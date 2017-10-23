Name Description

Zhonglin Deng Mr. Deng Zhonglin serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Deng has over 17 years of experience in corporate management and strategic planning. He is familiar with the exhibition industry and the operation of advertising business. He graduated from Shenzhen University in 1995. From 1999 to 2003, he served as an assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Wanzhou Shipping Co., Limited. From 2004 to 2009, he was the managing director of Ever Maru Shipping Co., Limited. From 2010 to present, he has been serving as the general manager of Shanghai Public Advertising Communications Co., Limited which is mainly engaged in advertising, display and exhibition services as well as conference services. Mr. Deng was appointed as an ED and the CEO on 14 October 2016 and 9 March 2017 respectively.

Weng Kin Leong Mr. Leong Weng Kin serves as Chief Financial Officer of Mega Expo Holdings Ltd since June 2013. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s financial planning and reporting, and in particular, the Group’s financial resources management to support the strategic growth plan. Mr. Leong has over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance, company secretarial matters, and auditing. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Leong served as the financial controller of Wang On Group Limited. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Chinese University of Hong Kong and is Certified Public Accountant.

Khan Javed Iqbal Mr. Khan Javed Iqbal serves as General Manager of Mega Expo Holdings Ltd since September 2012. Mr. Khan has over 21 years of experience in the trade exhibition industry and is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the sales department and development of new trade exhibitions.

Linyu Lu Mr. Lu Linyu is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Xiamen University in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Mr. Lu has held the directorship and senior management positions in Shanghai Dingli Technology Development (Group) Co., Ltd, a listed company in the PRC, Shanghai Broadband Technology Co., Ltd a listed company in the PRC and Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co., Ltd, a listed company in the PRC. Mr. Lu has devoted himself to the operation and management of listed companies in the PRC for many years and has gained profound experience in project and strategic planning. Mr. Lu has also held senior management positions in a number of private companies. He was an executive director of Chinese Energy Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (the “GEM”) of The Stock Exchange (stock code: 8009) from 6 January 2015 to 14 August 2015 and an independent non-executive director of Global Energy Resources International Group Limited, a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8192) from 17 December 2015 to 14 November 2016. He is a chief operating officer of the Company since 15 August 2015.

Wing Keung Tse Mr. Tse Wing Keung serves as General Sales Manager of China Division of Mega Expo Holdings Ltd since July 2010. Mr. Tse has over 12 years of experience in the trade exhibition industry and is responsible for handling sales activities with exhibitors from PRC and agents for various trade exhibitions in Hong Kong and overseas.

Wai Lun Tsui Mr. Tsui Wai Lun serves as Operations manager of Mega Expo Holdings Ltd since July 2009. Mr. Tsui has over 17 years of experience in the trade exhibition industry in Hong Kong and overseas. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tsui was employed by various international hotels in the PRC as purchasing officer and purchasing manager.

Wing Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Wing Chuen serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lau obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a specialist certificate in corporate finance from Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Before joining the Company, Mr. Lau worked in an international accounting firm and listed companies and has years of experience in company secretarial services, accounting and corporate finance.

Hung Fai Choi Mr. Choi Hung Fai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 6 years of experience in securities trading, corporate finance and project investment. Mr. Choi possesses knowledge in financial analysis, corporate finance and corporate governance. Mr. Choi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and obtained a master of finance degree in corporate finance from the University of New South Wales in Australia and Mr. Choi is an individual member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Wing Ki Tsang Mr. Tsang Wing Ki is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 22 years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing. Mr. Tsang obtained a professional diploma in accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic (currently known as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in November 1987 and a master of professional accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2000. Mr. Tsang is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA) and a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA). From May 2013, Mr. Tsang is a chief financial officer of Xin Dau Ji Catering Holdings (HK) Limited. He was an independent non-executive director of ICube Technology Holdings Limited (currently known as China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 139) from November 2014 to June 2016. He was an independent non-executive director of Unity Investments Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 913) from September 2004 to October 2014, and a financial controller from May 2005 to May 2013 and an executive director from August 2008 to December 2011 of Noble Jewelry Limited, a subsidiary of Noble Jewelry Holdings Limited (currently known as Zhong Fa Zhan Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 475).