inspection Department of SAFE from August 1994 to August 1998. She also served successively as principal offi cer of Policy Bank Regulatory Offi ce of Bank Regulatory First Division, Policy Bank Regulatory Second Offi ce and Policy Bank Regulatory First Offi ce of PBOC from August 1998 to September 2003. Ms. Yuan was an assistant consultant and deputy director of Policy Bank Regulatory First Offi ce of Third Bank Regulatory Department, director of Off-site Regulatory Offi ce of Fourth Bank Regulatory Department, director of Second Off-site Regulatory Offi ce of Fourth Bank Regulatory Department, and an associate counsel of Fourth Bank Regulatory Department of CBRC from September 2003 to June 2013. Ms. Yuan served as a part-time supervisor of the board of supervisors of the Agricultural Development Bank of China from January 2009 to June 2013 and a part-time supervisor of the board of supervisors of Export-Import Bank of China from June 2009 to June 2013. Ms. Yuan graduated from Nankai University in July 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Guoqing Zhang Mr. Zhang Guoqing is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had successively served as the teaching assistant, lecturer and associate professor of the social science department of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine from July 1990 to September 2000, and the officer of the regulation and supervision department and assistant consultant of the division of regulation of the National Council for Social Security Fund (“NSSF”) from November 2003 to September 2007. Since September 2007, he has been acting as the director of the domestic compliance division under the department of regulation and supervision of the NSSF. From March 2010 to June 2016, he acted as the supervisor of CECEP Wind-power Corporation Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 61016). He graduated from Jiangxi University (now known as Nanchang University) and Zhengzhou University with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in history in 1987 and 1990, respectively. In 2003, he graduated from China University of Political Science and Law with a doctor’s degree in law.

Tso Tung Chang Mr. Chang Tso Tung (Stephen) CPA has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2013and is a senior member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certifi ed Public Accountants. Mr. Chang has been practising as a certifi ed public accountant in Hong Kong for about 30 years and has extensive experience in accounting, auditing and fi nancial management. Mr. Chang was the deputy chairman of Ernst & Young Greater China, partner of professional service management and chairman of audit and consultant services of Ernst and Young until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Chang is also a member of the Investment Committee of Shanghai Fudan University Education Development Foundation and Shanghai Fudan University Education Development Foundation (Overseas). Mr. Chang served as independent non-executive director of China Pacifi c Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02601) from June 2007 to May 2013. Mr. Chang currently serves as an independent non-executive director of Kerry Properties Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00683), independent non-executive director of Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01347) and independent non-executive director of China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02628; and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601628). Mr. Chang graduated from the University of London in August 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in science.

Xikui Li Mr. Li Xikui has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2010. He was accredited as a researcher of CCB’s head offi ce by CCB in January 1993, and receives special allowance from the State Council. Mr. Li successively served as deputy director, deputy department director, vice president of head offi ce, and director of the Research Institute of CCB from August 1982 to January 1994. He worked as vice general manager of Shougang Group and president of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited from January 1994 to February 2000. He served as vice president of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. from February 2000 to February 2006, chairman of the board of directors of Galaxy Fund Management Co., Ltd from February 2006 to April 2010, and independent non-executive director of Chiho-Tiande Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00976) from July 2010 to December 2014. Mr. Li graduated from Liaoning Finance and Economics College (currently known as Dongbei University of Finance and Economics) in August 1970, and graduated from the Finance Science Institute of the MOF with a master’s degree in economics in July 1982.

Dong Qiu Mr. Qiu Dong has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2010. He is a PhD supervisor, representative of the 10th National People’s Congress, expert entitled to Government Special Allowance by the State Council and distinguished guest professor of Changjiang Scholars Program. Mr. Qiu served successively as professor, vice president and president of Dongbei University of Finance and Economics from January 1985 to March 2005. From March 2005 to March 2009, he was a professor of Central University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Qiu served as an independent nonexecutive director of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01288; and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601288) from January 2009 to June 2015. He is currently the chairman of the academic committee of the National Accounting Research Institute of Beijing Normal University, member of the Appraisal Group of National Philosophy, Social Science and Planning, member of the Disciplines Evaluation Panel of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, member of the Advisory Committee of National Bureau of Statistics, vice president of the National Accounting Society of China, vice president of the Statistical Education Society of China, vice president of the China Association of Market Information and Research, vice chairman of the National Statistical Teaching Material Editing and Censoring Committee, member of Selection Committee for Science and Technology Progress Award on Statistics of China, an adjunct PhD supervisor of Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, an adjunct professor of Zhejiang Gongshang University, Jinan University, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, and Southwest University of Finance and Economics, and member of editorial board of Statistical Research. Mr. Qiu graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Baowen Sun Mr. Sun Baowen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He possesses a PhD degree in economics and is a professor and PhD tutor. He is also an expert entitling to the special government allowances of the State Council. Mr. Sun was a lecturer of Central University of Finance and Economics from January 1989 to October 1997 and an associate professor of Central University of Finance and Economics from October 1997 to October 2003, and he has been a professor and PhD tutor of in Central University of Finance and Economics since October 2003. Mr. Sun currently serves as a professor of Internet Economic Research Institute of Central University of Finance and Economics, chief consultant of Capital Research Base for Internet and Economic Development in Key Research Base for Philosophy and Social Science in Beijing, a judger of National E-commerce Model City, member of Steering Committee of Professional E-commerce Education under the Ministry of Education, member of National Expert Committee for Accessible Construction and executive member of China Disability Research Society. Mr Sun currently serves as an independent Director of Loften Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002379), independent Director of Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002772) and independent Director of Dareway Software Co., Ltd. (listed on NEEQ, stock code: 831688). Mr. Sun obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in engineering from Northeastern University in July 1986 and January 1989, respectively, and a doctoral degree in economics from Central University of Finance and Economics in July 2004.

Dingbo Xu Mr. Xu Dingbo has been Independent Non-Executive Director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. since June 2013. and is a member of the American Accounting Association. Mr. Xu was a teaching assistant in the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Minnesota and an assistant professor in The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology from 1986 to 2003, and was an adjunct professor in Peking University from April 1999 to April 2009. Mr. Xu joined China Europe International Business School in January 2004. He currently serves as the Essilor Chair Professor of Accounting, Associate Dean and member of Management Committee, and has also served as a member of Financial Budget Committee since October 2009. Mr. Xu has been serving as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee of The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01339), independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002713), independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600420), independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600031) and independent director, chairman of the Audit Committee and chairman of the Related Transaction Committee of Societe Generale (China) Limited. Mr. Xu graduated from Wuhan University in July 1983 and October 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s degree in economics, respectively. Mr. Xu graduated from the University of Minnesota in October 1996 with a doctoral degree in accounting.